Best billing printers for commercial use in 2024: Top 7 picks that are efficient, reliable and deliver high-performance
Best billing printers for commercial use in 2024: Top 7 picks that are efficient, reliable and deliver high-performance

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 7 billing printers for commercial use, featuring thermal receipt printers, POS printers, and more. Compare products and find the best one for your business needs.

Top billing printers that are perfect for streamlining transactions and boosting business productivity.

In running a business, the right tools can greatly impact efficiency and success. Billing printers are crucial for processing transactions and issuing receipts, making them indispensable for retail stores, restaurants, and any establishment requiring point-of-sale solutions. A reliable billing printer ensures smooth operations and accurate transactions. In this article, we’ll delve into the top seven billing printers for 2024. We’ll provide detailed product information, compare features, and offer valuable insights to help you make an informed choice. Whether you need a printer for high-volume transactions or one with advanced features, our guide will assist you in selecting the ideal billing printer to meet your business needs.

1. Everycom EC-901 80mm | 3 Inches USB+LAN Interface Thermal POS Receipt Printer (AUTO Cutter, Black)

The Everycom Interface Thermal Receipt Printer is a versatile and efficient option for businesses. With fast printing speeds and compatibility with various systems, this printer is suitable for a wide range of applications. Its compact design and user-friendly interface make it a popular choice among business owners.

Specifications of Everycom EC-901 80mm | 3 Inches USB+LAN Interface Thermal POS Receipt Printer:

  • Fast printing speeds
  • Compatible with multiple systems
  • Compact design
  • User-friendly interface
  • High-resolution printing

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Fast and efficientMay require technical setup
Versatile compatibilityLimited color options
Compact and user-friendly design

2. SHREYANS 80mm Thermal Receipt Rechargable Printer Portable Bluetooth + USB Black 3inch

The Portable Bluetooth Compatible Thermal Receipt Printer offers wireless convenience and high-quality printing. Its compatibility with Bluetooth-enabled devices makes it a convenient choice for businesses on the go. With fast and reliable performance, this printer is ideal for mobile POS applications.

Specifications of SHREYANS 80mm Thermal Receipt Rechargable Printer Portable Bluetooth:

  • Bluetooth compatibility
  • Wireless convenience
  • High-quality printing
  • Fast and reliable performance
  • Mobile POS applications

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Wireless convenienceDependent on Bluetooth connection
High-quality printingLimited range
Ideal for mobile POS applications

3. SHREYANS 80mm Thermal Receipt Printer with Auto Cutter (USB)

The Shreyans Thermal Receipt Printer is equipped with compatible commands for seamless integration with POS systems. Its reliable performance and durable construction make it a popular choice for commercial use. With high-speed printing and versatile compatibility, this printer is suitable for various business environments.

Specifications of SHREYANS 80mm Thermal Receipt Printer with Auto Cutter:

  • Compatible commands for POS integration
  • Reliable performance
  • Durable construction
  • High-speed printing
  • Versatile compatibility

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Seamless POS integrationMay require regular maintenance
Reliable and durableLimited color options
High-speed and versatile

4. SHREYANS 80mm Thermal Billing Printer with Autocutter | Ultra Fast Speed with Compact Design Makes is Much Easier to use | Bluetooth Enabled Compatible with All Windows and Android Billing Softwares

The SHREYANS Autocutter Bluetooth Compatible POS Printer is designed for efficiency and convenience. With automatic cutting and Bluetooth compatibility, this printer offers seamless operation for businesses. Its robust build and advanced features make it an ideal choice for demanding commercial environments.

Specifications of SHREYANS 80mm Thermal Billing Printer with Autocutter:

  • Autocutter for efficient operation
  • Bluetooth compatibility
  • Robust build
  • Advanced features
  • Seamless operation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient and convenientMay require professional setup
Robust build and advanced featuresHigher investment cost
Ideal for demanding environments

5. SHREYANS 80mm Inkless Thermal Billing Printer with Autocutter | Supports All Windows Linux and Macbooks | Most Usefull in Restaurants Supermarkets Deparmental Stores Malls Warehouse Retail Shops

The SHREYANS Autocutter for Restaurants and Supermarkets is tailored for high-volume use. With its reliable performance and durable construction, this printer is suitable for busy commercial settings. Its autocutting feature and compatibility with various POS systems make it a valuable addition to any business.

