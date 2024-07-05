Best ASUS laptops for 2024: Discover the pinnacle of performance and innovation with the best ASUS laptops for 2024. From powerful gaming rigs to sleek ultrabooks, find the perfect blend of style and functionality to suit your needs.

ASUS has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the laptop market, boasting a versatile lineup that caters to diverse consumer needs. Whether you're a student, a professional seeking productivity tools, or a gaming aficionado in search of powerful performance, ASUS offers a compelling range of options. In this comprehensive comparison, we delve into nine of the best ASUS laptops currently available. Our aim is to provide a detailed analysis of each model's features, performance capabilities, and value for money.

By the end of this guide, you'll be equipped with the knowledge necessary to make an informed decision about your next laptop investment. Whether you prioritize portability, cutting-edge specifications, or immersive gaming experiences, ASUS ensures there's a laptop tailored to meet your specific requirements and preferences.

The ASUS Vivobook Intel Core Evo i5 is a powerful and versatile laptop designed for seamless multitasking and productivity. With its Intel Core i5 processor and sleek design, this laptop is perfect for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Intel Core Evo i5: 15.6-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5-12500H processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage capacity Sleek and lightweight design

The ASUS Vivobook IntelCore with Fingerprint sensor is a reliable and efficient laptop that offers secure biometric login and fast performance. Its slim and lightweight design makes it a great choice for on-the-go users.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook IntelCore Fingerprint: 14-inch FHD display

Intel Core i3-1315U processor

4GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and secure login with fingerprint sensor Limited RAM for multitasking Portable and lightweight

The ASUS Vivobook with Integrated Fingerprint sensor is a budget-friendly laptop with reliable performance and enhanced security features. Its 15.6-inch display and ergonomic keyboard make it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Integrated Fingerprint: 15.6-inch FHD display

Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

Integrated fingerprint sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and reliable performance Limited storage capacity Enhanced security with fingerprint sensor Pre-installed Windows 10

The ASUS Vivobook i9 is a high-performance laptop powered by the latest Intel Core i9 processor, making it an ideal choice for demanding tasks and gaming. Its dedicated NVIDIA graphics card delivers stunning visuals and smooth gaming experiences.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook i9: 15.6-inch FHD display

Intel Core i9-13900H processor

16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Windows 11 Home

NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor and graphics Higher price point Ample storage and memory May be overkill for basic tasks

The ASUS Vivobook with RTX 3050 is a gaming powerhouse featuring a dedicated NVIDIA graphics card for immersive gaming experiences. Its 14-inch display and powerful hardware make it an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook RTX 3050: 14-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5-11300H processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dedicated graphics for gaming Smaller display size Fast and responsive performance Limited RAM for multitasking

The ASUS Vivobook 14-inch Windows laptop offers a compact and portable design, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals on the move. Its 14-inch display and long battery life ensure productivity on the go.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14-inch Windows: 14-inch FHD display

Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor

4GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Thin and lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable Limited RAM for multitasking Long battery life Smaller display size

The ASUS Vivobook with a 16.0-inch display offers a balance of performance and portability, making it a versatile choice for various computing needs. Its Intel Core i5 processor and expansive display cater to both work and entertainment.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook i5 16.0-inch: 16.0-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5-13500H processor

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Windows 11 Home

Ergonomic keyboard

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Expansive display Heavier than smaller models Versatile performance Limited RAM for multitasking

The ASUS Vivobook with Intel Core i3 and integrated graphics offers a budget-friendly solution for everyday computing needs. Its 15.6-inch display and reliable performance make it a suitable choice for students and home users.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook i3 Integrated: 15.6-inch FHD display

Intel Core i3-1315U processor

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Windows 11 Home

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and reliable performance Limited RAM for multitasking Ample storage capacity Integrated graphics may not be suitable for gaming

The ASUS 17.3-inch laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 processor and dedicated graphics is a powerhouse for demanding tasks and multimedia experiences. Its large display and powerful hardware make it an ideal choice for content creators and professionals.

Specifications of ASUS 17.3-inch 7-6800HS Graphics: 17.3-inch FHD display

AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor

16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Windows 11 Home

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large and vibrant display Heavier and less portable Powerful performance for multimedia tasks Higher price point

Top 5 features of best ASUS laptops:

Best ASUS Laptop Display Size Processor RAM Storage Graphics ASUS Vivobook Intel Core Evo i5 15.6-inch Intel Core i5-12500H 8GB 512GB SSD Integrated Intel UHD graphics ASUS Vivobook IntelCore Fingerprint 14-inch Intel Core i3-1315U 4GB 256GB SSD Integrated Intel UHD graphics ASUS Vivobook Integrated Fingerprint 15.6-inch Intel Core i3-1115G4 8GB 1TB HDD Integrated Intel UHD graphics ASUS Vivobook i9 15.6-inch Intel Core i9-13900H 16GB 1TB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 ASUS Vivobook RTX 3050 14-inch Intel Core i5-11300H 8GB 512GB SSD NVIDIA RTX 3050 ASUS Vivobook 14-inch Windows 14-inch Intel Core i3-1115G4 4GB 256GB SSD Integrated Intel UHD graphics ASUS Vivobook i5 16.0-inch 16.0-inch Intel Core i5-13500H 8GB 512GB SSD Integrated Intel UHD graphics ASUS Vivobook i3 Integrated 15.6-inch Intel Core i3-1315U 4GB 1TB HDD Integrated Intel UHD graphics ASUS 17.3-inch 7-6800HS Graphics 17.3-inch AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 16GB 1TB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Best value for money of ASUS laptop for 2024: The ASUS Vivobook Integrated Fingerprint offers the best value for money with its affordable price, reliable performance, and enhanced security features. Its 15.6-inch display and spacious storage make it a great choice for everyday use.

Best Overall ASUS laptop for 2024: The ASUS Vivobook i9 stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its powerful Intel Core i9 processor, ample memory and storage, and dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. It is an ideal choice for demanding tasks and gaming enthusiasts.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best ASUS laptop: Performance: Evaluate the processor, RAM, and graphics card for optimal speed and efficiency.

Display quality: Look for vibrant colours, sharp resolution, and features like high refresh rates for a superior viewing experience.

Battery life: Check for long-lasting batteries to support uninterrupted usage throughout the day.

Portability: Assess weight and dimensions to ensure ease of carrying, especially if you need mobility.

Build quality: Consider durable materials and robust construction for longevity and reliability.

Keyboard and touchpad: Ensure comfort and responsiveness for prolonged typing sessions.

Connectivity: Evaluate the availability of ports and wireless connectivity options for seamless integration with peripherals.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of ASUS laptops? Ans : The price range of ASUS laptops varies depending on the model, specifications, and additional features. You can find budget-friendly options as well as premium models tailored to specific use cases. Question : Are ASUS laptops suitable for gaming? Ans : ASUS offers a wide range of laptops designed specifically for gaming, featuring dedicated graphics cards, high-refresh-rate displays, and powerful processors to deliver a seamless gaming experience. Question : What are the key features to consider when choosing an ASUS laptop? Ans : When choosing an ASUS laptop, consider the display size, processor performance, RAM and storage capacity, graphics capabilities, and additional features such as fingerprint sensors or backlit keyboards based on your usage requirements. Question : Do ASUS laptops come with pre-installed operating systems? Ans : Most ASUS laptops come with pre-installed operating systems such as Windows 10 or Windows 11, offering a seamless out-of-the-box experience for users.

