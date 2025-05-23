Best Android smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 options with AMOLED screens, GPS tracking, fitness modes and long battery life

The best Android smartwatches in 2025 offer AMOLED screens, GPS, fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and long battery life to keep you connected and healthy all day.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published23 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Track your health and never miss a beat with the best Android smartwatches in 2025.
Track your health and never miss a beat with the best Android smartwatches in 2025.

Product

Best Android Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details...

₹23,999

...
AMOLED GPS Smartwatch

Garmin Forerunner 165, Running Smartwatch with GPS, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, (Black/Salte Gray)View Details...

₹26,990

...
Fitbit Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch, OneSize (Peach) (Unisex)View Details...

₹25,181

...
AMOLED GPS smartwatch

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)View Details...

₹7,499

...
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Pure Titanium)View Details...

₹7,999

...
Android smartwatches in 2025 are more than just tech. They are like your everyday sidekick. From tracking your morning walk to reminding you when it’s time to stand up and stretch, they have your back. The crisp AMOLED screens make everything pop, and the built-in GPS lets you leave your phone behind and still stay on track. You can count steps, check your heart rate, or see how well you slept, it’s all right there, easy, quick, and fuss free.

These smartwatches go beyond fitness. They keep you in the loop with call alerts, texts, and music controls right on your wrist, no interruptions. And with a battery that lasts all day and more, they are made to keep up with your life from morning workouts to late night scrolling. Simple, helpful, and made for how we live today.

We’ve handpicked the best Android smartwatches in 2025 to match your pace, style and needs. Time to explore the top picks that truly get you.

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE is one of the best Android smartwatches in 2025, thanks to its blood pressure and ECG monitoring that help you keep an eye on your heart health anytime. With LTE connectivity, you can make calls and send messages without needing your phone, making it easier to stay connected on the move.

This smartwatch fits seamlessly into your daily routine as you track workouts, monitor sleep, or handle notifications with ease and convenience.

Specifications

Display
1.5 inch Super AMOLED
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Health Tracking
Blood Pressure, ECG, Heart Rate, Sleep
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours with LTE
Compatibility
Android only
Build
Stainless Steel case

Reasons to buy

Accurate BP and ECG tracking

Works without phone (LTE)

Reason to avoid

Not compatible with iOS

Battery drains quicker with LTE

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the health accuracy and seamless calling features. Many say it helps them stay on track with health goals daily.

Why choose this product?

It helps you stay connected and track health without depending on your phone.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 is one of the best Android smartwatches in 2025, designed for runners who want clear training metrics and recovery insights. Its colorful AMOLED display makes it easy to read outdoors. The built-in GPS tracks your routes and pace accurately, helping you improve your runs and stay motivated.

With this watch, monitoring your workouts and recovery becomes simple, letting you balance effort and rest for better results.

Specifications

Display
1.3-inch AMOLED, colorful and bright
GPS
Built-in for accurate tracking
Training Metrics
VO2 max, recovery time, cadence
Battery Life
Up to 13 hours with GPS
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Connectivity
Bluetooth for smartphone sync

Reasons to buy

Clear AMOLED display

Accurate GPS tracking

Lightweight and comfortable

Reason to avoid

No music storage

Limited smartwatch apps

Garmin Forerunner 165, Running Smartwatch with GPS, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, (Black/Salte Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention the clear screen and precise GPS, praising its useful training data and comfortable fit during runs.

Why choose this product?

It offers focused running features and easy-to-read display for anyone serious about improving their fitness.

Among the best Android smartwatches in 2025, the Fitbit Versa stands out for health tracking and ease of use. It offers precise heart rate monitoring and detailed sleep analysis to keep your wellness on point. The bright AMOLED screen ensures all your stats are clear and accessible throughout the day.

As a trusted fitness smartwatch for Android users, it also handles calls and notifications smoothly. Lightweight and with good battery life, the Fitbit Versa fits into busy lifestyles without slowing you down.

Specifications

Display
1.34 inch AMOLED touchscreen
Heart Rate Monitor
Continuous tracking
Sleep Tracking
Detailed sleep stages
Battery Life
Up to 6 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Compatibility
Android and iOS

Reasons to buy

Accurate heart rate tracking

Long battery life up to 6 days

Reason to avoid

No built-in GPS

Limited third-party apps

Fitbit Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch, OneSize (Peach) (Unisex)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the comfort and accurate health tracking features, highlighting how well it monitors sleep and daily activity without being bulky.

Why choose this product?

Fitbit Versa offers reliable health tracking and easy connectivity for users seeking an everyday wearable.

When looking at the best Android smartwatches in 2025, the Amazfit Active 42 mm stands out with its 14 day battery life and built-in GPS. It keeps up with your day without needing constant charging, and GPS tracks your routes accurately during workouts. The bright AMOLED screen offers clear details, making it easy to check your stats anytime.

