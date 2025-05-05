Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Buy with Amazon Great Summer sale today at up to 70% off on Sony, JBL, and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers substantial savings on top-tier Bluetooth headphones recognized as the best of 2025, with discounts reaching up to 70%. Audio authorities like Sony, known for exceptional clarity and noise isolation, and JBL, celebrated for robust sound and durability, are included in this event. This presents an opportunity to acquire high-fidelity wireless audio solutions, enhancing listening across various applications without compromising audio integrity. Explore the selections to invest in premium Bluetooth technology at a significantly reduced cost.
Experience legendary JBL Pure Bass sound on the go with the Tune 510BT wireless headphones, now at a fantastic price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Enjoy a massive 40 hours of playtime and quick USB-C charging. Seamlessly switch between devices with dual pairing and manage calls effortlessly. Grab yours for rich audio and true wireless convenience!
Long battery
Dual pairing
On-ear fit
Button feel
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Folks love the strong bass and long-lasting battery. They find switching between devices simple and call clarity good.
Why choose this product?
For great JBL wireless sound and impressive battery life at a reasonable price, especially with the sale, these are a smart pick.
Tired of headphones that die halfway through your day? The Boult Q wireless over-ear headphones are here to change that, offering an astonishing 70 hours of playtime. Feel the thump of the 40mm bass drivers and communicate clearly with the Zen™ ENC microphone. With rapid Type-C charging and adaptable EQ modes, these headphones are built for lasting audio enjoyment. Dive into your sound without limits!
Huge battery
Clear calls
Over-ear
Limited EQ
Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Owners rave about the exceptional battery life and the deep, impactful bass. The clear call quality thanks to the ENC mic is also a frequently praised feature.
Why choose this product?
For phenomenal battery endurance and strong bass performance coupled with clear calls, all in a comfortable over-ear design, the Boult Q is a compelling choice.
Escape into your audio world with the Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones. Engineered in Germany, these over-ears boast active noise cancellation to silence distractions. Revel in rich, detailed sound with deep bass and support for quality codecs like AAC and AptX Low Latency. With a solid 30-hour battery and rapid USB-C charging, your music keeps playing. The foldable, durable design and intuitive controls, including voice assistant access, make these a smart audio companion. Immerse yourself in pure sound.
Effective ANC
Quality wireless audio
Over-ear size
Average battery
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise noise cancelling and clear sound; comfortable, reliable connection.
Why choose this product?
For Sennheiser sound with ANC in a comfortable, well-made wireless headphone.
Tune into incredible sound during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the JBL Tune 770NC wireless ANC headphones. Enjoy adaptive noise cancelling and a massive 70 hours of playtime. Seamlessly switch between two devices and experience JBL's Pure Bass. Quick charging and app customisation add convenience. Your soundtrack, your way, for longer!
Great ANC
Long battery
Over-ear
App needed for full features.
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love ANC and battery; easy dual connection
Why choose this product?
For versatile noise cancelling and exceptional battery life at a sale price.
During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless over-ear headphones offer impressive active noise cancellation that rivals competitors. Experience rich, clear audio driven by 40mm drivers, a sound refined over years. Enjoy a solid 22 hours of battery life, and when you're running low, a quick 10-minute Rapid Charge gives you another 3 hours of listening. Need to hear your surroundings? Ambient Mode is just two button presses away.
Good ANC for price
Rapid charge
Average battery
Brand perception
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like ANC for the cost, quick charge is handy.
Why choose this product?
Solid ANC and sound without a high price tag, especially on sale.
Experience premium audio during the Amazon Great Summer Sale with the Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition. Enjoy hybrid ANC, a massive 50-hour battery, and a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle for superior PC streaming. Immerse yourself in HD sound, customise with the 5-band EQ, and stay connected seamlessly. Top-tier sound and value!
Excellent PC audio
Great ANC
Over-ear
App for full EQ
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love rich sound, effective ANC, and free dongle.
Why choose this product?
Premium Sennheiser sound with ANC and a bonus PC audio upgrade at a great price.
Float into pure sound with the unbelievably light Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones, featuring powerful noise cancellation thanks to the Integrated Processor V1. 1 Now available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Enjoy marathon listening with up to 50 hours of battery life and crystal-clear calls. Effortlessly switch between two devices. Adapt your soundscape with Ambient Mode. Get premium Sony audio in a design so light, you'll forget they're there.
Very lightweight
Excellent ANC
Codec details
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Pink
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Love the light feel and great noise cancelling; long battery too.
