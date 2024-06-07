Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.95 4.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.45 5.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.10 0.76%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.90 1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.35 2.95%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best bedroom coolers in India: Pick from top 10 options with advanced features for a relaxing summer
BackBack

Best bedroom coolers in India: Pick from top 10 options with advanced features for a relaxing summer

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best cooler for your bedroom? Check out our list of the top 10 bedroom coolers available in India, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, a feature comparison table, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision.

Top cooler options for your bedroom.Premium
Top cooler options for your bedroom.

When it comes to staying cool during the hot summer months, a high-quality air cooler can make all the difference, especially in your bedroom where you want a peaceful and comfortable environment for restful sleep. In this article, we've compiled a list of the 10 best bedroom coolers available in India, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, a feature comparison table, and FAQs to help you make an informed decision.

1. Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler

The Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology air cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology Cooler

  • Capacity: 55 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 60 feet
  • Cooling Media: Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performanceMay be too large for small bedrooms
Sleek and modern design
Convenient features for easy operation

2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is designed for efficient cooling in large bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity and powerful air throw to provide effective cooling in hot and dry climates. The cooler also comes with durable honeycomb cooling pads, an ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and a motorised louvre movement for uniform air circulation.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

  • Capacity: 75 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 52 feet
  • Cooling Media: Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large water tank capacityMay be too large for small bedrooms
Powerful air throw for effective coolingHigher power consumption
Durable honeycomb cooling pads

3. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 65L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-Litre Desert Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in medium-sized bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity, honeycomb cooling pads, and powerful air throw for effective cooling performance. The cooler also comes with a motorised louvre movement for uniform air distribution and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

  • Capacity: 65 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 52 feet
  • Cooling Media: Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling performanceMay be too large for small bedrooms
Large water tank capacityHigher power consumption
Durable honeycomb cooling pads

4. Symphony Ice Cube Cooler White

The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler White is designed for compact cooling in small to medium-sized bedrooms. It features a sleek and portable design, along with durable honeycomb cooling pads for efficient cooling performance. The cooler also comes with a multi-directional wheel for easy mobility and a power-saving mode for energy efficiency.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube Cooler

  • Capacity: 27 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 105 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 35 feet
  • Cooling Media: Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable designSmaller water tank capacity
Efficient cooling performanceShorter air throw distance
Energy-saving mode for lower power consumption

 

5. Livpure Koolbliss Air Cooler

The Livpure Koolbliss Delivery Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium-sized bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity and powerful air throw to provide effective cooling in hot and dry climates. The cooler also comes with durable honeycomb cooling pads, an ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and a motorised louvre movement for uniform air circulation.

Specifications of Livpure Koolbliss Cooler

  • Capacity: 70 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 52 feet
  • Cooling Media: Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large water tank capacityMay be too large for small bedrooms
Powerful air throw for effective coolingHigher power consumption
Durable honeycomb cooling pads

6. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in large bedrooms. It features a large water tank capacity, honeycomb cooling pads, and powerful air throw for effective cooling performance. The cooler also comes with a motorised louvre movement for uniform air distribution and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

  • Capacity: 100 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 52 feet
  • Cooling Media: Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling performanceMay be too large for small bedrooms
Large water tank capacityHigher power consumption
Durable honeycomb cooling pads

Also read: Air cooler buying guide: Here's how to find the right option for your cooling needs

7. Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb

7. Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb

The Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Cooler

  • Capacity: 60 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 60 feet
  • Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performanceMay be too large for small bedrooms
Sleek and modern design
Convenient features for easy operation

8. Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)

The Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler 

  • Capacity: 65 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 60 feet
  • Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performanceMay be too large for small bedrooms
Sleek and modern design
Convenient features for easy operation

Also read: Best coolers under 7000 in India: Top 6 budget friendly options to consider for your home

9. Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Compatible

Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Compatible air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Air Cooler

  • Capacity: 70 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 60 feet
  • Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performanceMay be too large for small bedrooms
Sleek and modern design
Convenient features for easy operation

10. Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler with Densenest Honeycomb Pads and 3650 mch high air delivery (Dark Grey)

The Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb air cooler is designed for efficient cooling in medium to large bedrooms. With its advanced densenest honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, it delivers superior air throw and cooling performance. The cooler also features a sleek and modern design, along with convenient features such as a water level indicator and 4-way air deflection.

Specifications of Orient Electric Tornado 52L Desert Air Cooler

  • Capacity: 65 Litres
  • Power Consumption: 190 Watts
  • Air Throw Distance: 60 feet
  • Cooling Media: Densenest Honeycomb
  • Speed Settings: 3

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling performanceMay be too large for small bedrooms
Sleek and modern design
Convenient features for easy operation

 

Top 3 features of best air coolers for bedrooms

 

Best air coolers for bedroomsCapacityPower ConsumptionAir Throw DistanceCooling MediaSpeed Settings
Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology55 Litres190 Watts60 feetHoneycomb3
Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler75 Litres190 Watts52 feetHoneycomb3
Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-Litre Desert Cooler65 Litres190 Watts52 feetHoneycomb3
Symphony Ice Cube Cooler White27 Litres105 Watts35 feetHoneycomb3
Livpure Koolbliss Delivery Honeycomb70 Litres190 Watts52 feetHoneycomb3
Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler100 Litres190 Watts52 feetHoneycomb3
Orient Electric Superchill Densenest Honeycomb60 Litres190 Watts60 feetDensenest Honeycomb3
Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb65 Litres190 Watts60 feetDensenest Honeycomb3
Orient Electric Durachill Densenest Compatible70 Litres190 Watts60 feetDensenest Honeycomb3
Orient Electric Densenest Honeycomb air cooler65 litres190 Watts60 feetDensenest Honeycomb3

Best value for money best cooler for bedroom

The Symphony Ice Cube Cooler offers the best value for money, with its compact and portable design, efficient cooling performance, and energy-saving mode for lower power consumption. It is ideal for small to medium-sized bedrooms and provides a great balance of features and affordability.

Best overall product best cooler for bedroom

The Bajaj Torque Honeycomb Technology Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its large water tank capacity, powerful air throw for effective cooling, and durable honeycomb cooling pads. It is suitable for large bedrooms and offers superior cooling performance.

Also read: Best air coolers under 15000: Top 9 options to save money and keep you cool all summer

How to find the perfect best cooler for bedroom

When choosing the perfect cooler for your bedroom, consider factors such as the room size, cooling capacity, power consumption, and additional features such as ice chambers and motorised louvre movement. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best meets your specific needs for efficient and comfortable cooling.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of bedroom coolers?

Ans : The price range of bedroom coolers varies depending on the size, capacity, and features. Generally, you can find options ranging from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 20,000 for high-quality bedroom coolers.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a bedroom cooler?

Ans : When choosing a bedroom cooler, look for features such as large water tank capacity, powerful air throw, durable cooling pads, energy-saving modes, and convenient operational features.

Question : How effective are bedroom coolers in hot and dry climates?

Ans : Bedroom coolers are designed to provide efficient cooling in hot and dry climates, with features such as powerful air throw and durable cooling pads to ensure effective cooling performance.

Question : Are there any new releases in bedroom coolers for the year?

Ans : For the latest releases in bedroom coolers, it's recommended to check with the manufacturers or retailers for any new models or updated features for the current year.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Jun 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue