Best Overall
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 (Black)View Details
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)View Details
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)View Details
Best Budget-Friendly
Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV 2023 Edition with Dolby Digital Plus & 48 W Sound Output (43CSG7105)View Details
Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey)View Details
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)View Details
TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)View Details
Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV WH40FX51 (Black)View Details
Your quest for the best Android TV to elevate your viewing experience ends here! With a range of features such as seamless access to Google Play Store, built-in Google Assistant, and impressive connectivity options, Android TVs are becoming the go-to choice for smart entertainment. Be it streaming your favourite shows, gaming, or enjoying a movie night, these TVs offer exceptional picture quality and smart features. If you’re searching for the best TV on Amazon, you’ll find a variety of options that cater to every need, from budget-friendly models to high-end, top-rated Android TVs. These smart TVs provide access to all your favourite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar, while offering an intuitive interface and excellent sound quality. With a range of screen sizes, designs, and specifications, the top-rated Android TV will surely enhance your home entertainment setup. Explore the best options and find the perfect one for you. Read on.
The VW 80 cm Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready TV combines sleek design with smart functionality. It features a frameless display, HDR-10, and Wide Colour Gamut for vibrant visuals. With Android OS and popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video preloaded, it ensures seamless entertainment. Enhanced by 24W stereo surround sound, it offers an immersive experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI, making it versatile for your needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Frameless design enhances aesthetics
HDR-10 and Wide Colour Gamut deliver vivid visuals
Reasons to avoid
Limited to 24W sound output
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
With clear sound, vibrant colours, and Android features, buyers find the TV impressive but have concerns about wireless functionality.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for its combination of smart features, sleek design, and excellent connectivity options.
The Xiaomi X Series 4K TV offers an ultra-modern viewing experience with its bezel-less metal design and 4K HDR display. It features Dolby Vision, Reality Flow MEMC, and DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivers stunning visuals. Smart features include PatchWall 4, Android TV 10, Chromecast, and voice control via Google Assistant. With 30W Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X, the sound complements the immersive picture quality. Connectivity options like ALLM, eARC, and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure seamless device integration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K HDR display with Dolby Vision for exceptional visuals
Dolby Audio and DTS support for immersive sound
Reasons to avoid
Limited 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s sleek design, stunning picture quality, and value, but opinions differ on sound, speed, and installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its robust combination of sleek design, vivid 4K visuals, and comprehensive smart features.
Also read: LED vs OLED vs QLED TV: Which one should you buy and why? A comprehensive comparison
The TCL 32L4B HD Ready Smart TV is designed with a chic, bezel-less metallic look that fits right in with modern decor. Its HD Ready LED panel, powered by HDR10 and the AiPQ Engine, ensures you get vibrant and crisp visuals. It’s loaded with smart features like Android TV, built-in Wi-Fi, and access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. The audio is decent, thanks to Dolby Audio and 16W speakers. With features like screen mirroring, Multi View Mode, and convenient connectivity options, it’s a solid choice for anyone after a straightforward smart TV.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bezel-less metallic design for a premium look
Compact size with screen mirroring for convenience
Reasons to avoid
Limited 16W sound output may not suit audiophiles
TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s picture quality, value for money, and sound, but opinions vary on installation, speed, and connectivity.
Why choose this product?
Select this for its elegant design, reliable smart features, and affordable pricing. It is ideal for compact spaces and casual entertainment.
The Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Series provides an impressive Full HD resolution, featuring Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround for exceptional audio clarity. Its 43-inch LED display delivers bright and dynamic visuals, while the Android 11 operating system allows for easy access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, voice control through Google Assistant, and Chromecast, it significantly boosts connectivity and user experience. The 48W sound output ensures a captivating viewing experience, and its modern design makes it a perfect addition to any stylish living space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full HD resolution with Dolby Digital Plus for superior sound
Multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and eARC
Reasons to avoid
No 4K resolution for users seeking ultra-high-definition content
Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV 2023 Edition with Dolby Digital Plus & 48 W Sound Output (43CSG7105)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are pleased with the TV's display, sound, and performance, but opinions differ on its user-friendliness and features.
Why choose this product?
Go for this TV for its robust combination of Full HD visuals, strong audio output, and Android smart features.
Also read: Best 43 inch 4K smart TVs: Top 6 options for stunning picture quality and smart features
The Acer W Series 65-inch QLED Smart TV provides a high-end 4K Ultra HD viewing experience, incorporating HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for incredibly lifelike imagery. Its 30W Dolby Atmos sound system significantly enhances the immersive quality, while Android TV 11, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast offer a cohesive smart interface. Equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor, it ensures smooth multitasking capabilities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dolby Atmos sound system for rich, immersive audio
Android TV 11 with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in
Reasons to avoid
Limited 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-motion content
Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR65AR2851QD (Metallic Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are pleased with the TV's display, sound, and performance, but opinions differ on its user-friendliness and features.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its cutting-edge 4K QLED display, premium sound, and smart features, making it a perfect choice for those looking for high-quality visuals.
