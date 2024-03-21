Best black and white printer: This article highlights the key features, performance, and suitability of some of the top printers used for high-speed document printing. Explore and choose the one that suits all your printing needs.

The right printer can significantly impact productivity and efficiency in both home and office environments. Colour printers are often the go-to choice for many. But how to print in black and white for those with specific printing needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Produce crisp text documents, professional reports, or high-quality black and white prints. The best black and white printer can meet your demands with ease.

In this comprehensive guide, we delve into some of the top black and white printers. It'll help you navigate through the choices and make an informed decision. They are from high-volume for busy offices to compact and versatile for home use. You'll explore the top contenders in the world of black and white printing.

You may be a student, a professional, or a small business owner. This guide aims to assist you in finding the best black and white printer that suits your needs and budget.

1. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function

Brother HL-L2321D is a single-function laser black and white printer with auto duplex printing. It has USB connectivity and is compatible with Windows, Mac & Linux OS. It supports A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, and Executive paper sizes. It has a Maximum Print Speed of 30 ppm. Its maximum input sheet capacity is 250 sheets. It is compatible with TN-2365 toner cartridges.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : HL-L2321D

: HL-L2321D Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Duplex Printing Black and White Printing Only Fast Printing Speeds No Wireless Connectivity Large Paper Capacity

2. HP Laser 1008w Wireless Single-Function

HP Laser 1008w is a wireless single-function black and white printer. It has Wi-Fi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity options. It uses HP Laser Black Print Cartridges that yield 1500 pages. It supports a variety of standard media sizes, like A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and more. The LED display has simple control panel buttons and LED indicator lights. It is compatible with Windows 11/10/7, macOS 10.15/11/12 Monterey, and Linux OS.

Specifications of HP Laser 1008w Wireless Single-Function:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : White

: White Model Name : HP Laser

: HP Laser Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless and USB Connectivity Black and White Printing Only Fast Print Speeds No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Sharp Text Quality No Automatic Duplex Printing High Duty Cycle

3. HP Laserjet P1108 Single-Function

HP Laserjet P1108 is a single-function black and white laser printer. It is compatible with the HP 88A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge. It yields 1500 pages. It comes with a 1-year Warranty from the date of purchase. It can print 18 pages per minute. It supports A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, and envelopes (C5, DL, B5) Page sizes. It has a Manual Duplex Print. It has a Print resolution of Up to 1200 DPI. It has a Duty Cycle of Up to 5,000 pages per month.

Specifications of HP Laserjet P1108 Single-Function:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : HP LASERJET PRO P1108 PLUS

: HP LASERJET PRO P1108 PLUS Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast Printing Speeds Single-Function High-Quality Output No Wireless Connectivity Energy Efficient No Automatic Duplex Printing Toner Cartridge System No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

4. Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function

Brother DCP-B7500D is a Multi-Function Laser black and white printer with Auto Duplex Printing. It has a USB Connectivity with a Flatbed Scanner. It is compatible with Windows, Mac & Linux OS. It has an Enlarge/reduce option and Auto double print. It supports A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, Mexico Legal, India Legal Paper Sizes. It is Compatible with the TN-B021 Toner Cartridge. It has Print, Scan and Copy Functions.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : Grey

: Grey Model Name : DCP-B7500D

: DCP-B7500D Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-Functionality Black and White Printing Only Auto Duplex Printing No Wireless Connectivity Toner Box Technology Fast Printing Speeds

5. Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function

Brother DCP-B7535DW is a Multi-Function black and white laser printer. It has Wi-Fi and USB Connectivity and features a Flatbed Scanner. It has an enlarge/reduce option, Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), and Auto duplex printing. The Maximum Print Speed is 34 ppm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 250 Sheets. It is Compatible with the TN-B021 Toner Cartridge. It has Print, Scan and Copy Functions.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : Gray

: Gray Model Name : DCP-B7535DW

: DCP-B7535DW Printer Output: Monochrome

Reason to buy Reason to avoid Multi-Functionality Black and White Printing Only Auto Duplex Printing Higher Initial Cost Wireless Connectivity Automatic Document Feeder (ADF)

6. Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W is a Wi-Fi black and white printer with Windows, Mac and Linux OS support. It has Wifi and Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It has mobile connectivity via Canon Mobile Printing. It has a Maximum Print Speed of 18 ppm. It has a maximum input sheet capacity of 150 sheets (A4). It is compatible with Cartridge 925 ink. It also features high-speed printing and a 1-year onsite warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications of Canon image CLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : White

: White Model Name : LBP6030W

: LBP6030W Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi Connectivity Black and White Printing Only Fast Printing Speeds No Automatic Duplex Printing Energy Efficient Crisp Text Quality

7. Brother DCP-L2531DW Multi-Function

Brother DCP-L2531DW is a Multi-Function black and white laser printer. It allows you to Print, Scan, and Copy documents. It has USB, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct Connectivity. It has a printing speed of 30 ppm. It features Auto Duplex Print and LCD. It is Compatible with TN-2465 (3000 pages) and TN-2469 (4500 pages) Laser Toners. It is Compatible with Windows, Windows Server, and Mac OS X. It has a Duty Cycle of 15,000 pages a month.