This smartwatch supports Bluetooth calls and tracks your temperature and VO2 Max, helping you keep an eye on health while staying connected. It works well with both Android and iOS devices, making it flexible for many users.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 14 days
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Health Sensors
Temperature sensor, VO2 Max
Connectivity
Bluetooth calls support
Compatibility
Android and iOS

Reasons to buy

Long battery life up to 14 days

Accurate built-in GPS tracking

Reason to avoid

No LTE or cellular connectivity

Limited app ecosystem

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the battery life and clear display.

Why choose this product?

Reliable GPS and health tracking make it a top Android smartwatch in 2025.

The Noise Pro 6 Max is among the best Android smartwatches in 2025, featuring a sharp 1.96 inch AMOLED display that makes every detail easy to see. Its built-in GPS helps you track routes accurately during workouts or outdoor activities. This watch also stands out with its intelligent AI companion, which offers personalised watch faces and interactive features, making daily use more engaging and fun.

With a sturdy stainless steel body and water resistance up to 5 ATM, it’s designed to keep up with your active lifestyle. The EN2 processor ensures smooth performance so you can easily manage calls, notifications, and health stats all day long.

Specifications

GPS
Built-in
Build
Stainless Steel
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Processor
EN2
Compatibility
iOS & Android
AI Features
Intelligent AI, AI Watch Faces

Reasons to buy

Large AMOLED screen

Built-in GPS for accurate tracking

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavier than others

Limited app store options

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Pure Titanium)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the clear screen and reliable GPS tracking.

Why choose this product?

It blends solid build quality with smart AI features for everyday ease.

BoAt Chrome Horizon is one of the best Android smartwatches in 2025, bringing a lively 1.51 inch AMOLED display with cool video watch faces that keep things fresh on your wrist. It’s packed with health tools like HRV and VO2 Max tracking, helping you keep an eye on your fitness levels without fuss.

This watch also shines with auto-activity detection and ASAP charge, so it keeps up with your busy day and charges up quickly when you need it. Plus, advanced Bluetooth calling and IP68 water resistance make it ready for anything life throws your way.

Specifications

Features
Video Watch Faces, HRV & VO2 Max
Activity Tracking
Auto-Activity Detection
Charging
ASAP Charge
Connectivity
Advanced Bluetooth Calling
Water Resistance
IP68
Health Monitoring
Heart Rate and SpO2

Reasons to buy

Fun video watch faces

Fast charging with ASAP Charge

Reason to avoid

Screen size may feel small

Bluetooth calling can lag

boAt Chrome Horizon, Video Watch Faces, 1.51” AMOLED Display, HRV & VO2 Max, Auto-Activity Detection, ASAP Charge, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, IP68, Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor Smart Watch(Coco Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vibrant display and fast charging but mention occasional Bluetooth delays.

Why choose this product?

It offers a lively screen and handy health features that keep pace with your day.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth is one of the best Android smartwatches in 2025, bringing blood pressure and ECG tracking right to your wrist. These health features help you stay on top of your heart’s condition without extra gadgets.

Besides health tracking, the watch makes handling calls and messages easy with its smooth Bluetooth connection. It fits into your daily routine, helping with workouts, notifications, and keeping you connected in style.

Specifications

Display
1.36-inch AMOLED
Health
Blood Pressure Monitor, ECG
Battery Life
Up to 40 hours
Compatibility
Android only
Sensors
Heart Rate, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Water Resistance
5ATM + IP68

Reasons to buy

Detailed heart health tracking

Easy Bluetooth call handling

Reason to avoid

Compatible with Android only

Battery lasts about 40 hours

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the accurate health features and bright screen but want longer battery life.

Why choose this product?

It gives quick health insights and keeps calls and messages close.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is among the best Android smartwatches in 2025, known for its ultra-tough build and built-in sports apps that help you stay active. Its rugged design stands up to outdoor adventures without missing a beat.

This watch tracks your health closely and offers detailed sports metrics to keep you motivated. With long battery life and reliable health monitoring, it’s a practical companion for anyone who loves staying active and connected.

Specifications

Display
1.3-inch sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP)
Sports Apps
Multiple built-in
Health Monitoring
Heart rate, sleep, stress, pulse ox
Battery Life
Up to 28 days in smartwatch mode
Durability
MIL-STD-810 certified, water resistant up to 100 meters
Connectivity
Bluetooth, ANT+

Reasons to buy

Tough design for outdoor use

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Display less vivid than AMOLED

Bulky for small wrists

Garmin Instinct 2, Graphite Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Ultratough Design Features, Graphite

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the ruggedness and battery life but note the screen isn’t as bright as some others.

Why choose this product?

Built to last and built for action, this watch keeps up with your active lifestyle.

When talking about the best Android smartwatches in 2025, the Noise Pro 6 Max stands out with its giant 1.96 inch AMOLED screen that’s easy on the eyes and packed with details. Plus, its built-in GPS keeps you on track during runs or hikes without needing your phone nearby.

This watch also brings AI-powered features that add some fun and smarts to your daily routine. With a strong stainless steel build and water resistance, it’s ready for both workouts and everyday use.

