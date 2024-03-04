Best Bluetooth speakers under 2000: Top 10 pocket-friendly picks

Crank up your anticipation and get ready to find the best Bluetooth speaker. It will add a whole new dimension to your audio experience! We've compiled a list of 10 best Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 2000 that will help you decide.

Unleash your music on the go! You may be seeking a vibrant soundtrack for your next beach adventure. We have a powerful companion for backyard barbecues and a discreet yet potent audio upgrade for personal listening. The world of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000 offers a symphony of options. We have from budget-friendly gems to feature-packed powerhouses.

Let's embark on a journey to discover the ideal and affordable Bluetooth speakers 2024 for you. Consider your sound preferences, desired features, and budget. This guide will explore popular choices across various price ranges. It'll highlight their strengths and potential drawbacks. And help you strike the perfect chord between portability, sound quality, and affordability.

1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY is one of cheap high-quality Bluetooth speakers. It is a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker with decent sound quality and multiple connectivity options. It has a 3W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a micro SD card slot, AUX input, FM radio, and a built-in microphone. It has up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. It comes in multiple colour options to choose from.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model Name: Zeb County

Zeb County Speaker Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless

Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, wireless Special Feature: USB Port, Portable

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Might not be loud enough Built-in microphone Bass response might be lacking

2. boAt Stone 650

The boAt Stone 650 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with 10W RMS power that delivers loud and clear sound. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality. It comes with a built-in microphone and up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. It has a diamond-gridded mesh design and is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of boAt Stone 650:

Brand: boAt

boAt Model Name: Stone

Stone Speaker Type: Subwoofer

Subwoofer Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Special Feature: Portable, Water Resistant, Dust Proof

Pros Cons Water-resistant More expensive than other options Built-in microphone Lacks specific sound customization options

3. Mivi Roam 2

The Mivi Roam 2 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a compact design and decent sound quality. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. It comes with a built-in microphone and has up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Roam 2 is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of Mivi Roam 2:

Brand: Mivi

Mivi Model Name: Roam2

Roam2 Speaker Type: Full Range

Full Range Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless

Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Bass Boost, Built-In Microphone, Portable, Voice Assistant, Waterproof, USB Port

Pros Cons Fully waterproof Might not be loud enough Extended battery life Bass response might be lacking

4. Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini

The Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful sound for its size. It has a rugged and durable design and features a deep bass sound with JBL's signature sound quality. The speaker also has a built-in microphone, so you can use it for hands-free calls. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and is water-resistant. It has up to 5 hours of battery life and is available in multiple colours.

Specifications of Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini:

Brand: Infinity

Infinity Model Name: Clubz Mini

Clubz Mini Speaker Type: Bookshelf

Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless

Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Speaker Phone, Portable Speaker

Pros Cons Compact and portable design It does not have a built-in speakerphone Loud and clear sound The battery life is not so long

5. Mivi Play

The Mivi Play is one of the top-budget Bluetooth speakers. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality, a compact design, and a budget-friendly price tag. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers studio-grade sound. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and has a built-in microphone.

Specifications of Mivi Play:

Brand: Mivi

Mivi Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 7 x 8 x 6.8 Centimetres

7 x 8 x 6.8 Centimetres Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, AUX

Bluetooth, AUX Colour: Play (Turquoise)

Play (Turquoise) Compatible Devices: Laptop, Smartphone

Pros Cons Fully waterproof Might not be loud enough Extended battery life Bass response might be lacking

6. boAt Stone 352

The boAt Stone 352 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a mid-range portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality and powerful bass. It has 10W RMS power that delivers loud and clear sound. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, a built-in microphone, and a TF card slot. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352:

Brand: boAt

boAt Model Name: Stone 352

Stone 352 Speaker Type: Portable Speaker

Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Wireless; Portable; Bluetooth

Pros Cons Built-in microphone Might not be loud enough Fully waterproof Bass response might be lacking

7. Portronics SoundDrum 1

The Portronics SoundDrum 1 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a compact and portable design. It is suitable for personal listening, small gatherings, or outdoor activities. It has 10W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS), built-in FM radio, and a MicroSD card slot. It has up to 5-6 hours of playtime and is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of Portronics SoundDrum 1:

Brand: Portronics

Portronics Model Name: SoundDrum 1

SoundDrum 1 Speaker Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Special Feature: Hands-free Calling, Portable, Bass Boost, Inbuilt-FM, In-Built-Microphone, Auto Off, USB Port

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Might not be loud enough TWS function Bass response might be lacking

8. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90

The Zebronics Sound Feast 90 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with 10W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS), and a built-in microphone. It also has LED lights and a mobile holder. It has IPX5 water resistance that protects against splashes and light rain. It has up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. It has multiple connectivity options that include AUX input, USB input, and a microSD card slot.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Model Name: ZEB-SOUND FEAST

ZEB-SOUND FEAST Speaker Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Special Feature: Portable

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Might not be loud enough TWS functionality Bass response might be lacking

9. boAt Stone 135

The boAt Stone 135 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality and compact size at a budget-friendly price. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It features Bluetooth connectivity, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, and a TF card slot. It has IPX4 water resistance that protects against splashes and light rain. It has up to 11 hours of playtime and is available in multiple colour options.

