In today's modern kitchens, automatic chimneys are essential for maintaining a clean and healthy cooking environment. These chimneys feature advanced technologies such as auto-cleaning mechanisms and filterless designs, reducing the need for frequent maintenance. Additionally, they help eliminate smoke, odours, and grease, ensuring your kitchen stays fresh and hygienic. Their sleek and stylish designs also add a contemporary touch to your kitchen decor.

To help you choose the best automatic chimney for your kitchen, we have curated a list of the top 10 options available on Amazon India. Each chimney is selected based on its performance, features, and customer reviews. With comprehensive warranties and innovative features, these chimneys offer excellent value for money. Whether you're looking for a high-capacity model for heavy cooking or a compact option for a smaller kitchen, our list includes something for every need. Enhance your kitchen's efficiency and cleanliness with one of these top-rated automatic chimneys.

1. Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a sleek and stylish automatic chimney with a powerful suction capacity. It comes with a filterless design, auto-cleaning technology, and a comprehensive warranty. The chimney is designed to keep your kitchen free from smoke, grease, and odors.

Specifications of Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO

Powerful Suction Capacity

Filterless Design

Auto-Cleaning Technology

LED Lamps

Touch Control Panel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction May be expensive for some buyers Sleek design Effective auto-cleaning

2. Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean

The Faber Autoclean chimney comes with a comprehensive warranty and advanced auto-cleaning technology. It has a sleek and modern design, making it a perfect addition to any smart kitchen. The chimney is known for its high suction capacity and filterless design.

Specifications of Faber Autoclean chimney

Auto-Cleaning Technology

Comprehensive Warranty

High Suction Capacity

Filterless Design

Touch Control Panel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive warranty May require professional installation High suction capacity Sleek design

Also read:Best Chimneys for Smoke-Free Cooking: Top 5 options for clean and odour odour-free Kitchens

3. Faber Autoclean Filterless Comprehensive Warranty

The Faber Autoclean chimney is equipped with filterless technology and a comprehensive warranty. It features a touch control panel and powerful suction capacity. The chimney is designed to keep your kitchen free from smoke, grease, and odors.

Specifications of Faber Autoclean chimney

Filterless Technology

Comprehensive Warranty

Powerful Suction Capacity

Touch Control Panel

LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May be noisy at high speed Comprehensive warranty Powerful suction

4. Faber Auto Clean Kitchen Filterless technology

The Faber Auto Clean chimney is known for its filterless technology and sleek design. It has a touch control panel and LED lamps for added convenience. The chimney is designed to provide efficient smoke and odor elimination in the kitchen.

Specifications of Faber Auto Clean chimney

Filterless Technology

Sleek Design

Touch Control Panel

LED Lamps

Powerful Suction Capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design May require regular maintenance Efficient smoke elimination Convenient touch control panel

Also read:Stylish kitchen chimneys for modern homes: Add aesthetics with top 9 options

5. Faber Automatic Autoclean Filterless Comprehensive

The Faber Automatic Autoclean chimney comes with filterless technology and a comprehensive warranty. It features a touch control panel and LED lamps for added convenience. The chimney is designed to keep your kitchen free from smoke, grease, and odors.

Specifications of Faber Automatic Autoclean chimney

Filterless Technology

Comprehensive Warranty

Touch Control Panel

LED Lamps

Powerful Suction Capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive warranty May be noisy at high speed Efficient smoke elimination Convenient touch control panel

The Faber Vertical chimney is equipped with filterless technology and a comprehensive warranty. It features a touch control panel and LED lamps for added convenience. The chimney is designed to provide efficient smoke and odor elimination in the kitchen.

6) Faber Vertical chimney

6. Faber Vertical Filterless Comprehensive Warranty

Specifications of Faber Vertical chimney

Filterless Technology

Comprehensive Warranty

Touch Control Panel

LED Lamps

Powerful Suction Capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May require professional installation Comprehensive warranty Convenient touch control panel

7. Livpure Filterless collector Warranty Comprehensive

The Livpure chimney is equipped with a filterless collector and a comprehensive warranty. It features a touch control panel and LED lamps for added convenience. The chimney is designed to keep your kitchen free from smoke, grease, and odors.

Specifications of Livpure chimney

Filterless Collector

Comprehensive Warranty

Touch Control Panel

LED Lamps

Powerful Suction Capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless collector May be noisy at high speed Comprehensive warranty Convenient touch control panel

Also read:Best kitchen chimney under ₹20000: Upgrade your kitchen with these top recommendations

Top 4 features of best automatic chimney:

Best Automatic Chimney Auto-Cleaning Technology Comprehensive Warranty Filterless Design Powerful Suction Capacity Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO Yes No Yes Yes Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean Yes Yes Yes Yes Faber Autoclean Filterless Comprehensive Warranty Yes Yes Yes Yes Faber Auto Clean Kitchen Filterless technology Yes No Yes Yes Faber Automatic Autoclean Filterless Comprehensive Yes Yes Yes Yes Faber Vertical Filterless Comprehensive Warranty Yes Yes Yes Yes Livpure Filterless collector Warranty Comprehensive No Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money automatic chimney:

The Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean chimney offers the best value for money with its advanced features and comprehensive warranty. It is a perfect addition to any smart kitchen, providing efficient smoke and odor elimination.

Also read:Glen chimneys will keep your kitchen smoke-free and smelling fresh after intensive cooking sessions

Best overall automatic chimney:

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO chimney stands out as the best overall product with its powerful suction capacity, filterless design, and auto-cleaning technology. It is a sleek and stylish addition to any modern kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best automatic chimney:

Suction power: Ensure the chimney has adequate suction power to handle the smoke and odours produced in your kitchen.

Size and design: Choose a chimney that fits your kitchen space and complements your decor. Measure your cooking area for the perfect fit.

Noise level: Opt for a chimney with a low noise level to maintain a peaceful cooking environment.

Auto-cleaning technology: Select chimneys with auto-cleaning features to reduce maintenance efforts and ensure long-term efficiency.

Filter type: Consider filterless designs or high-quality filters that are easy to clean and maintain.

Warranty and support: Check for comprehensive warranties and reliable customer support for hassle-free usage and peace of mind.

Similar articles for you

Best Crompton kitchen chimneys: Enhance your cooking experience with top 10 options

Best kitchen chimney under ₹20000: Upgrade your kitchen with these top recommendations

Best chimney for modern homes: Cook without smoke issues with these top picks

Glen chimneys will keep your kitchen smoke-free and smelling fresh after intensive cooking sessions

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for these automatic chimneys?

Ans : The average price range for these automatic chimneys is between 15,000 to 40,000 INR, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Do these chimneys require professional installation?

Ans : Some of these chimneys may require professional installation, while others can be easily installed with the help of the user manual.

Question : Are these chimneys suitable for Indian cooking?

Ans : Yes, these chimneys are designed to effectively eliminate smoke, grease, and odors from Indian cooking.

Question : Do these chimneys come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all of these chimneys come with a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!