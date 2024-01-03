Best boAt smartwatch: 7 top-rated picks under 2000

Introduction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Under ₹2000" is the finest range if you are looking for a watch for yourself or to present someone close. In this budget-friendly category, boAt smartwatches stand out as top-rated picks that offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and affordability. These smartwatches cater to a wide audience, from fitness enthusiasts to tech-savvy individuals, making them a popular choice in the world of wearables.

When it comes to budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartwatches, boAt has carved a niche for itself. Their range of smartwatches under ₹2000 offers a plethora of options, each designed to meet specific needs and preferences. Whether you are in search of a fitness companion, a fashion statement, or a gadget that seamlessly integrates with your daily routine, boAt has got you covered.

One of the key features that make boAt smartwatches highly sought after is their stylish design. These watches are not just functional; they are fashion-forward accessories that complement your attire and enhance your overall look. With a variety of watch faces and bands to choose from, you can personalize your boAt smartwatch to match your style effortlessly. But it's not just about aesthetics; boAt smartwatches are equipped with cutting-edge technology. From heart rate monitoring to step-tracking sleep analysis to smartphone notifications, these watches offer a comprehensive set of features that cater to both your fitness and connectivity needs. The keyword here is 'smart,' as these watches seamlessly connect with your smartphone, allowing you to stay updated with messages, calls, and app notifications right on your wrist.

In this curated list of the 7 top-rated boAt smartwatches under ₹2000, we will delve into the specifications, features, and unique selling points of each model. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a fashion-conscious individual, or simply someone looking for an affordable yet feature-rich smartwatch, you're sure to find a boAt smartwatch that fits your requirements perfectly. Join us as we explore these impressive timepieces that redefine the concept of budget-friendly smartwatches.

Product Description

1. boAt Flash Edition Smart Watch with Activity Tracker,Multiple Sports Modes,Full Touch 3.30 cm (1.3") Screen,Gesture, Sleep Monitor,Camera & Music Control,IP68 Dust,Sweat & Splash Resistance(Moon Red)

This boAt Flash smartwatch with activity tracker comes in a stylish, round dial design. The 1.3" LCD display responds effortlessly to your touch, allowing you to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, steps, calories, distance and active minutes—all in real-time. With 10 sports modes, from running to swimming, this watch is your perfect fitness companion. Enjoy up to 7 days of battery life and recharge in just 2 hours. Customize the watch face to match your style. Stay focused with DND and meditation modes. The IP68 rating means the watch can handle sweat, splashes, and dust, so you can train harder. All the while, receive calls, texts, and app notifications. The boAt Flash smartwatch has everything you need to track your progress, keep connected, and make every workout count.

Specifications of boAt Flash Edition Smart Watch

Display: Full Touch 3.30 cm (1.3") Screen

Activity Tracker: Yes

Sports Modes: Multiple

Features: Gesture Control, Sleep Monitor, Camera Control, Music Control

Resistance: IP68 (Dust, Sweat, Splash)

Color: Moon Red

Pros Cons Full Touch Display Limited color options Multiple Sports Modes Basic camera and music control IP68 Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistance May not have advanced health metrics Stylish design

2. boAt Wave Call Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" HD Display with 550 NITS & 70% Color Gamut, 150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes,HR,SpO2, IP68(Active Black)

This smart watch with Bluetooth calling capabilities lets you stay connected on the go. The built-in speaker and dial pad make calling friends, family and colleagues easy and convenient. The 1.69 inch display is vivid and responsive; its 2.5D curved touchscreen makes interaction natural. The always-on display and 550 nits brightness offer crisp readings in any light. The over 150 watch faces let you match it to any outfit. It tracks health metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen and also acts as a fitness tracker, pedometer, calendar, and alarm. Plus, it can handle text messages. Choose from its multiple sports modes for activities like walking, running, cycling, climbing, yoga, and more. All this in an IP68 water-resistant design that keeps up with an active lifestyle.

