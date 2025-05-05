Subscribe

Best automatic washing machines in May 2025: Huge drop up to 60% off on LG, Samsung, Bosch in Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is still ongoing! Enjoy huge price drops on the best automatic washing machines from top brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool, and more. Shop now during Amazon Sale 2025 for top deals on front and top load automatic washing machines.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published5 May 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is going on Amazon with huge price cuts on best automatic washing machines in May 2025.
Our Picks

Big deals are live this May 2025 on top names in washing machines. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 features massive price drops on fully and semi-automatic models from brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool, and more. If you're looking for the best automatic washing machines in May 2025, now is the best time to grab one at a discounted price.

With the Amazon Sale 2025, you can enjoy up to 60% off on select washing machines. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is also offering deals across multiple categories, including top-rated washers. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers before stock runs low!

Special discount offers on credit cards, cashbacks on best automatic washing machines in May 2025 during Amazon Sale 2025:

 

HDFC Bank Offers

  • Offer 1: Additional flat 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 20,000.
  • Offer 2: Prime Savings - Additional flat 1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI and Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 10,000 (For Prime customers only).
  • Offer 3: 10% instant discount up to 1750 on HDFC Bank Credit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5000.
  • Offer 4: 10% instant discount up to 1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5000.
  • Offer 5: 10% instant discount up to 1750 on HDFC Bank Debit Card 6-month and above EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 5000.
  • Offer 6: Additional flat 500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Minimum purchase value 24,990.

No Cost EMI Offers

  • Offer 1: No Cost EMI available on Amazon Pay Later. Check eligibility here.
  • Offer 2: Up to 3,178.92 EMI interest savings on select Credit Cards.
  • Offer 3: No Cost EMI available on Bajaj FinServ EMI.

Top deals on best automatic washing machines in May 2025 during Amazon Sale 2025:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is here with top deals on the best automatic washing machines in May 2025.

The LG 9 kg, 5 star, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025, designed with AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD, and Allergy Care, making it a top pick for large households. You can take advantage of the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to save big on this model.

Don’t miss out on the fantastic discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on the best automatic washing machines in May 2025.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start, AI DD
Cycle Options
Active Steam, Delicates, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen
Voltage
230 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
1200 RPM

Reason to buy

AI Direct Drive and Wi-Fi control

Allergy care for sensitive skin

Reason to avoid

Larger size, might not fit in smaller spaces

Requires stable Wi-Fi for full features

Click here to buy

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon users rave about the machine’s performance and ability to clean even tough stains while being gentle on fabrics, especially for allergy sufferers.

Why choose this product?

This washing machine stands out for its combination of smart tech and care features, offering high washing efficiency for sensitive skin.

The Samsung 12 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025. It features AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, and Hygiene Steam, making it a perfect choice for large families. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 to score a deal on this high-tech washer.

Ideal for deep cleaning and quick washes, the Samsung machine also comes with an inbuilt heater for added hygiene. Enjoy massive savings with the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on this top-rated washing machine. So, don't miss this Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter, Hygiene Steam, AI Ecobubble, Smart Connectivity, Super Speed
Control Console
‎Push Button
Voltage
230 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
‎1400 RPM

Reason to buy

AI Control for convenience

Eco-friendly features

Reason to avoid

Takes up more space

Requires Wi-Fi for some functions

Click here to buy

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its spacious capacity and eco-friendly features, especially for large laundry loads.

Why choose this product?

This model is ideal for those seeking fast, clean, and hygienic laundry with smart features.

The Voltas Beko 10 kg, 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025. Featuring double waterfall technology, it ensures thorough cleaning for large loads, making it an excellent choice for big families.

You can score great discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. Don’t miss out on the amazing offers available in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Additionally, be sure to check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for even better deals on this model.

Specifications

Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Auto Restart, Drum Clean, Delay Start, LED Display
Voltage
‎230 Volts
Wattage
‎540 Watts

Reason to buy

10 kg capacity ideal for large families

Energy-efficient with 5 Star rating

Reason to avoid

Top loading may take up more space

May require more detergent for heavy loads

Click here to buy

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEA/OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Voltas Beko for its reliable performance, large capacity, and water-saving features.

Why choose this product?

It is an excellent option for large families looking for a top-loading washer with efficient performance and energy savings.

Top deals on automatic front load washing machines during Amazon Sale 2025:

 

The Godrej 8 kg 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with I-Sense technology adjusts wash settings for better fabric care, making it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025 for families with moderate laundry needs. Grab this model at a smart price during the Amazon Sale 2025. 

With an inbuilt heater and energy-saving rating, it fits well for medium-sized families. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 features limited-time discounts. Check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for even bigger deals.

Specifications

Special Feature
AI Tech
Cycle Options
Hot water wash, Prewash, Spin, Quick Wash
Voltage
230 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
1200 RPM

Reason to buy

Intelligent I-Sense technology

Inbuilt heater for better stain removal

Reason to avoid

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Slightly basic display

Click here to buy

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quiet wash cycle, efficient stain removal, and brand reliability.

