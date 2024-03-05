Best Boat bluetooth speaker under ₹1500: 10 picks with premium audio quality

Your speaker can change the overall mood of any moment, be it a gathering with friends, a solo dance party in your room, or just winding down after a long day. Imagine having the power to elevate these experiences with premium sound quality without breaking the bank. That's where the boAt Bluetooth speaker 1500 steps in, promising an unbeatable combination of superior audio performance and affordability.

Picture this: crisp highs, deep lows, and a rich, immersive sound that fills the room, all coming from a sleek and portable device that fits right in the palm of your hand. Whether you're streaming your favorite tunes from your smartphone or enjoying a movie night with loved ones, this speaker delivers an audio experience that punches well above its weight.

But it's not just about the sound quality. The boAt Bluetooth speaker 1500 boasts a stylish design that effortlessly complements any space, making it as much a visual delight as it is an auditory one. So why settle for mediocre sound when you can have the best of both worlds? Say hello to your new favorite accessory: the boAt Bluetooth speaker under rs. 1500.

1. boAt Stone 135

This boAt Bluetooth speaker 1500, the Stone 135, packs a punch with 5W RMS power, delivering immersive sound that'll blow you away. Experience the magic of true wireless technology, connecting two Stone 135s for double the impact. Enjoy up to 11 hours of non-stop playback on a single charge, perfect for all-day adventures. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, take your tunes anywhere without worry. Seamlessly switch between Bluetooth, FM Mode, and TF Card connectivity. Elevate your audio experience with this affordable boAt wireless speaker, designed for those who demand quality without breaking the bank.

Specifications of boAt Stone 135:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 135

: Stone 135 Speaker Type : Portable/Wireless

: Portable/Wireless Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, wireless

: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Portable, Water Resistant, Lightweight, Voice Assistant, Built In Microphone

Pros Cons Easy Connectivity Bass Could Be Stronger

2. boAt Stone 1200

The boAt Stone 135 Portable Wireless Speaker is your perfect companion for on-the-go music enjoyment. With 5W RMS Immersive Sound, it envelops you in a world of crystal-clear audio. Featuring IPX4 Water Resistance, it withstands splashes and spills effortlessly. Experience True Wireless Freedom with its seamless connectivity. Enjoy up to 11 hours of continuous playtime, ensuring non-stop entertainment. Multi-connectivity modes, including Type C Charging, offer versatility. In a stunning Soldier Green hue, this boAt Bluetooth speaker 1500 delivers exceptional quality at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on the best boAt speaker deals under 1500!

Specifications of boAt Stone 1200:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 1200

: Stone 1200 Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: Usb Port , Portable, Voice Assistant

Pros Cons Long battery life Charging may take a while

3. boAt Stone 352

This boAt bluetooth speaker 1500 packs a punch with its 10W RMS stereo sound, delivering immersive audio wherever you go. Its IPX7 water resistance ensures durability against splashes, perfect for outdoor adventures. With up to 12 hours of playtime and a quick 1.5-2 hours charging time, the fun never stops. Connect two speakers with TWS for double the impact. Enjoy music via Bluetooth, AUX, or TF Card, and easily control playback and volume. Get the best budget boAt Bluetooth audio experience with the Stone 352.

Specifications of boAt Stone 352:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 352

: Stone 352 Speaker Type : Portable Speaker

: Portable Speaker Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth

Pros Cons Durable build No virtual assistant support

Also Read: Best JBL mini Bluetooth speakers: Discover the top 10 portable sound companions

4. boAt Stone 180

The boAt Stone 135 is a portable wireless speaker delivering 5W RMS immersive sound. Its IPX4 water resistance ensures durability, perfect for outdoor adventures. Enjoy up to 11 hours of total playtime on a single charge. The boAt Stone 180 is a 5W Bluetooth speaker featuring 1.75" dynamic drivers for powerful sound. With an 800mAh battery, enjoy up to 10 hours playback. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 for instant wireless connectivity and dual connectivity via Bluetooth & AUX. IPX7 rated, it's resistant to sweat and water. Perfect for those looking for a boAt Bluetooth speaker 1500 or a boat portable speaker under 1500.

