Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Buy with Amazon Great Summer sale today at up to 70% off on Sony, JBL, and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers substantial savings on top-tier Bluetooth headphones recognized as the best of 2025, with discounts reaching up to 70%. Audio authorities like Sony, known for exceptional clarity and noise isolation, and JBL, celebrated for robust sound and durability, are included in this event. This presents an opportunity to acquire high-fidelity wireless audio solutions, enhancing listening across various applications without compromising audio integrity. Explore the selections to invest in premium Bluetooth technology at a significantly reduced cost.

Experience legendary JBL Pure Bass sound on the go with the Tune 510BT wireless headphones, now at a fantastic price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Enjoy a massive 40 hours of playtime and quick USB-C charging. Seamlessly switch between devices with dual pairing and manage calls effortlessly. Grab yours for rich audio and true wireless convenience!

Specifications Bluetooth 5.0 Driver 32mm Playtime 40h Charging USB-C Reasons to buy Long battery Dual pairing Reason to avoid On-ear fit Button feel Click Here to Buy JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Folks love the strong bass and long-lasting battery. They find switching between devices simple and call clarity good.

Why choose this product?

For great JBL wireless sound and impressive battery life at a reasonable price, especially with the sale, these are a smart pick.

Tired of headphones that die halfway through your day? The Boult Q wireless over-ear headphones are here to change that, offering an astonishing 70 hours of playtime. Feel the thump of the 40mm bass drivers and communicate clearly with the Zen™ ENC microphone. With rapid Type-C charging and adaptable EQ modes, these headphones are built for lasting audio enjoyment. Dive into your sound without limits!

Specifications Battery life 70 Hours Drivers 40mm Bass Microphone Zen™ ENC Charging Type-C Fast Reasons to buy Huge battery Clear calls Reason to avoid Over-ear Limited EQ Click Here to Buy Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Owners rave about the exceptional battery life and the deep, impactful bass. The clear call quality thanks to the ENC mic is also a frequently praised feature.

Why choose this product?

For phenomenal battery endurance and strong bass performance coupled with clear calls, all in a comfortable over-ear design, the Boult Q is a compelling choice.

Escape into your audio world with the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones. Engineered in Germany, these over-ears boast active noise cancellation to silence distractions. Revel in rich, detailed sound with deep bass and support for quality codecs like AAC and AptX Low Latency. With a solid 30-hour battery and rapid USB-C charging, your music keeps playing. The foldable, durable design and intuitive controls, including voice assistant access, make these a smart audio companion. Immerse yourself in pure sound.

Specifications ANC Yes Battery 30h Bluetooth 5.0 Codecs AAC, aptX LL Reasons to buy Effective ANC Quality wireless audio Reason to avoid Over-ear size Average battery Click Here to Buy Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise noise cancelling and clear sound; comfortable, reliable connection.

Why choose this product?

For Sennheiser sound with ANC in a comfortable, well-made wireless headphone.

Tune into incredible sound during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the JBL Tune 770NC wireless ANC headphones. Enjoy adaptive noise cancelling and a massive 70 hours of playtime. Seamlessly switch between two devices and experience JBL's Pure Bass. Quick charging and app customisation add convenience. Your soundtrack, your way, for longer!

Specifications ANC Adaptive Battery 70h Bluetooth 5.3 LE Pairing Dual Reasons to buy Great ANC Long battery Reason to avoid Over-ear App needed for full features. Click Here to Buy JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love ANC and battery; easy dual connection

Why choose this product?

For versatile noise cancelling and exceptional battery life at a sale price.

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless over-ear headphones offer impressive active noise cancellation that rivals competitors. Experience rich, clear audio driven by 40mm drivers, a sound refined over years. Enjoy a solid 22 hours of battery life, and when you're running low, a quick 10-minute Rapid Charge gives you another 3 hours of listening. Need to hear your surroundings? Ambient Mode is just two button presses away.

Specifications ANC Digital Active Battery 22 Hours Drivers 40mm Ambient mode Yes Reasons to buy Good ANC for price Rapid charge Reason to avoid Average battery Brand perception Click Here to Buy Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like ANC for the cost, quick charge is handy.

Why choose this product?

Solid ANC and sound without a high price tag, especially on sale.

Earbuds worth checking out:

Experience premium audio during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition. Enjoy hybrid ANC, a massive 50-hour battery, and a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle for superior PC streaming. Immerse yourself in HD sound, customise with the 5-band EQ, and stay connected seamlessly. Top-tier sound and value!

Specifications ANC Hybrid Battery 50h Dongle BTD 600 EQ 5-Band Reasons to buy Excellent PC audio Great ANC Reason to avoid Over-ear App for full EQ Click Here to Buy Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love rich sound, effective ANC, and free dongle.

Why choose this product?

Premium Sennheiser sound with ANC and a bonus PC audio upgrade at a great price.

