Best Bluetooth speaker with mic: Up your party game

When it comes to hosting unforgettable parties and gatherings, the right music and entertainment can make all the difference. That's where the best Bluetooth speaker with a microphone comes into play. Imagine a speaker that not only delivers impeccable sound quality but also allows you to channel your inner rockstar or DJ with a built-in microphone.

Whether you're throwing a birthday bash, a karaoke night, or simply want to enjoy music with friends and family, this Bluetooth speaker is your ultimate companion.

In this guide, we'll dive deep into the best bluetooth speaker with mic, exploring their features, benefits, and how they can transform any gathering into a memorable event.

1. SYN SONS Bluetooth Speaker with Mic LZ-4104

The SYN SONS Bluetooth Speaker with Mic LZ-4104 is undeniably one ofthe best Bluetooth speakers under ₹1500, offering a remarkable fusion of features. Its multifunctionality sets it apart, boasting a USB port, memory card slot, and an AUX input for versatile connectivity options. Whether you want to stream music wirelessly or plug in your favourite devices, this speaker has you covered. The integrated mic allows you to transform it into the best Bluetooth speaker with a mic, perfect for hands-free calls or impromptu karaoke sessions. With a dedicated On/Off button and a charging port, it's incredibly user-friendly. But what truly stands out is the Mega Bass, delivering a powerful, room-filling sound that ensures your parties come alive.

Specifications

Brand: SYN SONS

Model Name: LZ-4104

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Special Feature: Splashproof, Ergonomic, Radio

Pros: Versatile Connectivity, Integrated Microphone
Cons: Limited Playtime

2. JOKIN Bluetooth Speaker with Mic WS-04 Karaoke Mic System

Among thetop Bluetooth speakers in 2023, the JOKIN Bluetooth Speaker with Mic WS-04 shines brightly as thebest Bluetooth speaker with mic, tailor-made for home entertainment. Whether you're hosting a party, working in your home office, or creating your own home theatre experience, this karaoke mic system speaker has it all. Its built-in mic elevates it to the ranks of thebest Bluetooth speaker with mic, offering crystal-clear audio for calls and impromptu singing sessions. With a sleek and modern design, it seamlessly complements any setting. The WS-04's high-quality sound output ensures that every note and conversation is crisp and immersive, making it a top choice for those seeking a complete audio solution for their home.

Specifications

Brand: JOKIN

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 12.5 x 13.1 x 15.6 Centimetres

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB, wireless

Colour: BT 1404 Speaker

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Pros: Versatile home environment, Sleek design
Cons: Limited Portability

3. AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, Upto 36 Hrs Playtime, True Wireless Technology, Built-in Mic

The AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker stands tall among thetop Bluetooth speakers, combining remarkable features and affordability. With a battery life of up to 36 hours, it promises extended entertainment without interruptions, making it a top choice for those seeking enduring playback. True Wireless Technology ensures seamless and hassle-free connections, and the built-in mic transforms it into thebest Bluetooth speaker with a mic, facilitating hands-free calls and voice commands. Its multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth and auxiliary input, make it incredibly versatile. This sleek grey speaker seamlessly blends into any environment, delivering high-quality audio for a variety of purposes, whether it's your favourite music playlist or conducting conference calls.

Specifications

Brand: amazon basics

Model Name: ABBT1010G2 GREY

Speaker Type: Satellite

Connectivity Technology: Auxiliary

Special Feature: Bass Boost

Pros: Impressive battery life, True wireless technology
Cons: Limited connectivity options

4. Blaupunkt BT02 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Blaupunkt BT02 Bluetooth Speaker is a stellar choice amongBluetooth speakers with mic functionality. Boasting 5W of HD sound and deep bass, it immerses you in a world of vibrant audio. Its TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function enables you to pair two speakers for an enhanced stereo experience, setting it apart as one of the best Bluetooth speakers with mic. The built-in mic is ideal for phone calls, making it a versatile companion for work-from-home setups. This sleek black speaker also comes with a mobile stand, ensuring your device stays within reach while you work or relax. The Blaupunkt BT02 combines style, functionality, and convenience in one compact package.

Specifications

Brand Blaupunkt

Model Name BT02

Speaker Type Bluetooth Speaker

Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Special Feature Bass Boost, Built In Microphone, USB Port

Pros: High quality sound, TWS function
Cons: Auxiliary input only

5. KRISONS Cylender 4" Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with Wired Mic for Karaoke

The KRISONS Cylender 4" Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker stands out as one of the top Bluetooth speakers, offering an array of features that cater to every entertainment need. With dual woofers delivering 40W of power, it produces thunderous sound, making it a top choice for party enthusiasts. This speaker doubles as thebest Bluetooth speaker with mic, thanks to its wired mic for karaoke and digital display for effortless control. The RGB lights create a vibrant atmosphere, while USB, SD card, and FM radio options ensure diverse music sources. Its Auto TWS function allows easy pairing with another speaker for stereo sound. Plus, the included remote adds convenience to your audio experience. The KRISONS Cylender is the ultimate party companion.

