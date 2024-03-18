Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Apple iPads to consider buying in 2024: Top 10 picks for people looking for tablet

Best Apple iPads to consider buying in 2024: Top 10 picks for people looking for tablet

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best Apple iPad for your needs with this comprehensive list of top 10 models, including detailed product descriptions, comparisons, and buying tips.

Apple iPads have sharp display and great sound quality.

Apple iPads have always been a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and high-quality tablet. With the release of several new models in 2024, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 Apple iPads available on the market, each with its own unique features and specifications. Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, there's an iPad for everyone. Read on to find the perfect one for your needs.

1. Apple iPad 9th Generation

The Apple iPad 9th Generation features a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, and support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation). With all-day battery life, it's perfect for work, school, or entertainment.

Specifications of Apple iPad 9th Generation

  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st generation)
  • All-day battery life
  • 64GB or 256GB storage options

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable price point for an Apple productLimited to first-generation Apple Pencil support
Wide range of storage optionsSlightly thicker bezels compared to newer models
Long battery life for all-day use

2. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

The Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad boasts a Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic chip, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. It's ideal for creative professionals and multimedia enthusiasts.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

  • 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display
  • A15 Bionic chip
  • Supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
  • True Tone and P3 wide color
  • 12MP Ultra Wide front camera

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning display with True Tone technologyHigher price point compared to older models
Powerful A15 Bionic chip for seamless performanceLimited storage capacity options
Advanced camera system for video calls and photography

Also read: 10 best iPad under varying price range for 2024: Buyer's guide

3. Apple iPad 10th Generation

The Apple iPad 10th Generation features a 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, and compatibility with the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. It's a versatile option for productivity and creativity.

Specifications of Apple iPad 10th Generation

  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Supports Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil
  • 8MP back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera
  • Touch ID for secure authentication

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Enhanced security with Touch IDLimited to A13 Bionic chip compared to newer models
Compatible with Smart Keyboard for typing convenienceSlightly heavier design compared to other models
Dual-camera setup for versatile photography

5. 2021 Apple iPad with A13 Bionic chip

The 2021 Apple iPad with A13 Bionic chip features a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and all-day battery life. It's a reliable and affordable option for everyday use.

Specifications of 2021 Apple iPad with A13 Bionic chip

  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A13 Bionic chip
  • Supports Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil
  • 8MP back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera
  • Touch ID for secure authentication

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Affordable price point for an Apple productLimited to A13 Bionic chip compared to newer models
Versatile camera system for photography and video callsSlightly heavier design compared to other models
Seamless integration with Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

6. Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M1 chip, featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, advanced camera system, and support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. It's a powerhouse for professional and creative tasks.

Specifications of Apple 11-inch iPad Pro

  • 11-inch Liquid Retina display
  • M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • Supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard
  • 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and LiDAR scanner
  • 5G capability for high-speed connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Exceptional performance with the M1 chipHigher price point compared to standard iPad models
Advanced camera system with LiDAR scanner for AR applicationsLimited to 11-inch display size
5G capability for ultra-fast internet connectivity

Also read: Best gaming tablets with high refresh rate display: Top 10 options to consider

8. Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch features an A15 Bionic chip, stunning Liquid Retina display, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It strikes a perfect balance between performance and portability.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch

  • 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display
  • A15 Bionic chip
  • Supports second-generation Apple Pencil
  • USB-C connector for fast connectivity
  • Touch ID for secure authentication

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful A15 Bionic chip for seamless performanceHigher price point compared to standard iPad models
Versatile USB-C connector for fast data transferLimited to 10.9-inch display size
Slim and lightweight design for on-the-go use

9. Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular

The Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, powered by the M1 chip, and supports both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity. It's a powerhouse for professionals and creatives on the go.

Specifications of Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • Supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard
  • 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and LiDAR scanner
  • 5G capability for high-speed connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Impressive Liquid Retina XDR display for HDR contentPremium price point compared to standard iPad models
Powerful M1 chip for demanding tasksLarge size may not be suitable for all users
Versatile connectivity options with Wi-Fi and Cellular

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature TypeDisplay SizeChipsetCamera SystemConnectivityBattery LifeStorage Options
Apple iPad 9th Generation10.2-inch RetinaA13 Bionic8MP back, 12MP frontWi-Fi onlyAll-day64GB, 256GB
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad10.9-inch Liquid RetinaA15 Bionic12MP Ultra Wide frontWi-Fi onlyNot specifiedNot specified
Apple iPad 10th Generation10.2-inch RetinaA13 Bionic8MP back, 12MP frontWi-Fi onlyNot specifiedNot specified
Apple iPad 10th Generation10.2-inch RetinaA13 BionicNot specifiedWi-Fi only10 hoursNot specified
2021 Apple iPad with A13 Bionic chip10.2-inch RetinaA13 Bionic12MP Ultra Wide frontWi-Fi onlyAll-dayNot specified
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro11-inch Liquid RetinaM112MP Ultra Wide frontWi-Fi onlyNot specifiedNot specified
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro11-inch Liquid Retina XDRM112MP Ultra Wide frontWi-Fi onlyNot specifiedNot specified
Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch10.9-inch Liquid RetinaA15 BionicNot specifiedWi-Fi onlyNot specifiedNot specified
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDRM112MP Ultra Wide frontWi-Fi + CellularNot specifiedNot specified
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDRM112MP Ultra Wide frontWi-Fi + CellularNot specifiedNot specified

Best value for money:

The Apple iPad 9th Generation offers exceptional value for money, combining powerful performance, a versatile camera system, and a range of storage options at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular stands out as the best overall product, thanks to its stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, powerful M1 chip, and versatile Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity.

How to find the perfect apple iPad:

When choosing the perfect Apple iPad, consider your specific needs for display size, performance, and connectivity. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is a great choice, while professionals and multimedia enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced features of the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular.

FAQs

Question : What are the storage options for the Apple iPad 10th Generation?

Ans : The Apple iPad 10th Generation is available in 64GB and 256GB storage options, allowing users to choose the capacity that best suits their needs.

Question : Does the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro support 5G connectivity?

Ans : Yes, the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro offers 5G capability for high-speed internet connectivity, ensuring seamless multimedia streaming and productivity on the go.

Question : Can I use the Apple Pencil with the 2021 Apple iPad?

Ans : Yes, the 2021 Apple iPad supports the use of the Apple Pencil, providing a versatile tool for note-taking, drawing, and creative tasks.

Question : What is the battery life of the Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch?

Ans : The Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch offers all-day battery life, allowing users to stay productive and entertained without worrying about frequent recharging.

