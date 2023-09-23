In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, Bluetooth calling smartwatches stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with long lasting batteries, more than 100 watch faces, health monitoring features and stylish designs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated Bluetooth calling smartwatches on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹3,000. If you are on the hunt for a new BT Calling smartwatch, look no further than our list.

It is crucial to note that these prices are as per the e-commerce platform which can be changed while placing the order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

boAt Xtend Plus The boAt Xtend Plus is currently priced at ₹2,699 on Amazon. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, more than 100 sports mode, always on display and various health tracking features such as SPO2 monitoring along with stress tracking. This watch gets 700 nits of brightness and offers a battery support of up to seven days on normal usage.

Fire-Boltt Visionary The Fire-Boltt Visionary is up for grabs at ₹2,799. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, more than 100 sports mode, always on display and various health tracking features such as SPO2 monitoring along with stress tracking. This watch gets 700 nits of brightness and offers a battery support of up to five days on normal usage. Moreover, it is IP68 water resistant and supports AI voice assistance.

NoiseFit Halo The NoiseFit Halo is priced at ₹2,999 on Amazon. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display, and various health tracking features such as SPO2 monitoring along with stress tracking. This watch offers a battery support of up to seven days on normal usage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha This smartwatch from Noise is up for grabs at ₹2,999. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED round display, functional crown and various health tracking features such as SPO2 monitoring along with stress tracking. This watch offers a battery support of up to seven days on normal usage.

CrossBeats Ignite S3 Max The CrossBeats Ignite S3 Max advanced dual chip bluetooth calling smart watch is priced at ₹2,999. It offers more than 200 watch faces, 1.85-inches of 3D curved UHD display, and claimed to provide 10 days of battery life. It also gets heart rate tracking and Spo2 monitoring.

