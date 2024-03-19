Discover a new world of printing with the best 10 Bluetooth printers that offer more connected, hassle-free and quick printing solutions in the comfort of just a click. Experience the high-speed performance for all your home and office needs.

Say hello to innovation, which is always on your side. Discover the best Bluetooth printer for yourself that can fit in seamlessly. Whether you are a professional on the move, a student or a business owner who wants to improve operations, this blog has a range of printers that work best for you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These printing friends are just there to keep you covered for hassle-free and speedy printing tasks to elevate your productivity. Do you look for portability, efficiency or versatility? Well, these handy features make these options stand out. From the best mini printers to environment-friendly options, browse our top-notch printing solutions.

Experience the realm of advanced functionality, high efficiency, quality, and convenience with these best printers in terms of Bluetooth printer connectivity. Take a tour of our finest options in this product category and be amazed to find the solutions for all your printing needs efficiently, quickly and cost-effectively without much hassle.

1. Everycom EC-58 Direct Thermal Printer

Providing fast printing and multi-connectivity options, the Everycom EC-58 Bluetooth printer has excellent features, making it among the top products. It has Bluetooth and USB compatibility that supports 1D and 2D barcode features, making it suitable for retail and kiosk application purposes. Savour rapid installation with one of the best compact Bluetooth printers and hassle-free compatibility with Windows PCs, Linux desktops, and Android traffic.

Specifications of Everycom EC-58 Direct Thermal Printer:

Model Name: ‎EC-H58_BLTH

Product Dimensions: 17 x 11 x 8 cm; 800 Grams

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, USB

Item Weight: ‎800 g

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing capability Not compatible with MacBook and Apple desktops Versatile connectivity options (Bluetooth, USB) Limited warranty period

2. HP Ink Advantage 2878 Printer

Make your personal or office printing more delightful and effortless with the HP Ink Advantage 2878 Bluetooth Printer. This printer with Wi-Fi and USB ports is capable of extremely fast printing for a wide range of media sizes. Get durability and mobile capability with the HP Smart app, where you can print, scan and copy from anywhere.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 2878 Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Model Name: HP DJ IA 2878 IN Blue Breeze Printer

Printer Output: Colour

Item Weight: 3420 Grams

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick mobile setup with HP Smart app Inkjet printing technology may require frequent ink changes Reliable dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity Relatively higher price point

3. ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) Thermal Receipt Printer

With its fast POS operations, the h-58BT ATPOS Thermal Receipt Bluetooth Printer will save you time and resources. With Bluetooth and USB connection, this printer enables wireless mobile printing and supports commands using ESC/POS. With soundless and rapid printing, this is exactly what stores, supermarkets, and restaurants need. Instant installation and no maintenance are guaranteed with this Bluetooth printer.

Specifications of ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) Thermal Receipt Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Printing Technology: Thermal

Special Feature: Wireless, Lightweight

Model Name: H-58BT

Printer Output: Monochrome

Item Weight: 820 Grams

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless mobile printing capability Not portable, requires external power source Quick and easy paper change Relatively higher weight

4. Niyama BT-58 Thermal Mobile Receipt POS Printer

Embrace the pleasure of struggle-free printing and fast delivery with the Niyama BT-58 Thermal Receipt Bluetooth Printer. Forget about the infuriating manual pairing and just relax. The auto Bluetooth pairing ensures trouble-free operation. Excellent for invoicing, billing, and receipt printing, the printer is versatile, reliable, and one of the best compact Bluetooth printers in a nutshell.

Specifications of Niyama BT-58 Thermal Mobile Receipt POS Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Printing Technology: Thermal

Model Name: BT-58

Printer Output: Monochrome

Item Weight: 0.21 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight Limited warranty period Zero maintenance, hassle-free operation Limited compatibility with specific software

5. Original Hoin 58mm Thermal Printer

Get more convenience and reliability with the Original Hoin 58mm Portable Bluetooth Printer on the go. It allows computers, mobile devices, and tablets to print, making it a very universal product. Equipped with a tough exterior body, it is perfect for outdoor usage. In addition, it works with popular apps like Vyapar and Zomato.

Specifications of Original Hoin 58mm Thermal Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Printing Technology: Thermal

Model Name: HL58

Printer Output: Monochrome

Item Weight: 300 Grams

Warranty: 6 months

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth printing compatibility Limited warranty period Rugged body suitable for outdoor use Limited compatibility with specific apps

6. ZEITEL Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer

Making printouts is as easy as a pie, thanks to the ZEITEL Mini Thermal Bluetooth Printer. The printer is a money-saving tool and a time-saving solution with 200 dpi high-quality resolutions. In terms of Bluetooth printer connectivity and USB support, it prints documents directly from your smartphone or tablet. Opt for peerless printing resolution and a long battery life tool that is suitable for home, school, or office usage.

Specifications of ZEITEL Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Printing Technology: Thermal

Special Feature: Portable

Item Weight: 312 Grams

Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ink-free printing technology Limited warranty period Stylish and compact design Limited compatibility with specific software

7. RIITEK D11 Thermal Label Printer Machine

RIITEK D11 Bluetooth Printer features direct thermal technology (DTT), thus printing without any ink or toner. Since the printer works on iPad/iPhone and Android devices, you can take advantage of this to print custom labels. Discover longer battery life as well as a selection of personalized labels to experience varied labelling experiences.

