BoAt mic headphones are the perfect choice for anyone looking for headphones that offer premium audio quality, a handy microphone, a sturdy design, and affordability. Read on.

BoAt's mic headphones are well-known for their outstanding sound quality and handy microphone functions. They come in various designs, such as in-ear and over-ear, and deliver crystal-clear audio reproduction while effectively blocking out background noise, making your listening experience even better. These headphones also come with built-in microphones, allowing you to make hands-free calls and access voice assistants, which is super convenient when you're on the move. BoAt's headphones are made with durable materials to ensure long-lasting performance, and many models even have tangle-free cables for added convenience. Whether you're using them for music, calls, or gaming, BoAt microphone headphones offer a perfect blend of functionality, style, and affordability. We have made a compilation of the best boat mic headphone that comes with different features and offerings for all kinds of users.

Read Less Read More What types of mic headphones does boAt offer? Certainly, boAt mic headphones are specifically designed for ease of use. With their integrated microphones, these headphones allow for hands-free calling, making it effortless to answer calls while on the move without having to hold your phone. Furthermore, these headphones are capable of supporting voice assistant commands, giving you the ability to control your device, play music, and access information using just your voice, thus enhancing the overall user experience.

To cater to diverse needs, BoAt provides an extensive range of mic headphones. They offer in-ear headphones for a lightweight and easily portable choice, over-ear headphones for an immersive sound experience and enhanced comfort, and on-ear headphones for a well-balanced combination of size and performance. All of these options come with built-in microphones, allowing for convenient hands-free calls and support for voice assistants.

Can I use boAt mic headphones for hands-free calls and voice assistant commands? Yes, boAt headphones can be utilized for hands-free calls and voice assistant commands, although this is contingent upon the particular model. Numerous boAt headphones, whether they are wired or wireless, are furnished with an integrated microphone. These microphones enable you to respond to calls and activate voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri by simply pressing a button on the headphones.

The boAt BassHeads 100 in-ear wired earphones with mic blend style and performance. Inspired by a "Hawk" design, these earphones feature a 10mm dynamic driver for powerful, rhythmic sound. A built-in HD microphone ensures clear calls, while the multifunction button offers easy control. The 1.2-meter coated cable adds durability, and ergonomic ear tips provide a comfortable fit for extended use. Ideal for music lovers seeking both fashion and function.

Specifications of boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic Colour: Taffy pinkDriver Size: 10mmType: In-earConnectivity: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid User-friendly controls Wired design may limit mobility Built-in HD microphone Limited color options

User review:Customers are pleased with the value and look of the headphones. They find the price acceptable, praise the sound quality, and admire the distinctive design.

2. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband delivers an impressive 60-hour playback time, allowing you to enjoy your music for an extended period. It features ASAP Charge for quick top-ups, ensuring uninterrupted listening. The Bluetooth v5.2 technology enables dual pairing, expanding connectivity options. The IPX7 protection adds to its suitability for outdoor use, while the integrated controls, magnetic earbuds, and voice assistant support make it a versatile and user-friendly choice for wireless audio enthusiasts.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Battery Life: Up to 60 hoursDriver Size: 10mmType: In-ear neckbandConnectivity: Wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Water and sweat-resistant Passive noise isolation Enhanced battery life Average call quality

User review:Customers appreciate the aesthetic appeal of the headphones, acknowledging its pleasing appearance.

These headphones boast an impressive playtime of up to 65 hours and feature ASAP Charge, ensuring that users can enjoy extended sessions without any interruptions. The Ambient Sound Mode is designed to keep you aware of your surroundings while still delivering a captivating audio experience. Furthermore, the inclusion of a carry pouch adds convenience and value to your overall purchase. Say goodbye to the hassles of commuting and elevate your relaxation at home with the boAt Nirvana 751, offering unparalleled comfort and superior sound quality.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Battery Life: Up to 65 hoursDriver Size:Type:Connectivity: Wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancelling technology Some users may not prefer the bulky design Up to 65 hours of playtime

User Review:The headphones have garnered positive feedback from customers regarding their remarkable battery life, with many expressing their satisfaction.

Immerse yourself in a superior audio experience with the boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones. Equipped with 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver high-definition sound quality. Designed for maximum comfort, they feature padded ear cushions and a lightweight build. The integrated controls make music management and communication effortless, thanks to the built-in microphone and voice assistant support. With dual modes, Bluetooth and AUX, users can enjoy a versatile and immersive audio experience.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450R Headphones Battery Life: Up to 15 hoursDriver Size: 40mmType: On-EarConnectivity: Wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Power bass Limited battery compared to other models HD audio

User review:Customers have expressed satisfaction with the headphones' value, finding them to be worth the cost.

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

The boAt Bassheads 102 Wired in-Ear Earphones with Mic are equipped with active noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy your music without any disturbances. With Android and iOS phone control, you can easily manage your calls and music playback. These earphones have a lightweight and foldable design, making them convenient to carry around. They also come with extra earbuds and a warranty card, perfect for music-loving adults. With a 3.5mm jack and tangle-free cable, you can experience crystal-clear audio and hassle-free usage while on the move.