Float into pure sound with the unbelievably light Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones, featuring powerful noise cancellation thanks to the Integrated Processor V1. 1 Now available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Enjoy marathon listening with up to 50 hours of battery life and crystal-clear calls. Effortlessly switch between two devices. Adapt your soundscape with Ambient Mode. Get premium Sony audio in a design so light, you'll forget they're there.

Specifications ANC V1 Processor Battery 50h Bluetooth Yes Reasons to buy Very lightweight Excellent ANC Reason to avoid Codec details Click Here to Buy Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Pink

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Love the light feel and great noise cancelling; long battery too.

Why choose this product?

For super light comfort and effective Sony ANC at a good price now.

The Marshall Major IV wireless on-ear headphones boast an incredible 80+ hours of playtime! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, grab these iconic headphones and enjoy a redesigned ergonomic fit with plush ear cushions, 3D hinges, and a comfortable headband, making even the longest listening sessions a pleasure. Charging is now simpler than ever with wireless charging capability. Plus, the signature multi-directional control knob lets you effortlessly manage your music and calls.

Specifications Battery 80+h Charging Wireless Control Multi-Knob Fit Ergonomic Reasons to buy Incredible battery Easy controls Reason to avoid On-ear No wireless pad Click Here to Buy Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love long battery and Marshall style; simple controls.

Why choose this product?

Iconic Marshall sound and unmatched battery life at a great price now.

Feel the bass with Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones, now on sale! Experience unique Crusher Bass you can feel, plus personalised sound via the Audiodo app. Enjoy 40 hours of battery. Get ready for a truly immersive, bass-heavy listening experience with the ongoing Amazon Great Summer sale.

Specifications Bass Crusher Personal audio Audiodo Battery 40h Extra USB-C Cable Reasons to buy Unique sensory bass Personalised sound Reason to avoid Bass can be intense App needed for full customisation Click Here to Buy Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over_Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, for iPhone and Android, 40 Hour Battery Life, Extra Bass Tech - Bonus Line USB-C Cable -Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the powerful, unique bass and personalised audio.

Why choose this product?

For bass you can feel and sound tailored to you, especially at a sale price.

Power through your day with the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones, offering up to 50 hours of battery. Customise sound via the Sony app and enjoy enhanced audio with DSEE this Amazon sale. Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear, with clear calls and multipoint connection. Great sound that lasts!

Specifications Battery 50h App Sony Connect Audio DSEE Reasons to buy Amazing battery Customisable EQ Reason to avoid On-ear App for full EQ Click Here to Buy Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the long battery and comfortable fit; app EQ is great.

Why choose this product?

For exceptional battery life and personalised Sony sound in a light design at a great price now.

Should I choose noise-cancelling headphones for better focus during work or travel? Noise-cancelling headphones excel at blocking distractions like office chatter or aeroplane noise, allowing for greater focus on audio or work. Consider your primary use environment to determine if this feature is worthwhile for you.

What are the best wireless headphones under ₹ 8,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale? The sale presents an excellent opportunity to find value-packed wireless headphones. Look for brands like Sony, JBL, and Boult, often offering discounted models with good sound quality and battery life within this budget.

How do I pick the right headphones for music listening to enjoy the best sound quality? Consider headphone type (over-ear, on-ear), driver size, and supported audio codecs (like AAC, aptX). Over-ear often provide better bass and soundstage. Check reviews focusing on audio fidelity for your preferred genres.

Are over-ear headphones generally better than on-ear for comfort and sound isolation during long listening sessions? Over-ear headphones typically offer better passive noise isolation and can be more comfortable for extended wear as they don't directly press on your ears. However, on-ear options are typically more portable.

Factors to consider when buying new headphones during Amazon Great Summer sale Look for headphones with the biggest discounts to save the most money.

Check the battery life if you need headphones that will last for many hours.

Decide if noise cancellation is important to block out sounds around you.

Think about whether over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear headphones would be most comfortable and practical for you.

Read reviews from other buyers to learn about the sound, comfort, and how long the headphones last. Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth headphones

Best Bluetooth headphones Sound Technology Battery Life Convenience Features JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic JBL Pure Bass Sound Up to 40 Hours Dual Pairing Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones 40mm Bass Drivers Up to 70 Hours Zen™ ENC Mic Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Wireless Over Ear Headphone Superior Wireless Sound + ANC Up to 30 Hours Noise Cancelling JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic Adaptive Noise Cancelling Up to 70 Hours Multi-Point Connection Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Digital Active Noise Cancelling Up to 22 Hours Rapid Charge (3hr use in 10 min) Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition Headphones Hybrid ANC Up to 50 Hours Includes Bluetooth Dongle Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Precise Voice Pickup + ANC Up to 50 Hours Lightweight Build Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones Marshall Signature Sound Over 80 Hours Multi-Directional Controls + Wireless Charging Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Sensory Crusher Bass + Audiodo Up to 40 Hours Personalised Sound Tuning Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Custom EQ via App Up to 50 Hours Lightweight + App Control