Specifications of boAt Wave Call Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling

Display: 1.69" HD Display with 550 NITS & 70% Color Gamut

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Watch Faces: 150+

Sports Modes: Multi-Sport Modes

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate (HR), SpO2

Resistance: IP68

Color: Active Black

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Limited color options Bright HD Display Fewer watch faces compared to others Multiple Sports Modes Limited health metrics Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitoring

3. boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69" HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Pitch Black)

This smartwatch isn't just for telling time. The boAt Xtend packs Alexa into a sleek, sporty package to help you do more than ever before. With its 1.69" HD display and multiple watch faces, you can choose how you want to see the world at a glance. But the real magic happens when you speak to Alexa. Just raise your wrist and ask to set reminders, get answers, control smart home devices and more - all without reaching for your phone. The Xtend also monitors your health 24/7 with an SpO2 sensor that tracks blood oxygen levels, plus a stress monitor and heart rate tracker to help you optimize workouts. Its 14 sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance mean it's ready for anything from yoga to swimming. After a long day, the sleep monitor analyzes your sleep stages to give you insights for better rest. And with up to 7 days of battery life, you'll barely have to recharge. So go ahead - buckle up this beautiful blend of technology and timekeeping to help manage your world through voice, apps and health tracking features at your fingertips.

Specifications of boAt Xtend Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69" HD Display, Multiple Watch

Display: 1.69" HD Display

Alexa Built-in: Yes

Watch Faces: Multiple

Health Monitoring: Stress Monitor, Heart Rate (HR), SpO2

Sports Modes: 14

Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

Resistance: 5 ATM (Water Resistance)

Color: Pitch Black

Pros Cons Alexa Built-in Limited color options Large HD Display Limited watch faces Stress Monitor May not have advanced health metrics Long Battery Life

4. boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01" HD Display,Bluetooth Calling, Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores,IP67(Jade Purple)

Say hello to the boAt Wave Sigma, a smartwatch that packs a punch while looking sleek. Its massive 2.01" HD display provides a crisp view of your notifications, health stats, and customizable watch faces, so you're always in control. Get vouchers on the boAt Crest app based on your workouts, and customize your own watch faces with backgrounds, widgets, and themes. Make calls right from your wrist thanks to the built-in speaker and microphone, and track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep stages, and more 24/7 with the built-in health sensors. Choose from over 700 different workout modes to match your active lifestyle, from running to weight training. The IP67 rating means the Wave Sigma is durable enough to handle sweat, splashes, and dust, while the lengthy 5-day battery life keeps you going without interruptions. The Wave Sigma smartwatch offers a stylish blend of performance, health, and convenience features to keep you motivated and connected - so get moving and see what this dynamic wearable can do for you.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01" HD Display,Bluetooth Calling

Display: 2.01" HD Display

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Features: Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio

Sports Modes: 700+

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate (HR), SpO2

Scores: Energy and Sleep

Resistance: IP67

Color: Jade Purple

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Limited color options Large Display Limited watch faces Abundance of Sports Modes May not have advanced health metrics Energy and Sleep Scores

5. boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes,Widget Control,AI Voice Assistance,Inbuilt Games, IP68(Active Black)

This boat watch pulls double duty as a great fitness companion and a convenient communications device. The large 1.85-inch HD display with a high screen-to-body ratio makes checking notifications and tracking workouts a breeze. The functional crown smoothly switches between watch faces and menus, while the IP68 rating means it's ready for splashes at the pool or sweat during workouts. Over 100 sports modes let you track everything from runs to bike rides to yoga, helping you crush those fitness goals. The widget controller gives simple access to apps and features right from the main screen, and the voice assistant takes on reminders, alarms and basic questions while you train. Plus, built-in games like Young Bird, 2048 and Thunder Battle Ship offer a fun break between workouts. Best of all, the Bluetooth calling chip lets you make and take calls straight from the watch, letting you keep in touch on the go in crystal clear audio.

Specifications of boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch with 1.85" HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling

Display: 1.85" HD Display

Bluetooth Calling: Advanced Chip

Sports Modes: 100+

Features: Functional Crown, Widget Control, AI Voice Assistance, Inbuilt Games

Resistance: IP68

Color: Active Black

Pros Cons Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip Limited color options Functional Crown Limited watch faces Wide Range of Sports Modes May not have advanced health metrics AI Voice Assistance Inbuilt games may not be a priority

6. boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01" HD Display,Bluetooth Calling, Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores,IP67(Metal Black)

Offering a balance of style and functionality, the boAt Wave Sigma smartwatch helps keep you connected and informed while tracking your health and wellness. The massive 2.01-inch HD display provides an effortless capacitive touch experience, making it easy to check notifications, adjust settings and switch between the 700 plus active modes to match your activity. With Bluetooth calling, the premium built-in speaker and microphone allow you to take quick calls on the go without grabbing your phone. The built-in sleep and health features analyze your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns to give you valuable insights into your overall well-being. Built to last, the IP67 water and dust resistance means the watch can handle sweat, splashes and daily wear without issue. With up to 5 days of battery life between charges, the boAt Wave Sigma smartwatch keeps you connected without worry.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01" HD Display,Bluetooth Calling

Display: 2.01" HD Display

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Features: Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio

Sports Modes: 700+

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate (HR), SpO2

Scores: Energy and Sleep

Resistance: IP67

Color: Metal Black

Pros Cons Bluetooth Calling Limited color options Large Display Limited watch faces Abundance of Sports Modes May not have advanced health metrics Energy and Sleep Scores

7. boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75" HD Display, Fast Charge, Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor, 24x7 Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor, Multiple Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes & 7 Days Battery Life(Deep Blue)

This boAt Blaze smartwatch unleashes the full power of your day. Its massive 1.75" HD display comes alive with a full touch interface that lets you swipe through notifications, switch watch faces and control your music with just a tap. An Apollo 3 Blue Plus processor ensures smooth transitions and performance you have to see to believe. Fast charging gets you back in the game in no time while a slim silicone strap keeps you comfortable all day. Health features like 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring track key metrics to help you optimize workouts and recover faster, while sleep tracking helps you pinpoint ways to improve rest. Sport modes for running, cycling and more capture every achievement while an activity tracker motivates you to stay active. Plus, 3ATM water resistance means you can wear this watch rain or shine. The boAt Blaze gives you maximum control over your schedule, fitness and wellness so you can make the most of every minute - and seize every opportunity - the day brings.

Specifications of boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75" HD Display

Display: 1.75" HD Display

Processor: Apollo 3 Blue Plus

Health Monitoring: 24x7 Heart Rate, SpO2 Monitor

Watch Faces: Multiple

Sports Modes: Multiple

Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

Fast Charging: Yes

Color: Deep Blue

Pros Cons Fast Charging Limited color options Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitor Limited watch faces Multiple Sports Modes May not have advanced health metrics Long Battery Life

Three best product

Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Flash Edition Smart Watch (Moon Red) Full Touch Display Multiple Sports Modes IP68 Dust, Sweat & Splash Resistance boAt Wave Call Smart Watch (Active Black) Bluetooth Calling Bright HD Display Multiple Sports Modes boAt Xtend Smart Watch (Pitch Black) Alexa Built-in Large HD Display Stress Monitor boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch (Jade Purple) Bluetooth Calling Large Display Abundance of Sports Modes boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch (Active Black) Advanced Bluetooth Calling Chip Functional Crown Wide Range of Sports Modes boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch (Metal Black) Bluetooth Calling Large Display Abundance of Sports Modes boAt Blaze Smart Watch (Deep Blue) Fast Charging Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitor Multiple Sports Modes

Best value for money product

boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch packs powerful health tracking features into a slim, lightweight design. The 2.01-inch HD display provides a clear view of notifications, and the always-on option means you can check the time at a glance. The built-in speaker and mic allow you to take Bluetooth calls right from your wrist, and the IP67 rating means it can handle splashes and sweat during workouts. The boat Coins feature provides discounts and savings on purchases through the companion app, and the customizable DIY watch face studio lets you choose backgrounds, themes, and widgets to match your style. The 700+ activity modes cover everything from workouts to sleep, and the heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor keep tabs on your vitals. A rechargeable battery provides up to 5 days of use between charges, so you always have enough juice to track your progress.

Best overall product

boAt Wave Edge Smart Watch pulls double duty as a great fitness companion and a convenient communications device. The large 1.85-inch HD display with a high screen-to-body ratio makes checking notifications and tracking workouts a breeze. The functional crown smoothly switches between watch faces and menus, while the IP68 rating means it's ready for splashes at the pool or sweat during workouts. Over 100 sports modes let you track everything from runs to bike rides to yoga, helping you crush those fitness goals. The widget controller gives simple access to apps and features right from the main screen, and the voice assistant takes on reminders, alarms and basic questions while you train. Plus, built-in games like Young Bird, 2048 and Thunder Battle Ship offer a fun break between workouts. Best of all, the Bluetooth calling chip lets you make and take calls straight from the watch, letting you keep in touch on the go in crystal clear audio.

How to find the best product?

Finding the best boAt Smartwatch under ₹2000 requires careful consideration of your specific needs and preferences. With a variety of models to choose from in this budget-friendly range, here's a step-by-step guide to help you make an informed decision.

1. Define Your Requirements:

Begin by identifying what you need in a smartwatch. Are you primarily interested in fitness tracking, style, or overall functionality? Understanding your priorities will narrow down your options and make the selection process easier.

2. Research boAt Smartwatch Models:

Explore the different boAt smartwatch models available under ₹2000. Pay attention to their specifications, features, and customer reviews. The boAt website and reputable online retailers are excellent sources for detailed product information.

3. Consider Your Style:

Smartwatches come in various designs and colors. Consider your personal style and how you want your smartwatch to complement your attire. Some models offer interchangeable bands, allowing you to customize the look further.

4. Evaluate Fitness Features:

If fitness tracking is important to you, check if the smartwatch offers features like heart rate monitoring, step counting, sleep analysis, and workout modes. Assess the accuracy and comprehensiveness of these features to ensure they align with your fitness goals.

5. Check Compatibility:

Ensure that the boAt smartwatch you choose is compatible with your smartphone's operating system, whether it's Android or iOS. Compatibility is crucial for seamless integration and functionality.

6. Compare Prices and Deals:

Once you've narrowed down your options based on your requirements, compare prices and any available deals or discounts from different retailers. Keep an eye out for promotions or bundled offers that may provide additional value for your money.

Finding the best boAt Smartwatch under ₹2000 involves defining your needs, researching models, considering your style preferences, evaluating fitness features, checking compatibility with your smartphone, and comparing prices and deals. By following these steps, you can make an informed choice that suits your budget and lifestyle. Remember to read user reviews and expert opinions to gain insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction before making your final decision.

FAQs Question : 1. What sets boAt smartwatches apart from other budget-friendly options in the market? Ans : boAt smartwatches stand out due to their combination of style, functionality, and affordability. Unlike some budget options that compromise on features, boAt offers a range of watches that are not only affordable but also packed with advanced technology, making them a value-for-money choice. Question : 2. Are boAt smartwatches suitable for fitness enthusiasts? Ans : Yes, boAt smartwatches cater to fitness enthusiasts with features like heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and sleep analysis. They provide valuable insights into your health and fitness, making them an excellent choice for those looking to monitor their physical activity and overall well-being. Question : 3. Can I customize the appearance of my boAt smartwatch? Ans : boAt offers a variety of watch faces and interchangeable bands, allowing you to personalize the look of your smartwatch to match your style and preferences. This level of customization ensures that your smartwatch complements your daily attire. Question : 4. Do boAt smartwatches have long battery life? Ans : Yes, most boAt smartwatches are designed with impressive battery life, ensuring that you can use them throughout the day without frequent recharging. The specific battery life may vary depending on the model and usage, but they generally offer good longevity on a single charge. Question : 5. Are boAt smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Ans : Yes, boAt smartwatches are designed to be compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. They can seamlessly sync with your device, allowing you to receive notifications, control music, and access other functions right from your wrist. Question : 6. How durable are boAt smartwatches, especially in terms of water resistance? Ans : boAt smartwatches often come with various levels of water resistance, making them suitable for everyday wear, including during workouts and outdoor activities. However, the level of water resistance may vary between models, so it's essential to check the specifications to ensure they meet your needs.

