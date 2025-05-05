Best automatic washing machines in May 2025: Huge drop up to 60% off on LG, Samsung, Bosch in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

|Product
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White)View Details
₹27,990
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details
Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star Inbuilt Heater, Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)View Details
₹24,990
Voltas beko, A Tata Product 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Double Water Fall technology (WTT85DBLG/FLRB5, Blue, Special Pulsator & 5 Knob Control Method)View Details
₹11,290
Acer 10.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine(AR10SAMBGL124D, Black-Grey, 4 Wash Programs, Hexa Flow Pulsator, Advanced Lint Filter)View Details
₹10,999
Big deals are live this May 2025 on top names in washing machines. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 features massive price drops on fully and semi-automatic models from brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool, and more. If you're looking for the best automatic washing machines in May 2025, now is the best time to grab one at a discounted price.
With the Amazon Sale 2025, you can enjoy up to 60% off on select washing machines. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is also offering deals across multiple categories, including top-rated washers. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers before stock runs low!
HDFC Bank Offers
No Cost EMI Offers
The LG 9 kg, 5 star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025, designed with AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD, and Allergy Care, making it a top pick for large households. You can take advantage of the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to save big on this model.
Don’t miss out on the fantastic discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on the best automatic washing machines in May 2025.
AI Direct Drive and Wi-Fi control
Allergy care for sensitive skin
Larger size, might not fit in smaller spaces
Requires stable Wi-Fi for full features
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon users rave about the machine’s performance and ability to clean even tough stains while being gentle on fabrics, especially for allergy sufferers.
Why choose this product?
This washing machine stands out for its combination of smart tech and care features, offering high washing efficiency for sensitive skin.
The Samsung 12 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025. It features AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, and Hygiene Steam, making it a perfect choice for large families. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 to score a deal on this high-tech washer.
Ideal for deep cleaning and quick washes, the Samsung machine also comes with an inbuilt heater for added hygiene. Enjoy massive savings with the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on this top-rated washing machine. So, don't miss this Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.
AI Control for convenience
Eco-friendly features
Takes up more space
Requires Wi-Fi for some functions
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers liked its spacious capacity and eco-friendly features, especially for large laundry loads.
Why choose this product?
This model is ideal for those seeking fast, clean, and hygienic laundry with smart features.
The Voltas Beko 10 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025. Featuring double waterfall technology, it ensures thorough cleaning for large loads, making it an excellent choice for big families.
You can score great discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. Don’t miss out on the amazing offers available in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Additionally, be sure to check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for even better deals on this model.
10 kg capacity ideal for large families
Energy-efficient with 5 Star rating
Top loading may take up more space
May require more detergent for heavy loads
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEA/OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Voltas Beko for its reliable performance, large capacity, and water-saving features.
Why choose this product?
It is an excellent option for large families looking for a top-loading washer with efficient performance and energy savings.
The Godrej 8 kg 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with I-Sense technology adjusts wash settings for better fabric care, making it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025 for families with moderate laundry needs. Grab this model at a smart price during the Amazon Sale 2025.
With an inbuilt heater and energy-saving rating, it fits well for medium-sized families. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 features limited-time discounts. Check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for even bigger deals.
Intelligent I-Sense technology
Inbuilt heater for better stain removal
No Wi-Fi connectivity
Slightly basic display
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its quiet wash cycle, efficient stain removal, and brand reliability.
Why choose this product?
It offers smart wash care and practical features without overcomplicating things.
Bosch’s 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers Anti-Stain, AI Active Water Plus, steam wash, and inbuilt heater—ideal for large families. Its precision cleaning and energy-saving inverter motor make it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025.
You can buy it at a smart price during the Amazon Sale 2025. Look out for deals in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 also features exciting savings on this model.
AI Active Water Plus adjusts usage
Anti-stain and steam with anti-bacterial wash
Slightly bulky for compact spaces
No Wi-Fi or app control
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers praise its stain removal, quiet performance, and premium build quality.
Why choose this product?
It handles tough laundry needs with smart features that support daily convenience.
The LG 10 kg top load washing machine with AI Direct Drive and Steam Wash ensures precise fabric care while removing allergens. Wi-Fi support via ThinQ adds convenience for busy households, making it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025 for large families.
Grab it now during the Amazon Sale 2025 for great savings. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 features limited-time offers. Check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for more exciting deals.
AI Direct Drive adjusts wash intelligently
Steam wash removes allergens
No front load option in same model
Higher-end price bracket
LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its ease of use, smart connectivity, and gentle care for fabrics.
Why choose this product?
It blends smart features with practical performance for busy Indian households.
The Voltas Beko 7 kg top load washing machine features Eco Wash, Side Waterfall, and Monsoon Dry, making it ideal for Indian weather and water-saving needs. It fits well in the list of best automatic washing machines in May 2025, especially for medium-sized families.
