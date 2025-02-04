Discover the best budget-friendly headphones in 2025, offering excellent sound quality, comfort, and durability at an affordable price. Ideal for anyone looking for great value without sacrificing performance.

JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray)

JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Blue)

Looking for budget friendly headphones in 2025? With advanced audio technology becoming more accessible, you can now enjoy great sound quality without spending a fortune. The best budget friendly headphones in 2025 offer impressive features like immersive sound, long battery life, and comfortable designs. Be it wireless or wired options, there are plenty of choices that deliver excellent performance at an affordable price. Noise isolation, deep bass, and clear vocals are now common in budget models, making them ideal for music lovers, gamers, and remote workers.

Many brands also include features like Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity and fast charging for added convenience. From on-ear to over-ear and true wireless earbuds, you can find a model that suits your needs without exceeding your budget. When choosing the best budget friendly headphones, look for durable build quality, ergonomic fit, and reliable sound output. Upgrade your audio experience in 2025 without breaking the bank!

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 are among the best budget-friendly headphones, offering deep bass and clear audio with 12.4 mm drivers. A 10-minute charge delivers 20 hours of playback, while a full charge provides 30 hours of battery life. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) ensures a better listening experience, and anti-distortion audio technology keeps the sound smooth. The IP55 rating makes them water and dust-resistant, ideal for workouts and outdoor use. The comfortable in-ear design and reliable Bluetooth connectivity make them a great choice for daily use.

Specifications Form factor In ear Charging Time 25 minutes Battery Life 30 hours Reasons to buy Deep bass with 12.4 mm drivers 30-hour battery life with fast charging Reasons to avoid No multi-device connectivity Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Epyz Solar Light Outdoor Waterproof Decorative Star String Lighting 6.5 Meter 30 LED for Garden, Home, Patio, Lawn, Party, Holiday, Indoor, Outdoor, Party Decorations [ Warm Yellow ]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the good build quality, long battery life, and Bluetooth connectivity, though opinions vary on sound and charging.

Why choose this product?

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 delivers powerful bass, long battery life, and reliable noise cancellation at an affordable price.

The boAt Rockerz 450 are designed for those seeking affordable yet powerful audio performance. Featuring 40mm dynamic drivers, these on-ear headphones deliver immersive HD sound with deep bass. With a 15-hour battery life, they provide long-lasting playback, making them ideal for daily use. The padded ear cushions and lightweight design ensure comfort during extended listening sessions. Integrated controls allow easy music and call management, while dual connectivity modes (Bluetooth and AUX) offer flexibility. The built-in mic supports seamless communication and voice assistant access.

Specifications Form factor On ear Charging Time 3 hours Battery Life 15 hours Reasons to buy 40mm dynamic drivers for immersive sound Comfortable padded ear cushions for prolonged use Reasons to avoid Build quality may feel basic Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the sound, noise cancellation, and battery life, but there's mixed feedback on durability, build quality, and ear comfort.

Why choose this product?

The boAt Rockerz 450 offers great sound, comfort, and dual connectivity at an affordable price. Perfect for everyday listening, work, and travel.

Regarded as one of the best budget friendly headphones online, The JBL Tune 310 wired USB-C in-ear headphones deliver Hi-Res audio with JBL Pure Bass sound, ensuring deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear details. Designed for USB-C compatibility, they seamlessly connect to various PCs, mobiles, and gaming devices. The 3-button remote allows effortless music control, volume adjustment, and call handling with an integrated microphone. With EQ presets, users can switch between Default, Bass, or Vocal modes for a personalised listening experience. The flat, tangle-free cable enhances durability and convenience, making them perfect for everyday use.

Specifications Form factor In ear Headphones jack USB Control type In-line button control Reasons to buy Hi-Res certified sound with JBL Pure Bass USB-C connectivity for wide device compatibility Reasons to avoid No 3.5mm jack support Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the controls and build quality, but some report functionality issues after months of use, leading to differing views on sound and durability.

Why choose this product?

The JBL Tune 310 offers high-quality audio, USB-C versatility, and a convenient remote at an affordable price. Ideal for users who want clear, powerful sound with wired reliability.

If you’re looking for great sound, check out the Sony MDR-EX155AP wired in-ear headphones. They pack a punch with their 9mm neodymium drivers, delivering a balanced audio experience. Comfort is key here, with soft silicone earbuds and a lightweight design that’s perfect for long listening sessions. The in-line microphone lets you take calls hands-free, and the tangle-free cable is a nice touch for hassle-free use. With a frequency range from 5 Hz to 24,000 Hz, you’ll enjoy clear highs and deep bass. Plus, the shiny metallic finish adds a stylish flair for everyday use.

Specifications Form factor In ear Connector type 3.5 MM jack Noise control Sound isolation Reasons to buy Lightweight and comfortable for extended use Tangle-free cable for hassle-free handling Reasons to avoid Wired connectivity only Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Sony MDR-EX155AP in-Ear Wired Headphones with Mic, Hands-Free Call, Tangle Free Cable-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the sound, build, and comfort, but some face functionality issues with the right earbud, and opinions vary on the mic performance.