Specifications of boAt Stone 135:

Brand: boAt

boAt Model Name: Stone 135

Stone 135 Speaker Type: Portable/Wireless

Portable/Wireless Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless

Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Radio; Built-in Microphone

Pros Cons Water-resistant Might not be loud enough TWS functionality The bass response might be lacking

10. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Tough

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Tough is one of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹2000. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a rugged and durable design for durability and outdoor use. It has 8W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It features Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, TWS functionality, a built-in FM radio, a MicroSD card slot, and a built-in microphone. It has up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Tough:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Speaker Type: Bookshelf

Bookshelf Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Special Feature: Radio, Waterproof, Built-in Microphone

Radio, Waterproof, Built-in Microphone Recommended Uses: Volume

Pros Cons Durable and waterproof Might not be loud enough Multiple connectivity options Bass response might be lacking

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY Bluetooth, Micro SD card, and AUX input Built-in microphone Up to 6 hours of playtime boAt Stone 650 IPX5 water resistance Built-in microphone Up to 7 hours of playtime Mivi Roam 2 IPX7 water resistance Built-in microphone Up to 24 hours of playtime Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini Water-resistant Built-in microphone Up to 5 hours of battery life Mivi Play IPX7 water resistance Built-in microphone Up to 12 hours of playtime boAt Stone 352 IPX7 water resistance Built-in microphone Up to 12 hours of playtime Portronics SoundDrum 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Built-in FM radio Up to 5-6 hours of playtime ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 90 IPX5 water resistance Built-in microphone Up to 8 hours of playtime boAt Stone 135 IPX4 water resistance True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Up to 11 hours of playtime ZEBRONICS Zeb-Tough IPX7 waterproof Built-in microphone Up to 8 hours of playtime

Best overall product The Mivi Play is a budget-friendly wireless speaker. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker offering decent sound quality, a compact design, and a budget-friendly price tag. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers studio-grade sound. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and has a built-in microphone. It has up to 12 hours of playtime and is available in multiple colour options.

Best value for money The Mivi Roam 2 is the best value Bluetooth speaker for music. It is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a compact design and decent sound quality. It has 5W RMS power that delivers moderate loudness. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality. It has IPX7 water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. It comes with a built-in microphone and has up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Roam 2 is available in multiple colour options to choose from.

How to buy the Best Bluetooth Speaker Under ₹ 2000? Choosing the best Bluetooth speaker under ₹2000 depends on your individual needs and preferences! Small rooms or personal listening might require just 5W, while large gatherings or outdoor parties might need 20W or more. Some speakers offer EQ modes or bass/treble adjustments for personalised listening. If you use it near water, choose an IPX-rated water-resistance speaker. Ensure the speaker has a long battery life that lasts longer on a single charge.

For wider options, check for connectivity options such as Bluetooth, aux input, microSD card slot, or even FM radio. The TWS function can let you connect two speakers for wider stereo sound and increased volume. Consider a built-in microphone for calls or even lighting effects for a party atmosphere. Consider the above best speakers under ₹2000 review to find the one that perfectly fits your needs and budget.

FAQs Question : What is TWS functionality? Ans : True Wireless Stereo allows connecting two speakers for wider stereo sound and increased volume. Question : What other connectivity options are available? Ans : Besides Bluetooth, some speakers offer aux input, microSD card slot, or even FM radio for expanded use. Question : What is the meaning of IPX ratings? Ans : IPX ratings indicate water resistance levels. Higher numbers (e.g., IPX7) mean submersion-proof for a certain time. Choose an appropriate rating based on your intended use (e.g., IPX7 for poolside, IPX4 for splashes). Question : How long do portable speakers typically last on a charge? Ans : It varies widely (5-24 hours), so check specifications and user reviews. Consider your usage patterns and choose a speaker with sufficient playtime. Question : How loud do portable speakers get? Ans : Power (in watts) affects loudness. 5W for personal use, 10-20W for small gatherings, 30W+ for large parties. Consider speaker size and directivity for sound projection.

