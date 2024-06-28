Hello User
Best Bluetooth printers to buy in 2024: Top 9 wireless and efficient options to print documents, images

Affiliate Desk

Looking for a portable Bluetooth printer? Check out our list of the top 9 Bluetooth printers available on Amazon, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Top Bluetooth printers: Seamless, wireless printing for modern tech enthusiasts.

A Bluetooth printer is a versatile device that connects wirelessly to compatible devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets, using Bluetooth technology. This wireless connectivity eliminates the need for physical cables, offering greater convenience and flexibility in printing tasks.

Bluetooth printers are commonly used in both home and office environments for printing documents, photos, labels, and more. They enable users to print directly from their mobile devices or laptops without requiring a direct connection to the printer itself. This makes them particularly useful for remote printing scenarios or when multiple users need access to a single printer.

These printers often come with additional features such as mobile printing apps, cloud printing capabilities, and support for various paper sizes and types. They are designed to be compact and portable, suitable for use in different settings. Overall, Bluetooth printers streamline printing processes, enhance productivity, and provide a seamless printing experience for users on the go.

We present top 9 options for you. Do check them out here.

Read More

1. ATPOS 58MM (2 Inch) USB Bluetooth H-58BT Thermal Receipt Printer | Compatible with ESC/POS Print Billing Invoice | Mobile Printing - (No Battery Backup)

The ATPOS Bluetooth printer is a compact and lightweight wireless printer that is compatible with most devices. It offers fast and efficient printing, making it ideal for on-the-go professionals. With a sleek design and easy-to-use interface, this printer is perfect for those who need a reliable device for printing documents and photos on the move.

Specifications of ATPOS printer:

  • Wireless printing
  • Compact and lightweight
  • Fast and efficient printing
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Sleek design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compatible with most devicesPrint quality may vary
Ideal for on-the-go professionals
Reliable and efficient

The SHREYANS Bluetooth printer is a high-quality thermal printer that is compatible with various devices. It offers fast and reliable printing, making it perfect for both personal and professional use. With its compact and portable design, this printer is a great choice for those who need a versatile and efficient printing solution.

Specifications of Shreyans printer:

  • Thermal printing
  • Compact and portable
  • Fast and reliable printing
  • Versatile and efficient
  • High-quality output

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compatible with various devicesMay require specific paper types
Ideal for personal and professional use
Versatile and efficient

The PeriPeri Bluetooth printer offers thermal printing with a warranty for added peace of mind. It is Bluetooth compatible and provides high-quality output. With its durable and reliable performance, this printer is an excellent choice for professionals who require consistent and professional-looking prints.

Specifications of PeriPeri C6 Mini Thermal Printer:

  • Thermal printing with warranty
  • Bluetooth compatible
  • High-quality output
  • Durable and reliable
  • Professional performance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Warranty for peace of mindMay be heavier than other models
High-quality and professional output
Durable and reliable performance

Also Read: Best printers for students: Top 10 affordable and reliable options for high quality prints to consider

This portable Bluetooth printer offers compatibility with various devices and comes with rechargeable capabilities. It supports multiple commands for versatile printing options. Its portability and ease of use make it an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and convenient printing solution.

Specifications of Shreyans 80mm thermal receipt Rechargable Printer:

  • Portable and Bluetooth compatible
  • Rechargeable capabilities
  • Supports multiple commands
  • Versatile printing options
  • Easy to use

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compatible with various devicesMay have limited printing speed
Rechargeable for convenience
Versatile and easy to use

Also Read: Best printers for students: Top 10 budget friendly options for stress free printing

The Niyama BT-58 wireless printer offers Bluetooth connectivity and is rechargeable for added convenience. It provides high-quality printing and is suitable for various printing needs. With its user-friendly design and reliable performance, this printer is an excellent choice for both personal and professional use.

Specifications of Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Printer:

  • Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Rechargeable for convenience
  • High-quality printing
  • Suitable for various needs
  • User-friendly design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convenient and versatileMay have limited compatibility with certain devices
High-quality and reliable performance
Suitable for personal and professional use

Also Read: Best Bluetooth printers: 10 picks to make effortless wireless printing possible at home or office

The ZEITEL® Bluetooth printer offers thermal printing capabilities with a portable and sticker printing option. It provides high-quality output for various printing needs. Its compact and versatile design makes it an excellent choice for those who require a reliable and efficient printing solution.

