Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds have become increasingly popular as people seek to eliminate external noise and immerse themselves in their music or podcasts. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect pair. In this article, we'll review the top 10 ANC earbuds available in India, considering factors such as sound quality, comfort, battery life, and overall value for money. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or simply someone who enjoys peace and quiet, there's a pair of ANC earbuds for you.

The OnePlus Buds Z offer excellent sound quality and a comfortable fit, making them ideal for long listening sessions. With an IP55 rating, they're also water and sweat-resistant, making them perfect for workouts. Their fast charging capability ensures you never have to go without your favorite tunes, and the low-latency mode provides an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds IP55 water and sweat resistance

Fast charging

Low-latency gaming mode

Up to 20 hours of battery life

Dynamic 10mm drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional sound quality Limited color options Comfortable fit No wireless charging Water and sweat resistance

The JBL Live 225TWS earbuds offer customizable sound through the My JBL Headphones app, allowing you to personalize your listening experience. With dual connect technology, you can use either earbud independently, and the sleek design ensures a comfortable and secure fit. The Smart Ambient feature lets you control how much of the outside world you want to let in, making them perfect for commuting or outdoor activities.

Specifications of JBL Tune 235NC in Ear Wireless ANC Earbuds Dual connect technology

Customizable sound via app

Smart Ambient feature

Up to 25 hours of battery life

Sleek and secure design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable sound Average call quality Dual connect technology Limited color options Smart Ambient feature

The boAt Airdopes 454 ANC earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation, providing an immersive listening experience. With the revolutionary ASAP charge technology, you can get up to 60 minutes of playback with just 5 minutes of charging. The secure fit and ergonomic design make them ideal for workouts, and the IPX4 rating ensures they can withstand sweat and water splashes.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC TWS in Ear Earbuds Hybrid active noise cancellation

ASAP charge technology

Secure fit and ergonomic design

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Up to 20 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hybrid ANC Limited color options Fast charging Average battery life Secure fit

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC earbuds feature Beast Mode for an extra bass boost, perfect for bass enthusiasts. With 8mm dynamic drivers and hybrid noise cancellation, they deliver powerful sound with minimal distractions. The ASAP charge technology provides quick top-ups, and the secure fit ensures they stay in place during workouts or outdoor activities.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS in Ear Earbuds Beast Mode for extra bass

Hybrid noise cancellation

ASAP charge technology

Secure fit for workouts

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful bass Limited color options Hybrid ANC Average battery life Secure fit

The truke Fit Pro Power earbuds offer a combination of powerful sound, long battery life, and a secure fit. With the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology, they provide a stable and seamless connection, and the IPX5 rating ensures they can withstand sweat and water splashes during workouts. The touch controls make it easy to manage calls, music, and voice assistants on the go.

Specifications of truke Newly Launched Buds Vibe True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Bluetooth 5.1 technology

IPX5 sweat and water resistance

Touch controls for calls and music

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Powerful sound output

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stable Bluetooth connection Limited color options Long battery life Average sound quality for calls Secure fit

The Noise Buds VS303 earbuds feature a unique wear detection algorithm that automatically pauses your music when you take them off and resumes when you put them back on. With 13mm dynamic drivers, they deliver deep bass and clear vocals, and the IPX5 rating makes them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. The touch controls allow you to manage calls, music, and voice assistants with ease.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Buds Xero Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Wear detection algorithm

13mm dynamic drivers

IPX5 sweat and water resistance

Touch controls for calls and music

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wear detection feature Limited color options Deep bass Average call quality IPX5 rating

The pTron Zenbuds Ultima earbuds offer advanced active noise cancellation and transparency mode, allowing you to control how much of the outside world you want to let in. With the AI-enhanced voice assistant, you can stay connected and manage your tasks hands-free. The ergonomic design and adjustable ear hooks ensure a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear.

