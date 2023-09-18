Best Bajaj geyser in September 2023: Top 10 picks for you

Bajaj geysers are an excellent option to get warm or hot water at any time. Check out the best models that will be the perfect fit for your home.

The once-complicated choice of selecting a geyser is no longer limited to solely considering high capacity models; it has evolved into a quest for the perfect fit, tailored to individual needs. As the demand for versatility and energy efficiency surges, the market has witnessed the rise of compact and efficient geysers that provide hot water on demand, making brands like Bajaj all the more appealing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj, a name synonymous with trust and quality in the realm of home appliances, continues to be at the forefront of innovation. Known for their dedication to providing reliable solutions, Bajaj geysers have consistently delivered on performance, durability, and safety.

Beyond just warming up your bathwater during chilly winters, geysers have diversified in their utility. They are now indispensable for tasks like cleaning, cooking, and even for those soothing moments when you yearn for a hot water bag/bottle comfort. As we delve into the world of Bajaj geysers, we'll explore their top offerings, ensuring you're well-equipped to make an informed choice for your home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Bajaj Skive 5L The Bajaj Skive 5L instant water heater is a compact and efficient solution for your hot water needs. With a sleek and rust-proof thermoplastic body, it not only looks good but also withstands shocks, making it a durable choice. The 5-litre capacity is perfect for smaller households or as an additional water heater in larger homes. One of the standout features of this Bajaj geyser is the multiple safety systems, including a 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve, fire-retardant cable, and LED indicator lights for power and heating status. These safety measures ensure protection against dry heating, overheating, and excess pressure, providing peace of mind. It's suitable for high-rise buildings with a pressure withstanding capacity of up to 6 bars. The warranty coverage from Bajaj adds to its reliability, with a 2-year product warranty, 5-year inner tank warranty, and 3-year heating element warranty.

Specifications: Type: Instant Water Heater/Water Geyser

Capacity: 5 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230V

Frequency: 50Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Compact and sleek design Limited capacity may not be suitable for larger families Suitable for high-rise buildings

2. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L vertical storage water heater is a reliable choice for efficient water heating. Its glass-lined tank, titanium armour technology, and magnesium anode protect against corrosion, ensuring long-term durability. The swirl flow technology and PUF insulation provide energy efficiency by delivering more hot water and retaining heat, saving you money in the long run. Safety features, including child protection and multiple safety systems, make this Bajaj geyser a secure choice for your family. However, the one-year product warranty and paid installation may require consideration, especially if you're seeking longer coverage and professional setup.

Specifications: Type: Storage Water Heater/Water Geyser

Capacity: 15 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Frequency: 50 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Durable build Professional installation required Energy efficient

3. Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre The Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre instant water heater is a compact and efficient solution for those needing a small but reliable source of hot water. Its ABS outer body and stainless steel tank ensure durability, while the copper heating element guarantees efficient and longer-lasting performance. This geyser is ideal for singles, bachelors, or anyone with minimal hot water needs. It can withstand up to 6 bars of pressure, making it suitable for various water supply systems. The fire-retardant cable and neon indicator enhance safety. However, its limited capacity may not be sufficient for larger families or high-demand scenarios.

Specifications: Type: Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

Capacity: 3 litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Source: Electric

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) outer body with SS tank

Item Weight: 2200 Grams {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suitable for 6 bar pressure

Copper heating element with efficient longer life

Unique Weldfree joint in outer metal body {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fire-retardant cable and neon indicator for heating

Pros Cons Durable ABS outer body and stainless steel tank Limited 3-litre capacity may not be sufficient for larger families Weldfree joint in the outer metal body enhances durability

4. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L vertical storage water heater (geyser) is an ideal choice for families looking for a reliable and efficient water heating solution. With its generous 25-litre capacity, this Bajaj geyser ensures an uninterrupted supply of hot water for various household needs. The geyser is built to last, thanks to its advanced features like the Glassline Inner Tank, Titanium Armour Technology, and Magnesium Anode, which prevent corrosion and rusting, resulting in a longer tank life.

