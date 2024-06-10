Explore
Best Aquaguard water purifiers: Top 9 options for pure, clean drinking water at home

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best Aquaguard water purifiers in India, complete with pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the best choice for your needs. Buy one for your home today and ensure clean, safe drinking water for you and your family.

Enhance your hydration game with the best Aquaguard water purifier.Premium
Enhance your hydration game with the best Aquaguard water purifier.

When it comes to ensuring the safety and purity of your drinking water, Aquaguard water purifiers are a trusted choice for many households in India. With a wide range of options available, it can be challenging to determine which model is best suited for your specific needs. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the top 10 Aquaguard water purifiers currently available on Amazon India, providing you with all the information you need to make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best features, we've got you covered.

1. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

The Aquaguard Sure Water Purifier is designed to provide comprehensive purification suitable for municipal water sources. With advanced purification technology, it ensures the removal of harmful contaminants, making it an ideal choice for households.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier

  • 10-Stage Purification
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Compact and Stylish Design
  • Energy-Saving Mode
  • Capacity: 7 Litres

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced purification technologyMay require frequent filter replacements
Energy-saving mode
Compact and stylish design

2. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life 10-Stage Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | Benefits worth 4500 | RO+UV+Active Copper | Save 50% Water | Suitable for all Water Sources | India’s #1 Water Purifier

The Aquaguard 10-Stage Water Purifier offers comprehensive purification with the added benefits of mineral enrichment. It is suitable for municipal water sources and is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life 10-Stage Water Purifier 

  • Advanced 10-Stage Purification
  • Mineral Enrichment
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Adjustable TDS Adjuster
  • Capacity: 8 Litres

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Mineral enrichment for healthy waterMay be bulky for small spaces
Adjustable TDS adjuster
Large capacity for family use

3. Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV+TA+AC Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Tank | Upto 60% Water Savings | Active Copper Tech | 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | 2 Free Services

The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier is a durable and reliable choice for households relying on municipal water sources. With a stainless steel body, it offers long-lasting performance and advanced purification technology.

Specifications of Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV+TA+AC Water Purifier 

  • Stainless Steel Body
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Advanced Purification Technology
  • Large Storage Capacity: 10 Litres
  • Energy-Saving Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable stainless steel bodyHigher initial investment
Large storage capacity
Energy-saving mode

4. Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard 10-Stage Water Purifier with Adjuster offers comprehensive purification with the added benefit of an adjustable TDS adjuster. It is suitable for municipal water and provides safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier 

  • Advanced 10-Stage Purification
  • Adjustable TDS Adjuster
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Large Storage Capacity: 9 Litres
  • Energy-Saving Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Adjustable TDS adjuster for custom purificationMay require professional installation
Large storage capacity
Energy-saving mode

5. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000

The Aquaguard Water Purifier by Eureka Forbes offers reliable purification for municipal water sources. With advanced technology and a compact design, it is a convenient choice for households looking for safe drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier

  • Compact and Stylish Design
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Advanced Purification Technology
  • Large Storage Capacity: 8 Litres
  • Energy-Saving Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and stylish designMay not be suitable for well water sources
Advanced purification technology
Large storage capacity

6. Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+Alkaline Boost Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Alkaline Water Purifier offers alkaline water purification suitable for municipal water sources. With stainless steel construction and advanced purification technology, it ensures the delivery of safe and healthy drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT 8-Stage Alkaline Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier

  • Alkaline Water Purification
  • Stainless Steel Construction
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Large Storage Capacity: 9 Litres
  • Energy-Saving Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Alkaline water purification for health benefitsHigher initial investment
Durable stainless steel construction
Large storage capacity

7. Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal Water Purifier offers advanced purification technology suitable for municipal water sources. With a sleek and modern design, it provides safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Specifications of Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier 

  • Sleek and Modern Design
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Advanced Purification Technology
  • Large Storage Capacity: 7 Litres
  • Energy-Saving Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and modern designMay not be suitable for well water sources
Advanced purification technology
Large storage capacity

8. Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier | Instant with 2.5L Capacity | Water Quality Indication | Active Copper Tech | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water

The Aquaguard Water Purifier with Capacity Indication features a convenient capacity indication system, suitable for municipal water sources. With advanced purification technology, it provides safe and healthy drinking water for your family.

Specifications of Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier 

  • Capacity Indication System
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Advanced Purification Technology
  • Large Storage Capacity: 8 Litres
  • Energy-Saving Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient capacity indication systemMay require frequent filter replacements
Advanced purification technology
Large storage capacity

9. Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000

The Aquaguard Aquasure Boiling Water Purifier offers boiling water purification suitable for municipal water sources. With advanced technology, it ensures the removal of harmful contaminants, making it an ideal choice for households.

Specifications of Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only 

  • Boiling Water Purification
  • Suitable for Municipal Water
  • Advanced Purification Technology
  • Large Storage Capacity: 9 Litres
  • Energy-Saving Mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Boiling water purification for comprehensive safetyHigher initial investment
Advanced purification technology
Large storage capacity

Top 3 features of the best Aquaguard water purifiers:

 

 

Best Aquaguard water purifiers10-Stage PurificationMineral EnrichmentStainless Steel BodyAdjustable TDS AdjusterAlkaline Water PurificationBoiling Water Purification
Aquaguard Sure Water PurifierYesNoNoNoNoNo
Aquaguard 10-Stage Water PurifierYesYesNoYesNoNo
Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water PurifierNoNoYesNoNoNo
Aquaguard 10-Stage Water Purifier with AdjusterYesNoNoYesNoNo
Aquaguard Water Purifier by Eureka ForbesNoNoNoNoNoNo
Aquaguard Alkaline Water PurifierNoNoNoNoYesNo
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Crystal Water PurifierNoNoNoNoNoNo
Aquaguard Water Purifier with Capacity IndicationNoNoNoNoNoNo
Aquaguard Aquasure Boiling Water PurifierNoNoNoNoNoYes
Aquaguard Water Purifier for Municipal WaterNoNoNoNoNoNo

Best value for money Aquaguard water purifier:

The Aquaguard 10-Stage Water Purifier with Adjuster stands out as the best value for money, offering comprehensive purification with an adjustable TDS adjuster and a large storage capacity. It provides excellent features at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall Aquaguard water purifier:

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product, offering a comprehensive purification system that ensures safe and healthy drinking water. With its combination of Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Ultraviolet (UV) purification technologies, it effectively removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses, providing you with pure and refreshing water. Its sleek design, user-friendly features, and reliable performance make it a top choice for households seeking superior water purification.

How to find the best Aquaguard water purifier?

When choosing the perfect Aquaguard water purifier from the options listed in this article, consider your specific needs, such as purification requirements, storage capacity, and additional features like mineral enrichment or adjustable TDS. Compare the pros and cons of each product to determine which one aligns best with your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for Aquaguard water purifiers?

Ans : The price range for Aquaguard water purifiers varies depending on the model and its features. Generally, prices range from ₹8,000 to ₹25,000.

Question : Do Aquaguard water purifiers require professional installation?

Ans : While some models may require professional installation due to their advanced features, many Aquaguard water purifiers can be easily installed at home with the provided instructions.

Question : Are Aquaguard water purifiers suitable for well water sources?

Ans : While most Aquaguard water purifiers are designed for municipal water sources, there are specific models available that are suitable for well water sources. It's essential to choose the right model based on your water source.

Question : What is the warranty period for Aquaguard water purifiers?

Ans : Aquaguard water purifiers typically come with a standard warranty period of 1-3 years, depending on the model. It's important to check the warranty details before making a purchase.

