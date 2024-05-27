Active Stocks
Best boAt Earbuds in India: Top 10 options to immersive yourself in pure audio bliss

Discover the top 10 boAt earbuds available in India, with a detailed comparison of their features, pros, and cons, helping you make an informed decision on choosing the best wireless Bluetooth earphones for your needs.

Experience music like never before with the best boAt earbuds in India

When it comes to wireless earbuds, boAt is a popular brand known for its high-quality products. In this article, we will explore the top 10 boAt earbuds available in India in 2022, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect pair for your needs. Whether you're looking for immersive sound, long battery life, or water resistance, boAt has something for everyone.

1. boAt Airdopes 121v2

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 offers immersive sound and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. With a sleek design and voice assistant support, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Voice assistant support
  • Immersive sound
  • Sleek design
  • Water and sweat resistance

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Immersive sound experienceMay not fit all ear shapes and sizes
Sleek and stylish designBattery life could be longer
Water and sweat resistance

2. boAt Airdopes 141

With up to 42 hours of playtime and resistance to water and sweat, the boAt Airdopes 141 are perfect for active lifestyles. They also feature Bluetooth 5.0 and touch controls for easy use.

Specifications:

  • Up to 42 hours of playtime
  • Water and sweat resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch controls
  • Immersive sound

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery lifeMay be uncomfortable for extended wear
Water and sweat resistanceLimited color options
Easy touch controls

3. boAt Airdopes 141

The boAt Airdopes 141 offer resistance to water and sweat, along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and immersive sound. With touch controls and a sleek design, they are a versatile option.

Specifications:

  • Water and sweat resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Immersive sound
  • Touch controls
  • Sleek design

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Water and sweat resistanceMay not fit all ear shapes and sizes
Immersive sound experienceLimited color options
Convenient touch controls

4. Boult Audio AirBass Q10

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 features lightning-fast connectivity, environmental noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life. With a comfortable and secure fit, they are perfect for all-day use.

Specifications:

  • Lightning-fast connectivity
  • Environmental noise cancellation
  • Up to 24 hours of battery life
  • Comfortable and secure fit
  • High-quality sound

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery lifeLimited color options
Environmental noise cancellationMay not be fully waterproof
Secure and comfortable fit

5. boAt Nirvanaa 717ANC

The boAt Nirvanaa 717ANC features active noise cancellation, up to 60 hours of playtime, and ASAP charge technology. With a comfortable and durable design, they are perfect for travel and daily use.

Specifications:

  • Active noise cancellation
  • Up to 60 hours of playtime
  • ASAP charge technology
  • Comfortable and durable design
  • High-quality sound

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery lifeLimited color options
Active noise cancellationMay not fit all ear shapes and sizes
Comfortable and durable design

6. boAt Immortal 121

The boAt Immortal 121 offers wireless freedom, signature sound, and up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. With a secure fit and voice assistant support, they are perfect for active lifestyles.

Specifications:

  • Wireless freedom
  • Signature sound
  • Up to 8 hours of playtime
  • Secure fit
  • Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery lifeLimited color options
Secure fit for active useMay not be fully waterproof
Voice assistant support

7. boAt Immortal 141

The boAt Immortal 141 offers resistance to water and sweat, signature sound, and up to 48 hours of playtime with the charging case. With a secure fit and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, they are a versatile option for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Water and sweat resistance
  • Signature sound
  • Up to 48 hours of playtime
  • Secure fit
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery lifeLimited color options
Water and sweat resistanceMay not fit all ear shapes and sizes
Secure fit for daily use

8. boAt Airdopes 125

The boAt Airdopes 125 offer up to 30 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and ASAP charge technology. With a secure fit and voice assistant support, they are perfect for music enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Up to 30 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • ASAP charge technology
  • Secure fit
  • Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery lifeLimited color options
Secure fit for music enthusiastsMay not be fully waterproof
Voice assistant support

9. boAt Airdopes 207

The boAt Airdopes 207 offer up to 20 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a sleek design. With ASAP charge technology and touch controls, they are a convenient option for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Up to 20 hours of playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Sleek design
  • ASAP charge technology
  • Touch controls

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Long battery lifeLimited color options
Sleek and convenient designMay not fit all ear shapes and sizes
Easy touch controls

boat earbuds Top Features Comparison:

 

boAt earbudsPlaytimeResistanceConnectivity
boAt Airdopes 121v2Up to 25 hoursWater and sweat resistanceBluetooth 5.0
boAt Airdopes 141Up to 42 hoursWater and sweat resistanceBluetooth 5.0
boAt Airdopes 141Up to 42 hoursWater and sweat resistanceBluetooth 5.0
Boult Audio AirBass Q10Up to 24 hoursWater and sweat resistanceLightning-fast connectivity
boAt Nirvanaa 717ANCUp to 60 hoursWater and sweat resistanceASAP charge technology
boAt Immortal 121Up to 8 hoursWater and sweat resistanceWireless freedom
boAt Immortal 141Up to 48 hoursWater and sweat resistanceBluetooth 5.0
boAt Airdopes 125Up to 30 hoursWater and sweat resistanceASAP charge technology
boAt Airdopes 207Up to 20 hoursWater and sweat resistanceBluetooth 5.0
boAt Airdopes 800Up to 150 hoursWater and sweat resistanceMultipoint connectivity

Best value for money boAt earbuds in India

The boAt Airdopes 141 stands out as the best value for money, offering up to 42 hours of playtime, water and sweat resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity at an affordable price point.

Best overall boAt earbuds in India

The boAt Nirvanaa 717ANC is the best overall product in this category, with up to 60 hours of playtime, active noise cancellation, ASAP charge technology, and a comfortable and durable design for superior sound quality and convenience.

How to find the perfect boat earbuds?

When choosing the perfect boAt earbuds, consider your specific needs, such as playtime, water and sweat resistance, and connectivity options. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your lifestyle and preferences.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of boAt earbuds?

Ans : The price of boAt earbuds ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do boAt earbuds have a warranty?

Ans : Yes, boAt earbuds come with a 1-year warranty for manufacturing defects.

Question : Are boAt earbuds suitable for sports and workouts?

Ans : Many boAt earbuds are designed with water and sweat resistance, making them ideal for sports and workouts.

Question : How do I know which boAt earbuds are best for me?

Ans : Consider your specific needs, such as playtime, water and sweat resistance, and connectivity options, and compare the features and pros and cons of each model to find the best fit for your preferences.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

