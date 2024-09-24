Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 24 2024 13:44:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.20 4.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 350.55 2.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 428.20 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 977.00 0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 803.65 0.23%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Best Bluetooth headphones under 500: Top 5 options that are stylish, comfortable and perfect for everyday use
BackBack

Best Bluetooth headphones under ₹500: Top 5 options that are stylish, comfortable and perfect for everyday use

Affiliate Desk

Explore the top 5 budget Bluetooth headphones under ₹500 in India to find the ideal pair that suits your needs and budget perfectly.

Enjoy great sound and wireless convenience with budget-friendly Bluetooth headphones under ₹500.Premium
Enjoy great sound and wireless convenience with budget-friendly Bluetooth headphones under 500.

Finding the best Bluetooth headphones under 500 offers numerous options to suit various needs. Whether you're seeking lightweight and comfortable headphones for all-day wear or a pair that is waterproof and sweat-resistant for workouts, there is a budget-friendly option for everyone. These headphones provide great convenience without straining your wallet.

In this article, we’ll explore the top five Bluetooth headphones available in India for under 500. We will compare their features, highlighting the pros and cons of each model, to help you make an informed choice. With a focus on sound quality, battery life, and design, you can find the perfect pair that meets your requirements. Read on to discover which budget Bluetooth headphones are the best fit for your lifestyle and ensure you enjoy your music on the go.

1. pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

The pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones are designed to provide a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear. With built-in voice assistant support and a long-lasting battery, these headphones are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones:

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Built-in microphone
  • Voice assistant support
  • Ergonomic design
  • Long-lasting battery

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Comfortable fitAverage sound quality
Voice assistant supportLimited color options
Long-lasting battery

Also read: Choose the best Bose headphones and earphones to stay engrossed in your tunes and rhythms: Top 5 highly-rated models

2. pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic

The Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones are waterproof and sweat-resistant, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. With noise cancellation technology and a secure fit, these headphones provide an immersive listening experience.

Specifications of pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic:

  • Waterproof and sweat-resistant
  • Noise cancellation technology
  • Secure fit
  • Long battery life
  • Built-in microphone

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Waterproof and sweat-resistantLimited color options
Noise cancellation technologyMay be uncomfortable for extended wear
Long battery life

Also read: Headphones vs earbuds: Which audio device should you buy? A comparison with top buying options

3. pTron Tangent Flex Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless In-Ear Headphone with Mic

The pTron Tangent Bluetooth Headphone is designed for active lifestyles, with a sweat-resistant and lightweight construction. With a secure fit and in-line controls, these headphones are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Specifications of pTron Tangent Flex Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless In-Ear Headphone with Mic:

  • Sweat-resistant design
  • Lightweight construction
  • Secure fit
  • In-line controls
  • Long-lasting battery

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sweat-resistant designLimited color options
Secure fitMay not be suitable for all ear shapes
Long-lasting battery

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

4. pTron InTunes Magic in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Deep Bass

The pTron InTunes Magic Bluetooth Headphones feature a sleek and stylish design with powerful sound performance. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a long battery life, these headphones deliver an exceptional listening experience.

Specifications of pTron InTunes Magic in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Deep Bass:

  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Long battery life
  • Built-in microphone
  • Powerful sound performance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish designLimited color options
Powerful sound performanceMay not be suitable for extended wear
Long battery life

Also read: Elevate your audio experience with the best noise cancelling headphones

5. Zimo AeroFlex Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in-Ear Headphones

The Zimo AeroFlex Bluetooth Headphones feature a flexible and durable design, perfect for active lifestyles. With a sweat-resistant construction and powerful sound performance, these headphones are ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Specifications of Zimo AeroFlex Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in-Ear Headphones:

  • Flexible and durable design
  • Sweat-resistant construction
  • Powerful sound performance
  • Long battery life
  • Built-in microphone

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Flexible and durable designLimited color options
Sweat-resistant constructionMay not be suitable for all ear shapes
Powerful sound performance

Also read: Best Bluetooth gaming headphones: Top 9 premium options to ace your online matches

Top 5 features of best Bluetooth headphones under 500:

Best Bluetooth Headphones under 500WaterproofNoise CancellationSecure FitLong Battery LifePowerful Sound Performance
pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth HeadphonesNoNoYesYesNo
Tangentbeat Bluetooth HeadphonesYesYesYesYesNo
pTron Tangent Bluetooth HeadphoneYesNoYesYesNo
pTron InTunes Magic Bluetooth HeadphonesNoNoNoYesYes
Zimo AeroFlex Bluetooth HeadphonesNoNoNoYesYes

Best value for money Bluetooth headphone under 500:

The pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones offer the best value for money with a comfortable fit, long-lasting battery, and voice assistant support, making them perfect for everyday use.

Also read: Best Noise Bluetooth headphones in India: Choose from top 10 options for supreme audio quality

Best overall Bluetooth headphone under 500:

The Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones stand out as the best overall product in this category, with waterproof and sweat-resistant design, noise cancellation technology, and a secure fit, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Bluetooth headphones under 500:

Sound quality: Look for headphones that offer clear audio with decent bass, ensuring an enjoyable listening experience.

Comfort and fit: Choose lightweight models with cushioned ear pads for extended comfort during long listening sessions.

Battery life: Consider headphones with a good battery life, allowing for hours of continuous playback without frequent recharging.

Durability: Select options made from quality materials that can withstand daily use, especially if you plan to use them for workouts.

Connectivity: Ensure the headphones have a stable Bluetooth connection and compatibility with your devices for seamless pairing and performance.

Similar articles for you

Marshall headphones and earphones are trusted for best in class sound and premium build: Top 6 options for you

Bring home a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds with Amazon Clearance Sale 2024: Up to 80% off

Best wireless headphones: Choose from our top 10 picks for long lasting sonic brilliance

Bluetooth headphones are a modern and immersive way of enjoying music: Check out top 7 options for wireless connectivity

FAQs

Question : Are these headphones compatible with all devices?

Ans : Yes, these Bluetooth headphones are compatible with most devices that support Bluetooth connectivity, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Question : Do these headphones have a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all the mentioned headphones come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring quality and reliability.

Question : What is the battery life of these headphones?

Ans : The battery life varies for each model, ranging from 6 to 10 hours on a single charge, depending on usage and volume levels.

Question : Do these headphones have a built-in microphone?

Ans : Yes, all the mentioned headphones come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and voice assistant support.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Sep 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue