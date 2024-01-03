Best Boat smartwatch: Top 8 picks in black

Black never goes out of style, and when it comes to wearable technology, a black boAt smartwatch combines timeless elegance with cutting-edge features. boAt, a brand known for its impressive range of audio and tech products, has also made a mark in the world of smartwatches. Their collection offers something for everyone, whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or someone who appreciates a blend of style and functionality.

The top 8 black boAt smartwatches are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and innovation. Each model in this lineup stands out for its sleek design, robust build, and a suite of features that cater to a variety of needs and preferences. From health monitoring sensors like heart rate and SpO2 trackers to smart notifications and waterproof designs, these watches are more than just timekeepers; they are personal assistants on your wrist.

One of the key aspects that set boAt smartwatches apart is their user-friendly interface. The watches come with intuitive touch controls, making it easy to navigate through different functions. Additionally, the customization options are extensive, allowing users to tailor the watch face and other settings to their liking. This level of personalization is not just about aesthetics but also about enhancing the user experience, making the watch truly an extension of one's lifestyle.

Durability is another hallmark of boAt smartwatches. With sturdy materials and quality craftsmanship, these watches are built to withstand everyday wear and tear. Whether you're hitting the gym, going for a swim, or attending a formal event, a black boAt smartwatch is a reliable companion that can keep up with your active lifestyle.

Battery life is a crucial factor for any smart device, and boAt smartwatches excel in this area as well. With long-lasting batteries, these watches ensure that you stay connected and on track with your daily goals without frequent charging interruptions.

Lastly, the affordability of boAt smartwatches makes them accessible to a wide range of consumers. Despite their competitive pricing, these watches do not compromise on quality or features, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to enter the world of smart wearables.

The top 8 black boAt smartwatches offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and value. Whether you're looking for a device to track your fitness journey, stay connected with your work, or simply make a fashion statement, these watches are sure to exceed your expectations.

Also read: Best smartwatches for girls: 10 picks from top brands

1. boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling, Always on Display, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, in-Built Games, Stocks, SOS, IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Black)

This smartwatch packs a punch with its vibrant AMOLED display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and extensive health and wellness features. The 1.45-inch high-definition screen offers crisp visuals and rich colors, while the Always on Display ensures you can easily check notifications and essential information at a glance. Make and receive calls right from your wrist with advanced Bluetooth calling, keeping you connected even when your phone is tucked away. Track your heart rate and blood oxygen levels to monitor your health over time, and use the built-in SOS feature for added peace of mind. Customize the watch face to match your style and enjoy built-in games to keep you entertained in between activities. Plus, stay up to date with stock prices and weather updates on your wrist. The boAt Lunar Peak smartwatch combines essential fitness and wellness tracking in a stylish and durable design, offering all the convenience of a smartwatch at an affordable price.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Peak Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display, Advanced BT Calling, Always on Display, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, in-Built Games, Stocks, SOS, IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Black):

Display: 1.45" AMOLED, Always-On feature

Advanced Bluetooth Calling

Customizable Watch Faces with Cloud options

In-Built Games, Stocks Updates, SOS Feature

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate and SpO2

Pros Cons Advanced BT Calling Limited customizability in watch faces Always-on AMOLED Display May lack some advanced health features In-built games and stock updates Not suitable for deep water activities (IP67) Comprehensive health monitoring (HR & SpO2) Stylish black design

2. boAt Wave Pro47 Made in India Smartwatch with 1.69" HD Display, Fast Charging, Live Cricket Scores, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, Health Ecosystem & 7 Days Battery Life(Active Black)

This smartwatch from boAt lets you stay connected seamlessly. The 1.69-inch high-definition square display provides a complete touchscreen experience, along with fast charging that gets the watch ready for your day in no time. The premium metallic finish and multiple Indian theme watch faces offer customizable style options to match your look. Live cricket score updates keep cricket fans informed while the around-the-clock heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, fitness modes and activity tracker make it the perfect health companion. The music and camera controls let you capture every moment easily, all while important notifications from your smartphone appear right on the watch. Covered by a 1 year warranty from purchase, this smartwatch helps you take full control of your time.