Why choose this product?

The Sony MDR-EX155AP offers reliable sound quality, comfort, and hands-free calling in a stylish and budget-friendly package, making them ideal for daily use.

Equipped with 40mm bass drivers, the Boult Q Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer a massive 70-hour playtime that provides deep and immersive sound across various music genres. The Zen™ ENC mic ensures clear calls by reducing background noise, while Type-C fast charging provides hours of playback with just a short charge. Featuring Dual Device DSP technology, these headphones allow seamless audio processing for a smooth listening experience. With 4 EQ modes (Bass, Rock, Pop, Vocal) and an AUX option, they provide customisable sound and wired flexibility.

Specifications Form factor On ear Control type Voice control Noise control Passive noise cancellation Reasons to buy Type-C fast charging for quick power-ups 4 EQ modes for personalised sound Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation On-ear design may not suit all users Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Beige)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the headphones reliable, with excellent sound, effective noise isolation, and ENC technology, along with premium comfort for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

The Boult Q offers long battery life, customisable sound, and clear calling at an affordable price, making them perfect for everyday music, gaming, and calls.

The boAt Rockerz 480 is a feature-packed budget-friendly headphone designed for both music lovers and gamers. It comes with 40mm drivers that produce deep bass and clear audio, ensuring an engaging listening experience. The RGB LED lights with six modes add a stylish touch, making it stand out. With an impressive 60-hour battery life, you can enjoy long hours of playback without frequent charging. BEAST Mode with 40ms low latency makes gaming smooth, while ENx Technology ensures clear calls in noisy environments. Dual pairing and Bluetooth v5.3 allow seamless connectivity across multiple devices.

Specifications Form factor Over ear Drivers 40 mm Playback 60 hours Reasons to buy RGB lighting with six customisable modes Clear voice calls with ENx Technology Reasons to avoid Lacks active noise cancellation Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sound quality, especially the bass, and the comfort of soft ear cups, making them ideal for gaming and music.

Why choose this product?

With a stylish design, powerful bass, and extended battery life, the boAt Rockerz 480 is a solid pick for anyone looking for the best budget-friendly headphones in 2025.

The Sony MDR-ZX310AP is a lightweight and portable budget-friendly headphone designed for everyday use. Featuring 30mm ferrite drivers, it delivers balanced audio with clear highs and deep bass. The foldable design makes it easy to carry, while the padded earcups provide comfort during long listening sessions. With a 10–24,000Hz frequency range, it ensures detailed sound reproduction. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls, making it a great option for work or casual listening. Available in stylish colours, it complements your look while delivering reliable performance.

Specifications Form factor On ear Headphone jack 3.5 mm Jack Connectivity tech Wired Reasons to buy Integrated microphone for calls Stylish design with colour options Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Sony MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headphones with Mic for Calls- Red

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the headphones offer good value, appreciating the design and weight, though opinions vary on sound, comfort, and fit.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for the best budget-friendly headphones in 2025 with a comfortable fit, clear audio, and a sleek foldable design, the Sony MDR-ZX310AP is a great choice.

Looking for affordable headphones in 2025? Check out the JBL C200SI wired earphones. They bring you that iconic JBL sound with deep bass, making them a solid choice. Designed for comfort, they have angled earbuds and come with three sizes of ear tips for a secure fit. The premium metallic finish gives them a stylish and durable edge. With a noise-cancelling mic and a one-button remote, you can easily take calls or activate voice assistants. Lightweight and portable, these earphones are perfect for enjoying your music anywhere.

Specifications Form factor In ear Connector type 3.5 mm Jack Connectivity tech Wired Reasons to buy JBL Signature Sound with enhanced bass One-button remote for easy control Reasons to avoid Wired connectivity only Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the build quality and controls for music and calls, but some report functionality issues, with differing opinions on sound, value for money, and durability.

Why choose this product?

For those looking for the best budget-friendly headphones in 2025, the JBL C200SI offers excellent sound quality, a sleek metallic design, and practical features at an affordable price.

The Boult Q Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are designed for those seeking an exceptional audio experience with long-lasting performance. With 70 hours of playtime, these headphones are perfect for non-stop music, gaming, or calls. The 40mm bass drivers deliver rich, immersive sound, making them a top choice for best budget-friendly headphones in 2025. Thanks to the ENC calling mic, background noise is minimized for clear conversations. The Type-C fast charging ensures quick recharges, while the dual-device DSP and 4 EQ modes provide versatile audio options for various genres.

Specifications Form factor On ear Control type Voice control Noise Control Passive noise cancellation Reasons to buy Type-C fast charging for quick power-up 4 customizable EQ modes Reasons to avoid On-ear design may not be comfortable for all users Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the sound quality, comfort, and noise isolation, finding the ENC technology great for reducing background noise and providing a reliable, premium experience.

Why choose this product?

If you need the best budget-friendly headphones with impressive battery life and customizable sound, the Boult Q Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are an excellent choice for both work and play.