Specifications of SHREYANS 80mm Inkless Thermal Billing Printer with Autocutter:

  • Tailored for high-volume use
  • Reliable performance
  • Durable construction
  • Autocutting feature
  • Compatibility with POS systems

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ideal for high-volume settingsRequires ample space
Reliable and durableHigher initial investment
Compatible with various POS systems

6. ATPOS AT-301 80mm (3 Inches) Direct Thermal Receipt Printer with Auto Cutter | ESC/POS Print Billing (Bluetooth + USB)

The ATPOS AT-301 Thermal Receipt Bluetooth Printer offers seamless connectivity and high-speed printing. With its compact design and user-friendly interface, this printer is suitable for diverse business applications. Its versatility and reliability make it a valuable asset for businesses in need of efficient printing solutions.

Specifications of ATPOS AT-301 80mm (3 Inches) Direct Thermal Receipt Printer with Auto Cutter:

  • Seamless connectivity
  • High-speed printing
  • Compact design
  • User-friendly interface
  • Versatility and reliability

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Seamless connectivityMay require regular maintenance
High-speed and versatileLimited color options
Compact and user-friendly design

7. RETSOL RTP-82UE 200mm Thermal Receipt Printer with LAN Interface & USB Connectivity Monochrome Desktop Barcode Printing and Label Printing Compatible with Windows & Linux (1 Pc)

The RETSOL RTP-82UE Billing Printer is designed for efficient performance and easy connectivity. With its USB interface and high-resolution printing, this printer offers a reliable solution for businesses. Its user-friendly features and durable build make it a practical choice for commercial use.

Specifications of RETSOL RTP-82UE 200mm Thermal Receipt Printer:

  • Efficient performance
  • USB interface
  • High-resolution printing
  • User-friendly features
  • Durable build

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient and easy connectivityLimited connectivity options
High-resolution printingMay require specialized paper
User-friendly and durable

Top 3 features of best billing printers:

Best Billing PrintersPrinting SpeedConnectivityCompatibility
Everycom Interface Thermal Receipt PrinterFastMultiple systemsVersatile
Portable Bluetooth Compatible Thermal Receipt PrinterHigh-speedBluetoothMobile POS
Shreyans Thermal Receipt Printer with Compatible CommandsRapidPOS integrationWide compatibility
SHREYANS Autocutter Bluetooth Compatible POS PrinterEfficientBluetoothAdvanced features
SHREYANS Autocutter for Restaurants and SupermarketsRapidAutocuttingPOS compatibility
ATPOS AT-301 Thermal Receipt Bluetooth PrinterHigh-speedBluetoothVersatile
RETSOL RTP-82UE Billing Printer with USB InterfaceEfficientUSBWide compatibility

Best value for money billing printer:

The Portable Bluetooth Compatible Thermal Receipt Printer offers the best value for money with its wireless convenience and high-quality printing. Its compatibility with Bluetooth-enabled devices makes it a convenient choice for businesses on the go, providing exceptional performance at an affordable price.

Best overall billing printer:

The SHREYANS Autocutter for Restaurants and Supermarkets stands out as the best overall product in the category. Its tailored design for high-volume use, reliable performance, and durable construction make it an ideal choice for busy commercial settings, offering unmatched value and functionality.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing tbe best billing printers:

Print quality: Ensure the printer delivers clear, legible receipts with high-resolution printing. Good print quality is essential for professional-looking transactions.

Speed and efficiency: Consider the printing speed, especially if you handle high volumes of transactions. A fast printer reduces wait times and improves customer service.

Connectivity options: Check for connectivity options like USB, Bluetooth, or Ethernet. Versatile connectivity ensures compatibility with various point-of-sale systems.

Durability and build: Choose a printer made from robust materials to withstand frequent use. Durability is crucial for long-term reliability.

Cost of consumables: Evaluate the cost of paper rolls and ink or ribbon replacements. Economical consumables can lower the overall cost of ownership.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for billing printers?

Ans : The average price range for billing printers varies based on the features and capabilities of the product. Entry-level models may start from INR 5,000, while advanced options with enhanced features can range from INR 15,000 to 30,000.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a billing printer?

Ans : Key features to consider in a billing printer include printing speed, connectivity options (such as Bluetooth and USB), compatibility with POS systems, autocutting functionality, and durable construction for long-term use.

Question : How do I maintain and clean a billing printer?

Ans : To maintain a billing printer, regularly clean the print head and paper path to prevent debris buildup. Use a soft, lint-free cloth and approved cleaning solutions to ensure optimal performance and longevity of the printer.

Question : Are there any new releases or upcoming models in the billing printer category?

Ans : Several new models and updated versions of billing printers are expected to be released in the upcoming year. Stay updated with leading brands and industry announcements to explore the latest innovations and advancements in billing printer technology.

Published: 10 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