Specifications of Zeitel Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer:

  • Thermal printing with sticker option
  • Portable and compact
  • High-quality output
  • Versatile and efficient
  • Durable performance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sticker printing optionMay have limited paper compatibility
Compact and versatile
High-quality and efficient performance

Also Read: Printer Under 2000: Top 8 popular and efficient models to get perfect print in no time

The SEZNIK Bluetooth printer is designed for professionals and offers compatibility with various devices. It provides high-quality output with professional-grade performance. With its advanced features and durable design, this printer is an excellent choice for professionals who require top-notch printing capabilities.

Specifications of Seznik Portable Printer, Bluetooth:

  • Designed for professionals
  • Compatible with various devices
  • High-quality output
  • Professional-grade performance
  • Advanced features

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ideal for professional useMay be more expensive than other models
High-quality and professional-grade performance
Durable and advanced features

Also Read: Portable printers to bring memories to life this Valentine’s Day

The MOROVIK Bluetooth printer offers thermal printing with a portable and sticker printing option. It provides high-quality output for various printing needs. With its durable and reliable performance, this printer is an excellent choice for professionals and enthusiasts who require consistent and professional-looking prints.

Specifications of MOROVIK Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer:

  • Thermal printing with sticker option
  • Portable and durable
  • High-quality output
  • Versatile and efficient
  • Reliable performance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sticker printing optionMay have limited paper compatibility
Durable and reliable performance
High-quality and efficient

Also Read: Best portable wireless printers for on the go printing: Top 10 compact models to consider

The SEIBEN Bluetooth printer offers thermal printing capabilities with advanced features. It provides high-quality output and is suitable for various printing needs. With its user-friendly design and reliable performance, this printer is an excellent choice for professionals and enthusiasts who require top-notch printing capabilities.

Specifications of SEIBEN Bluetooth + USB Thermal Receipt Printer:

  • Thermal printing with advanced features
  • High-quality output
  • Suitable for various needs
  • User-friendly design
  • Reliable performance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced features for professional useMay be more expensive than other models
High-quality and reliable performance
User-friendly design

Top 3 features of best Bluetooth printers:

Product NameWireless PrintingRechargeableHigh-Quality OutputPortable DesignAdvanced Features
ATPOS Bluetooth Compatible Wireless PrintingYesNoYesYesNo
SHREYANS Bluetooth Thermal Compatible PrintingNoNoYesYesNo
PeriPeri Thermal Warranty Bluetooth CompatibleNoNoYesNoNo
Portable Bluetooth Compatible Commands RechargeableYesYesNoYesNo
Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth RechargeableYesYesYesNoNo
ZEITEL® Bluetooth Thermal Portable StickersNoNoYesYesNo
SEZNIK Bluetooth Professionals Compatible Pro-HD304dpi-BlackNoNoYesNoYes
MOROVIK Bluetooth Thermal Portable StickersNoNoYesYesNo
SEIBEN Generation Bluetooth Thermal PrinterNoNoYesNoYes

Best value for money Bluetooth printer:

The Niyama BT-58 Wireless Bluetooth Rechargeable printer offers the best value for money with its versatile features, rechargeable capabilities, and high-quality printing. It is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable and convenient printing solution without breaking the bank.

Best overall Bluetooth printer:

The SEZNIK Bluetooth Professionals Compatible Pro-HD304dpi-Black printer stands out as the best overall product in this category with its professional-grade performance, high-quality output, and advanced features. It is an ideal choice for professionals who require top-notch printing capabilities.

Factors to consider while choosing the best Bluetooth printer:

When choosing the best Bluetooth printer, several factors should be considered:

Compatibility: Ensure the printer is compatible with your devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Wireless range: Consider the Bluetooth range to ensure it covers the distance needed for your setup.

Print quality: Check the printer's resolution and print quality for documents and photos.

Speed: Evaluate the printer's printing speed, especially if you have high-volume printing needs.

Additional features: Look for features like mobile printing apps, cloud connectivity, automatic duplex printing, and paper handling options.

Cost: Compare the printer's upfront cost, ongoing maintenance costs, and cost per page for printing.

Brand reputation: Consider reputable brands known for reliable Bluetooth printers and good customer support.

Choosing a Bluetooth printer that meets these criteria ensures you get a device that fits your printing needs and integrates smoothly with your existing technology setup.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these Bluetooth printers?

Ans : The price range of these Bluetooth printers varies from INR 3000 to INR 15000, depending on the features and capabilities of each product.

Question : Are these printers compatible with smartphones and tablets?

Ans : Yes, these Bluetooth printers are compatible with most smartphones and tablets, providing convenient wireless printing options.

Question : Do these printers support photo printing?

Ans : Yes, many of these Bluetooth printers support photo printing, making them suitable for printing high-quality photos on the go.

Question : Are these printers suitable for professional use?

Ans : Several of these Bluetooth printers are designed for professional use, offering advanced features and high-quality output for professional printing needs.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.