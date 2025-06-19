Best back to school deals on Amazon: Save big on laptops, tablets and more

Amazon has some amazing offers on gadgets and accessories that are just right for the new academic year. Whether you are starting school, college or university, having the right tech can really make a difference. From powerful laptops and stylish tablets to dependable printers and high-quality headphones, there is something to suit every student and every budget.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour View Details ₹17,999 Get This Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details ₹29,999 Get This Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details ₹13,699 Get This boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details ₹1,399 Get This Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, BTv 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Control, IPX5 headphones wireless with mic (Black) View Details ₹1,999 Get This View More

In this guide, we have carefully chosen the best deals across all the essential tech categories to help you study more efficiently and stay organised. These offers will not last forever, so have a read and find out which ones will help you start the school year on the right foot.

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a versatile laptop designed for creators and casual gamers. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, it handles multitasking and light gaming with ease. The 16-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the backlit keyboard and anti-glare panel enhance usability in various environments.

With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, performance and storage are ample for productivity tasks. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, and a year of Microsoft 365 Basic. At just 1.67 kg, it is portable, though the integrated graphics may limit high-end gaming performance.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12500H (4P+8E cores, up to 4.5 GHz) Display 16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, 300 nits Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0"/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS

The Acer Aspire Lite offers a balance of power and portability, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5-5625U processor and 16GB RAM. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels provides a sharp viewing experience, while the metal body ensures durability and a premium feel. The laptop is lightweight at 1.59 kg, making it suitable for students and professionals on the go.

With 512GB SSD storage (expandable to 1TB) and a full suite of ports, it is practical for daily use. The keyboard includes a numeric keypad, and HD audio enhances multimedia experiences. However, the integrated graphics limit gaming, and the display brightness may be average in bright environments.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5-5625U (Hexa-core) Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD (expandable) Weight 1.59 kg Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The OnePlus Pad Go is a mid-range tablet with a vibrant 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD display and a unique 7:5 aspect ratio for reading and productivity. It features Dolby Atmos quad speakers for immersive audio and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care for comfortable long-term use. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and runs on Oxygen OS 13.2, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks.

With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable to 1TB), it offers flexibility for apps and media. The 8000mAh battery provides long standby and fast 33W charging. Wi-Fi-only connectivity and a lightweight build make it ideal for home and travel, though it lacks cellular options and high-end gaming capabilities.

Specifications Display 11.35" 2.4K LCD (2408x1720), 7:5 ratio Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (expandable to 1TB) Battery 8000mAh, 33W fast charging Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is a high-performance tablet featuring a 3.2K CrystalRes display with 144Hz Adaptive Sync and 68 billion colors for stunning visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, it excels in multitasking and gaming, supported by 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. Dolby Vision and Atmos quad speakers deliver immersive audio-visual experiences.

The 8850mAh battery ensures up to 16 hours of use, and 45W Turbo Charging minimizes downtime. Running on HyperOS 2, it supports productivity accessories like a backlit keyboard (sold separately). Its premium build and advanced specs make it ideal for power users, though accessories add to the cost.

Specifications Display 11.16" 3.2K QHD+ (144Hz, 800 nits) Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 8850mAh, 45W fast charging Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for home and small office use. It supports print, scan, and copy functions with Wi-Fi connectivity for easy wireless printing. The heat-free technology ensures low running costs and eco-friendliness, while spill-free refilling and compact design save space.

With a print resolution of 5760 x 1440 and fast print speeds, it handles both colour and monochrome tasks efficiently. The printer is compatible with major operating systems and includes free home installation and onsite warranty. However, it lacks automatic duplex printing and may be slower for high-volume color prints.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, App-enabled Print Resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Print Speed 33 ppm (mono), 15 ppm (color) Ink System EcoTank (spill-free refilling) Click Here to Buy Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

The Canon Pixma MG2577s is a compact all-in-one printer suitable for light home and small office use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions with a flatbed scanner and USB connectivity. The printer is lightweight and supports manual duplex printing, making it easy to handle and move.

With a print resolution of 4800x600 dpi, it delivers decent quality for documents and photos. The cost per page is moderate, and it comes with a one-year warranty. However, it is not ideal for high-volume printing, and color print speeds are relatively slow.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity USB Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Print Speed 8 ppm (mono), 4 ppm (color) Supported OS Windows, Mac OS Click Here to Buy Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Printer

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Ultra is a feature-rich smartwatch with a large 2.01-inch display and Bluetooth calling. It supports 120+ sports modes, health monitoring (SpO2, heart rate), and voice assistance, making it suitable for fitness enthusiasts and busy professionals. The metal body design adds durability and style.

With up to 7 days of battery life and 15 days standby, it keeps up with active lifestyles. Camera and music controls are included, though music storage is not supported. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS, but lacks advanced app support and water resistance.

Specifications Display 2.01" (240x296), 320 nits Battery 230mAh (up to 7 days) Sports Modes 120+ Connectivity Bluetooth calling Health Suite SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking Click Here to Buy Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Ultra Smart Watch 2.01 inch Display, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black SS)

The boAt Lunar Discovery is a smartwatch with a 1.39-inch HD display and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia. It features Bluetooth calling, DIY watch face studio, and emergency SOS, catering to users who value customization and safety. The watch is IP67 rated, making it resistant to dust, sweat, and splashes.

Battery life lasts up to 7 days (4 days with calling), and the device supports activity tracking and notifications. While it offers good value, it lacks advanced health sensors and app integration compared to premium smartwatches.

Specifications Display 1.39" HD (240x240) Battery 260mAh (up to 7 days) Navigation Turn-by-turn (MapMyIndia) Connectivity Bluetooth calling Water Resistance IP67 Click Here to Buy boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

Boult Q headphones offer a long 70-hour battery life and 40mm bass drivers for immersive audio. They feature Zen ENC mic for clear calls, Type-C fast charging, and Bluetooth 5.4 for stable connectivity. Multiple EQ modes allow users to tailor sound for music, movies, or news.

The foldable and portable design makes them travel-friendly, and the AUX option adds versatility. However, they lack active noise cancellation and may feel bulky for some users during long sessions.

Specifications Drivers 40mm Battery Life 70 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Charging Type-C fast charging EQ Modes 4 (Music, Movie, News, Custom) Click Here to Buy Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, BTv 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Control, IPX5 headphones wireless with mic (Black)

The boAt Rockerz 430 features 40mm drivers with boAt Signature Sound and BEAST Mode for 40ms low latency, making it suitable for gaming and streaming. With up to 40 hours of playback, voice assistant support, and ENx technology for clear calls, it offers a well-rounded audio experience.

Bluetooth 5.4 ensures reliable connectivity, and the adaptive fit design enhances comfort. However, it lacks active noise cancellation and may not match premium headphones in audio fidelity.

Specifications Drivers 40mm Battery Life 40 hours Latency 40ms (BEAST Mode) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Features ENx tech, voice assistant, adaptive fit Click Here to Buy boAt Rockerz 430 w/ 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode w/ 40ms Latency, 40hrs Playback, ENx Tech, Voice Assistant, BTv5.4, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre)

Similar articles for you Best Lenovo laptops in 2025 for gamers, professionals and creators who need top performance and speed