Specifications of boAt Wave Pro47 Made in India Smartwatch with 1.69" HD Display, Fast Charging, Live Cricket Scores, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, Health Ecosystem & 7 Days Battery Life(Active Black):

Display: 1.69" HD

Fast Charging Technology

Live Cricket Scores

Health Ecosystem: 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring

Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

Made in India

Pros Cons 1.69" HD Display Limited watch face options Fast Charging Not ideal for intense water sports Live Cricket Scores feature Slightly bulkier design Comprehensive health ecosystem Made in India

3. boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01" HD Display,Bluetooth Calling, Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores,IP67(Metal Black)

The boAt Wave Sigma smartwatch has everything you need for an active life on your wrist. The 2.01-inch HD display provides a full touchscreen experience to easily check notifications, control music and browse your health stats, while the built-in speaker and microphone allow for hands-free Bluetooth calls from your wrist. The DIY Watch Face Studio app lets you customize backgrounds, themes and widgets to suit your style. The 700-plus active modes accurately track a wide range of activities, from running and weightlifting to dog walking and skateboarding, giving you energy and sleep scores so you can improve your performance. With up to 5 days of battery life and IP67 water resistance, the Wave Sigma ensures you stay connected without disruption. The heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring keep tabs on your health and well-being while the sleep monitor tracks your sleep stages to provide summaries for better sleep habits.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01" HD Display,Bluetooth Calling, Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores,IP67(Metal Black):

Display: 2.01" HD

Bluetooth Calling Feature

DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate and SpO2

Energy and Sleep Scores

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance

Pros Cons Large 2.01" HD Display Heavier design due to size Bluetooth Calling feature IP67 rating not suitable for deep swimming DIY Watch Face Studio Extensive activity modes (700+) Advanced health monitoring

4. boAt Newly Launched Lunar Tigon Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display,Advanced BT Calling,Always on Display, Functional Crown,Premium Design & Ocean Ridge Strap,IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Active Black)

The boAt Lunar Tigon smartwatch lets you live large on your wrist. This stunning 1.45" AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals for an enhanced experience, and the Always on Display keeps essential info visible at all times. Make calls directly from your wrist using advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring seamless communication. The functional crown and premium design with ocean ridge strap add sophistication and comfort. Rated IP67 for dust, sweat, and splash resistance, this smartwatch is built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Track your health in real time with integrated heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring features to stay informed. The Lunar Tigon combines vivid style with rugged durability and essential wellness tracking features, allowing you to make a bold statement wherever your day takes you.

Specifications of boAt Newly Launched Lunar Tigon Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display,Advanced BT Calling,Always on Display, Functional Crown,Premium Design & Ocean Ridge Strap,IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Active Black):

Display: 1.45" AMOLED, Always-On feature

Advanced Bluetooth Calling

Functional Crown for Navigation

Premium Design with Ocean Ridge Strap

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate and SpO2

Pros Cons Sleek AMOLED Display with Always-on feature Limited water resistance (IP67) Advanced BT Calling Strap durability concerns Functional crown for easy navigation Premium design with Ocean Ridge Strap Reliable health monitoring

5. boAt Ultima Chronos Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display,Advanced BT Calling,Coins,DIY Watch Face Studio,Female Wellness,HR&SPO2 Monitoring,Energy&Sleep Score,IP67(Active Black)

The boAt Ultima Chronos smartwatch is ready to take your fitness to the next level with an enormous 1.96" AMOLED display that brings your workouts, notifications and music to life. With over 700 activities to choose from, advanced Bluetooth calling and boAt Coins that reward your workouts, this watch helps you stay connected and motivated. The Always-On display and wake gesture ensure you have instant access to important information at a glance, while the IP67 rating means it can handle sweat and water splashes during any activity. Monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels to check your fitness, and track your sleep and energy levels to improve your health. Customize watch faces to suit your style and stay up-to-date with live sports scores right on your wrist. The Ultima Chronos packs it all into a sleek, stylish design that elevates every outfit, empowering you to push your limits and achieve your fitness goals in a smart, sophisticated style.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Chronos Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Display,Advanced BT Calling,Coins,DIY Watch Face Studio,Female Wellness,HR&SPO2 Monitoring,Energy&Sleep Score,IP67(Active Black):

Display: 1.96" AMOLED

Advanced Bluetooth Calling

DIY Watch Face Studio, Female Wellness

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate, SpO2, Energy & Sleep Score

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance

Pros Cons Large AMOLED Display Size may not suit all wrist types Female Wellness tracking Limited deep water resistance Comprehensive health monitoring Slightly higher price point Energy and Sleep Score feature Durable build quality