Buy it during the Amazon Sale 2025 for strong value. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings exclusive offers. Check the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for even more deals.
Eco Wash and Water Reuse option
Monsoon Dry is helpful in humid weather
No in-built heater
Lacks Wi-Fi or smart control features
Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it's easy to use, reliable, and dries clothes well during the rainy season.
Why choose this product?
It’s practical, easy to use, and well-suited for Indian households with water-saving and quick-dry features.
This 9 kg Samsung fully-automatic top load washing machine with Eco Bubble Technology and Wi-Fi connectivity offers gentle yet thorough cleaning. It easily fits into the list of best automatic washing machines in May 2025, with user-friendly features like a soft closing door and digital controls.
Grab deals during the Amazon Sale 2025. Look out for savings during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Explore price drops in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.
Eco Bubble Technology ensures deep clean
Wi-Fi and smart control
No in-built heater
Not suitable for large joint families
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the smart control features, quiet motor, and wash quality for daily loads.
Why choose this product?
It's a stylish and tech-friendly option for medium-sized households with good wash performance.
This 7 kg Samsung fully-automatic front load washing machine offers advanced EcoBubble Technology and Hygiene Steam to clean clothes thoroughly while being gentle on fabric. It stands out among the best automatic washing machines in May 2025, especially for couples and small families.
Grab limited-time savings during the Amazon Sale 2025. Shop smart in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Don’t miss top deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.
EcoBubble + Steam Wash for deep cleaning
Inbuilt heater supports hot wash cycles
7 kg may not suit large families
No Wi-Fi or smart control
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its quiet operation, efficient steam wash, and durable build for daily use.
Why choose this product?
A reliable and space saving solution for hygienic washing with energy savings.
Packed with 6th Sense Soft Move and Steam Technology, this 8 kg Whirlpool front load machine tackles over 100 tough stains, making it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025. The in-built heater ensures hygienic washes every time.
Enjoy big savings during the Amazon Sale 2025. Don’t miss limited-time deals in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers additional discounts.
Removes 100+ tough stains
Steam tech and in-built heater for hygiene
No Wi-Fi/smart connectivity
Slightly bulky for compact spaces
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers liked its stain-fighting ability, quiet performance, and consistent wash quality.
Why choose this product?
It offers powerful stain removal and hygienic care in every cycle.
Inverter technology allows the washing machine motor to run at variable speeds depending on the load size. This results in lower power consumption, reduced noise, and longer motor life. It also ensures efficient wash cycles by adjusting performance dynamically.
EcoBubble (Samsung) and similar technologies pre-mix detergent with water and air to create fine bubbles. These bubbles penetrate fabrics faster, dissolve dirt more effectively at lower temperatures, and protect delicate clothing, making it ideal for energy-saving and effective cleaning.
Built-in heaters allow the machine to heat water internally, enabling hygienic wash cycles that kill bacteria and allergens. They’re essential for hot water washes, especially when dealing with heavily soiled clothes or for users with sensitive skin.
|Best Automatic Washing Machines in May 2025
|Technology Used
|Best for What Types of Clothes
|Special Features
|LG 9 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|AI Direct Drive, Steam Wash
|Delicates, Regular & Heavily Soiled Clothes
|Steam wash for allergy removal, AI Direct Drive for better fabric care
|Samsung 12 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Eco Bubble Technology, Hygiene Steam, AI Control
|Large family loads, Tough stains
|Wi-Fi connectivity, Hygiene steam, Super Speed, AI Control
|Voltas Beko 10 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Double Waterfall Technology, Monsoon Dry
|Large loads, Delicate fabrics
|Water Reuse, Monsoon Dry, Side Waterfall
|Godrej 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|I-Sense Technology, Inbuilt Heater
|Delicate fabrics, Small to medium loads
|I-Sense auto sensing, Inbuilt Heater, Steam Technology
|Bosch 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Anti Stain, AI Active Water Plus
|Heavily soiled clothes, Stains
|Pretreatment, Steam, Anti-bacteria, Inverter motor
|LG 10 kg Top Load Washing Machine
|Turbo Drum, Smart Motion
|Large family loads, Mixed fabric
|Smart Motion, Turbo Drum, Wi-Fi support
|Voltas Beko 7 kg Top Load Washing Machine
|Water Reuse, Side Waterfall
|Small to medium loads, Delicate fabrics
|Water Reuse, Monsoon Dry, Side Waterfall
|Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam
|Large loads, Delicates & Regular fabrics
|Soft Closing Door, Inverter motor, EcoBubble
|Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam
|Regular fabrics, Delicates
|Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter, EcoBubble Technology
|Whirlpool 8 kg Front Load Washing Machine
|6th Sense Soft Move, Steam Technology
|Regular to delicate fabrics, Tough stains
|6th Sense Soft Move, Steam Wash, Anti-bacterial