Specifications

Brand: Krisons

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 40.6 x 17.8 x 17.8 Centimetres

Connectivity Technology: USB

Colour: Black Tower Speaker

Compatible Devices: iPhone, Laptop, iPad, Tablet, Smartphone

Pros: Powerful sound, Karaoke mic and digital display
Cons: Limited portability

6. pTron Quinto Evo 8W Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker with 12Hrs Playtime, Outdoor Speaker with 3.5mm Aux/Micro SD Card/USB Drive Slots, Built-in Mic

The PTron Quinto Evo 8W Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker is a remarkable addition. It stands out as one of thebest Bluetooth speakers with a mic, offering not only exceptional sound quality but also a host of versatile features. With a 12-hour playtime, this outdoor speaker ensures uninterrupted music enjoyment during extended outings. Its versatility is unmatched, thanks to the inclusion of 3.5mm Aux, Micro SD Card, and USB Drive slots, allowing you to play music from various sources. The built-in microphone adds another layer of functionality, transforming it into awireless Bluetooth speaker with a mic for hands-free calls.

Specifications

Brand: pTron

Model Name: Quinto Evo

Speaker Type: Subwoofer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless

Special Feature: Portable Wireless Speaker; 8W Loud & Clear Sound; 12 Hrs Playback Time; Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity; Seamless 10 Meters Range; Built-in Mic for Calls

Pros: Exceptional sound quality, Long playtime
Cons: Lack of Size and Portability Information

7. Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Blue, One Size

The Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker, proudly made in India, offers an exceptional audio experience that sets it apart as one ofthe best Bluetooth speakers with a mic. With a generous 12-hour playtime, it ensures uninterrupted music playback during your day's adventures. Its exceptional sound quality delivers clear and crisp audio. This portable powerhouse also features a built-in microphone, transforming it into aBluetooth speaker with a mic for hands-free calls, making it perfect for both music and communication needs.

Specifications

Brand: Mivi

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7 x 8 x 6.8 Centimetres

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Colour: Blue

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Pros: Wide connectivity, Durable build
Cons: Limited Color options

8. Worricow Ws-04 Travel Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Subwoofer Sound System With Led Dj Light, Carry Handle, Support Bluetooth, Fm Radio, Usb, Micro Sd Card Reader, Aux With Free Mic

The Worricow WS-04 Travel Wireless Bluetooth Speaker stands out as one of thebest Bluetooth speakers under ₹1500, offering a dynamic audio experience that caters to diverse preferences. This portable subwoofer sound system not only delivers exceptional sound quality but also comes equipped with captivating LED DJ lights, adding a dash of entertainment to any setting. With its convenient carry handle, it's the perfect travel companion. The speaker's versatility shines through its support for Bluetooth, FM radio, USB, Micro SD card reader, and AUX connectivity options. It even includes a free microphone, making itthe best Bluetooth speaker with a mic. Worricow WS-04 is an all-inclusive audio solution that combines style and functionality with ease.

Specifications

Brand: WORRICOW

Item Dimensions: 20 x 15 x 12 Centimetres

Connectivity Technology: USB

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros: Dynamic audio experience, LED DJ lights
Cons: Portability concerns

9. Xech Bluetooth Speaker with Phone Stand 5W Portable Mini Speaker with Mic Rich Bass TWS Pairing USB C 6H Playtime Pen Stand Wireless Speaker (Arc) (Black)

The Xech Bluetooth Speaker with Phone Stand is a versatile and compact audio device that doubles asthe best Bluetooth speaker with a mic. Its innovative design incorporates a convenient phone stand, making it perfect for hands-free calls and video chats. With 5W of power and rich bass, this portable mini speaker delivers impressive sound quality, ensuring that your music sounds its best. The TWS (True Wireless Stereo) pairing capability lets you connect two speakers for a more immersive listening experience. Equipped with a USB-C port, it offers quick and hassle-free charging, while the 6-hour playtime ensures uninterrupted entertainment. The Xechbest bluetooth speaker with mic is not only an audio powerhouse but also a practical pen stand, making it a versatile and stylish addition to your setup.

