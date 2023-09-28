In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, portable Bluetooth stands out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with long lasting batteries and loud audio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated portable Bluetooth speakers on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹5,000. If you are on the hunt for a new portable Bluetooth speaker, look no further than our list.

It is crucial to note that these prices are as per the e-commerce platform which can be changed while placing the order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sony SRS-XB100 The Sony SRS-XB100 is currently priced at ₹4,990. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This device gets a USB Type-C port and is claimed to support up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the remaining battery percentage shows on your smartphone when this device is connected to the mobile.

MI Portable Bluetooth Speaker The MI portable bluetooth speaker is currently priced at ₹4,978. Customers can avail a five percent instant discount up to ₹250 on HSBC cashback card credit transaction. This 16W device gets a built-in microphone with voice assistant and is claimed to support up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the speaker is waterproof.

JBL Go 3 The JBL Go 3 is currently priced at ₹4,908. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This speaker is claimed to support up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

boAt Stone 180 The boAt Stone 180 is up for grabs at ₹4,798. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This device houses an 800mAh battery and is claimed to support up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It offers IPX7 rated protection against sweat and water.

Tribit MaxSound Plus The Tribit MaxSound Plus is available on Amazon at ₹4,699. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This device is claimed to support up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It offers IPX7 rated protection against sweat and water.