Why choose this product?
For super light comfort and effective Sony ANC at a good price now.
The Marshall Major IV wireless on-ear headphones boast an incredible 80+ hours of playtime! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, grab these iconic headphones and enjoy a redesigned ergonomic fit with plush ear cushions, 3D hinges, and a comfortable headband, making even the longest listening sessions a pleasure. Charging is now simpler than ever with wireless charging capability. Plus, the signature multi-directional control knob lets you effortlessly manage your music and calls.
Incredible battery
Easy controls
On-ear
No wireless pad
Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love long battery and Marshall style; simple controls.
Why choose this product?
Iconic Marshall sound and unmatched battery life at a great price now.
Feel the bass with Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones, now on sale! Experience unique Crusher Bass you can feel, plus personalised sound via the Audiodo app. Enjoy 40 hours of battery. Get ready for a truly immersive, bass-heavy listening experience with the ongoing Amazon Great Summer sale.
Unique sensory bass
Personalised sound
Bass can be intense
App needed for full customisation
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over_Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, for iPhone and Android, 40 Hour Battery Life, Extra Bass Tech - Bonus Line USB-C Cable -Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the powerful, unique bass and personalised audio.
Why choose this product?
For bass you can feel and sound tailored to you, especially at a sale price.
Power through your day with the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones, offering up to 50 hours of battery. Customise sound via the Sony app and enjoy enhanced audio with DSEE this Amazon sale. Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear, with clear calls and multipoint connection. Great sound that lasts!
Amazing battery
Customisable EQ
On-ear
App for full EQ
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the long battery and comfortable fit; app EQ is great.
Why choose this product?
For exceptional battery life and personalised Sony sound in a light design at a great price now.
Noise-cancelling headphones excel at blocking distractions like office chatter or aeroplane noise, allowing for greater focus on audio or work. Consider your primary use environment to determine if this feature is worthwhile for you.
The sale presents an excellent opportunity to find value-packed wireless headphones. Look for brands like Sony, JBL, and Boult, often offering discounted models with good sound quality and battery life within this budget.
Consider headphone type (over-ear, on-ear), driver size, and supported audio codecs (like AAC, aptX). Over-ear often provide better bass and soundstage. Check reviews focusing on audio fidelity for your preferred genres.
Over-ear headphones typically offer better passive noise isolation and can be more comfortable for extended wear as they don't directly press on your ears. However, on-ear options are typically more portable.
|Best Bluetooth headphones
|Sound Technology
|Battery Life
|Convenience Features
|JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic
|JBL Pure Bass Sound
|Up to 40 Hours
|Dual Pairing
|Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
|40mm Bass Drivers
|Up to 70 Hours
|Zen™ ENC Mic
|Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Wireless Over Ear Headphone
|Superior Wireless Sound + ANC
|Up to 30 Hours
|Noise Cancelling
|JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic
|Adaptive Noise Cancelling
|Up to 70 Hours
|Multi-Point Connection
|Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
|Digital Active Noise Cancelling
|Up to 22 Hours
|Rapid Charge (3hr use in 10 min)
|Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition Headphones
|Hybrid ANC
|Up to 50 Hours
|Includes Bluetooth Dongle
|Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
|Precise Voice Pickup + ANC
|Up to 50 Hours
|Lightweight Build
|Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones
|Marshall Signature Sound
|Over 80 Hours
|Multi-Directional Controls + Wireless Charging
|Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
|Sensory Crusher Bass + Audiodo
|Up to 40 Hours
|Personalised Sound Tuning
|Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
|Custom EQ via App
|Up to 50 Hours
|Lightweight + App Control
FAQs
What kind of headphone deals can I expect during the sale?
Expect significant discounts on various types, including wireless, noise-cancelling, over-ear, and on-ear models from popular brands.
How can I find the best headphone deals during the Amazon sale?
Look for highlighted deals, compare prices across different models, and check for any additional bank or exchange offers.
Should I consider battery life when buying wireless headphones?
Yes, battery life is crucial for uninterrupted listening. Consider your typical usage duration to choose accordingly, with some offering 40+ hours.
Is noise cancellation a worthwhile feature to look for in headphones?
If you often listen in noisy environments, active noise cancellation (ANC) can greatly enhance your audio experience by blocking distractions.
What's the difference between over-ear and on-ear headphones for the sale?
Over-ear cups enclose the entire ear, often providing better comfort and noise isolation, while on-ear models sit on the ear and are usually more portable.