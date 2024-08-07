Asus has been a popular choice for budget laptop buyers, offering a range of affordable and reliable options. Whether you're a student in need of a laptop for classes, or a budget-conscious buyer looking for a reliable machine, Asus has you covered. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 8 best Asus laptops under ₹40000, each with its own unique features and specifications. From powerful processors to sleek designs, there's something for everyone in this list.

1. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS

The ASUS Vivobook X1404ZA-NK321WS is a sleek and powerful laptop that's perfect for students and budget buyers. With its IntelCore processor and fingerprint sensor, it offers both performance and security. The 14-inch display and lightweight design make it easy to carry around for everyday use.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop:

IntelCore processor

Fingerprint sensor

14-inch display

Lightweight design

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage capacity Enhanced security with fingerprint sensor Average graphics Portable and lightweight

2. ASUS Vivobook 16, IntelCore™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB322WS

The ASUS Vivobook X1605ZAB-MB322WS is a budget-friendly laptop with impressive features. Its IntelCore processor and fingerprint sensor provide reliable performance and security. The 15-inch display and comfortable keyboard make it a great choice for students and everyday use.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16, IntelCore™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop:

IntelCore processor

Fingerprint sensor

15-inch display

Comfortable keyboard

Efficient cooling system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Limited storage capacity Enhanced security with fingerprint sensor Average battery life Comfortable typing experience

3. ASUS Vivobook 14, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Silver/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK322WS

The ASUS Vivobook X1404ZA-NK322WS is a stylish and versatile laptop that's perfect for students and everyday users. Its IntelCore processor and fingerprint sensor offer reliable performance and security. The 14-inch display and long battery life make it a great choice for on-the-go use.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop:

IntelCore processor

Fingerprint sensor

14-inch display

Stylish design

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and versatile Limited storage capacity Reliable performance Average graphics Enhanced security with fingerprint sensor

4. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512 SSD//Windows 11/Office 2021//Backlit KB/Icelight Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ322WS

The ASUS VivoBook X1502ZA-EJ322WS is a budget-friendly laptop with powerful features. Its IntelCore processor and sleek design make it a great choice for students and everyday users. The 15-inch display and efficient cooling system ensure smooth performance.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop:

IntelCore processor

Sleek design

15-inch display

Efficient cooling system

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance Limited storage capacity Sleek and stylish design Average battery life Efficient cooling for smooth performance

5. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin & Light Laptop, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Grey Green/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK323WS

The ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK323WS is a versatile and affordable laptop that's perfect for students and everyday use. Its 14-inch display and Windows operating system offer a seamless user experience. The integrated graphics and long battery life make it a reliable choice for on-the-go use.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin & Light Laptop:

Windows operating system

14-inch display

Integrated graphics

Long battery life

Lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless user experience Limited storage capacity Reliable performance Average graphics Portable and lightweight

6. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-N305, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Silver/1.63 kg), E1504GA-NJ321WS

The ASUS Vivobook E1504GA-NJ321WS is a budget-friendly laptop with reliable features. Its integrated graphics and Windows operating system make it a versatile choice for students and everyday users. The 14-inch display and long battery life ensure a seamless user experience.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-N305, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop:

Windows operating system

Integrated graphics

14-inch display

Long battery life

Efficient cooling system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and reliable Limited storage capacity Seamless user experience Average battery life Efficient cooling for smooth performance

7. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Cool Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK331W

The ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK331W is a stylish and affordable laptop that's perfect for students and everyday use. Its 14-inch display and Windows operating system offer a seamless user experience. The efficient cooling system and long battery life ensure reliable performance.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop:

Windows operating system

14-inch display

Stylish design

Efficient cooling system

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and reliable Limited storage capacity Seamless user experience Average graphics Efficient cooling for smooth performance

8. ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS

The ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK325WS is a budget-friendly laptop with reliable features. Its Windows operating system and efficient cooling system make it a versatile choice for students and everyday users. The 14-inch display and long battery life ensure smooth performance.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop:

Windows operating system

14-inch display

Efficient cooling system

Long battery life

Lightweight design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and reliable Limited storage capacity Smooth performance Average battery life Portable and lightweight

Top 3 features of best Asus laptops under ₹ 40000:

Best Asus Laptops under ₹ 40000 Processor Display Graphics Weight ASUS Vivobook X1404ZA-NK321WS IntelCore 14-inch Integrated Lightweight ASUS Vivobook X1605ZAB-MB322WS IntelCore 15-inch Integrated Standard ASUS Vivobook X1404ZA-NK322WS IntelCore 14-inch Integrated Lightweight ASUS VivoBook X1502ZA-EJ322WS IntelCore 15-inch Integrated Standard ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK323WS IntelCore 14-inch Integrated Lightweight ASUS Vivobook E1504GA-NJ321WS Integrated 14-inch Integrated Standard ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK331W IntelCore 14-inch Integrated Standard ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK325WS IntelCore 14-inch Integrated Lightweight

Best value for money Asus laptop under ₹ 40000:

The ASUS Vivobook X1404ZA-NK321WS offers the best value for money, with its powerful performance, enhanced security with the fingerprint sensor, and lightweight design, making it a perfect choice for budget buyers and students.

Best overall Asus laptop under ₹ 40000:

The ASUS Vivobook X1605ZAB-MB322WS stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its reliable performance, enhanced security, comfortable keyboard, and efficient cooling system, making it a top choice for students and everyday users.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Asus laptop under ₹ 40000:

Processor: Choose a laptop with a reliable processor, such as Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3, for decent performance.

RAM: Look for at least 4GB of RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and general use.

Storage: Consider laptops with a minimum of 256GB SSD for faster performance and sufficient storage space.

Display: Check for a Full HD screen for better resolution and clarity.

Battery life: Opt for a model with good battery life to ensure it lasts through a full day of use.

Build quality: Assess the build quality and design to ensure durability and portability.

Warranty: Ensure the laptop comes with a solid warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : Which Asus laptop under 40000 has the best battery life?

Ans : The ASUS Vivobook X1404ZA-NK321WS has the best battery life, making it a reliable choice for long hours of use.

Question : Are these Asus laptops suitable for gaming?

Ans : While these laptops are not designed for high-end gaming, they can handle light gaming and everyday tasks with ease.

Question : Do these Asus laptops come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all Asus laptops come with a standard warranty, ensuring peace of mind for buyers.

Question : Can these laptops handle multimedia editing?

Ans : These laptops are suitable for basic multimedia editing tasks, such as photo editing and video playback.

