Best Asus laptops under ₹40,000: Top thin and light laptops with long battery life

From budget-friendly notebooks to high-performance gaming machines, Asus is quietly dominating the laptop market with innovation and value. Known for its versatile lineup and powerful performance, the brand has steadily earned the trust of students, professionals, and gamers alike.
As tech-savvy buyers look for more features at competitive prices, Asus laptops stand out with sleek designs, strong internals, and reliable support, making them a solid choice in an increasingly crowded market.
What’s more, many of its models are affordably priced under ₹40,000, making them an ideal upgrade for budget-conscious users. Here’s a look at the best Asus laptops under ₹40,000 that deliver reliable performance.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 stands out as one of the best Asus laptops under ₹40,000, offering strong performance for daily use and multitasking. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 16GB RAM, this budget laptop handles work and entertainment smoothly.
Its 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast storage and quick boot times. Lightweight and portable, it suits students and professionals seeking the best thin and light laptop in the affordable segment.
High RAM capacity for smooth multitasking
Lightweight and portable design
Integrated graphics limits gaming performance
Display brightness could be better
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s fast processor and multitasking, but many criticise its poor display, sound quality, and battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances power, portability, and storage at an affordable price point.
Next up is the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), one of the best Asus laptops under ₹40,000, offering a strong AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM for smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
Its 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing for long hours. With a fast 512GB SSD, this budget laptop boots quickly and handles storage-intensive tasks well.
Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor for multitasking
Anti-glare display reduces eye strain
Integrated graphics limit gaming capabilities
Average brightness at 250 nits
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop,15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop good value with impressive battery life, but display, build, performance, and sound quality receive mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines strong performance, ample RAM, and portability at an affordable price.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023 is a budget laptop that is a great pick for users seeking premium display quality without stretching the budget. It features a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD OLED display that delivers stunning visuals with 600 nits peak brightness and true-to-life colours.
Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor and 8GB DDR5 RAM, it ensures smooth performance for daily tasks. It's 512GB SSD provides fast storage, while the lightweight design and backlit keyboard add convenience.
Exceptional OLED display quality
Backlit keyboard for comfortable typing
Integrated graphics limit gaming
Glossy screen may reflect in bright environments
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Cool Silver/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK321WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the laptop’s OLED display, battery life, and build quality, but report mixed experiences with functionality, sound quality, and brightness.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a premium OLED screen and solid performance at an affordable price.
With military-grade durability and AI noise-cancelling features, the ASUS VivoBook 15 balances performance and toughness, making it a top pick for buyers seeking a durable, efficient budget laptop under 40,000.
It is equipped with the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM for reliable everyday performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures clear visuals without reflections, perfect for work or study.
AI Noise Cancelling improves audio clarity
MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability
Integrated graphics limit gaming performance
Screen brightness at 250 nits is average
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ322WS, Backlit KB Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value this laptop’s elegant design and fast boot speed, praising its performance, but report mixed reviews on battery, screen size, and sound quality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers strong performance, durable build quality, and useful features at a competitive price.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 (13th Gen) is a powerful contender in the best Asus laptops under ₹40,000 category, featuring the latest Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM for smooth multitasking.
The 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensures fast storage and quick boot times. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics boost everyday performance. Preloaded with Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024, this budget laptop combines productivity and style at a competitive price.
Large 16GB RAM for heavy multitasking
Intel Iris Xe Graphics for better visuals
Average screen brightness at 250 nits
Integrated graphics are not suited for heavy gaming
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U (Intel UHD /16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6"/60Hz/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ2325WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s speed and value but criticise its poor display, faulty keyboard, inconsistent design, and battery overheating issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers high memory, fast storage, and essential software for a productive experience at a budget price.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 stands out among the best Asus laptops under ₹40,000 for delivering solid performance and portability. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM, it handles everyday tasks smoothly.
Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display offers clear visuals, while the backlit keyboard enhances usability. The laptop’s lightweight design and comprehensive connectivity options make it one of the best thin and light laptops in this budget segment.