Why choose this product?

It offers smart wash care and practical features without overcomplicating things.

Bosch’s 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers Anti-Stain, AI Active Water Plus, steam wash, and inbuilt heater—ideal for large families. Its precision cleaning and energy-saving inverter motor make it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025.

You can buy it at a smart price during the Amazon Sale 2025. Look out for deals in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 also features exciting savings on this model.

Specifications

Special Features
Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater
Cycle Options
Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Voltage
240 Volts
Controls Type
Remote
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM

Reason to buy

AI Active Water Plus adjusts usage

Anti-stain and steam with anti-bacterial wash

Reason to avoid

Slightly bulky for compact spaces

No Wi-Fi or app control

Click here to buy

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise its stain removal, quiet performance, and premium build quality.

Why choose this product?

It handles tough laundry needs with smart features that support daily convenience.

The LG 10 kg top load washing machine with AI Direct Drive and Steam Wash ensures precise fabric care while removing allergens. Wi-Fi support via ThinQ adds convenience for busy households, making it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025 for large families.

Grab it now during the Amazon Sale 2025 for great savings. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 features limited-time offers. Check out the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for more exciting deals.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity
Voltage
230 Volts
Wattage
1600 Watts
Material
Stainless steel

Reason to buy

AI Direct Drive adjusts wash intelligently

Steam wash removes allergens

Reason to avoid

No front load option in same model

Higher-end price bracket

Click here to buy

LG 10.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD10SWM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its ease of use, smart connectivity, and gentle care for fabrics.

Why choose this product?

It blends smart features with practical performance for busy Indian households.

Top deals on automatic top load washing machines during Amazon Sale 2025:

The Voltas Beko 7 kg top load washing machine features Eco Wash, Side Waterfall, and Monsoon Dry, making it ideal for Indian weather and water-saving needs. It fits well in the list of best automatic washing machines in May 2025, especially for medium-sized families.

Buy it during the Amazon Sale 2025 for strong value. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings exclusive offers. Check the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for even more deals.

Specifications

Special Features
Side Waterfall, Monsoon Dry, ECO/Water Reuse, Magic Filter, Child Lock, Auto Balance Detection
Cycle Options
Spin, Drain, Rinse
Voltage
230 Volts
Controls Type
Knob
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM

Reason to buy

Eco Wash and Water Reuse option

Monsoon Dry is helpful in humid weather

Reason to avoid

No in-built heater

Lacks Wi-Fi or smart control features

Click here to buy

Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's easy to use, reliable, and dries clothes well during the rainy season.

Why choose this product?

It’s practical, easy to use, and well-suited for Indian households with water-saving and quick-dry features.

This 9 kg Samsung fully-automatic top load washing machine with Eco Bubble Technology and Wi-Fi connectivity offers gentle yet thorough cleaning. It easily fits into the list of best automatic washing machines in May 2025, with user-friendly features like a soft closing door and digital controls.

Grab deals during the Amazon Sale 2025. Look out for savings during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Explore price drops in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Special Feature
Inverter, Water Level 10.00
Cycle Options
Delicates, Tub Clean, Baby Wear, Quick Wash, Jeans
Voltage
220 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
700 RPM

Reason to buy

Eco Bubble Technology ensures deep clean

Wi-Fi and smart control

Reason to avoid

No in-built heater

Not suitable for large joint families

Click here to buy

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smart control features, quiet motor, and wash quality for daily loads.

Why choose this product?

It's a stylish and tech-friendly option for medium-sized households with good wash performance.

This 7 kg Samsung fully-automatic front load washing machine offers advanced EcoBubble Technology and Hygiene Steam to clean clothes thoroughly while being gentle on fabric. It stands out among the best automatic washing machines in May 2025, especially for couples and small families.

Grab limited-time savings during the Amazon Sale 2025. Shop smart in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Don’t miss top deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications

Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start
Finish Type
Glossy
Voltage
230 volts

Reason to buy

EcoBubble + Steam Wash for deep cleaning

Inbuilt heater supports hot wash cycles

Reason to avoid

7 kg may not suit large families

No Wi-Fi or smart control

Click here to buy

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quiet operation, efficient steam wash, and durable build for daily use.

Why choose this product?

A reliable and space saving solution for hygienic washing with energy savings.

Packed with 6th Sense Soft Move and Steam Technology, this 8 kg Whirlpool front load machine tackles over 100 tough stains, making it one of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025. The in-built heater ensures hygienic washes every time.

Enjoy big savings during the Amazon Sale 2025. Don’t miss limited-time deals in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers additional discounts.