Specifications

Brand: Xech

Model Name: ARC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone

Speaker Type: Subwoofer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Hi Res Audio, Built In Microphone, Speaker with Phone Holder, Pen Stand Speaker

Pros: Innovative design, Impressive sound quality
Cons: Limited Playtime

10. SYSKA Qube 5W, Ultra-Portable Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, HD Sound, 10 Meter Working Range, Made in India, Type C Charging with Voice Assistant - (Bold Black)

The SYSKA Qube 5W is undoubtedly thebest Bluetooth speaker with a mic, offering an exceptional audio experience in an ultra-portable design. Crafted with precision and made in India, this mini wireless Bluetooth speaker packs a punch when it comes to sound quality, delivering HD audio that immerses you in your favorite music. With a remarkable 10-meter working range, you have the freedom to enjoy your tunes without being tethered to your device. Its Type C charging ensures quick and efficient power replenishment, while the added convenience of voice assistant support makes it an intelligent audio companion. The SYSKA Qube 5W in Bold Black is an example to both style and performance making it one of thebest bluetooth speaker with mic, offering a remarkable listening experience in a compact package.

Specifications

Brand SYSKA

Model Name QUBE

Speaker Type Bluetooth Speaker

Connectivity Technology Auxiliary

Special Feature Wireless

Pros: Ultra-portable design, Voice assistant support
Cons: Limited power

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SYN SONS Bluetooth Speaker with Mic LZ-4104 Limited Connectivity Integrated microphone Mega bass JOKIN Bluetooth Speaker with Mic WS-04 Karaoke Mic System Versatile home environment Sleek Design Built-in Mic AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker, Upto 36 Hrs Playtime, True Wireless Technology, Built in Mic Impressive battery life True wireless technology Built-in Microphone Blaupunkt BT02 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker High quality sound TWS function Built-in Microphone KRISONS Cylender 4' Double Woofer 40W Multi-Media Bluetooth Party Speaker with Wired Mic for Karaoke Powerful sound Karaoke mic and digital display Versatile connectivity pTron Quinto Evo 8W Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker with 12Hrs Playtime, Outdoor Speaker with 3.5mm Aux/Micro SD Card/USB Drive Slots, Built-in Mic Exceptional sound quality Long playtime Versatile connectivity Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime Wide connectivity Durable build Easy controls Worricow Ws-04 Travel Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Subwoofer Sound System Dynamic audio experience LED DJ lights Versatile connectivity Xech Bluetooth Speaker with Phone Stand 5W Portable Mini Speaker with Mic Innovative design Impressive sound quality TWS pairing SYSKA Qube 5W, Ultra-Portable Mini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic Ultra-portable design Voice assistant support Exceptional sound quality

Best overall product

The Xech Bluetooth Speaker with Phone Stand, known as "Arc," stands out as the best overall product in its category. This portable mini speaker offers a well-rounded audio experience with rich bass, delivering impressive sound quality for its compact size. What sets it apart is the innovative design, featuring a built-in phone stand, making it incredibly versatile for hands-free calls and video chats. With 5W of power, it ensures your music sounds exceptional, and the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) pairing capability lets you connect two speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Best value for money

The Xech Bluetooth Speaker with Phone Stand, also known as "Arc," offers exceptional value for money at just ₹899. This portable mini speaker combines affordability with impressive features, including rich bass, TWS pairing, a built-in microphone, and a convenient phone stand. With 6 hours of playtime and a stylish design, the Xech Arc proves that quality audio and functionality can come at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

How to find the best bluetooth speaker with mic?

To find the best Bluetooth speaker with a mic, consider several key factors. Begin by assessing your specific needs, such as intended usage (parties, outdoor activities, calls), budget, and desired features. Prioritize sound quality, ensuring the speaker delivers clear and robust audio. Check the microphone's quality for effective hands-free calls and karaoke sessions.

Battery life is crucial, especially for extended use. Portability matters, so choose a size that suits your needs. Look for multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth versions and aux inputs. Additionally, explore extra features like LED lights or waterproofing if they align with your requirements. Reading reviews and asking recommendations can also help you make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is a Bluetooth speaker with a mic, and how does it work?

Ans : A Bluetooth speaker with a mic is a portable device that wirelessly connects to your smart devices. It plays music and allows hands-free calls via its built-in microphone.

Question : Can I use a Bluetooth speaker with a mic for karaoke sessions?

Ans : Yes, many Bluetooth speakers with mics support karaoke with echo effects and volume controls.

Question : What should I consider when choosing a Bluetooth speaker with a mic for parties?

Ans : Key factors include sound quality, battery life, microphone quality, portability, connectivity, LED lights, and durability.

Question : Are there budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers with mics offering decent sound quality?

Ans : Yes, budget options provide good sound and mic performance at affordable prices.

Question : How can I ensure a reliable connection during parties with my Bluetooth speaker and mic?

Ans : Keep devices within range, charge the speaker, clear signal paths, update firmware, and minimize interference for a stable connection.