Specifications of boAt Stone 180:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 180

: Stone 180 Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth

Pros Cons Waterproof and dustproof Charging time could be faster

5. boAt Stone 650

The boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker elevates your audio experience with its powerful driver delivering high bass. Enjoy up to 7 hours of non-stop playback thanks to its robust 1800mAh battery. With an IPX5 rating, it's built to withstand water and dust, ensuring durability. Connect seamlessly via Bluetooth v5.0 or AUX for dual connectivity. This boAt Bluetooth speaker under 1500 promises immersive sound and convenience. With a 1-year warranty, indulge in your favorite tunes worry-free. Improve your music experience with this high-bass boAt speaker within 1500.

Specifications of boAt Stone 650:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone

: Stone Speaker Type : Subwoofer

: Subwoofer Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth

: Bluetooth Special Feature: Portable, Water Resistant, Dust Proof

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Connectivity issues at times

6. boAt Stone 620

The boAt Stone 620 Boat Speaker with bluetooth delivers powerful 12W RMS stereo sound, ensuring an immersive audio experience. With the TWS feature, pair two speakers to double the impact. IPX4 rating ensures water and splash resistance for worry-free outdoor use. Enjoy up to 10 hours of playtime per charge via Type C interface. Its ergonomic cylindrical design offers 360° sound. Connect via Bluetooth, AUX, or USB for versatile playback options. Convenient controls and a built-in mic allow easy playback and call management. Elevate your audio experience with this top boAt Bluetooth speaker under 1500 INR.

Specifications of boAt Stone 620:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : boAt Stone 620

: boAt Stone 620 Speaker Type : Speaker

: Speaker Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Special Feature: Water Resistant

Pros Cons Long battery life. Heavier than some other models.

7. boAt Stone 260

The boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker with up to 9 hours of playback is your ultimate companion for outdoor adventures. Crafted with durable silicon and a rubber matte finish, it's shockproof and IPX5 water resistant, perfect for swimming, camping, and more. With a 1000mAh battery capacity, it delivers 9 hours of talk time and 4-5 hours of musical extravaganza. This little beast boasts crystal-clear sound, powerful bass, and Bluetooth 5.0 transmission for seamless connectivity. Plus, enjoy a 1-year warranty. Get your hands on this boat bluetooth speaker 1500 for an unmatched audio experience on the go.

Specifications of boAt Stone 260:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 260

: Stone 260 Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, wireless

: Bluetooth, wireless Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Sturdy design for durability. Short battery life.

8. boAt Stone 1450

The boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker delivers a powerful 40W RMS Signature Sound, ensuring an immersive audio experience. With vibrant RGB LEDs, it sets the perfect mood for your music sessions. Enjoy the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) feature by connecting two speakers for double the impact. Experience up to 5 hours of playback time per charge, with convenient Type C interface. Its IPX5 water resistance and portable design make it an ideal travel companion. Elevate your music listening with this versatile boAt Bluetooth speaker 1500, designed to impress with its superior sound quality and dynamic features.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1450:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 1450

: Stone 1450 Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : wireless

: wireless Special Feature: Portable

Pros Cons Water and shockproof Heavy and bulky

9. boAt Aavante Bar 900/908

The boAt Aavante Bar 900/908 Bluetooth Soundbar is your ticket to a sonic journey, boasting a boAt bluetooth speaker 1500. With its 2.0 Channel design, it envelops you in mesmerizing sound, elevating your audio-visual experience. Feel the power of 30W RMS as it fills your room with boAt Signature sound. Connectivity options abound, including Bluetooth V5.0, AUX ports, Optical, and HDMI(ARC), ensuring compatibility with all your devices. Tailor your sound with preset EQ modes like Rock, Pop, and Jazz. Plus, with integrated controls and a master remote, effortless operation is at your fingertips.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 900/908:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Aavante Bar

: Aavante Bar Speaker Type : Soundbar

: Soundbar Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, Optical, HDMI

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, Optical, HDMI Special Feature: Wireless, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Connectivity Options No Virtual Surround Sound