Specifications of RIITEK D11 Thermal Label Printer Machine:

Printing Technology: Label Maker

Model Name: RII-D11-PRINTER

Printer Output: Colour

Item Weight: 190 Grams

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bluetooth connectivity for easy operation Limited warranty period Long battery life for continuous printing Limited label size options

8. SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer

The SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer is a perfect solution for all your printing needs, whether you are travelling, working, or experiencing unexpected printing situations. This Bluetooth printer provides inkless thermal printing and long battery life. Wireless Bluetooth and USB connectivity make tasks easy and offer wireless printing. It has automatic paging and more than one style of printing to cater to different printing jobs.

Specifications of SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer:

Model Name: SZ-A80-Black

Printer Output: Monochrome

Item Weight: 15 Grams

Battery: 2600 mAh

Charging port: Type C

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and compact design Limited warranty period Inkless thermal printing, cost-saving Monochrome output may not suit all printing needs

9. BluPrints Pragati Thermal Receipt Printer

BluPrints Pragati Regular Bluetooth printer is engineered to offer high print quality, print speed and support for versatile connectivity options. Being equipped with a 2600mAh battery and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, this printer offers exceptional, reliable, and durable quality. It offers Bluetooth and USB compatibility, which is suitable for multiple uses, such as retail and hospitality.

Specifications of BluPrints Pragati Thermal Receipt Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth & USB

Printing Technology: Thermal

Model Name: Pragati Regular-2600

Printer Output: Monochrome

Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 10H Cm

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing capability Relatively higher price point Made in India, BIS certified Limited warranty period

10. SEZNIK Mini Printer

SEZNIK Mini Printer is a modern Bluetooth printer that is compact in size but utilizes a unique technology of inkless printing to provide a worry-free experience. Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, it prints photos and labels directly from your smart device - cell phone or tablet. The rapid printing is made possible with embedded QR codes and size-adjusted options for 203 dpi image resolution. It’s one of the best compact Bluetooth printers that are convenient and quick.

Specifications of SEZNIK Mini Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Printing Technology: Mini Inkless Bluetooth Printer

Battery: 1200mAH

Model Name: SZ-Mini-Printer

Printer Output: Monochrome

Item Weight: 180 Grams

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight design Limited warranty period Inkless printing technology, eco-friendly Monochrome output may not suit all printing need

Best 3 features for you

Product Connectivity Technology Printing Technology Warranty Everycom EC-58 Printer Bluetooth, USB Direct Thermal 1 year HP Ink Advantage 2878 Printer Wi-Fi, USB Inkjet 1 year ATPOS 58MM Printer Bluetooth, USB Thermal 1 year Niyama BT-58 Printer Bluetooth Thermal 1 year Original Hoin 58mm Portable Printer Bluetooth Thermal 6 months ZEITEL Mini Printer Bluetooth, USB Thermal 1 year RIITEK D11 Label Printer Machine Bluetooth Label Maker 1 year SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer Bluetooth, USB Thermal 1 year BluPrints Pragati Regular-2600 Printer Bluetooth, USB Thermal 1 year SEZNIK Mini Printer Bluetooth Mini Inkless Bluetooth 1 year

Best value for money When there’s a discussion about best printers for home-use, SEZNIK Mini Bluetooth Printer comes with the amazing no-ink nozzle, a highly compact feature, and a Bluetooth connectivity option. What’s more? You only need to pay a pocket-friendly amount. It not only gives cost-effective prints but also presents other advantages like its low maintenance cost, diverse functions and easy usage and thus makes the best value for money product.

Best overall product The Everycom EC-58 Bluetooth printer stands out as the best overall product, offering fast printing and versatile connectivity options. With Bluetooth and USB compatibility, it supports both 1D and 2D barcode features, ideal for retail and kiosk applications. Its compact design allows for rapid installation, while compatibility with Windows PCs, Linux desktops, and Android devices ensures hassle-free operation. Experience efficient printing solutions with this reliable and feature-rich Bluetooth printer.

How to choose the right Bluetooth printer When choosing the best Bluetooth printer, consider the following factors:

Connectivity Options: Go for printers that can be connected by Bluetooth, WIFI, or USB.

Compatibility: Select the printer that can be easily used with all your devices – smartphones, tablets, laptops and professional computers. Whether you have devices based on iOS or Android, make sure that the printer is compatible with both of the platforms.

Printing Technology: The specifics of how the printer produces things should be taken into account. You can choose laser printers for high-quality printing.

Features: Among the other features, mobile-friendly printing apps, hands-free automatic paper feeding, and duplexing supports for many paper sizes and types are also great points to consider.

FAQs Question : What is a Bluetooth printer? Ans : A Bluetooth printer is a kind of printer that wirelessly connects with devices such as tablets, computers, or smartphones through Bluetooth technology, which makes printing easy and hassle-free. Question : How is the thermal operation of a printer different? Ans : Thermal printers eliminate the need for an ink cartridge or a toner. Question : What are monochrome and colour printing? Ans : Monochrome prints are in greyscale and have a single colour output, i.e. black, whereas the coloured prints are printed through multiple cartridges. Question : Can I use my smartphone or iPad to perform printouts via Bluetooth? Ans : The Bluetooth printer allows printing from a smartphone or a tablet. Question : What is the warranty period of printers? Ans : Generally printers warranty is given for a period of 6 months to 1 year.

