When it comes to wireless earbuds, boAt is a popular brand known for its high-quality products. In this article, we will explore the top 10 boAt earbuds available in India in 2022, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect pair for your needs. Whether you're looking for immersive sound, long battery life, or water resistance, boAt has something for everyone.

1. boAt Airdopes 121v2

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 offers immersive sound and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. With a sleek design and voice assistant support, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications:

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Voice assistant support

Immersive sound

Sleek design

Water and sweat resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive sound experience May not fit all ear shapes and sizes Sleek and stylish design Battery life could be longer Water and sweat resistance

2. boAt Airdopes 141

With up to 42 hours of playtime and resistance to water and sweat, the boAt Airdopes 141 are perfect for active lifestyles. They also feature Bluetooth 5.0 and touch controls for easy use.

Specifications:

Up to 42 hours of playtime

Water and sweat resistance

Bluetooth 5.0

Touch controls

Immersive sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life May be uncomfortable for extended wear Water and sweat resistance Limited color options Easy touch controls

3. boAt Airdopes 141

The boAt Airdopes 141 offer resistance to water and sweat, along with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and immersive sound. With touch controls and a sleek design, they are a versatile option.

Specifications:

Water and sweat resistance

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Immersive sound

Touch controls

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Water and sweat resistance May not fit all ear shapes and sizes Immersive sound experience Limited color options Convenient touch controls

4. Boult Audio AirBass Q10

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 features lightning-fast connectivity, environmental noise cancellation, and up to 24 hours of battery life. With a comfortable and secure fit, they are perfect for all-day use.

Specifications:

Lightning-fast connectivity

Environmental noise cancellation

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Comfortable and secure fit

High-quality sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited color options Environmental noise cancellation May not be fully waterproof Secure and comfortable fit

5. boAt Nirvanaa 717ANC

The boAt Nirvanaa 717ANC features active noise cancellation, up to 60 hours of playtime, and ASAP charge technology. With a comfortable and durable design, they are perfect for travel and daily use.

Specifications:

Active noise cancellation

Up to 60 hours of playtime

ASAP charge technology

Comfortable and durable design

High-quality sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited color options Active noise cancellation May not fit all ear shapes and sizes Comfortable and durable design

6. boAt Immortal 121

The boAt Immortal 121 offers wireless freedom, signature sound, and up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. With a secure fit and voice assistant support, they are perfect for active lifestyles.

Specifications:

Wireless freedom

Signature sound

Up to 8 hours of playtime

Secure fit

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited color options Secure fit for active use May not be fully waterproof Voice assistant support

7. boAt Immortal 141

The boAt Immortal 141 offers resistance to water and sweat, signature sound, and up to 48 hours of playtime with the charging case. With a secure fit and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, they are a versatile option for daily use.

Specifications:

Water and sweat resistance

Signature sound

Up to 48 hours of playtime

Secure fit

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited color options Water and sweat resistance May not fit all ear shapes and sizes Secure fit for daily use

8. boAt Airdopes 125

The boAt Airdopes 125 offer up to 30 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and ASAP charge technology. With a secure fit and voice assistant support, they are perfect for music enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Up to 30 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

ASAP charge technology

Secure fit

Voice assistant support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited color options Secure fit for music enthusiasts May not be fully waterproof Voice assistant support

9. boAt Airdopes 207

The boAt Airdopes 207 offer up to 20 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a sleek design. With ASAP charge technology and touch controls, they are a convenient option for daily use.

Specifications:

Up to 20 hours of playtime

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Sleek design

ASAP charge technology

Touch controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited color options Sleek and convenient design May not fit all ear shapes and sizes Easy touch controls

boat earbuds Top Features Comparison:

boAt earbuds Playtime Resistance Connectivity boAt Airdopes 121v2 Up to 25 hours Water and sweat resistance Bluetooth 5.0 boAt Airdopes 141 Up to 42 hours Water and sweat resistance Bluetooth 5.0 boAt Airdopes 141 Up to 42 hours Water and sweat resistance Bluetooth 5.0 Boult Audio AirBass Q10 Up to 24 hours Water and sweat resistance Lightning-fast connectivity boAt Nirvanaa 717ANC Up to 60 hours Water and sweat resistance ASAP charge technology boAt Immortal 121 Up to 8 hours Water and sweat resistance Wireless freedom boAt Immortal 141 Up to 48 hours Water and sweat resistance Bluetooth 5.0 boAt Airdopes 125 Up to 30 hours Water and sweat resistance ASAP charge technology boAt Airdopes 207 Up to 20 hours Water and sweat resistance Bluetooth 5.0 boAt Airdopes 800 Up to 150 hours Water and sweat resistance Multipoint connectivity

Best value for money boAt earbuds in India

The boAt Airdopes 141 stands out as the best value for money, offering up to 42 hours of playtime, water and sweat resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity at an affordable price point.

Best overall boAt earbuds in India

The boAt Nirvanaa 717ANC is the best overall product in this category, with up to 60 hours of playtime, active noise cancellation, ASAP charge technology, and a comfortable and durable design for superior sound quality and convenience.

How to find the perfect boat earbuds?

When choosing the perfect boAt earbuds, consider your specific needs, such as playtime, water and sweat resistance, and connectivity options. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your lifestyle and preferences.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of boAt earbuds?

Ans : The price of boAt earbuds ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do boAt earbuds have a warranty?

Ans : Yes, boAt earbuds come with a 1-year warranty for manufacturing defects.

Question : Are boAt earbuds suitable for sports and workouts?

Ans : Many boAt earbuds are designed with water and sweat resistance, making them ideal for sports and workouts.

Question : How do I know which boAt earbuds are best for me?

Ans : Consider your specific needs, such as playtime, water and sweat resistance, and connectivity options, and compare the features and pros and cons of each model to find the best fit for your preferences.