Specifications

Build
Stainless steel frame
Processor
EN2
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Connectivity
Bluetooth, iOS & Android compatible
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
AI Features
AI Companion, Endless AI Watch Faces

Reasons to buy

Large AMOLED screen for clear view

Built-in GPS for outdoor tracking

Reason to avoid

Battery life could be longer

AI features may feel gimmicky

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Jet Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the bright display and accurate GPS but mention the battery drains faster with heavy AI use.

Why choose this product?

This watch mixes a sharp display and smart features into a sturdy package.

Among the best Android smartwatches in 2025, the Amazfit Active 2 catches attention with its bright 44 mm AMOLED screen that’s easy to read even in sunlight. Plus, built-in GPS tracks your routes accurately, making it a good companion for runs and hikes.

It also packs a 10-day battery life and supports over 160 sports modes, helping you keep tabs on your workouts and sleep without constant charging. This smartwatch fits into busy days smoothly, giving you useful health data when you need it most.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 10 days
Water Resistance
5 ATM
GPS
Built-in
Sports Modes
160+
Compatibility
iOS and Android
Sensors
Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate

Reasons to buy

Bright AMOLED display

Long battery life for all-day use

Reason to avoid

No LTE connectivity

Limited third-party app support

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sharp display and battery life but wish for a few more apps on the platform.

Why choose this product?

Clear screen and reliable tracking make it a strong pick for daily wear.

How important is battery life in an Android smartwatch?

Battery life is crucial because it determines how often you need to recharge your watch. The best Android smartwatches in 2025 typically offer between 7 to 14 days on a single charge, allowing uninterrupted tracking and usage without daily charging.

Can Android smartwatches track health metrics accurately?

Yes, many top Android smartwatches in 2025 come with advanced sensors to monitor heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, and even stress. Accuracy varies by model, but well-known brands invest in reliable health tracking technology.

Do Android smartwatches work with all Android smartphones?

Most Android smartwatches are designed to work with a wide range of Android devices. However, some features might be limited on older Android versions or non-Google devices. It’s best to check the compatibility requirements before buying.

What is the benefit of having built-in GPS in an Android smartwatch?

Built-in GPS allows you to track your outdoor activities like running, cycling, and hiking without carrying your phone. It provides accurate route mapping, pace, and distance data which is useful for fitness enthusiasts.

Factors to consider while choosing the best Android smartwatches in 2025:

  • Compatibility: Ensure the watch works smoothly with your Android phone and supports the version of your OS for full functionality.
  • Battery life: Look for a smartwatch that offers several days of battery on a single charge to avoid frequent recharging.
  • Health and fitness features: Check for accurate heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracking, ECG, and activity modes that match your lifestyle.
  • Display quality: A bright, clear AMOLED or OLED screen improves visibility outdoors and adds to the user experience.
  • Build and water resistance: Consider durable materials and water resistance (usually 5ATM or IP68) if you plan to use it during workouts or in wet conditions.
  • GPS and connectivity: Built-in GPS is important for tracking outdoor activities without a phone. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE support enhance connectivity.
  • User interface and apps: A smooth, intuitive interface and access to useful apps can improve daily usability.
  • Notifications and calling: Check how well the watch handles calls, messages, and app notifications, plus if it supports replying directly from the watch.
  • Customisation: Look for options to personalize watch faces, widgets, and apps to fit your preferences.

Top 3 features of the best Android smartwatches in 2025:

Best Android Smartwatches in 2025Display TypeBattery LifeSpecial Features
Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE SmartwatchSuper AMOLEDUp to 40 hoursLTE connectivity, BP & ECG, Wear OS, sleep tracking
Garmin Forerunner 165 SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 11 daysBuilt-in GPS, Race Adaptive Training, HRV, training readiness
Fitbit Versa Health and Fitness SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 6+ daysSleep score, 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress tracking
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 14 daysAlexa built-in, 100+ sports modes, 5ATM, Bluetooth calls
Noise Pro 6 Max SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 7 daysAI Watch Faces, AI Companion, Stainless Steel, EN2 Processor
boAt Chrome Horizon SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 7 daysVideo watch faces, HRV, VO2 Max, ASAP charge, Bluetooth calling
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth SmartwatchSuper AMOLEDUp to 40 hoursBP, ECG, rotating bezel, Wear OS
Garmin Instinct 2, Graphite SmartwatchMonochrome MIPUp to 28 daysMilitary-grade durability, GPS, built-in sports apps, HR tracking
Noise Pro 6 Max Smartwatch, Jet BlackAMOLEDUp to 7 daysBuilt-in GPS, AI Assistant, 5ATM, AMOLED 1.96 inch display
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED SmartwatchAMOLEDUp to 10 days160+ sports modes, 2000 nits brightness, sleep monitor, GPS

FAQs
The best Android smartwatches in 2025 offer features like long battery life, built-in GPS, and advanced health tracking.
Many top Android smartwatches in 2025 provide battery life lasting up to 10-14 days on a single charge.
Yes, most of the best Android smartwatches in 2025 come with at least 5ATM or IP68 water resistance.
Yes, they generally support Bluetooth calling and quick message replies directly from the watch.
Absolutely, these watches include accurate sensors for heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and multiple sports modes.

