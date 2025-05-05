Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Buy with Amazon Great Summer sale today at up to 70% off on Sony, JBL, and more

Upgrade your audio today! The Amazon Great Summer Sale features top Bluetooth headphones with discounts up to 70%. Discover the best wireless sound quality from leading brands at incredible prices. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to enhance your listening experience.

Published 5 May 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Experience premium sound for less - Grab the best Bluetooth headphones at up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)View Details...

₹1,999

Highest discount

Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)View Details...

₹1,799

Trusted brand

Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - BlackView Details...

₹7,140

Great deal

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)View Details...

₹5,099

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)View Details...

₹6,996

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers substantial savings on top-tier Bluetooth headphones recognized as the best of 2025, with discounts reaching up to 70%. Audio authorities like Sony, known for exceptional clarity and noise isolation, and JBL, celebrated for robust sound and durability, are included in this event. This presents an opportunity to acquire high-fidelity wireless audio solutions, enhancing listening across various applications without compromising audio integrity. Explore the selections to invest in premium Bluetooth technology at a significantly reduced cost.

Bank offers and deals during Amazon sale

  • Payment & Cashback: Amazon Pay ICICI (5%/3% back, no EMI/Business), Pay Later ( 50 off 199+), UPI (multiple 20/ 50 off 500+/ 750+), 30 cart cashback.
  • No Cost EMI: Available.
  • HDFC Card Instant Discounts: 10% off (up to 1250/ 1750 on EMI), flat 500- 1000 off on higher value non-EMI/EMI transactions.

How to get: Choose eligible card at checkout.

Experience legendary JBL Pure Bass sound on the go with the Tune 510BT wireless headphones, now at a fantastic price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Enjoy a massive 40 hours of playtime and quick USB-C charging. Seamlessly switch between devices with dual pairing and manage calls effortlessly. Grab yours for rich audio and true wireless convenience!

Bluetooth
5.0
Driver
32mm
Playtime
40h
Charging
USB-C

...

Long battery

...

Dual pairing

...

On-ear fit

...

Button feel

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

Folks love the strong bass and long-lasting battery. They find switching between devices simple and call clarity good.

For great JBL wireless sound and impressive battery life at a reasonable price, especially with the sale, these are a smart pick.

Tired of headphones that die halfway through your day? The Boult Q wireless over-ear headphones are here to change that, offering an astonishing 70 hours of playtime. Feel the thump of the 40mm bass drivers and communicate clearly with the Zen™ ENC microphone. With rapid Type-C charging and adaptable EQ modes, these headphones are built for lasting audio enjoyment. Dive into your sound without limits!

Battery life
70 Hours
Drivers
40mm Bass
Microphone
Zen™ ENC
Charging
Type-C Fast

...

Huge battery

...

Clear calls

...

Over-ear

...

Limited EQ

Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)

Owners rave about the exceptional battery life and the deep, impactful bass. The clear call quality thanks to the ENC mic is also a frequently praised feature.

For phenomenal battery endurance and strong bass performance coupled with clear calls, all in a comfortable over-ear design, the Boult Q is a compelling choice.

Escape into your audio world with the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones. Engineered in Germany, these over-ears boast active noise cancellation to silence distractions. Revel in rich, detailed sound with deep bass and support for quality codecs like AAC and AptX Low Latency. With a solid 30-hour battery and rapid USB-C charging, your music keeps playing. The foldable, durable design and intuitive controls, including voice assistant access, make these a smart audio companion. Immerse yourself in pure sound.

ANC
Yes
Battery
30h
Bluetooth
5.0
Codecs
AAC, aptX LL

...

Effective ANC

...

Quality wireless audio

...

Over-ear size

...

Average battery

Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black

Buyers praise noise cancelling and clear sound; comfortable, reliable connection.

For Sennheiser sound with ANC in a comfortable, well-made wireless headphone.

Tune into incredible sound during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the JBL Tune 770NC wireless ANC headphones. Enjoy adaptive noise cancelling and a massive 70 hours of playtime. Seamlessly switch between two devices and experience JBL's Pure Bass. Quick charging and app customisation add convenience. Your soundtrack, your way, for longer!

ANC
Adaptive
Battery
70h
Bluetooth
5.3 LE
Pairing
Dual

...

Great ANC

...

Long battery

...

Over-ear

...

App needed for full features.

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)

Buyers love ANC and battery; easy dual connection

For versatile noise cancelling and exceptional battery life at a sale price.

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless over-ear headphones offer impressive active noise cancellation that rivals competitors. Experience rich, clear audio driven by 40mm drivers, a sound refined over years. Enjoy a solid 22 hours of battery life, and when you're running low, a quick 10-minute Rapid Charge gives you another 3 hours of listening. Need to hear your surroundings? Ambient Mode is just two button presses away.

ANC
Digital Active
Battery
22 Hours
Drivers
40mm
Ambient mode
Yes

...

Good ANC for price

...

Rapid charge

...

Average battery

...

Brand perception

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)

Buyers like ANC for the cost, quick charge is handy.

Solid ANC and sound without a high price tag, especially on sale.

Earbuds worth checking out:

Experience premium audio during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition. Enjoy hybrid ANC, a massive 50-hour battery, and a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle for superior PC streaming. Immerse yourself in HD sound, customise with the 5-band EQ, and stay connected seamlessly. Top-tier sound and value!

ANC
Hybrid
Battery
50h
Dongle
BTD 600
EQ
5-Band

...

Excellent PC audio

...

Great ANC

...

Over-ear

...

App for full EQ

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper

Buyers love rich sound, effective ANC, and free dongle.

Premium Sennheiser sound with ANC and a bonus PC audio upgrade at a great price.