Specifications of pTron Zenbuds Ultima ANC Earbuds with 35dB Active Noise Cancellation TWS, Advanced ANC and transparency mode

AI-enhanced voice assistant

Adjustable ear hooks

Up to 30 hours of battery life

Ergonomic design for all-day wear

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced ANC Limited color options Transparency mode Average call quality AI voice assistant

The CrossBeats Wave earbuds feature 13mm graphene drivers for powerful sound output with deep bass and clear vocals. With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, they offer a stable and energy-efficient connection, and the IPX6 rating makes them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. The touch controls allow you to manage calls, music, and voice assistants with ease, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for extended wear.

Specifications of CrossBeats Sonic 3 TWS Ear buds 30dB Hybrid ANC Bluetooth Earphones 13mm graphene drivers

Bluetooth 5.2 technology

IPX6 sweat and water resistance

Touch controls for calls and music

Up to 30 hours of battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound output Limited color options Stable Bluetooth connection Average call quality IPX6 rating for workouts

The Flexnest Flexdubs earbuds offer advanced AI-enabled active noise cancellation, providing a truly immersive listening experience. With the instant pairing feature, they connect seamlessly to your device, and the ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear. The touch controls allow you to manage calls, music, and voice assistants with ease, and the long battery life keeps the music playing for hours on end.

Specifications of Flexnest 40dB ANC Active Noise Cancellation Flexdubs True Wireless in Ear Earbuds, AI-enabled ANC

Instant pairing feature

Ergonomic design for all-day wear

Up to 28 hours of battery life

Touch controls for calls and music

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI-enabled ANC Limited color options Instant pairing Average call quality Ergonomic design

best anc earbuds Top Features Comparison:

Best ANC earbuds Active Noise Cancellation Battery Life Water Resistance Fast Charging Bluetooth Technology OnePlus Buds Z Yes Up to 20 hours IP55 Yes Bluetooth 5.0 JBL Live 225TWS Yes Up to 25 hours Not specified Yes Bluetooth 5.0 boAt Airdopes 454 Yes Up to 20 hours IPX4 Yes Bluetooth 5.1 boAt Airdopes 141 Yes Up to 18 hours Not specified Yes Bluetooth 5.0 truke Fit Pro Power Yes Up to 24 hours IPX5 Yes Bluetooth 5.1 Noise Buds VS303 Yes Up to 24 hours IPX5 Yes Bluetooth 5.0 pTron Zenbuds Ultima Yes Up to 30 hours Not specified Yes Bluetooth 5.2 CrossBeats Wave Yes Up to 30 hours IPX6 Yes Bluetooth 5.2 Flexnest Flexdubs Yes Up to 28 hours Not specified Yes Bluetooth 5.1 Blaupunkt BTW300 Yes Up to 25 hours Not specified Yes Bluetooth 5.0

Best value for money best ANC earbuds: The truke Fit Pro Power earbuds offer the best value for money, with a winning combination of powerful sound, long battery life, and IPX5 water resistance. Whether you're working out at the gym or commuting to work, these earbuds provide an immersive listening experience without breaking the bank.

Best overall best ANC earbuds: The pTron Zenbuds Ultima earbuds stand out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced voice assistant, and a long battery life of up to 30 hours. With a comfortable ergonomic design, they provide a truly immersive and hassle-free listening experience.

How to find the perfect best ANC earbuds? When choosing the perfect pair of ANC earbuds, consider your specific needs and preferences, such as sound quality, battery life, water resistance, and comfort. Look for features like advanced active noise cancellation, fast charging, and a secure fit for workouts. Ultimately, the best product for you will depend on how you plan to use the earbuds and what features matter most to you.

FAQs Question : Are ANC earbuds worth the investment? Ans : Yes, ANC earbuds are worth the investment if you value immersive sound quality and the ability to block out external noise in various settings such as commuting, working out, or simply enjoying music at home. Question : Do all ANC earbuds have water resistance? Ans : Not all ANC earbuds have water resistance, but many models offer varying degrees of water and sweat resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. Question : What is the average battery life of ANC earbuds? Ans : The average battery life of ANC earbuds ranges from 18 to 30 hours, depending on the specific model and usage patterns. Look for fast charging capabilities for quick top-ups. Question : How does active noise cancellation work in earbuds? Ans : Active noise cancellation in earbuds uses microphones to pick up external sounds and then produces sound waves to cancel out the noise, resulting in a quieter and more immersive listening experience.

