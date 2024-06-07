When it comes to staying cool during the hot summer months, a high-quality air cooler can make all the difference, especially in your bedroom where you want a peaceful and comfortable environment for restful sleep. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best bedroom coolers available in India, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, a feature comparison table, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision.

1. Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler

The Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology air cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology Cooler

Capacity: 55 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 60 feet

Cooling Media: Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May be too large for small bedrooms Sleek and modern design Convenient features for easy operation

2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is designed for efficient cooling in large bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity and powerful air throw to provide effective cooling in hot and dry climates. The cooler also comes with durable honeycomb cooling pads, an ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and a motorised louvre movement for uniform air circulation.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 75 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 52 feet

Cooling Media: Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity May be too large for small bedrooms Powerful air throw for effective cooling Higher power consumption Durable honeycomb cooling pads

3. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 65L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-Litre Desert Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in medium-sized bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity, honeycomb cooling pads, and powerful air throw for effective cooling performance. The cooler also comes with a motorised louvre movement for uniform air distribution and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 65 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 52 feet

Cooling Media: Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling performance May be too large for small bedrooms Large water tank capacity Higher power consumption Durable honeycomb cooling pads

4. Symphony Ice Cube Cooler White

The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler White is designed for compact cooling in small to medium-sized bedrooms. It features a sleek and portable design, along with durable honeycomb cooling pads for efficient cooling performance. The cooler also comes with a multi-directional wheel for easy mobility and a power-saving mode for energy efficiency.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube Cooler

Capacity: 27 Litres

Power Consumption: 105 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 35 feet

Cooling Media: Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Smaller water tank capacity Efficient cooling performance Shorter air throw distance Energy-saving mode for lower power consumption

5. Livpure Koolbliss Air Cooler

The Livpure Koolbliss Delivery Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium-sized bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity and powerful air throw to provide effective cooling in hot and dry climates. The cooler also comes with durable honeycomb cooling pads, an ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and a motorised louvre movement for uniform air circulation.

Specifications of Livpure Koolbliss Cooler

Capacity: 70 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 52 feet

Cooling Media: Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large water tank capacity May be too large for small bedrooms Powerful air throw for effective cooling Higher power consumption Durable honeycomb cooling pads

6. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in large bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity, honeycomb cooling pads, and powerful air throw for effective cooling performance. The cooler also comes with a motorised louvre movement for uniform air distribution and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 100 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 52 feet

Cooling Media: Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling performance May be too large for small bedrooms Large water tank capacity Higher power consumption Durable honeycomb cooling pads

Also read: Air cooler buying guide: Here's how to find the right option for your cooling needs

7. Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb

7. Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb

The Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Cooler

Capacity: 60 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 60 feet

Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May be too large for small bedrooms Sleek and modern design Convenient features for easy operation

8. Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)

The Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 65 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 60 feet

Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May be too large for small bedrooms Sleek and modern design Convenient features for easy operation

Also read: Best coolers under ₹7000 in India: Top 6 budget friendly options to consider for your home

9. Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Compatible

Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Compatible air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Air Cooler

Capacity: 70 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 60 feet

Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May be too large for small bedrooms Sleek and modern design Convenient features for easy operation

10. Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)

The Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 65 Litres

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Air Throw Distance: 60 feet

Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb

Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May be too large for small bedrooms Sleek and modern design Convenient features for easy operation

Top 3 features of best air coolers for bedrooms

Best air coolers for bedrooms Capacity Power Consumption Air Throw Distance Cooling Media Speed Settings Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55 Litres 190 Watts 60 feet Honeycomb 3 Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler 75 Litres 190 Watts 52 feet Honeycomb 3 Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-Litre Desert Cooler 65 Litres 190 Watts 52 feet Honeycomb 3 Symphony Ice Cube Cooler White 27 Litres 105 Watts 35 feet Honeycomb 3 Livpure Koolbliss Delivery Honeycomb 70 Litres 190 Watts 52 feet Honeycomb 3 Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler 100 Litres 190 Watts 52 feet Honeycomb 3 Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb 60 Litres 190 Watts 60 feet Densenest Honeycomb 3 Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb 65 Litres 190 Watts 60 feet Densenest Honeycomb 3 Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Compatible 70 Litres 190 Watts 60 feet Densenest Honeycomb 3 Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb air cooler 65 litres 190 Watts 60 feet Densenest Honeycomb 3

Best value for money best cooler for bedroom

The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler offers the best value for money, with its compact and portable design, efficient cooling performance, and energy-saving mode for lower power consumption. It is ideal for small to medium-sized bedrooms and provides a great balance of features and affordability.

Best overall product best cooler for bedroom

The Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its large water tank capacity, powerful air throw for effective cooling, and durable honeycomb cooling pads. It is suitable for large bedrooms and offers superior cooling performance.

Also read: Best air coolers under ₹15000: Top 9 options to save money and keep you cool all summer

How to find the perfect best cooler for bedroom

When choosing the perfect cooler for your bedroom, consider factors such as the room size, cooling capacity, power consumption, and additional features such as ice chambers and motorised louvre movement. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best meets your specific needs for efficient and comfortable cooling.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of bedroom coolers?

Ans : The price range of bedroom coolers varies depending on the size, capacity, and features. Generally, you can find options ranging from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 20,000 for high-quality bedroom coolers.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a bedroom cooler?

Ans : When choosing a bedroom cooler, look for features such as large water tank capacity, powerful air throw, durable cooling pads, energy-saving modes, and convenient operational features.

Question : How effective are bedroom coolers in hot and dry climates?

Ans : Bedroom coolers are designed to provide efficient cooling in hot and dry climates, with features such as powerful air throw and durable cooling pads to ensure effective cooling performance.

Question : Are there any new releases in bedroom coolers for the year?

Ans : For the latest releases in bedroom coolers, it's recommended to check with the manufacturers or retailers for any new models or updated features for the current year.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!