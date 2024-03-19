Say hello to innovation, which is always on your side. Discover the best Bluetooth printer for yourself that can fit in seamlessly. Whether you are a professional on the move, a student or a business owner who wants to improve operations, this blog has a range of printers that work best for you.
These printing friends are just there to keep you covered for hassle-free and speedy printing tasks to elevate your productivity. Do you look for portability, efficiency or versatility? Well, these handy features make these options stand out. From the best mini printers to environment-friendly options, browse our top-notch printing solutions.
Experience the realm of advanced functionality, high efficiency, quality, and convenience with these best printers in terms of Bluetooth printer connectivity. Take a tour of our finest options in this product category and be amazed to find the solutions for all your printing needs efficiently, quickly and cost-effectively without much hassle.
1. Everycom EC-58 Direct Thermal Printer
Providing fast printing and multi-connectivity options, the Everycom EC-58 Bluetooth printer has excellent features, making it among the top products. It has Bluetooth and USB compatibility that supports 1D and 2D barcode features, making it suitable for retail and kiosk application purposes. Savour rapid installation with one of the best compact Bluetooth printers and hassle-free compatibility with Windows PCs, Linux desktops, and Android traffic.
Specifications of Everycom EC-58 Direct Thermal Printer:
Model Name: EC-H58_BLTH
Product Dimensions: 17 x 11 x 8 cm; 800 Grams
Connector Type: Bluetooth, USB
Item Weight: 800 g
Warranty: 1 Year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-speed printing capability
Not compatible with MacBook and Apple desktops
Versatile connectivity options (Bluetooth, USB)
Limited warranty period
2. HP Ink Advantage 2878 Printer
Make your personal or office printing more delightful and effortless with the HP Ink Advantage 2878 Bluetooth Printer. This printer with Wi-Fi and USB ports is capable of extremely fast printing for a wide range of media sizes. Get durability and mobile capability with the HP Smart app, where you can print, scan and copy from anywhere.
Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 2878 Printer:
Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB
Printing Technology: Inkjet
Model Name: HP DJ IA 2878 IN Blue Breeze Printer
Printer Output: Colour
Item Weight: 3420 Grams
Warranty: 1 Year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Quick mobile setup with HP Smart app
Inkjet printing technology may require frequent ink changes
Reliable dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
Relatively higher price point
3. ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) Thermal Receipt Printer
With its fast POS operations, the h-58BT ATPOS Thermal Receipt Bluetooth Printer will save you time and resources. With Bluetooth and USB connection, this printer enables wireless mobile printing and supports commands using ESC/POS. With soundless and rapid printing, this is exactly what stores, supermarkets, and restaurants need. Instant installation and no maintenance are guaranteed with this Bluetooth printer.
Specifications of ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) Thermal Receipt Printer:
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB
Printing Technology: Thermal
Special Feature: Wireless, Lightweight
Model Name: H-58BT
Printer Output: Monochrome
Item Weight: 820 Grams
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Wireless mobile printing capability
Not portable, requires external power source
Quick and easy paper change
Relatively higher weight
4. Niyama BT-58 Thermal Mobile Receipt POS Printer
Embrace the pleasure of struggle-free printing and fast delivery with the Niyama BT-58 Thermal Receipt Bluetooth Printer. Forget about the infuriating manual pairing and just relax. The auto Bluetooth pairing ensures trouble-free operation. Excellent for invoicing, billing, and receipt printing, the printer is versatile, reliable, and one of the best compact Bluetooth printers in a nutshell.
Specifications of Niyama BT-58 Thermal Mobile Receipt POS Printer:
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
Printing Technology: Thermal
Model Name: BT-58
Printer Output: Monochrome
Item Weight: 0.21 Kilograms
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Lightweight
Limited warranty period
Zero maintenance, hassle-free operation
Limited compatibility with specific software
5. Original Hoin 58mm Thermal Printer
Get more convenience and reliability with the Original Hoin 58mm Portable Bluetooth Printer on the go. It allows computers, mobile devices, and tablets to print, making it a very universal product. Equipped with a tough exterior body, it is perfect for outdoor usage. In addition, it works with popular apps like Vyapar and Zomato.
Specifications of Original Hoin 58mm Thermal Printer:
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
Printing Technology: Thermal
Model Name: HL58
Printer Output: Monochrome
Item Weight: 300 Grams
Warranty: 6 months
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Bluetooth printing compatibility
Limited warranty period
Rugged body suitable for outdoor use
Limited compatibility with specific apps
6. ZEITEL Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer
Making printouts is as easy as a pie, thanks to the ZEITEL Mini Thermal Bluetooth Printer. The printer is a money-saving tool and a time-saving solution with 200 dpi high-quality resolutions. In terms of Bluetooth printer connectivity and USB support, it prints documents directly from your smartphone or tablet. Opt for peerless printing resolution and a long battery life tool that is suitable for home, school, or office usage.
Specifications of ZEITEL Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer:
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB
Printing Technology: Thermal
Special Feature: Portable
Item Weight: 312 Grams
Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H mm
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Ink-free printing technology
Limited warranty period
Stylish and compact design
Limited compatibility with specific software
7. RIITEK D11 Thermal Label Printer Machine
RIITEK D11 Bluetooth Printer features direct thermal technology (DTT), thus printing without any ink or toner. Since the printer works on iPad/iPhone and Android devices, you can take advantage of this to print custom labels. Discover longer battery life as well as a selection of personalized labels to experience varied labelling experiences.