One of its standout features is the Swirl Flow Technology, which provides 20% more hot water while the PUF insulation helps retain heat for an extended period, contributing to energy efficiency. It's suitable for high-rise buildings and includes child safety protection and multiple safety systems for added peace of mind. While it offers a large capacity and great performance, users should be mindful of its energy consumption. Additionally, installation may involve extra charges as per the brand's terms and conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rated Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Warranty: Product Warranty by Bajaj - 1 year, Tank Warranty by Bajaj - 5 years, Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj - 2 years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features: Glassline Inner Tank, Titanium Armour Technology, Magnesium Anode, Adjustable Thermostat, Swirl Flow Technology, PUF Insulation

Pressure Withstanding Capacity: Up to 8 bars

Child Safety Protection: Cut-off temperature marked at 50°C {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Safety Systems: 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve, fire-retardant water heater cable

Pros Cons Spacious 25-litre capacity Large capacity may consume more energy, especially if not utilized fully Advanced technologies like Glassline Inner Tank, Titanium Armour, and Magnesium Anode

5. Bajaj New Majesty Instant 3 Litre The Bajaj New Majesty Instant 3 Litre Water Heater is a compact and efficient solution for instant hot water needs. With a 3-litre capacity and a powerful 3000W heating element, it provides quick access to hot water whenever required. Its high-pressure withstanding capability makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. The SS 304 inner tank ensures durability, while the ABS outer body prevents rusting and corrosion.

Safety is a top priority with multiple safety systems in place, guarding against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure. The neon indicator keeps you informed about power status and heating function. While it offers convenient hot water on demand, it's important to note its limited capacity for larger families or extensive hot water needs. Overall, it's a reliable choice for small to medium-sized households. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure: 6.5 Bars

Inner Tank Material: SS 304

Outer Body Material: ABS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Dimensions: 24.5 cm x 24.5 cm x 41 cm

Warranty: 2 years on Product; 3 years on Heating Element; 5 years on Tank

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating Limited capacity (3 liters) Compact and space-saving design

6. Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre The Bajaj Compagno 15-Litre water heater is a reliable and efficient solution for your hot water needs. With a 5-star BEE rating and Swirl Flow Technology, it ensures energy savings and quicker heating. The Titanium Glasslined Tank and efficient copper heating element contribute to its long life and durability. This Bajaj geyser also incorporates multiple safety features, including a child safety mode, fire-retardant cable, PUF insulation, and a Magnesium Anode rod, ensuring the safety of your family. The LED indicators for heating and power functions add convenience. Its square-shaped ABS body and wall-mounting design save space. With a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the product, and 2-year warranty on the heating element, this Bajaj geyser offers peace of mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure Rating: 8 Bars

Material: Titanium Glasslined Tank, ABS Body

LED Indicator: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 5 Years on Tank, 2 Years on Product, 2 Years on Heating Element

Pros Cons Quick heating with Swirl Flow Technology No color options LED indicators for convenience Installation may require professional assistance

7. Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr The Bajaj Majesty Duetto gas water heater is a versatile and efficient solution for providing hot water using LPG. With a 6-litre capacity, it's suitable for small to medium-sized families. The compact vertical design saves space and allows for easy installation. Its metal construction ensures durability and longevity. Operating at a maximum pressure of 6 bars, it's suitable for various water supply conditions. This Bajaj geyser is designed for convenience, making it a reliable choice for your hot water needs. However, it's important to note that it requires a separate LPG connection for operation.

Specifications: Brand: Bajaj {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 6 litres

Power Source: LPG

Material: Metal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Operating Pressure: 6 Bars

Weight: 5200 grams

Style: LPG {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Works at a maximum pressure of 6 bars Requires a separate LPG connection LPG-powered for efficient heating

8. Bajaj Calenta Storage 25 Litre The Bajaj Calenta storage water heater is a reliable and energy-efficient solution for your hot water needs. With a generous 25-litre capacity and a 5-star BEE rating, it offers both ample hot water and energy savings. The inner tank, made of mild steel with a glass-lined coating, prevents corrosion and rusting, ensuring long-term durability. The innovative Titanium Armour Technology and Swirl Flow Technology contribute to efficient heating and 20% more hot water. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure. Bajaj also offers free installation for added convenience. However, the size and installation requirements should be considered.

Specifications: Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inner Tank Material: Mild Steel with Glass-lined Coating

Outer Body Material: Injection Moulded ABS

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating Considerable product dimensions Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow Technologies

9. Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 10 Litre The Bajaj Majesty PC deluxe storage water heater combines style and functionality with its innovative features and stardust design. With a 10-litre capacity and a 4-star BEE rating, this Bajaj geyser offers efficient heating and energy savings. The inner tank, made of mild steel with a glass-lined coating, prevents corrosion and rusting, ensuring long-term durability. The unique Titanium Armour Technology and Swirl Flow Technology contribute to efficient heating, delivering 2% more hot water. Multiple safety systems protect against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure. You also get free installation for added convenience with this Bajaj geyser. However, the size and installation requirements should be considered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Type: Storage

Capacity: 10 litres

Wattage: 2 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Inner Tank Material: Mild Steel with Glass-lined Coating {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outer Body Material: Designer Sheet Metal Coating