Specifications

Special Feature
Steam Technology
Voltage
230 Volts
Maximum Rotational Speed
1400 RPM
Cycle options
Bedsheet, Delicates, Tub Clean, Daily Wash, Spin, Stain Care, Baby Wear, Curtain, Drain, Wool, Cotton, Rinse

Reason to buy

Removes 100+ tough stains

Steam tech and in-built heater for hygiene

Reason to avoid

No Wi-Fi/smart connectivity

Slightly bulky for compact spaces

Click here to buy

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (XS8014BYW52E, Crystal White, 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology, 6th Sense Soft Move)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its stain-fighting ability, quiet performance, and consistent wash quality.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful stain removal and hygienic care in every cycle.

What is the significance of inverter technology in automatic washing machines?

Inverter technology allows the washing machine motor to run at variable speeds depending on the load size. This results in lower power consumption, reduced noise, and longer motor life. It also ensures efficient wash cycles by adjusting performance dynamically.

How does EcoBubble or similar bubble wash technology improve washing performance?

EcoBubble (Samsung) and similar technologies pre-mix detergent with water and air to create fine bubbles. These bubbles penetrate fabrics faster, dissolve dirt more effectively at lower temperatures, and protect delicate clothing, making it ideal for energy-saving and effective cleaning.

What is the role of built-in heaters in fully automatic washing machines?

Built-in heaters allow the machine to heat water internally, enabling hygienic wash cycles that kill bacteria and allergens. They’re essential for hot water washes, especially when dealing with heavily soiled clothes or for users with sensitive skin.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best automatic washing machines in May 2025 during Amazon Sale 2025:

  • Capacity: Choose based on family size – 6–7 kg for small families, 8–10+ kg for large households.
  • Type: Decide between front load (efficient, feature-rich) and top load (budget-friendly, easier access).
  • Energy efficiency: Go for a 5-star rating to save on electricity bills.
  • Wash programs: Look for customized settings like quick wash, baby care, wool, etc.
  • Inverter technology: Ensures quieter operation and better energy efficiency.
  • Built-in heater: Useful for hygienic wash and removing tough stains.
  • Smart features: Wi-Fi, app control, and AI sensors for advanced convenience.
  • Build quality: Durable drum material like stainless steel is ideal.
  • Brand warranty and service: Check after-sales support and warranty period.

Top 3 features of the best automatic washing machines in May 2025:

Best Automatic Washing Machines in May 2025Technology UsedBest for What Types of ClothesSpecial Features
LG 9 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing MachineAI Direct Drive, Steam WashDelicates, Regular & Heavily Soiled ClothesSteam wash for allergy removal, AI Direct Drive for better fabric care
Samsung 12 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing MachineEco Bubble Technology, Hygiene Steam, AI ControlLarge family loads, Tough stainsWi-Fi connectivity, Hygiene steam, Super Speed, AI Control
Voltas Beko 10 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineDouble Waterfall Technology, Monsoon DryLarge loads, Delicate fabricsWater Reuse, Monsoon Dry, Side Waterfall
Godrej 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing MachineI-Sense Technology, Inbuilt HeaterDelicate fabrics, Small to medium loadsI-Sense auto sensing, Inbuilt Heater, Steam Technology
Bosch 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing MachineAnti Stain, AI Active Water PlusHeavily soiled clothes, StainsPretreatment, Steam, Anti-bacteria, Inverter motor
LG 10 kg Top Load Washing MachineTurbo Drum, Smart MotionLarge family loads, Mixed fabricSmart Motion, Turbo Drum, Wi-Fi support
Voltas Beko 7 kg Top Load Washing MachineWater Reuse, Side WaterfallSmall to medium loads, Delicate fabricsWater Reuse, Monsoon Dry, Side Waterfall
Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing MachineEcoBubble Technology, Hygiene SteamLarge loads, Delicates & Regular fabricsSoft Closing Door, Inverter motor, EcoBubble
Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing MachineEcoBubble, Hygiene SteamRegular fabrics, DelicatesHygiene Steam, Digital Inverter, EcoBubble Technology
Whirlpool 8 kg Front Load Washing Machine6th Sense Soft Move, Steam TechnologyRegular to delicate fabrics, Tough stains6th Sense Soft Move, Steam Wash, Anti-bacterial

FAQs

What are the benefits of buying an automatic washing machine during Amazon Sale 2025?

You can find significant discounts, exclusive deals, and added offers like no-cost EMI and exchange bonuses.

Is it worth upgrading to a 5-star rated washing machine during the sale?

Yes, a 5-star rated washing machine will save energy and reduce electricity bills over time, making it a smart investment.

Can I get extended warranties on automatic washing machines during Amazon Sale 2025?

Many sellers offer extended warranties or service packages during Amazon Sale events, giving you added peace of mind.

Are there exclusive models available during Amazon Sale 2025?

Yes, many brands release exclusive or limited-edition models with special features during Amazon Sale 2025.

How can I avail of no-cost EMI offers on automatic washing machines during Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

Select models are eligible for no-cost EMI with specific payment options like Amazon Pay Later or bank card EMI.

First Published:5 May 2025, 06:30 PM IST