Also Read: Best p-tron bluetooth speaker for music lovers: 10 affordable picks

10. boAt Stone 1000

The boAt Stone 1000 Bluetooth Speaker delivers crisp signature sound with its 14W full range drivers. Featuring the latest Bluetooth v5.0, enjoy seamless wireless connectivity. With a robust 3000mAh battery, revel in up to 8 hours of continuous playtime. Its IPX5 rating ensures durability against dust and water. Easily manage volume and tracks with integrated controls. With a sleek black design, this boAt Bluetooth speaker enhances any setting. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty. Elevate your auditory experience with the boAt Stone 1000 - the ultimate boAt Bluetooth speaker 1500.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1000:

Brand : boAt

: boAt Model Name : Stone 1000

: Stone 1000 Speaker Type : Outdoor

: Outdoor Connectivity Technology : Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless Special Feature: Usb Port, Portable, Waterproof

Pros Cons Rugged, waterproof design Limited bass response

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Stone 135 True Wireless Calling and Mic TWS functionality boAt Stone 1200 RGB LEDs IPX7 splash & water shield Ergonomic design boAt Stone 352 True Wireless 10W RMS stereo sound 12 hours of playtime boAt Stone 180 1.75' Dynamic Drivers 800mAh battery Dual connectivity boAt Stone 650 1800mAh battery Integrated control function Water and dust resistant boAt Stone 620 Type C interface 10 hours of playtime 12W RMS stereo sound boAt Stone 260 IPX5 water resistant Bluetooth 5.0 transmission Crystal sound boAt Stone 1450 RGB LEDs TWS functionality 60% volume level boAt Aavante Bar 900/908 2.0 Channel EQ Modes Remote Control boAt Stone 1000 3000mAh battery Rugged design Onboard controls

Best overall product

Looking for the perfect blend of premium sound quality and affordability? Meet the boAt Stone 135 - our top pick for the best overall boAt Bluetooth speaker under Rs.1500! With 5W RMS power, it delivers immersive sound that'll blow you away. Enjoy up to 11 hours of non-stop playback on a single charge, and its IPX4 water-resistant rating makes it perfect for all-day adventures. Seamlessly switch between Bluetooth, FM Mode, and TF Card connectivity for endless entertainment.

Best value for money

Get the most bang for your buck with the boAt Stone 1200 - our top choice for the best value boAt Bluetooth speaker under Rs.1500! With 5W RMS immersive sound and IPX4 water resistance, it's perfect for on-the-go music enjoyment. Enjoy up to 11 hours of continuous playtime, and with multi-connectivity modes including Type C Charging, versatility is at your fingertips.

How to choose a boAt Bluetooth Speaker?

When selecting a Bluetooth speaker, consider factors like power, battery life, water resistance, and connectivity options. Look for models that offer a balance of power and portability. Ensure the speaker's battery life meets your needs, with options ranging from 7 to 12 hours of playback. For outdoor use, prioritize water resistance, with ratings ensuring durability against splashes and spills. Finally, consider connectivity options like Bluetooth, AUX, and USB for seamless playback from various devices.

FAQs

Question : What makes boAt Bluetooth speakers stand out?

Ans : boAt speakers offer a perfect blend of premium sound quality, durability, and affordability, making them stand out in the market.

Question : Are boAt Bluetooth speakers waterproof?

Ans : Many boAt speakers come with IPX4, IPX5, or IPX7 ratings, making them resistant to water splashes and perfect for outdoor use.

Question : How long do boAt Bluetooth speakers last on a single charge?

Ans : The battery life varies depending on the model, but most boAt speakers offer several hours of playback on a single charge.

Question : Can I pair multiple boAt speakers together?

Ans : Yes, some boAt models support True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality, allowing you to pair two speakers for a stereo sound experience.

Question : Do boAt Bluetooth speakers come with warranties?

Ans : Yes, boAt offers warranties on their speakers, typically ranging from 6 months to 1 year, providing peace of mind for your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!