Pros Cons Stylish stardust design May require ample installation space Corrosion-resistant inner tank

10. Bajaj Majesty 15GMH (RF) 15-Litre The Bajaj Majesty 15GMH (RF) is a 15-litre storage water heater that combines efficiency and convenience. With a 2000-Watt heating element, this Bajaj geyser ensures quick and consistent hot water supply. The product comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and an impressive 5-year warranty on the inner tank, highlighting its durability. It's suitable for high-pressure installations, making it versatile for various plumbing setups. The special protection device safeguards against corrosion, while multiple safety systems ensure worry-free usage. With neon indicators and fire-retardant features, it prioritizes safety. Free installation adds extra value to this reliable water heater.

Specifications: Type: Storage {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Warranty: 2 years on product; 5 years on inner tank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suitable for high pressure and pressure pump installations (0.7 MPA)

Special protection device for corrosion prevention

Neon indicators for power and heating status {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multiple safety systems

Fire-retardant with 3-pin plug

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating None Special protection against corrosion

Best 3 features of Bajaj geyser for you {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj Skive 5L Instant heating Rust-proof outer body Shock-resistant Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Glasslined tank Titanium Armour Technology Swirl Flow Technology Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre Instant heating High-pressure suitability Rust-resistant body Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Glasslined tank Titanium Armour Technology Swirl Flow Technology Bajaj New Majesty Instant 3 Litre Instant heating Rust-resistant body Efficient copper heating element Bajaj Compagno 2000W 15 Litre Titanium Glasslined Tank 5-star BEE rating Swirl Flow Technology Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr LPG-powered Suitable for high-pressure installations LED indicator for heating and power on Bajaj Calenta Storage 25 Litre Glasslined tank Titanium Armour Technology Swirl Flow Technology Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 10 Litre Pre-coated sheet metal body Titanium Armour Technology Swirl Flow Technology Bajaj Majesty 15GMH (RF) 15-Litre Suitable for high-pressure installations Special protection device against corrosion Long-life heating element

Best value for money The Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre geyser stands out as the best value for money option. It combines affordability with essential features like instant heating, high-pressure suitability, and a rust-resistant body. It's ideal for small families or individuals looking for a reliable water heating solution without breaking the bank. Bajaj's commitment to quality and durability ensures that you get a long-lasting product without compromising on performance. The combination of cost-effectiveness and features makes the Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre geyser an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L geyser emerges as the best overall product in this lineup. With its generous 25-litre capacity, Glasslined tank, Titanium Armour Technology, and Swirl Flow Technology, it offers a perfect blend of performance and convenience. The glasslined tank prevents corrosion, while Titanium Armour Technology enhances durability. Swirl Flow Technology ensures efficient heating, providing ample hot water for your needs. Whether it's for a large family or high-rise building, this geyser delivers on every front. Bajaj's reputation for quality and innovation shines through in the Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L geyser.

How to find the right Bajaj geyser? Finding the right Bajaj geyser requires considering your specific needs. Start by determining your hot water usage, whether it's for a single person, a small family, or a large household. Capacity matters, so choose a geyser with an appropriate tank size. For energy efficiency, look for BEE star ratings, with higher stars indicating better efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consider the type of geyser—storage or instant. Storage geysers store hot water, while instant geysers heat water on demand. Next, evaluate the technology. Bajaj offers features like Titanium Armour for tank protection and Swirl Flow for efficient heating.

Don't forget safety features, especially if you have children. Look for multiple safety systems like thermal cut-offs and pressure relief valves. Finally, consider installation requirements, such as wall mounting or free installation offers.

By matching these factors to your specific needs, you can find the perfect Bajaj geyser that combines efficiency, convenience, and safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : How do I determine the right geyser capacity for my family size? Ans : Calculate the total hot water usage in your household, including bathing, washing dishes, and other tasks. A 15-liter geyser is generally suitable for a small family, while larger families may require 25 liters or more. Question : What is the advantage of Titanium Armour Technology in Bajaj geysers? Ans : Titanium Armour Technology protects the inner tank from corrosion, ensuring a longer lifespan for the geyser and maintaining water quality. Question : Are Bajaj geysers suitable for high-rise buildings? Ans : Yes, many Bajaj geysers are designed to withstand high pressure, making them suitable for use in high-rise buildings. Question : Do Bajaj geysers come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Bajaj geysers typically come with warranties that cover different components like the tank, heating element, and the product itself. The duration of warranties varies by model. Question : Are Bajaj geysers energy-efficient? Ans : Bajaj geysers often come with BEE star ratings indicating their energy efficiency. Look for higher star ratings for more energy-efficient models.