Specifications of boAt Bassheads 102 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Colour: Mint orange Driver Size: 10mmType: In-EarConnectivity: Wired

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Tangle free cable Wired design may limit mobility ‎Active noise cancellation

User review:The headphones have won over customers with their exceptional quality and value. Many have praised it as a remarkable product that surpasses industry standards.

Elevate your audio experience with the boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro Wireless In-Ear Neckband. Immerse yourself in music for up to 30 hours, while enjoying crystal-clear calls in any setting, thanks to the cutting-edge ENx™ technology. These earphones are a must-have for music enthusiasts, featuring powerful 10mm drivers that deliver the signature boAt sound. With dual pairing, you can effortlessly switch between devices, and the BEAST™ mode ensures minimal latency during intense gaming sessions. With Bluetooth v5.2, ASAP™ Charge for quick recharging, and an IPX5 rating, this headset offers flexibility and convenience for enjoying immersive audio on the go.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro Battery Life: Up to 30 hoursDriver Size: 10mmType: In-ear neckbandConnectivity: Wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast charging Sound quality may not impress the audiophiles Water resistance

User review:Customers are really impressed with the headphones' sleek and stylish appearance.

With the boAt Rockerz 330 Pro Bluetooth Neckband, you get a whopping 60 hours of playback time and crystal-clear calls with ENx technology. In just 10 minutes, ASAP Charge technology provides 20 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Experience immersive audio with boAt Signature sound, 10mm drivers, and IPX5 water resistance. The neckband's ergonomic design, dual pairing capability, and magnetic earbuds offer convenience and versatility.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 330 Pro Battery Life: Up to 60 hoursDriver Size: 10mmType: In-ear neckbandConnectivity: Wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced battery life Limited controls Fast charging

User review:Customers are really happy with how long the battery lasts on these headphones, they say it's got an amazing battery life.

The boAt Rockerz 205 Pro Bluetooth Neckband is perfect for gamers with its low-latency Beast Mode, ENx technology for clear calls, and 30-hour playtime. Its 10mm drivers deliver immersive audio, and the ASAP Charge feature gives you 12 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. This neckband is IPX5-rated for water resistance, supports dual pairing via Bluetooth v5.2, and has integrated controls and a built-in microphone for easy access to voice assistants and call management.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 205 Pro Battery Life: Up to 30 hoursDriver Size: 10mmType: In-ear neckbandConnectivity: Wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced battery life Limited controls Fast charging

User review: The headphones are a hit with customers because of their top-notch quality, long battery life, and seamless connectivity.

Top 3 features of the best boat mic headphones

Best boat mic headphones Wired/Wireless Type Colour boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic Wired In-ear Taffy pink boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless In-ear Navy blue boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Over Ear Headphones Wireless Over-ear Silver sterling boAt Rockerz 450R Headphones Wireless Over-ear Luscious black boAt Bassheads 102 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Wired In-ear Mint orange boAt Rockerz 245 V2 Pro Wireless In-ear Teal green boAt Rockerz 330 Pro Wireless In-ear Teal green boAt Rockerz 205 Pro Wireless In-ear Active black

Best value for money boAt mic headphone boAt Bassheads 102 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic

Thanks to their active noise cancellation, flexible phone controls, lightweight and foldable design, extra earbuds included, and tangle-free connection, the boAt Bassheads 102 Wired in-Ear Earphones with Mic offer outstanding value for the money. They are an affordable, feature-rich solution for music lovers because of their features.

Best overall boAt mic headphone boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic The boAt BassHeads 100 earphones excel as the best overall choice due to their combination of stylish design, powerful sound output, built-in microphone for clear calls, user-friendly controls, durable construction, and comfortable fit. These features make them a versatile and reliable option for music enthusiasts on the go.

How to find the best boAt mic headphone Selecting the ideal headset with a microphone requires careful evaluation of your requirements and preferences.

Mic Quality: Reviews often mention mic performance. Look for terms like "crystal clear" or "noise-canceling mic" for calls.

Sound Quality: Reviews will discuss soundstage (how wide the sound feels) and bass response. Consider your audio preferences.

Budget: Headphones with mics range from budget-friendly to high-end. Determine your budget and prioritize the features most important to you.

Purpose: Prioritize clear microphone quality and comfortable wear for long durations. Noise-canceling can be helpful in noisy environments.

Music and Entertainment: Look for well-balanced sound with good bass, depending on your preference. Comfort is important for extended listening sessions.

FAQs Question : Are boAt mic headphones compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Ans : Yes, boAt mic headphones are designed to work seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices, providing versatile functionality. Question : Do boAt mic headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC)? Ans : Yes, many boAt mic headphones come with active noise cancellation technology, allowing users to enjoy immersive audio without external distractions. Question : What is the warranty coverage for boAt mic headphones? Ans : BoAt typically offers a warranty period on their mic headphones, providing assurance and support in case of any manufacturing defects or issues. Question : How do I care for and maintain my boAt mic headphones? Ans : To maintain your boAt mic headphones, avoid exposing them to extreme temperatures or moisture, regularly clean the ear tips or ear cushions, and store them in a safe case when not in use to prevent damage.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!