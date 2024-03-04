Hello User
Best Bluetooth speakers under 2000: Top 10 pocket-friendly picks

Best Bluetooth speakers under 2000: Top 10 pocket-friendly picks

Affiliate Desk

Crank up your anticipation and get ready to find the best Bluetooth speaker. It will add a whole new dimension to your audio experience! We've compiled a list of 10 best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 that will help you decide.

Elevate music with the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000

Unleash your music on the go! You may be seeking a vibrant soundtrack for your next beach adventure. We have a powerful companion for backyard barbecues and a discreet yet potent audio upgrade for personal listening. The world of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 offers a symphony of options. We have from budget-friendly gems to feature-packed powerhouses.

Let's embark on a journey to discover the ideal and affordable Bluetooth speakers 2024 for you. Consider your sound preferences, desired features, and budget. This guide will explore popular choices across various price ranges. It'll highlight their strengths and potential drawbacks. And help you strike the perfect chord between portability, sound quality, and affordability.

1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY is one of cheap high-quality Bluetooth speakers. It is a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker with decent sound quality and multiple connectivity options. It has a 3W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a micro SD card slot, AUX input, FM radio, and a built-in microphone. It has up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes in multiple colour options to choose from.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY:

  • Brand: ZEBRONICS
  • Model Name: Zeb County
  • Speaker Type: Outdoor
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless
  • Special Feature: USB Port, Portable

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsMight not be loud enough
Built-in microphoneBass response might be lacking

2. boAt Stone 650

The boAt Stone 650 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with 10W RMS power that delivers loud and clear sound. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality. It comes with a built-in microphone and up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. It has a diamond-gridded mesh design and is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of boAt Stone 650:

  • Brand: boAt
  • Model Name: Stone
  • Speaker Type: Subwoofer
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
  • Special Feature: Portable, Water Resistant, Dust Proof

ProsCons
Water-resistantMore expensive than other options
Built-in microphoneLacks specific sound customization options

Also Read: Best JBL mini Bluetooth speakers: Discover the top 10 portable sound companions

3. Mivi Roam 2

The Mivi Roam 2 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a compact design and decent sound quality. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. It comes with a built-in microphone and has up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Roam 2 is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2:

  • Brand: Mivi
  • Model Name: Roam2
  • Speaker Type: Full Range
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless
  • Special Feature: Bass Boost, Built-In Microphone, Portable, Voice Assistant, Waterproof, USB Port

ProsCons
Fully waterproofMight not be loud enough
Extended battery lifeBass response might be lacking

4. Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini

The Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful sound for its size. It has a rugged and durable design and features a deep bass sound with JBL's signature sound quality. The speaker also has a built-in microphone, so you can use it for hands-free calls. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and is water-resistant. It has up to 5 hours of battery life and is available in multiple colours.

Specifications of Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini:

  • Brand: Infinity
  • Model Name: Clubz Mini
  • Speaker Type: Bookshelf
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless
  • Special Feature: Speaker Phone, Portable Speaker

ProsCons
Compact and portable designIt does not have a built-in speakerphone
Loud and clear soundThe battery life is not so long

5. Mivi Play

The Mivi Play is one of the top-budget Bluetooth speakers. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality, a compact design, and a budget-friendly price tag. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers studio-grade sound. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and has a built-in microphone.

Specifications of Mivi Play:

  • Brand: Mivi
  • Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 7 x 8 x 6.8 Centimetres
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, AUX
  • Colour: Play (Turquoise)
  • Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

ProsCons
Fully waterproofMight not be loud enough
Extended battery lifeBass response might be lacking

6. boAt Stone 352

The boAt Stone 352 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a mid-range portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality and powerful bass. It has 10W RMS power that delivers loud and clear sound. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, a built-in microphone, and a TF card slot. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352:

  • Brand: boAt
  • Model Name: Stone 352
  • Speaker Type: Portable Speaker
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless
  • Special Feature: Wireless; Portable; Bluetooth

ProsCons
Built-in microphoneMight not be loud enough
Fully waterproofBass response might be lacking

7. Portronics SoundDrum 1

The Portronics SoundDrum 1 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a compact and portable design. It is suitable for personal listening, small gatherings, or outdoor activities. It has 10W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS), built-in FM radio, and a MicroSD card slot. It has up to 5-6 hours of playtime and is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum 1:

  • Brand: Portronics
  • Model Name: SoundDrum 1
  • Speaker Type: Outdoor
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
  • Special Feature: Hands-free Calling, Portable, Bass Boost, Inbuilt-FM, In-Built-Microphone, Auto Off, USB Port

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsMight not be loud enough
TWS functionBass response might be lacking

8. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90

The Zebronics Sound Feast 90 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with 10W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS), and a built-in microphone. It also has LED lights and a mobile holder. It has IPX5 water resistance that protects against splashes and light rain. It has up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. It has multiple connectivity options that include AUX input, USB input, and a microSD card slot.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90:

  • Brand: ZEBRONICS
  • Model Name: ZEB-SOUND FEAST
  • Speaker Type: Outdoor
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
  • Special Feature: Portable

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsMight not be loud enough
TWS functionalityBass response might be lacking

9. boAt Stone 135

The boAt Stone 135 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality and compact size at a budget-friendly price. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It features Bluetooth connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, and a TF card slot. It has IPX4 water resistance that protects against splashes and light rain. It has up to 11 hours of playtime and is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of boAt Stone 135:

  • Brand: boAt
  • Model Name: Stone 135
  • Speaker Type: Portable/Wireless
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless
  • Special Feature: Radio; Built-in Microphone

ProsCons
Water-resistantMight not be loud enough
TWS functionalityThe bass response might be lacking

10. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Tough

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Tough is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a rugged and durable design for durability and outdoor use. It has 8W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It features Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, TWS functionality, a built-in FM radio, a MicroSD card slot, and a built-in microphone. It has up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Tough:

  • Brand: ZEBRONICS
  • Speaker Type: Bookshelf
  • Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth
  • Special Feature: Radio, Waterproof, Built-in Microphone
  • Recommended Uses: Volume

ProsCons
Durable and waterproofMight not be loud enough
Multiple connectivity optionsBass response might be lacking

Also Read: Best Bluetooth speakers with smart technologies: 10 picks for unmatched sound

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTYBluetooth, Micro SD card, and AUX inputBuilt-in microphone
Up to 6 hours of playtime
boAt Stone 650IPX5 water resistanceBuilt-in microphone
Up to 7 hours of playtime
Mivi Roam 2IPX7 water resistanceBuilt-in microphone
Up to 24 hours of playtime
Infinity - JBL Clubz MiniWater-resistantBuilt-in microphone
Up to 5 hours of battery life
Mivi PlayIPX7 water resistanceBuilt-in microphone
Up to 12 hours of playtime
boAt Stone 352IPX7 water resistanceBuilt-in microphone
Up to 12 hours of playtime
Portronics SoundDrum 1True Wireless Stereo (TWS)Built-in FM radio
Up to 5-6 hours of playtime
ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90IPX5 water resistanceBuilt-in microphone
Up to 8 hours of playtime
boAt Stone 135IPX4 water resistanceTrue Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Up to 11 hours of playtime
ZEBRONICS Zeb-ToughIPX7 waterproofBuilt-in microphone
Up to 8 hours of playtime

Best overall product

The Mivi Play is a budget-friendly wireless speaker. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality, a compact design, and a budget-friendly price tag. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers studio-grade sound. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and has a built-in microphone. It has up to 12 hours of playtime and is available in multiple colour options.

Best value for money

The Mivi Roam 2 is the best value Bluetooth speaker for music. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a compact design and decent sound quality. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. It comes with a built-in microphone and has up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Roam 2 is available in multiple colour options to choose from.

How to buy the Best Bluetooth Speaker Under 2000?

Choosing the best Bluetooth speaker under 2000 depends on your individual needs and preferences! Small rooms or personal listening might require just 5W, while large gatherings or outdoor parties might need 20W or more. Some speakers offer EQ modes or bass/treble adjustments for personalised listening. If you use it near water, choose an IPX-rated water-resistance speaker. Ensure the speaker has a long battery life that lasts longer on a single charge.

For wider options, check for connectivity options such as Bluetooth, aux input, microSD card slot, or even FM radio. The TWS function can let you connect two speakers for wider stereo sound and increased volume. Consider a built-in microphone for calls or even lighting effects for a party atmosphere. Consider the above best speakers under 2000 review to find the one that perfectly fits your needs and budget.

FAQs

Question : What is TWS functionality?

Ans : True Wireless Stereo allows connecting two speakers for wider stereo sound and increased volume.

Question : What other connectivity options are available?

Ans : Besides Bluetooth, some speakers offer aux input, microSD card slot, or even FM radio for expanded use.

Question : What is the meaning of IPX ratings?

Ans : IPX ratings indicate water resistance levels. Higher numbers (e.g., IPX7) mean submersion-proof for a certain time. Choose an appropriate rating based on your intended use (e.g., IPX7 for poolside, IPX4 for splashes).

Question : How long do portable speakers typically last on a charge?

Ans : It varies widely (5-24 hours), so check specifications and user reviews. Consider your usage patterns and choose a speaker with sufficient playtime.

Question : How loud do portable speakers get?

Ans : Power (in watts) affects loudness. 5W for personal use, 10-20W for small gatherings, 30W+ for large parties. Consider speaker size and directivity for sound projection.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

