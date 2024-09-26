Discover the top 6 bedside tables that are perfect for modern bedrooms, with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

When it comes to bedroom furniture, a bedside table is an essential piece that adds both functionality and style to the space. Whether you need a bedside table with drawers for extra storage, a modern bedside table to complement your contemporary decor, or a wooden bedside table for a classic touch, this list has got you covered. We have curated a list of the 6 best bedside tables available in India to help you find the perfect match for your needs.

1. DeckUp Uniti Engineered Wood Bed Side Table and End Table (Walnut, Matte Finish)

The DeckUp Storage Cabinet features a sleek design with ample storage space, making it perfect for keeping your bedroom clutter-free. Constructed with high-quality engineered wood, this bedside table is durable and easy to maintain.

Specifications of DeckUp Uniti Engineered Wood Bed Side Table: Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 16 x 12 x 20 inches

Weight: 12 kg

Color: Walnut

Number of Drawers: 2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample storage space Assembly required Sleek and modern design

The DeckUp Bedside Storage table features a compact design, making it perfect for small bedrooms. With a walnut finish and sturdy construction, this bedside table adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of DeckUp Bei Engineered Wood Bed Side Table: Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 15.6 x 14.2 x 19.7 inches

Weight: 7 kg

Color: Walnut

Number of Drawers: 1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving Limited storage space Elegant walnut finish

3. ABOUT SPACE Wooden Center Table, End Sofa Side Table, Bedside Table

The ABOUT SPACE Bedside Furniture features a minimalistic design with ample storage for all your bedside essentials. The sturdy construction and stylish look make it a perfect addition to any modern bedroom.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE Wooden Center Table, End Sofa Side Table, Bedside Table: Material: Particle Board

Dimensions: 15.7 x 15.7 x 19.7 inches

Weight: 9 kg

Color: Brown

Number of Drawers: 1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Minimalistic and stylish Limited color options Ample storage space

This bedside table is crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, known for its durability and rich grain patterns. With a classic design and ample storage space, it adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom.

Specifications of Vivek Wood Solid Sheesham Wood Bedside Table for Bedroom: Material: Sheesham Wood

Dimensions: 16 x 14 x 20 inches

Weight: 10 kg

Color: Natural Wood

Number of Drawers: 2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Made from durable Sheesham wood Higher price point Classic and elegant design

Crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, this bedside table features a minimalist and functional design. With ample storage space and a natural wood finish, it adds warmth and character to any bedroom.

Specifications of Chetan InteriorsWooden Bedside Table for Bedroom: Material: Sheesham Wood

Dimensions: 18 x 14 x 20 inches

Weight: 12 kg

Color: Natural Wood

Number of Drawers: 1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Minimalist and functional design Limited color options Natural wood finish

The FireBees Modern Bedside Nightstand features a sleek and contemporary design, perfect for modern bedrooms. With versatile storage options and a multipurpose design, it adds both style and functionality to your space.

Specifications of FireBees Modern wooden table,wooden bedside table for bed room: Material: Engineered Wood

Dimensions: 16 x 14 x 18 inches

Weight: 8 kg

Color: White

Number of Drawers: 2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and contemporary design Limited color options Versatile storage options

Best 3 features of top bedside tables

Product Name Material Dimensions Weight Color Number of Drawers DeckUp Storage Cabinet with Walnut Finish Engineered Wood 16 x 12 x 20 inches 12 kg Walnut 2 DeckUp Bedside Storage with Walnut Finish Engineered Wood 15.6 x 14.2 x 19.7 inches 7 kg Walnut 1 ABOUT SPACE Bedside Furniture with Storage Particle Board 15.7 x 15.7 x 19.7 inches 9 kg Brown 1 Bedside Bedroom Nightstand with Storage - Sheesham Wood Sheesham Wood 16 x 14 x 20 inches 10 kg Natural Wood 2 InteriorsWooden Bedside Bedroom Nightstand - Sheesham Wood Sheesham Wood 18 x 14 x 20 inches 12 kg Natural Wood 1 FireBees Modern Bedside Nightstand Engineered Wood 16 x 14 x 18 inches 8 kg White 2

Best value for money bedside table: The DeckUp Bedside Storage table with Walnut Finish offers the best value for money with its compact design, elegant finish, and affordable price point. It's perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish bedside table.

Best Overall Product of Bed side table: The InteriorsWooden Bedside Bedroom Nightstand crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its minimalist design, durable construction, and ample storage space, it's a perfect choice for any modern bedroom.

How to find the perfect bedside table: When choosing the perfect bedside table, consider the material, dimensions, storage capacity, and design that best suits your bedroom decor. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs Question : What is the average price range for bedside tables? Ans : The average price range for bedside tables in India is between 3000 to 10000 rupees, depending on the material, design, and brand. Question : Are bedside tables easy to assemble? Ans : Most bedside tables come with easy-to-follow assembly instructions and can be assembled at home without professional help. Question : What are the benefits of a bedside table with drawers? Ans : A bedside table with drawers provides additional storage space for keeping bedside essentials, such as books, chargers, and personal items, organized and within reach. Question : How do I choose the right bedside table for my bedroom? Ans : When choosing a bedside table, consider the size, style, and storage needs of your bedroom. Look for a design that complements your decor and offers the functionality you require.