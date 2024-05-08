Looking to enhance your cooling experience while saving energy? Look no further than Atomberg fans. Known for their innovative designs and energy-efficient performance, Atomberg fans offer a range of options to suit your needs. In this guide, we'll explore the top Atomberg fans that have captured the market with their blend of style and functionality.

Atomberg fans are designed to provide effective cooling while consuming less power, making them an eco-friendly choice for your home or office. Whether you're looking for a sleek, modern design or a fan with smart features like remote control or timer settings, Atomberg has you covered.

Each fan in this list is carefully selected based on its performance, energy efficiency, and customer reviews. We'll delve into the unique features of each fan, helping you make an informed decision for your cooling needs. Join us as we explore the best Atomberg fans on the market, offering a perfect balance of style and sustainability.

1. atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 2+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) | Winner of National Energy Conservation Awards (2022)

The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a modern and sleek addition to any room. It features energy-efficient BLDC technology, providing superior air delivery while consuming only 28W of electricity at speed 5, saving up to 65% in energy consumption. The fan comes with a convenient Smart IR Remote for easy control of its 6 speeds and unique features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. Its powder-coated matte finish adds durability and style. Winner of the National Energy Conservation Award 2022, this fan is ideal for offices, bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Midnight Black

Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Modern

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor LED light not adjustable in brightness Smart IR Remote for easy control Sleek and modern design

2. atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | High Air Delivery Fan with LED Indicators | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha Ceiling Fan combines elegant design with advanced technology for superior performance. This fan features an energy-efficient BLDC motor, providing high air delivery while consuming only 28W of power, resulting in up to 65% energy savings. With its Smart IR Remote, you can easily control the fan's speed and access its unique features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. The classic design with LED speed indicators enhances the aesthetics of your room, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Alpha Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Gloss Black

Electric fan design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Efficio Alpha

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient BLDC motor Remote may require line of sight Smart IR Remote for easy operation

3. atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | High Air Delivery Fan and LED Indicators | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 2+1 Year Warranty (Golden Oakwood)

The Atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan offers top-notch performance with its energy-efficient BLDC motor, delivering a high air delivery of 235 CMM at 360 RPM while consuming just 28W of power. This 5-star rated fan ensures energy savings, making it an eco-friendly choice. It comes with a Smart IR Remote for added convenience, allowing easy control of speed and unique features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. Ideal for various rooms, this sleek ceiling fan combines style with functionality.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Golden Oakwood

Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: 1200mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor for energy savings Not suitable for rooms with low ceiling heights Smart IR Remote for easy control

4. atomberg Renesa 600mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery and LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Matte Brown)

The Atomberg Renesa 600mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan combines style with efficiency, offering up to 65% energy savings compared to traditional fans. Its 5-star rated BLDC motor delivers high air delivery of 110 CMM with 840 RPM, while consuming only 28 Watts. This fan includes a Smart IR Remote for easy control of its 6 speeds and special features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. With its sleek, modern design and LED lights, this fan is perfect for smaller rooms and balconies. Plus, it comes with a 2+1-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa 600mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Matte Brown

Electric fan design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Modern

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient BLDC motor Suitable for smaller rooms only Smart IR Remote for easy control

5. atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a sleek and energy-efficient fan that can save up to 65% on electricity consumption. It features a 5-star rated BLDC motor, providing superior air delivery with minimal power usage. The fan comes with a Smart IR Remote for convenient control, including features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. Its modern design with LED lights enhances the room's decor. With a standard one-year warranty and an additional year upon registration, this fan offers both performance and style for your indoor spaces.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Gloss White

Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Renesa Enzel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher initial cost compared to traditional fans Smart IR Remote for convenience

6. atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan with IoT and Remote | Smart and Energy Efficient Fan with LED Indicators | Saves Upto 65% Energy | 2+1 Year Warranty (Misty Teal)

The Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan offers smart, energy-efficient cooling with IoT capabilities. Featuring a 5-star energy rating, it consumes only 28W while delivering a powerful airflow of 235 CMM at 360 RPM. You can control it via the Atomberg Home App using voice commands, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or the included Smart IR Remote. Its sleek design with LED indicators adds a modern touch to any room. The fan comes with a 2+1 year warranty, and an additional one-year warranty can be obtained by registering the purchase online.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Misty Teal

Electric fan design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Modern

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient BLDC technology Users found the airflow to be comparatively lower IoT enabled for smart control

7. atomberg Erica Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan with IoT and Remote | Designe Smart Fan with LED Indicator | 2+1 Year Warranty (Umber Brown) | Winner of Good Design Award (2022)

The Atomberg Erica Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a top choice for energy efficiency and smart functionality. This fan boasts a 5-star rating, providing excellent air delivery while consuming minimal electricity. Its IoT features allow you to control it with voice commands through the Atomberg Home App, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Home. The fan comes with a convenient Smart IR Remote for easy adjustments and unique features. Winner of the Good Design Award (2022), this fan has a stylish design with an LED light. It also offers consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations and comes with a 2+1 year warranty.

Specifications of Atomberg Erica Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Umber Brown

Electric fan design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Erica Smart

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient BLDC motor Some users found the speed is slow IoT-enabled for smart control

8. atomberg Aris 1200mm Ceiling Fans with IoT and Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation | BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan | 2+1 Year Warranty (Marble White)

The Atomberg Aris 1200mm Ceiling Fan is a smart choice for modern homes. With IoT and remote control capabilities, this fan offers noiseless operation and a BLDC motor for energy efficiency. The integrated ABS body and aerodynamically designed blades ensure excellent air delivery. It's easy to clean and comes with a 2+1 year warranty. The fan is Wi-Fi enabled, compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and has a super-efficient 5-star rated motor that consumes just 39W at top speed. The Smart IR Remote allows easy control, and features like boost mode and timer add convenience.

Specifications of Atomberg Aris 1200mm Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Marble White

Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Aris

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Integrated design for easy cleaning and mounting May require additional setup for IoT features Energy-efficient BLDC motor with high air delivery

Top 3 features of best Atomberg fans

Best Atomberg fans Size Air Delivery Features Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan 1200mm High Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Smart IR Remote for easy control, Modern and sleek design Atomberg Efficio Alpha Ceiling Fan 1200mm High Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Smart IR Remote for easy operation, Classic design with LED indicators Atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan 1200mm High Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Smart IR Remote for easy control, Top-notch performance Atomberg Renesa 600mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan 600mm High Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Smart IR Remote for easy control, Sleek design with LED lights Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan 1200mm High Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Smart IR Remote for convenience, Modern design with LED lights Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan 1200mm High Energy efficient BLDC technology, Smart control options, Sleek design with LED indicators Atomberg Erica Smart 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan 1200mm High Energy efficient BLDC motor, IoT-enabled for smart control, Stylish design with LED light Atomberg Aris 1200mm Ceiling Fan 1200mm High Energy-efficient BLDC motor, Integrated design for easy cleaning, IoT and remote control

Best value for money Atomberg fan

Atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

The Atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan stands out as the best value for money. With its high air delivery of 235 CMM at 360 RPM and energy-efficient BLDC motor consuming just 28W of power, it ensures optimal performance and significant energy savings. The fan comes with a Smart IR Remote for easy control of speed and features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. Its sleek design adds a modern touch to any room, making it a perfect combination of style, functionality, and cost-effectiveness.

Best overall Atomberg fan

Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is the best overall product in the Atomberg fan lineup. It features an energy-efficient BLDC motor, providing superior air delivery while consuming only 28W of electricity, saving up to 65% in energy consumption. The fan comes with a convenient Smart IR Remote for easy control of its 6 speeds and unique features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. Its modern design with a powder-coated matte finish adds durability and style to any room. Winner of the National Energy Conservation Award 2022, this fan is a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and elegance.

How to find the best Atomberg fan?

To find the best Atomberg fan for your needs, consider factors such as room size, budget, and preferred features. Determine the appropriate fan size based on the room's dimensions. Look for fans with energy-efficient BLDC motors to save on electricity bills. Consider the design and aesthetics to complement your room's decor. Check for additional features like Smart IR Remote for convenient operation. Read reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value. Atomberg offers a variety of fans to suit different requirements, so choose one that meets your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs

Question : Are atomberg fans energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, atomberg fans are energy efficient, thanks to their BLDC motors that consume less power while providing high air delivery.

Question : Do atomberg fans come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, atomberg fans come with a warranty. Most models offer a standard warranty, with an option to extend it upon registration.

Question : Can I control atomberg fans remotely?

Ans : Yes, atomberg fans come with a Smart IR Remote that allows you to control the fan's speed and features conveniently.

Question : Are atomberg fans suitable for small rooms?

Ans : Yes, atomberg offers fans in various sizes, including models suitable for small rooms, such as the atomberg Renesa 600mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan.

Question : Do atomberg fans have modern designs?

Ans : Yes, atomberg fans are known for their sleek and modern designs, enhancing the aesthetics of any room.