The HP H120 Stereo USB On-Ear Headset is a reliable, plug-and-play headset offering seamless connectivity via USB-A, perfect for both work and leisure. Equipped with a noise-canceling mic, it ensures clear communication, even in noisy environments, while the 40mm dynamic drivers provide exceptional sound quality for an immersive audio experience. The ergonomic design, featuring an adjustable head strap and padded ear cushions, guarantees comfort for extended use. Additionally, the 360-degree bendable mic allows for flexible positioning, and the user-friendly controls make it easy to manage calls and music. Backed by a 1-year warranty, the HP H120 is a practical choice for those seeking best budget-friendly headphones with superior performance.

Specifications Form factor On ear Control type App Control Headphones jack USB Reasons to buy Seamless USB-A connectivity for easy plug-and-play setup. Noise-canceling mic ensures clear communication in noisy environments. Reasons to avoid Limited to USB-A connectivity, which may not be compatible with all devices. Click Here to Buy {{#product}} Click Here to Buy {{/product}} Click Here to Buy HP H120 Stereo USB On Ear Headset, Plug-and-Play USB-A, Built-in Noise-Canceling Mic, Adjustable Head Strap, Padded Ear Cushions, 360-Degree Bendable Mic, 1-Year Limited Warranty, Black, 9Z4V9Aa

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are satisfied with the sound, noise cancellation, comfort, and durability, but some report connectivity problems and differing opinions on overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose the HP H120 Stereo USB On-Ear Headset for its exceptional audio quality, comfort, and noise-cancelling mic.

Are wireless headphones better than wired ones for budget buyers? Wireless headphones offer more convenience with no cables and tend to have better mobility, but wired headphones, typically cheaper, provide reliable sound quality without worrying about battery life or connectivity issues. For the best budget-friendly headphones, consider your preference for convenience and audio quality.

Can I expect good sound quality in budget headphones? Yes, many budget-friendly headphones offer impressive sound quality, especially those with 40mm drivers. The best budget-friendly headphones focus on balancing bass and treble for clear, immersive sound, so make sure to check reviews to ensure sound quality is optimal within your price range.

How do noise-cancelling features impact budget headphones? Noise-cancelling features, like ENC technology, are valuable for improving call clarity and reducing ambient noise. In budget-friendly headphones, this feature may not be as advanced as in premium models but can still significantly enhance sound quality, especially when working or commuting in noisy environments.

Factors to consider before buying the best budget friendly headphones in 2025: Sound Quality: Check for clear audio, balanced bass, and good treble to ensure an enjoyable listening experience.

Comfort & Fit: Look for lightweight headphones with cushioned ear pads or ergonomic earbuds for extended use.

Noise Isolation/Cancellation: Choose passive noise isolation or active noise cancellation (ANC) based on your needs.

Battery Life (For Wireless): Ensure a long-lasting battery, preferably 10+ hours, for uninterrupted usage.

Connectivity: Consider Bluetooth for wireless or wired options with a reliable 3.5mm jack.

Mic & Controls: Look for an in-built microphone and easy-to-access controls for calls and music.

Build Quality & Durability: Opt for sturdy materials and flexible designs to prevent wear and tear.

Latency (For Gaming/Streaming): Low-latency headphones provide better sync between audio and visuals.

Value for Money: Compare features with price to ensure you get the best deal within your budget.

Top 3 features of the best budget friendly headphones in 2025:

Best budget friendly headphones in 2025 Colour Form Factor Special feature Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Magico Black In ear IP55 Dust and Water Resistant boAt Rockerz 450 Luscious Black On Ear Integrated Controls, Dual Modes JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones Blue In Ear 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone Sony MDR-EX155AP in-Ear Wired Headphones Black In Ear Hands-Free Call Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Beige On Ear Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, boAt Rockerz 480 Black Sabre On Ear Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls Sony MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headphones Red On Ear Lightweight, folding design JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic Grey In Ear One Button Multi-Function Remote Boult Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones Black On Ear 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option HP H120 Stereo USB On Ear Headset Black On Ear Padded Ear Cushions, 360-Degree Bendable Mi

Similar articles for you: Best headphones in 2025: Sway to the tunes with the top 8 picks from big brands like Sony. boAt and others

FAQs Question : Are there budget headphones with long battery life? Ans : Yes, many budget-friendly headphones offer impressive battery life, ranging from 15 to 60 hours, making them perfect for extended listening, gaming, or work sessions. Question : How do I know if the headphones are comfortable for long use? Ans : Look for adjustable headbands, padded ear cushions, and lightweight design in budget-friendly headphones. Reviews from users who’ve worn them for extended periods can help gauge comfort. Question : Do budget headphones work well for calls? Ans : Some budget-friendly headphones come with built-in noise-canceling mics like ENC technology, which helps enhance call quality by reducing background noise for clear conversations. Question : Can I use budget wireless headphones for gaming? Ans : Yes, some budget wireless headphones come with low-latency modes, such as BEAST Mode, for an enhanced gaming experience, though they might not have all the premium features of high-end gaming headphones.