This Android TV delivers an exceptional 4K Ultra HD viewing experience with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. The 30W Dolby Audio and DTS-HD sound system, combined with Dolby Atmos passthrough, offers impressive audio. With Android TV 10, PatchWall 4, and Google Assistant, the Mi Q1 Series 75-inch QLED TV provides a smart and user-friendly interface. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage ensure efficient performance, and its wide connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth, make it a versatile choice for any setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K QLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
Hands-free Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for convenience
Reasons to avoid
2GB RAM might limit multitasking and app performance
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV offers good picture quality and value for money, but opinions differ on lag, sound, and display.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this TV for its impressive QLED display, powerful sound, and advanced smart features, making it a top choice for movie lovers, gamers, and smart home enthusiasts.
7. Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series
The TV's premium Armani Gold design and 4.1 speaker setup enhance its appeal, making it a showpiece in any living room. It’s built for smart entertainment, thanks to the Android TV and multiple connectivity options. The Vu Masterpiece Glo Series 75-inch QLED TV combines luxury and high performance with its stunning 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness. It offers an immersive viewing experience with the advanced FilmMaker Mode.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
FilmMaker Mode for Hollywood-style content presentation
Built-in 4.1 speaker system for enhanced audio
Reasons to avoid
High initial cost
Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED T
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are satisfied with the TV’s picture, sound, and 4K content but have mixed opinions on colour accuracy.
Why choose this product?
Pick this TV for its perfect combination of cutting-edge display technology, premium design, and smart features, making it ideal for those who value top-tier entertainment and luxury aesthetics.
Also read: Best TV under ₹30000: Top 10 options with stunning picture quality and great value
The TOSHIBA 32V35MP is a 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android LED TV that offers great value with its bezel-less design, clear visuals, and powerful sound. It features a 178-degree wide viewing angle, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio, making it perfect for entertainment in small to medium spaces. With Android TV 11, built-in Chromecast, and access to popular streaming apps, it's a great option for those looking for a reliable, user-friendly smart TV.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for enhanced sound quality
Dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, and Android TV 11
Reasons to avoid
May not be ideal for users seeking 4K quality
TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the TV’s vibrant visuals, sound quality, and design, but some report lag and mixed opinions on functionality.
Why choose this product?
Select this TV for its combination of sleek design, solid sound quality, and access to Android TV’s wide range of apps, making it a solid choice for smart entertainment at an affordable price.
Also read: Best LED TVs: Top 10 picks from big brands like Samsung and LG for effortless quality entertainment at home
The Westinghouse WH40FX51 is a 40-inch Full HD Smart LED TV that offers an excellent viewing experience with its high brightness and HDR support. The Android 11 OS, paired with built-in Wi-Fi and Google Assistant, ensures seamless streaming and smart functionality. With Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD sound, it also delivers an impressive audio experience. Whether you're gaming or watching your favourite shows, this TV offers great connectivity options and a crisp, clear picture.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD for immersive sound quality
Full HD resolution with HDR for superior picture quality
Reasons to avoid
Limited storage for app downloads
Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV WH40FX51 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are happy with the TV’s quality, value, and display, though opinions differ on functionality, speed, voice control, and installation.
Why choose this product?
Choose this TV for its combination of high-quality visuals, robust sound, and smart features, all wrapped in a sleek, user-friendly package at an affordable price.
Also read: Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options to consider from Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi and more
Top 3 features of the best Android TV
|Best Android TV
|Refresh rate
|Resolution
|Colour
|VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV
|60 Hz
|720p
|Black
|Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
|60 Hz
|4K
|Black
|TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|60 Hz
|768p
|Black
|Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV
|60 Hz
|1080p
|Black
|Acer 164 cm (65 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV
|60 Hz
|4K
|Metallic Grey
|Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
|120 Hz
|4K
|Metallic Grey
|Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV
|120 Hz
|4K
|Armani Gold
|TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|60 Hz
|768p
|Black
|Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) W2 Series Full HD Certified Android LED TV
|60 Hz
|1080p
|Black
FAQs
Question : What makes an Android TV better than a regular smart TV?
Ans : Android TVs offer a more user-friendly interface, access to Google Play Store apps, and seamless integration with Google Assistant for voice control.
Question : Can I download any app on an Android TV?
Ans : Yes, you can download thousands of apps directly from the Google Play Store available on Android TVs.
Question : Does Android TV support streaming services?
Ans : Absolutely! Android TVs support popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.
Question : Do Android TVs support screen mirroring?
Ans : Yes, Android TVs support screen mirroring for casting content from your smartphone, tablet, or PC.
