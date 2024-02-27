Best BLDC fans in India: 10 Top-rated energy-efficient ceiling fans

When it comes to ceiling fans, BLDC technology has revolutionized the industry with its energy-efficient and silent operation. In this article, we will explore the top 10 BLDC fans available in India, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the fan with the most advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect BLDC fan for your home.

1. Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Ceiling Fan is equipped with a powerful motor that ensures high air delivery and low power consumption. With a sleek design and remote-controlled operation, this fan offers convenience and style.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 3 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 28W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Relatively high price Silent operation Sleek design

2. Gorilla Renesa+ Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

The Gorilla Renesa+ Energy Saving Ceiling Fan features a smart remote with sleep and timer mode, as well as a boost mode for high-speed air delivery. Its BLDC motor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Specifications of Gorilla Renesa+ Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 2 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 28W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart remote features Limited color options Energy-saving boost mode Low power consumption

3. Havells Glaze BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Havells Glaze BLDC Ceiling Fan boasts a unique design with a decorative ring and metallic finish. It offers a high air delivery with low power consumption, making it an ideal choice for energy-conscious consumers.

Specifications of Havells Glaze BLDC Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 2 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 28W

Remote control: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design No remote control High air delivery Energy-efficient

4. Atomberg Renesa Enzel BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel BLDC Ceiling Fan features a smart remote with sleep and timer mode, as well as boost mode for high-speed air delivery. Its BLDC motor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Enzel BLDC Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 3 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 28W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart remote features Limited color options Energy-saving boost mode Low power consumption

5. ACTIVA BLDC Fan

The ACTIVA BLDC Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient ceiling fan that offers silent operation and high air delivery. It comes with a remote control for added convenience.

Specifications of ACTIVA BLDC Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 2 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 30W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Slightly higher power consumption Energy-efficient Silent operation

6. Crompton Energion HS BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Crompton Energion HS BLDC Ceiling Fan features a high-speed motor that ensures powerful air delivery with low power consumption. Its sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of Crompton Energion HS BLDC Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 2 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 35W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed motor Relatively higher power consumption Energy-efficient Sleek design

7. Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Ceiling Fan is designed for silent operation and high air delivery. It features an aerodynamic profile for better air thrust and minimal noise.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 2 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 45W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Silent operation Relatively higher power consumption High air delivery Aerodynamic design

8. Havells Stealth BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan

The Havells Stealth BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan combines style and performance with its unique design and powerful motor. It is designed to deliver high air thrust with minimal noise.

Specifications of Havells Stealth BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 2 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 35W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique design Limited color options High air thrust Energy-efficient

9. Polycab BLDC Ceiling Fan - Airika

The Polycab BLDC Ceiling Fan - Airika is a stylish and energy-efficient fan that offers high air delivery with low power consumption. Its modern design and remote-controlled operation make it a convenient addition to any room.

Specifications of Polycab BLDC Ceiling Fan - Airika

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 2 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 28W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited color options Energy-efficient High air delivery

10. Atomberg Renesa Motor with Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Atomberg Renesa Motor with Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan features a smart remote with sleep and timer mode, as well as a boost mode for high-speed air delivery. Its BLDC motor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Motor with Remote BLDC Ceiling Fan

Sweep: 1200mm

Warranty: 3 years

Speed settings: 5

Power consumption: 28W

Remote control: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart remote features Limited color options Energy-saving boost mode Low power consumption

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Energy Efficiency No. of Speed Settings Power Consumption Atomberg Efficio Alpha High 5 28W Gorilla Renesa+ High 5 28W Havells Glaze High 5 28W Atomberg Renesa Enzel High 5 28W ACTIVA BLDC Fan High 5 30W Crompton Energion HS High 5 35W Orient Electric Aeroquiet High 5 45W Havells Stealth BLDC High 5 35W Polycab BLDC Ceiling Fan High 5 28W Atomberg Renesa Motor with Remote High 5 28W

Best value for money:

The Polycab BLDC Ceiling Fan - Airika offers the best value for money with its stylish design, energy-efficient operation, and high air delivery. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a cost-effective yet high-performing ceiling fan.

Best overall product:

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Ceiling Fan stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering energy-efficient operation, high air delivery, and a sleek design. It is the perfect choice for consumers looking for top-notch performance and style.

How to find the perfect bldc fan:

When choosing the perfect BLDC fan, consider the energy efficiency, air delivery, and design. Look for features such as remote control operation, multiple speed settings, and smart modes for added convenience. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the power consumption of these BLDC fans?

Ans : The power consumption of these BLDC fans ranges from 28W to 45W, making them highly energy-efficient and cost-effective to operate.

Question : Do these fans come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most of these BLDC fans come with a warranty ranging from 2 to 3 years, ensuring peace of mind and reliable performance.

Question : Are these fans suitable for large rooms?

Ans : Yes, these BLDC fans offer high air delivery, making them suitable for large rooms and spaces where powerful cooling is required.

Question : Do these fans offer silent operation?

Ans : Absolutely, these BLDC fans are designed for silent operation, ensuring a peaceful and comfortable environment in your home or office.