6. boAt Lunar Call Pro Smart Watch with 1.39 AMOLED Display, BT Calling,DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, SensAI(Cricket Analysis),Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor,Ambient Light Sensor(Charcoal Black)

Taking calls on your wrist has never been so functional or fashionable. The boAt Lunar Call Pro smartwatch features a stunning 1.39 inch AMOLED display that makes every notification and activity a view worth seeing - and its always-on setting means you'll never miss a beat. Personalize the watch face using the DIY Watch Face Studio, adjusting fonts, parameters and positions to suit your preferences. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness for indoor or outdoor visibility, while the Apollo3 Blue Plus processor ensures blistering speed and long battery life. Best of all, make hands-free calls directly from your wrist using Bluetooth - access up to 20 saved contacts and receive calls with a few taps. Tracking your cricket progress has never been easier, thanks to the SensAI feature, which provides deep insight into your batting and bowling performance through cutting-edge analytics. Plus, earn boAt Coins for your workouts to redeem on the boAt Crest App.

Specifications of :

Display: 1.39" AMOLED

Bluetooth Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio

SensAI Cricket Analysis

Processor: Apollo 3 Blue Plus

Ambient Light Sensor

Health Monitoring Features

Pros Cons High-quality AMOLED Display Higher price bracket Innovative SensAI Cricket Analysis Limited water resistance (IP67) Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor Not as lightweight Ambient Light Sensor for auto-brightness Extensive health monitoring

7. boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, Widget Control, Always on Display, HR & SpO2 Monitoring, IP67(Jet Black)

Step into the future of watchmaking with the boAt Ultima Vogue smartwatch. Its stunning 1.96" AMOLED curved display provides breathtaking visuals, while the functional crown lets you navigate effortlessly. The always-on display keeps key info visible at a glance. Track your health and fitness with 100+ sports modes and integrated heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. Stay active in any environment with IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance. Effortless Bluetooth calling and widget controls let you manage your life from your wrist. The Jet Black design complements any style, while the curved 3D glass display provides visual delight with every glance. Lightweight yet powerful, this smartwatch has all the features you need to make every day more productive, connected, and stylish.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, Widget Control, Always on Display, HR & SpO2 Monitoring, IP67(Jet Black):

Display: 1.96" AMOLED Curved

Bluetooth Calling, Functional Crown

Widget Control, Always-On Display

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate, SpO2

IP67 Water and Dust Resistance

Pros Cons Curved AMOLED Display for enhanced view Curved design may not appeal to all Functional crown and widget control Higher price due to advanced features Always-on display feature Comprehensive health tracking Stylish and modern design

Also read: New Year deals: Get up to 73% off on top 10 smartwatches online

8. boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch with 1.83" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 700+Active Modes, Live Cricket Scores, HR&SPO2 and Sleep Monitoring(Active Black)

The boAt Wave Call 2 is ready to unleash the adventurer in you. This smartwatch packs a punch with a vibrant 1.83" HD display that showcases over 700 active modes so you can track all your activities, from running to weightlifting, with ease. Beyond fitness, the Wave Call 2 lets you make Bluetooth calls directly from your wrist and customize your own watch faces using the boAt DIY Watch Face Studio app. Earn boAt Coins with your workouts that can be redeemed for vouchers, and never miss a beat with live cricket scores. Advanced health tracking features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring keep tabs on your well-being around the clock. In short, this smartwatch gives you all the tools you need to make the most of every moment - from the gym to the boardroom - in vivid, stylish boAt fashion.

Specifications of boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch with 1.83" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Coins, 700+Active Modes, Live Cricket Scores, HR&SPO2 and Sleep Monitoring(Active Black):

Display: 1.83" HD

Advanced Bluetooth Calling

DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes

Live Cricket Scores

Health Monitoring: Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep Tracking

Pros Cons Large 1.83" HD Display May feel bulky on smaller wrists Advanced BT Calling for convenience Limited advanced sports tracking DIY Watch Face Studio for customization Live Cricket Scores feature Extensive health monitoring options

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Lunar Peak 1.45" AMOLED Display Advanced BT Calling Health Monitoring (HR & SpO2) boAt Wave Pro47 1.69" HD Display Fast Charging Live Cricket Scores boAt Wave Sigma 2.01" HD Display Bluetooth Calling 700+ Active Modes boAt Lunar Tigon 1.45" AMOLED Display Functional Crown Premium Design & Ocean Ridge Strap boAt Ultima Chronos 1.96" AMOLED Display Female Wellness Tracking DIY Watch Face Studio boAt Lunar Call Pro 1.39" AMOLED Display SensAI Cricket Analysis Apollo 3 Blue Plus Processor boAt Ultima Vogue 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display Functional Crown Widget Control boAt Wave Call 2 1.83" HD Display Advanced BT Calling Live Cricket Scores