Specifications of RIITEK D11 Thermal Label Printer Machine:
Printing Technology: Label Maker
Model Name: RII-D11-PRINTER
Printer Output: Colour
Item Weight: 190 Grams
Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Bluetooth connectivity for easy operation
Limited warranty period
Long battery life for continuous printing
Limited label size options
8. SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer
The SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer is a perfect solution for all your printing needs, whether you are travelling, working, or experiencing unexpected printing situations. This Bluetooth printer provides inkless thermal printing and long battery life. Wireless Bluetooth and USB connectivity make tasks easy and offer wireless printing. It has automatic paging and more than one style of printing to cater to different printing jobs.
Specifications of SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer:
Model Name: SZ-A80-Black
Printer Output: Monochrome
Item Weight: 15 Grams
Battery: 2600 mAh
Charging port: Type C
Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Portable and compact design
Limited warranty period
Inkless thermal printing, cost-saving
Monochrome output may not suit all printing needs
9. BluPrints Pragati Thermal Receipt Printer
BluPrints Pragati Regular Bluetooth printer is engineered to offer high print quality, print speed and support for versatile connectivity options. Being equipped with a 2600mAh battery and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, this printer offers exceptional, reliable, and durable quality. It offers Bluetooth and USB compatibility, which is suitable for multiple uses, such as retail and hospitality.
Specifications of BluPrints Pragati Thermal Receipt Printer:
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth & USB
Printing Technology: Thermal
Model Name: Pragati Regular-2600
Printer Output: Monochrome
Product Dimensions: 8D x 8W x 10H Cm
Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-speed printing capability
Relatively higher price point
Made in India, BIS certified
Limited warranty period
10. SEZNIK Mini Printer
SEZNIK Mini Printer is a modern Bluetooth printer that is compact in size but utilizes a unique technology of inkless printing to provide a worry-free experience. Thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, it prints photos and labels directly from your smart device - cell phone or tablet. The rapid printing is made possible with embedded QR codes and size-adjusted options for 203 dpi image resolution. It’s one of the best compact Bluetooth printers that are convenient and quick.
Specifications of SEZNIK Mini Printer:
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
Printing Technology: Mini Inkless Bluetooth Printer
Battery: 1200mAH
Model Name: SZ-Mini-Printer
Printer Output: Monochrome
Item Weight: 180 Grams
Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and lightweight design
Limited warranty period
Inkless printing technology, eco-friendly
Monochrome output may not suit all printing need
Best 3 features for you
Product
Connectivity Technology
Printing Technology
Warranty
|Everycom EC-58 Printer
|Bluetooth, USB
|Direct Thermal
|1 year
|HP Ink Advantage 2878 Printer
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Inkjet
|1 year
|ATPOS 58MM Printer
|Bluetooth, USB
|Thermal
|1 year
|Niyama BT-58 Printer
|Bluetooth
|Thermal
|1 year
|Original Hoin 58mm Portable Printer
|Bluetooth
|Thermal
|6 months
|ZEITEL Mini Printer
|Bluetooth, USB
|Thermal
|1 year
|RIITEK D11 Label Printer Machine
|Bluetooth
|Label Maker
|1 year
|SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer
|Bluetooth, USB
|Thermal
|1 year
|BluPrints Pragati Regular-2600 Printer
|Bluetooth, USB
|Thermal
|1 year
|SEZNIK Mini Printer
|Bluetooth
|Mini Inkless Bluetooth
|1 year
Best value for money
When there’s a discussion about best printers for home-use, SEZNIK Mini Bluetooth Printer comes with the amazing no-ink nozzle, a highly compact feature, and a Bluetooth connectivity option. What’s more? You only need to pay a pocket-friendly amount. It not only gives cost-effective prints but also presents other advantages like its low maintenance cost, diverse functions and easy usage and thus makes the best value for money product.
Best overall product
The Everycom EC-58 Bluetooth printer stands out as the best overall product, offering fast printing and versatile connectivity options. With Bluetooth and USB compatibility, it supports both 1D and 2D barcode features, ideal for retail and kiosk applications. Its compact design allows for rapid installation, while compatibility with Windows PCs, Linux desktops, and Android devices ensures hassle-free operation. Experience efficient printing solutions with this reliable and feature-rich Bluetooth printer.
How to choose the right Bluetooth printer
When choosing the best Bluetooth printer, consider the following factors:
Connectivity Options: Go for printers that can be connected by Bluetooth, WIFI, or USB.
Compatibility: Select the printer that can be easily used with all your devices – smartphones, tablets, laptops and professional computers. Whether you have devices based on iOS or Android, make sure that the printer is compatible with both of the platforms.
Printing Technology: The specifics of how the printer produces things should be taken into account. You can choose laser printers for high-quality printing.
Features: Among the other features, mobile-friendly printing apps, hands-free automatic paper feeding, and duplexing supports for many paper sizes and types are also great points to consider.
FAQs
Question : What is a Bluetooth printer?
Ans : A Bluetooth printer is a kind of printer that wirelessly connects with devices such as tablets, computers, or smartphones through Bluetooth technology, which makes printing easy and hassle-free.
Question : How is the thermal operation of a printer different?
Ans : Thermal printers eliminate the need for an ink cartridge or a toner.
Question : What are monochrome and colour printing?
Ans : Monochrome prints are in greyscale and have a single colour output, i.e. black, whereas the coloured prints are printed through multiple cartridges.
Question : Can I use my smartphone or iPad to perform printouts via Bluetooth?
Ans : The Bluetooth printer allows printing from a smartphone or a tablet.
Question : What is the warranty period of printers?
Ans : Generally printers warranty is given for a period of 6 months to 1 year.