Float into pure sound with the unbelievably light Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones, featuring powerful noise cancellation thanks to the Integrated Processor V1. 1 Now available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Enjoy marathon listening with up to 50 hours of battery life and crystal-clear calls. Effortlessly switch between two devices. Adapt your soundscape with Ambient Mode. Get premium Sony audio in a design so light, you'll forget they're there.

ANC
V1 Processor
Battery
50h
Bluetooth
Yes

...

Very lightweight

...

Excellent ANC

...

Codec details

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Pink

Love the light feel and great noise cancelling; long battery too.

For super light comfort and effective Sony ANC at a good price now.

The Marshall Major IV wireless on-ear headphones boast an incredible 80+ hours of playtime! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, grab these iconic headphones and enjoy a redesigned ergonomic fit with plush ear cushions, 3D hinges, and a comfortable headband, making even the longest listening sessions a pleasure. Charging is now simpler than ever with wireless charging capability. Plus, the signature multi-directional control knob lets you effortlessly manage your music and calls.

Battery
80+h
Charging
Wireless
Control
Multi-Knob
Fit
Ergonomic

...

Incredible battery

...

Easy controls

...

On-ear

...

No wireless pad

Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- Black

Buyers love long battery and Marshall style; simple controls.

Iconic Marshall sound and unmatched battery life at a great price now.

 

Feel the bass with Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones, now on sale! Experience unique Crusher Bass you can feel, plus personalised sound via the Audiodo app. Enjoy 40 hours of battery. Get ready for a truly immersive, bass-heavy listening experience with the ongoing Amazon Great Summer sale.

Bass
Crusher
Personal audio
Audiodo
Battery
40h
Extra
USB-C Cable

...

Unique sensory bass

...

Personalised sound

...

Bass can be intense

...

App needed for full customisation

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over_Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, for iPhone and Android, 40 Hour Battery Life, Extra Bass Tech - Bonus Line USB-C Cable -Black

Buyers love the powerful, unique bass and personalised audio.

For bass you can feel and sound tailored to you, especially at a sale price.

Power through your day with the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones, offering up to 50 hours of battery. Customise sound via the Sony app and enjoy enhanced audio with DSEE this Amazon sale. Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear, with clear calls and multipoint connection. Great sound that lasts!

Battery
50h
App
Sony Connect
Audio
DSEE

...

Amazing battery

...

Customisable EQ

...

On-ear

...

App for full EQ

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue

Buyers love the long battery and comfortable fit; app EQ is great.

For exceptional battery life and personalised Sony sound in a light design at a great price now.

Should I choose noise-cancelling headphones for better focus during work or travel?

Noise-cancelling headphones excel at blocking distractions like office chatter or aeroplane noise, allowing for greater focus on audio or work. Consider your primary use environment to determine if this feature is worthwhile for you.

What are the best wireless headphones under 8,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale?

The sale presents an excellent opportunity to find value-packed wireless headphones. Look for brands like Sony, JBL, and Boult, often offering discounted models with good sound quality and battery life within this budget.

How do I pick the right headphones for music listening to enjoy the best sound quality?

Consider headphone type (over-ear, on-ear), driver size, and supported audio codecs (like AAC, aptX). Over-ear often provide better bass and soundstage. Check reviews focusing on audio fidelity for your preferred genres.

Are over-ear headphones generally better than on-ear for comfort and sound isolation during long listening sessions?

Over-ear headphones typically offer better passive noise isolation and can be more comfortable for extended wear as they don't directly press on your ears. However, on-ear options are typically more portable.

Factors to consider when buying new headphones during Amazon Great Summer sale

  • Look for headphones with the biggest discounts to save the most money.
  • Check the battery life if you need headphones that will last for many hours.
  • Decide if noise cancellation is important to block out sounds around you.
  • Think about whether over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear headphones would be most comfortable and practical for you.
  • Read reviews from other buyers to learn about the sound, comfort, and how long the headphones last.

Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth headphones

Best Bluetooth headphonesSound TechnologyBattery LifeConvenience Features
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones with MicJBL Pure Bass SoundUp to 40 HoursDual Pairing
Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones40mm Bass DriversUp to 70 HoursZen™ ENC Mic
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Wireless Over Ear HeadphoneSuperior Wireless Sound + ANCUp to 30 HoursNoise Cancelling
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with MicAdaptive Noise CancellingUp to 70 HoursMulti-Point Connection
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesDigital Active Noise CancellingUp to 22 HoursRapid Charge (3hr use in 10 min)
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition HeadphonesHybrid ANCUp to 50 HoursIncludes Bluetooth Dongle
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear HeadphonesPrecise Voice Pickup + ANCUp to 50 HoursLightweight Build
Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear HeadphonesMarshall Signature SoundOver 80 HoursMulti-Directional Controls + Wireless Charging
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesSensory Crusher Bass + AudiodoUp to 40 HoursPersonalised Sound Tuning
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesCustom EQ via AppUp to 50 HoursLightweight + App Control

FAQs
Expect significant discounts on various types, including wireless, noise-cancelling, over-ear, and on-ear models from popular brands.
Look for highlighted deals, compare prices across different models, and check for any additional bank or exchange offers.
Yes, battery life is crucial for uninterrupted listening. Consider your typical usage duration to choose accordingly, with some offering 40+ hours.
If you often listen in noisy environments, active noise cancellation (ANC) can greatly enhance your audio experience by blocking distractions.
Over-ear cups enclose the entire ear, often providing better comfort and noise isolation, while on-ear models sit on the ear and are usually more portable.

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published: 5 May 2025, 03:00 PM IST

