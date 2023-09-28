Best Bluetooth portable speakers with long batteries this September under ₹5,000
Top portable Bluetooth speakers on Amazon under ₹5,000: Sony SRS-XB100, MI Portable Speaker, JBL Go 3, boAt Stone 180, Tribit MaxSound Plus.
In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with a plethora of remarkable gadgets, and among them, portable Bluetooth stands out. These cutting-edge devices now come equipped with long lasting batteries and loud audio.
In this article, we have compiled a selection of the top rated portable Bluetooth speakers on Amazon that deliver exceptional performance and value for your money, all priced under ₹5,000. If you are on the hunt for a new portable Bluetooth speaker, look no further than our list.
It is crucial to note that these prices are as per the e-commerce platform which can be changed while placing the order.
The Sony SRS-XB100 is currently priced at ₹4,990. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This device gets a USB Type-C port and is claimed to support up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the remaining battery percentage shows on your smartphone when this device is connected to the mobile.
The MI portable bluetooth speaker is currently priced at ₹4,978. Customers can avail a five percent instant discount up to ₹250 on HSBC cashback card credit transaction. This 16W device gets a built-in microphone with voice assistant and is claimed to support up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the speaker is waterproof.
The JBL Go 3 is currently priced at ₹4,908. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This speaker is claimed to support up to five hours of battery life on a single charge.
The boAt Stone 180 is up for grabs at ₹4,798. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This device houses an 800mAh battery and is claimed to support up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It offers IPX7 rated protection against sweat and water.
The Tribit MaxSound Plus is available on Amazon at ₹4,699. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹500 on J&K Bank debit card non-EMI transaction. This device is claimed to support up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It offers IPX7 rated protection against sweat and water.