Best value for money

Take command of your health and stay connected in style with this boAt Lunar Peak smartwatch. The vivid 1.45-inch AMOLED display shows your texts, notifications and watch faces in crisp detail and vivid colors that pop. Make and receive Bluetooth calls directly from your wrist and never miss an important message again. The always-on display keeps essential info visible at a glance so you can check the time and stats without tapping a button. Personalize the watch face to match your outfit or mood from a selection of cloud and custom options. When you need a break, play built-in games or check stock prices right on your wrist. An SOS feature allows you to alert loved ones at the touch of a button for added peace of mind. And with HR and SpO2 monitoring, this smartwatch keeps tabs on your well-being as you go about your day in a sophisticated, dependable style.

Best overall product

The boAt Lunar Call Pro smartwatch takes convenience and style to new heights. Its stunning 1.69" AMOLED display comes to life with an always-on setting and wake gestures, while the DIY Watch Face Studio lets you customize watch faces to include your choice of data. The SensAI cricket analysis feature provides deep insight into your batting and bowling performance to help improve your game. Powered by the Apollo3 Blue Plus processor for rapid responsiveness, this watch also features Bluetooth calling to make and receive calls right from your wrist. Plus, the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness to the surrounding light. Earn boAt Coins for your workouts that can be redeemed for vouchers on the boAt Crest App. With its striking design, suite of fitness and health tracking features, and Bluetooth calling functionality, the Lunar Call Pro smartwatch lets you stay connected while looking and feeling your very best.

How to find the Best Product?

Finding the best boAt smartwatch in black that suits your needs involves considering several factors. Here's a guide to help you make an informed choice:

Determine Your Purpose: Identify why you need the smartwatch. Is it for fitness tracking, managing notifications, or as a fashion accessory? Different models prioritize different features.

Check Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system, whether it’s iOS or Android.

Battery Life: Look for a smartwatch with a battery life that fits your daily usage. If you're frequently on the go, a longer battery life would be more convenient.

Health and Fitness Features: If you're fitness-oriented, consider models with advanced health monitoring features like heart rate sensors, sleep trackers, and various sport modes.

Water Resistance: For swimmers or those involved in water-related activities, a water-resistant smartwatch is crucial.

Design and Customization: Since you're interested in black models, check the design and customization options. Some smartwatches offer different shades of black and interchangeable straps to match your style.

Display and User Interface: A clear, responsive display with an easy-to-use interface enhances the overall experience. Consider the screen size and resolution based on your preference.

Connectivity Features: Look for smartwatches with reliable Bluetooth connectivity and, if needed, GPS tracking for outdoor activities.

App Integration: Check the range of apps supported by the smartwatch. Integration with popular apps can make your experience more seamless.

Price and Warranty: Set a budget and compare prices. Don’t forget to check the warranty period and what it covers.

User Reviews and Ratings: Before making a final decision, read user reviews and ratings to understand the real-world performance and durability of the models you are considering.

Brand Reputation and Customer Support: A good brand reputation and responsive customer support are essential, especially for troubleshooting or if you face any issues with the device.

FAQs

Question : Can I track my swimming sessions with these smartwatches?

Ans : Many models are water-resistant and suitable for tracking swimming sessions, but it's best to check specific model features for detailed water resistance levels.

Question : Do these smartwatches support GPS tracking?

Ans : Some models come with in-built GPS, while others sync with your phone's GPS for tracking outdoor activities.

Question : Are there any health monitoring features specific to women?

Ans : Certain models include features like menstrual cycle tracking, offering comprehensive health monitoring.

Question : How customizable are these smartwatches in terms of appearance?

Ans : They offer a range of customizable watch faces and interchangeable straps to suit different styles and occasions.

Question : Can I control music on my phone with these smartwatches?

Ans : Yes, most of these models include music control features, allowing you to play, pause, or skip tracks directly from your wrist.

Question : Are there any special features for fitness enthusiasts?

Ans : Features like multiple sports modes, activity tracking, and workout data analysis cater specifically to fitness enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!