Are you in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker under 5000? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 portable speakers that are perfect for music lovers on a budget. Whether you need a lightweight and super compact speaker, a waterproof and durable option, or a speaker with extra calling features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Bluetooth speaker to suit your needs and budget.

1. Sony [New Srs-Xb100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker,Extra-Durable Ip67 Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Batt,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue

The Sony Lightweight Super Compact Extra Durable Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for on-the-go music lovers. With its compact size and durable build, this speaker is ideal for outdoor activities. It also features extra calling capabilities, making it a versatile option for everyday use.

Specifications of Sony [New Srs-Xb100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight:

Lightweight and compact design

Extra durable build

Waterproof and dustproof

Built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Long battery life

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable May not have the loudest sound Durable build Hands-free calling feature

2. JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a high-quality option for music enthusiasts. With its wireless and waterproof design, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It delivers excellent sound quality and long-lasting battery life, making it an ideal choice for those on the go.

Specifications of JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Wireless and waterproof

Superior sound quality

Long-lasting battery life

Compact and portable

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality sound May be a bit pricey Waterproof design Long battery life

3. Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)

The Bluetooth Tribit Upgraded Portable Waterproof Speaker is a versatile and rugged option for outdoor enthusiasts. With its waterproof and dustproof design, this speaker can withstand the elements. It also delivers high-quality sound and long battery life, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

Specifications of Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers:

Upgraded waterproof and dustproof design

High-quality sound

Long battery life

Rugged and durable build

Portable and lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rugged and durable May be a bit bulky Waterproof design Long battery life

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish

The ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Bluetooth Speaker is a budget-friendly option for those looking for a reliable and portable speaker. With its waterproof design and long battery life, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It also features voice assistant support, making it a convenient choice for everyday use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker:

Budget-friendly

Waterproof design

Long battery life

Voice assistant support

Portable and compact

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Sound quality may not be the best Waterproof design Voice assistant support

Also read: Sony launches its first Bluetooth speakers focused at parties with cupholders

5. JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)

The JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a sleek and stylish option for music lovers. With its powerful sound and long battery life, this speaker is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. It also features a compact and portable design, making it easy to take on the go.

Specifications of JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Sleek and stylish design

Powerful sound

Long battery life

Compact and portable

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design May be a bit expensive Powerful sound Long battery life

Also read: Tivoli Audio Revive Bluetooth speaker review: A gadget to declutter your workspace, but is it worth the price tag?

6. boAt Stone 352 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound

The boAt Stone 352 Pro Signature Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged and durable option for outdoor enthusiasts. With its waterproof and shockproof design, this speaker can withstand the elements. It also delivers high-quality sound and long battery life, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound:

Rugged and durable build

Waterproof and shockproof

High-quality sound

Long battery life

Portable and lightweight

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rugged and durable May be a bit heavy Waterproof and shockproof design Long battery life

Also read: Top 10 speakers under ₹1000: Find quality on a budget

7. ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 400 Bluetooth v5.0 Portable Speaker with 60W Output, 11 Hours Backup, Voice Assistant, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Light, AUX, USB, FM Radio and Type C

The ZEBRONICS ZEB-400 Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and affordable option for those on a budget. With its waterproof design and long battery life, this speaker is perfect for outdoor use. It also features voice assistant support, making it a convenient choice for everyday use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 400 Bluetooth v5.0 Portable Speaker:

Affordable price

Waterproof design

Long battery life

Voice assistant support

Portable and compact

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Sound quality may not be the best Waterproof design Voice assistant support

Also read: Honeywell Trueno U300 speaker review: Experience sonic pleasure at a reasonable price

8. soundcore by Anker Motion 100 Portable Speaker

The soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and powerful option for music enthusiasts. With its ultra-portable and customizable design, this speaker can be easily tailored to your preferences. It also delivers high-quality sound and long battery life, making it perfect for any occasion.