Specifications of Brother DCP-L2531DW Multi-Function:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB

: Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : DCP-L2531DW

: DCP-L2531DW Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-Functionality Black and White Printing Only Auto-Duplex Printing Higher Initial Cost Wireless Connectivity Fast Printing Speeds

8. Pantum P2210

Pantum P2210 is a Laser black and white printer with Pantum Smart App control. It can Connect via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. The printer driver is available on its official website for Windows, Linux, Mac, and Android OS. This printer gets you productive MFP performance. Print, scan, or copy and produce high-quality results. It has an A4 printing speed of up to 22 pages per minute. Connect your smartphone or tablet directly to your printer using Direct Wifi.

Specifications of Pantum P2210:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet

: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Printing Technology : Laser

: Laser Model Name : P2210

: P2210 Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast Printing Speeds Black and White Printing Only Affordable No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Wireless connectivity No Automatic Duplex Printing

9. Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All-in-One

Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 is an all-in-one ink tank black and white printer. It features Print, Scan, and Copy Functions with ADF and Auto Duplex Printing. It has USB, Wi-Fi, wired LAN, wireless/wired LAN PictBridge, and Direct Wireless Connectivity. It has a Maximum Input Sheet Capacity of 250 sheets (A4). It is compatible with GI70 Black ink. It also has Optional Colour printing, Borderless Printing, and High volume printing.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All-in-One:

Connectivity Technology : Wi-Fi

: Wi-Fi Printing Technology : Inkjet

: Inkjet Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : PIXMA

: PIXMA Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-in-One Functionality Larger Footprint Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) Auto Duplex Printing Large Ink Capacity Wireless Connectivity

10. Epson M1100 EcoTank InkTank Printer

The Epson M1100 EcoTank InkTank black and white printer is a reliable and cost-effective printing solution. Its innovative EcoTank technology features refillable ink tanks. It boasts a sleek and compact design with energy-saving features. Refilling the ink tanks on the M1100 is a breeze. It has a High-yield pigment ink bottle with Spill-free and error-free refilling. It has a Print speed of up to 32ppm (15ipm) and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Specifications of Epson M1100 EcoTank InkTank Printer:

Connectivity Technology : Wired

: Wired Printing Technology : Ink Tank

: Ink Tank Colour : Black

: Black Model Name : M1100 EcoTank Monochrome

: M1100 EcoTank Monochrome Printer Output: Monochrome

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast Printing Speeds No Automatic Duplex Printing Energy Efficient Wired Connectivity Only Easy Refill System No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) High Yield Ink Bottles

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Printer Technology Connectivity Technology Printing Speed Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Laser USB 30 ppm HP Laser 1008w Wireless Single-Function Laser Wi-Fi, USB 20 ppm HP Laserjet P1108 Single-Function Laser USB 18 ppm Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Laser USB 34 ppm Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Laser Wi-Fi, USB 34 ppm Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Laser Wi-Fi, USB 18 ppm Brother DCP-L2531DW Multi-Function Laser Wi-Fi, USB 30 ppm Pantum P2210 Laser Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet 22 ppm Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All in One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, LAN 13 ipm Epson M1100 EcoTank InkTank Wired 32 ppm

Best value for money Pantum P2210 is a Laser black and white printer with Pantum Smart App control. It can Connect via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. The printer driver is available on its official website for Windows, Linux, Mac, and Android OS. This printer gets you productive MFP performance. Print, scan, or copy and produce high-quality results. It has an A4 printing speed of up to 22 pages per minute. Connect your smartphone or tablet directly to your printer using Direct Wifi.

Best overall product Brother DCP-B7535DW is a Multi-Function black and white laser printer. It has Wi-Fi and USB Connectivity and features a Flatbed Scanner. It has an enlarge/reduce option, Automatic Document Feeder (ADF), and Auto duplex printing. The Maximum Print Speed is 34 ppm. The Maximum Input Sheet Capacity is 250 Sheets. It is Compatible with the TN-B021 Toner Cartridge. It has Print, Scan and Copy Functions.

How to Choose the Right Black and White Printer? Choosing the right black and white printer depends on your specific needs and preferences. Consider a printer with a high monthly duty cycle and a large paper capacity for high volumes. If you require quick document turnaround, opt for a printer with fast print speeds. Look for printers with high resolution and quality output to ensure clear black and white art print.

Determine if you need additional functionalities such as scanning, copying, and faxing. Choose a printer with more connectivity options, such as USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or mobile printing.

Consider these factors and conduct thorough research. You will choose the right black and white printer that meets your specific requirements.

FAQs Question : What is a black and white printer? Ans : A black and white printer, also known as a monochrome printer, is a type of printer that produces shades of black and white prints only. Question : What are the benefits of using a black and white printer? Ans : Black and white printers are often more cost-effective than colour printers. They are also ideal for printing text documents, reports, and other monochrome materials. Question : What types of users can benefit from a black and white printer? Ans : Black and white printers are suitable for students, professionals, small businesses, and home users. They are primarily for printing text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and other monochrome materials. Question : What factors should I consider when choosing a black and white printer? Ans : There are many factors you need to consider while selecting a black and white printer. It includes printing volume, speed, quality, functionality (printing, scanning, copying), connectivity, and size. Question : What is the difference between a laser and an inkjet black and white printer? Ans : Laser printers produce prints using toner cartridges and a laser beam. They offer fast print speeds and high-quality text output. Inkjet printers create prints using liquid ink cartridges and microscopic nozzles. They provide vibrant colours and photo-quality output.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!