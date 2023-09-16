In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, Bluetooth calling smartwatches stand out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with long lasting batteries, more than 100 watch faces, health monitoring features and stylish designs.

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated Bluetooth calling smartwatches on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹5,000. If you are on the hunt for a new BT Calling smartwatch, look no further than our list.

It is crucial to note that these prices are as per the e-commerce platform which can be changed while placing the order.

CrossBeats Ignite Spectra Plus Large

The CrossBeats Ignite Spectra Plus Large is priced at ₹3,999. It features a 1.83-inch Super AMOLED always on display, storage for music up to 150 songs, AI voice assistant, heart rate monitoring, BP and sleep tracking along with more than 200 watch faces. The device offers up to 15 days battery life on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is up for grabs at ₹4,999. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 700 nits of peak brightness, AI voice assistant, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, 300 sports modes along with more than 100 watch faces.

Pebble Cosmos Endure

This smartwatch from Pebble is priced at ₹4,699. It features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, 600 nits of peak brightness, AI voice assistant, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, 100 sports modes along with more than 100 watch faces. The smartwatch offers battery life up to eight days on a single charge and boasts a 400mAh battery.

Noise Halo Plus

The smartwatch is priced at ₹4,999 on Amazon. It features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, AI voice assistant, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, 100 sports modes along with more than 100 watch faces. The smartwatch offers battery life up to seven days on a single charge and boasts a 300mAh battery.

boAt Primia Smart Watch

The smartwatch from boAt is currently available at ₹5,000. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, AI voice assistant, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, multiple sports modes along with several watch faces. The smartwatch offers battery life up to seven days on a single charge and is IP67 dust and splash proof.