Specifications of soundcore by Anker Motion 100 Portable Speaker:

Versatile and powerful

Ultra-portable and customizable

High-quality sound

Long battery life

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and powerful May be a bit pricey Customizable design Long battery life

Also read: HP 360 Mono Bluetooth speaker review: A compact audio companion for everyday use

9. boAt Stone Lumos 60W Bluetooth Speaker w/ 7 LED Projection Modes, Hearables App Support, Dual EQs, Up to 9hrs of Playtime, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BT v5.3(Midnight Black)

The boAt Stone Lumos Bluetooth Speaker with Projection is a unique and innovative option for music lovers. With its built-in projection feature, this speaker adds a fun and interactive element to your music experience. It also delivers high-quality sound and long battery life, making it a must-have for any music enthusiast.

Specifications of boAt Stone Lumos 60W Bluetooth Speaker:

Built-in projection feature

High-quality sound

Long battery life

Portable and compact

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative projection feature May be a bit bulky High-quality sound Long battery life

Also read: Best Marshall portable speakers: Top 8 picks for on the go audio excellence

10. boAt PartyPal 63 Pro Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt PartyPal 63 Pro Customizable Bluetooth Speaker is a feature-packed and customizable option for party enthusiasts. With its customizable LED lights and powerful sound, this speaker is perfect for any party setting. It also features long battery life and a durable build, making it a top choice for music lovers.

Specifications of boAt PartyPal 63 Pro Bluetooth Speaker:

Feature-packed and customizable

Customizable LED lights

Powerful sound

Long battery life

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable LED lights May be a bit heavy Powerful sound Long battery life

Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 5000:

Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 5000 Waterproof Long Battery Life Portable Sony Lightweight Super Compact Extra Durable Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth Tribit Upgraded Portable Waterproof Speaker Yes Yes Yes ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes JBL Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes boAt Stone 352 Pro Signature Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes ZEBRONICS ZEB-400 Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes boAt Stone Lumos Bluetooth Speaker with Projection Yes Yes Yes boAt PartyPal 63 Pro Customizable Bluetooth Speaker Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 5000:

The ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Bluetooth Speaker offers the best value for money with its affordable price, waterproof design, and long battery life. This speaker is perfect for those on a budget who still want a reliable and durable option for outdoor use.

Best overall Bluetooth speakers under ₹ 5000:

The Sony SRS-XB100 delivers impressive sound with booming bass, is tough with its IP67 waterproof rating, boasts a 16-hour battery life, and comes with a handy strap for easy carrying. Plus, it allows for hands-free calls—ideal for trips, showers, or outdoor fun. Small in size but big on performance!

How to find the best Bluetooth speaker under 5000:

When choosing the perfect Bluetooth speaker, consider the features that are most important to you. Whether it's waterproof design, long battery life, or portability, there's a speaker on this list that will meet your needs. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your preferences and lifestyle.

Similar articles for you:

Best Sony Bluetooth speaker: Top 8 options for seamless connectivity and exceptional audio

10 best bluetooth speakers with deep tones for bass lovers in 2023

Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi speaker review: Unlock studio-quality sound at home with lossless audio

Best Bluetooth speakers with smart technologies: 10 picks for unmatched sound

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these Bluetooth speakers?

Ans : The price range of these Bluetooth speakers is between 2000 to 5000 rupees, offering a variety of options to suit different budgets.

Question : Do these Bluetooth speakers have voice assistant support?

Ans : Yes, some of the Bluetooth speakers listed above, such as the ZEBRONICS ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 and ZEBRONICS ZEB-400, feature voice assistant support for added convenience.

Question : Are these Bluetooth speakers suitable for outdoor use?

Ans : Absolutely! Many of these Bluetooth speakers are waterproof, durable, and have long battery life, making them perfect for outdoor activities and adventures.

Question : Do these Bluetooth speakers offer hands-free calling?

Ans : Yes, several of the Bluetooth speakers listed, such as the Sony Lightweight Super Compact Extra Durable Bluetooth Speaker, have built-in microphones for hands-free calling.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.