Lightweight and portable design
Strong connectivity with multiple USB ports and HDMI
Integrated graphics limit gaming performance
Average brightness and colour gamut on display
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U, 13th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office, Silver, 1.7KG, X1504VA-NJ320WS, Backlit Keyboard, Thin and Light Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s speed and value but criticise its poor display, faulty keyboard, inconsistent design, and battery overheating issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance and portability at a competitive price point for a budget laptop.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is among the best Asus laptops under ₹40,000, offering a strong blend of power and usability. Featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it handles multitasking and daily workloads with ease.
Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display reduces eye strain, and the backlit keyboard supports work in low light. Preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 Basic, this budget laptop is a reliable choice for students and professionals.
Large 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking
Includes Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024
Integrated graphics limit gaming and heavy design work
Average screen brightness at 250 nits
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), Intel Core i3-1315U, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel® UHD/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg), X1504VA-NJ2324WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the laptop’s speed and value but report poor display quality, faulty keyboard, inconsistent design, and battery overheating concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it balances performance and software features at an affordable price for a laptop under 40000.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM that handles everyday tasks smoothly and efficiently. Its 14-inch FHD anti-glare display offers clear visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate, making it a practical choice for work and streaming.
Lightweight at just 1.38 kg, this laptop combines portability with essential productivity features including Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 Basic.
Lightweight and highly portable at 1.38 kg
Fast LPDDR5 RAM boosts everyday performance
Integrated graphics limit gaming and heavy editing
Average screen brightness at 250 nits
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the battery life, performance and say that the laptop offers good value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers solid performance and portability at a budget-friendly price for laptops under 40000.
Asus offers excellent gaming laptops, especially through its ROG (Republic of Gamers) and TUF series. These models come equipped with powerful CPUs, high-end NVIDIA or AMD graphics cards, fast refresh rate displays, and advanced cooling systems, delivering smooth gaming experiences. If gaming is your priority, Asus gaming laptops provide great value and features that rival competitors, making them a solid choice for gamers at different budget levels.
Battery life varies depending on the Asus model, but many of their ultrabooks and mid-range laptops offer impressive runtimes. Models like the Asus ZenBook series can deliver 8-12 hours on a single charge, suitable for students and professionals who need all-day use without frequent charging. Gaming laptops generally have shorter battery life due to powerful hardware but still last a few hours unplugged. Asus also incorporates fast charging technology in many models, allowing quick top-ups.
Absolutely. Asus laptops cater well to both students and professionals by offering lightweight, portable designs with solid performance. The VivoBook and ZenBook series are popular for their balance of power and portability, featuring fast processors, decent RAM, and good display quality. These laptops handle multitasking, office applications, and media consumption efficiently. Additionally, Asus provides affordable options under ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 that suit tight budgets without compromising essential features.
|Best Asus laptops under ₹40,000
Processor
RAM
Display
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 1.2-4.4 GHz)
|16GB DDR4
|15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), Anti-glare
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023)
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 cores, up to 4.3 GHz)
|16GB DDR5
|15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), Anti-glare
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED) 2023
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (4 cores, up to 4.1 GHz)
|8GB DDR5
|15.6-inch FHD OLED, 600 nits, HDR True Black
|ASUS VivoBook 15 (Durable model)
|Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz)
|8GB DDR4
|15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), Anti-glare
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (13th Gen, 16GB)
|Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores, up to 4.5 GHz)
|16GB DDR4
|15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), Anti-glare, 60Hz
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (13th Gen, 8GB)
|Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores, up to 4.5 GHz)
|8GB DDR4
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, 60Hz
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (13th Gen, 16GB variant)
|Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores, up to 4.5 GHz)
|16GB DDR4
|15.6-inch FHD, Anti-glare, 60Hz
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (4 cores, up to 4.1 GHz)
|8GB LPDDR5
|14-inch FHD, Anti-glare, 60Hz
FAQs
What kind of processor do Asus laptops under ₹40,000 usually have?
Mostly Intel Core i3, Intel Pentium, or AMD Ryzen 3 processors.
Is 4GB RAM enough in this price range?
4GB is entry-level; 8GB is preferable for smoother multitasking.
Do Asus laptops in this range come with SSD?
Some models offer SSD storage, which improves speed, but many have HDD. SSD is better if available.
Do these laptops come with pre-installed Windows?
Many Asus laptops in this range come with Windows 11 pre-installed, but some may have Windows 10 or no OS, so check before buying.