As the sweltering summer heat approaches, ensuring your home remains a cool oasis becomes paramount. Blue Star, a renowned name in cooling solutions, offers a range of split air conditioners that combine cutting-edge technology with energy efficiency, promising optimum comfort.

Blue Star's commitment to innovation and quality shines through in their split ACs, making them a popular choice for households across the country. With features like precision cooling, advanced air purification, and eco-friendly refrigerants, Blue Star ACs provide not just cooling but also ensure a healthier indoor environment.

In this comprehensive guide, we've curated a list of the top 10 Blue Star split ACs to help you make an informed decision. Our selection includes models that cater to different room sizes, budget constraints, and specific requirements, ensuring there's a perfect match for every need. Whether you're looking for a high-performance AC for your living room or a compact unit for your bedroom, Blue Star has you covered.

1. The Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC is a smart choice for cooling your home efficiently. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on the heat load, saving energy. With a 3-star energy rating and an annual energy consumption of 705.78 units, it's energy-efficient. The AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 110 sq.ft. It comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor, 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and low maintenance. Key features include a 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, and Self Diagnosis. The refrigerant gas R32 is environmentally friendly with no ozone depletion potential.

Specifications of The Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 435 Kilowatts

Energy Star: 3 Star

Compressor Warranty: 10 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with inverter compressor May be expensive compared to non-inverter ACs Energy-saving with 3-star rating May require professional installation

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart Ready, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, ID318YKU, 2023 Model, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a smart and efficient cooling solution for your home. With its Turbo Cool feature, you can quickly cool your room during hot summer days. The 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling mode allows you to adjust the cooling capacity to suit your comfort. It is Smart Ready, meaning you can control it using Blue Star's Smart App or through voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. This AC comes with a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor, 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product, ensuring peace of mind and long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.5 Tons

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter

Warranty: 10 years on inverter compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with Turbo Cool Additional charge for Smart App or Voice Command 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling for comfort

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC518YNUR, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a smart, energy-efficient choice for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring efficient cooling. The 5-star energy rating and ISEER value of 5.02 make it highly energy efficient, with an annual energy consumption of 770.98 units. The AC features a copper condenser coil for better cooling and low maintenance. It comes with a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor, 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product. With its smart features and efficient cooling, it's a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor

Energy Star: 5 Star

Other: Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1, Self Diagnosis

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating May be pricey compared to non-inverter ACs Smart features like self-diagnosis and smart ready Installation and maintenance costs

4. Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms with its 1.0-ton capacity and 5-star energy rating. Featuring a variable speed compressor, it adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring optimal performance and energy savings. The AC comes with a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor, 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product. With a copper condenser coil, it provides better cooling and requires low maintenance, making it a reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 1 Ton

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Installation might require professional help Energy-saving Costlier compared to non-inverter models

5. Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful cooling solution for large rooms, featuring a 5-star energy rating for efficiency. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, saving energy. The AC includes a dust filter for cleaner air. With a copper condenser coil, it offers efficient cooling and low maintenance. Special features like 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode and Turbo Cool ensure quick and effective cooling. The AC also includes Comfort Sleep and Self Diagnosis features. Its eco-friendly R32 refrigerant has no ozone depletion potential. The warranty covers 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications of Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 2 Tons

Cooling Power: 22280 British Thermal Units

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient 5-star rating High noise level Inverter compressor for variable speed Ambient temperature limit of 52 degrees

6. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its inverter compressor that adjusts power based on heat load. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms and has a 4-star energy rating, ensuring lower energy consumption. The AC comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and a 5-year warranty on the PCB, offering peace of mind. Its copper condenser coil provides better cooling and requires low maintenance. With special features like 4 in 1 convertible cooling mode, turbo cool, comfort sleep, and self-diagnosis, this AC ensures a comfortable environment. Additionally, it uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

Brand: Blue Star

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 18000 British Thermal Units

Special Feature: Dust Filter

Key Features: low noise operation, 52 degree ambient temperature

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient inverter compressor May be expensive for some budgets 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode Installation and maintenance costs

Top 3 features of best Blue Star split ACs

Best Blue Star split AC Capacity Star Rating Features The Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi, Inverter Compressor, 5-in-1 Convertible Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star Turbo Cool, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5 Star Smart Ready, Convertible 5 in 1, Self Diagnosis Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Energy-saving, Efficient Cooling, Low Maintenance Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 2 Tons 5 Star Energy-efficient 5-star rating, Inverter Compressor Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 4 Star Efficient inverter compressor, 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode

Best value for money Blue Star split AC

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers a great balance of features and affordability. With its Turbo Cool feature, Smart Ready capabilities, and 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling mode, it provides efficient cooling and customizable comfort. The 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor, along with 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product, ensures long-lasting performance. Overall, it offers excellent value for money, making it a reliable choice for cooling your home.

Best overall Blue Star split AC

Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product. It offers efficient cooling with its inverter compressor, which adjusts power based on the heat load, saving energy. The 3-star energy rating and annual energy consumption of 705.78 units make it energy-efficient. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 110 sq.ft. The AC comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor, 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product, providing peace of mind. With its Smart Wi-Fi features and other key features, it offers a complete cooling solution for your home.

How to find the best Blue Star Split ACs?

To find the best Blue Star split AC for your needs, consider factors such as the size of your room, energy efficiency, and special features. Determine the capacity required based on the room size. Choose a star rating that balances energy efficiency and cost. Look for special features like inverter compressor technology, convertible cooling modes, and smart capabilities. Consider the warranty period for the compressor and other components. Read reviews and compare prices to ensure you're getting a good deal. Finally, check for any ongoing promotions or discounts to maximize savings.

FAQs

Question : Are Blue Star split ACs energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, Blue Star split ACs are known for their energy efficiency, with models ranging from 3-star to 5-star ratings.

Question : Do Blue Star split ACs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Blue Star split ACs come with a warranty, typically covering the compressor for 10 years, the PCB for 5 years, and the product for 1 year.

Question : Can I control Blue Star split ACs using a smartphone?

Ans : Yes, some Blue Star split ACs are Smart Ready, meaning they can be controlled using a smartphone app.

Question : Do Blue Star split ACs require professional installation?

Ans : Yes, it is recommended to have Blue Star split ACs installed by a professional to ensure proper setup and performance.

Question : Are Blue Star split ACs suitable for large rooms?

Ans : Yes, Blue Star offers split ACs with varying capacities, including models suitable for large rooms.

