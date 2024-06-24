If you’re looking for a reliable tablet that doesn't break the bank, you’ve come to the right place. We've got you covered with a selection of budget-friendly tablets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and OnePlus.

These devices offer a great balance of performance, features, and affordability, making them perfect for a variety of needs. You can use these budget-friendly tablets to browse, stream, game, or for productivity tasks.

In this guide, we'll introduce you to the top 8 budget-friendly tablets that deliver excellent value for money. With budget-friendly tablet options from well-known brands, you can expect quality and reliability without spending a fortune. Look no further and explore the world of pocket computing with these top picks and find the perfect tablet to suit your needs and budget.

Make sure you check for your primary needs and read our comparison table at the end to make sure you get the best budget-friendly tablet based on your peculiar preferences.

1. Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and runs on HyperOS, offering a seamless performance. It’s one of the best budget-friendly tablets out there and features an 11-inch (27.81cm) 2.8K+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. What else do you get? 8GB RAM and 256GB storage allow it to handle multitasking effortlessly. Users can also enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Vision Atmos and quad speakers. Overall, this Wi-Fi-enabled, grey-coloured tablet is perfect for both entertainment and productivity for all types of users - whether you want to stream Netflix, improve your productivity, or play games.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Display: 11-inch (27.81cm) 2.8K+ with 144Hz refresh rate

Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Audio: Dolby Vision Atmos, quad speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance with Snapdragon 870 Limited to Wi-Fi connectivity Excellent display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2.8K+ resolution No expandable storage option

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the display, performance, value, battery life, and sound quality. Mixed opinions exist about the charging speed.

Why choose this product?

High performance, excellent 2.8K+ display, 144Hz refresh rate, and powerful Snapdragon 870 make it an exceptional choice for budget tablets.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a worthy consideration if you’re looking for a budget-friendly tablet this year. It comes with a 10.4-inch display with an included S-Pen for seamless creativity and note-taking. It is slim, lightweight, and boasts Dolby Atmos sound - amazing, right? You also get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, allowing it to deliver smooth multitasking and ample storage. This Wi-Fi tablet in grey is ideal for productivity and entertainment on the go and comes with the promise of Samsung reliability in a good-looking package.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:

Display: 10.4-inch TFT LCD with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution

Processor: Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid S-Pen included for note-taking and creativity Limited RAM (4 GB) for multitasking Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio Limited storage (64 GB ROM)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the tablet's performance, note-taking capability, and sound quality for music. It's user-friendly with a good interface, value, and battery life, despite display quality and lag concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for its included S-Pen, slim design, Dolby Atmos sound, ample storage, and efficient Wi-Fi connectivity.

3. OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green

The OnePlus Pad Go is a great pick for a budget-friendly tablet. Why do we say that? It features an expansive 28.85cm (11.35-inch) 2.4K 7:5 ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD display, complemented by Dolby Atmos quad speakers. It offers both 4G LTE calling and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that’s expandable up to 1TB. This tab is ideal for multimedia enthusiasts and combines robust performance with ample storage and a vibrant display for an immersive experience for your diverse pocket computing needs.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go:

Display: 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD (7:5 ratio), Readfit Eye Care

Audio: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Connectivity: 4G LTE + Wi-Fi

Performance: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Green

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Readfit Eye Care LCD enhances viewing comfort Green colour may not appeal to everyone Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for immersive audio 4G LTE capability might not be necessary for everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet for its sleek design, responsive touchscreen, value, vibrant display, impressive sound quality, slim profile, performance, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose the OnePlus Pad Go for its sharp 2.4K display, powerful audio, extensive connectivity options, ample storage, and expandable memory.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features a 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) display, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB ROM, making it a great pick for your budgeted tablet needs. Its sleek graphite design is a great value addition to its robust performance and ample storage, making it ideal for multimedia consumption, productivity tasks, and gaming. The tablet ensures smooth operation with its powerful configuration and offers seamless connectivity through Wi-Fi. In addition, its expandable storage capability further adds to user convenience, accommodating a vast amount of data and applications. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ stands out for its blend of style, performance, and functionality in the tablet market.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+:

Display: 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) screen size

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card

Connectivity: Wi-Fi support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality 11.0-inch display Relatively high price point Strong performance with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Uncertain software update frequency

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's sleek design, strong performance, and excellent display and sound quality for productivity, despite occasional battery and seal concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for its expansive 11-inch display, robust 8 GB RAM, ample 128 GB storage, and future-ready 5G connectivity.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Silver

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is loaded with features and is a great choice for a budget-friendly tablet. It features an expansive 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable storage. It also supports Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, making it ideal for fast internet access. The tablet, available in a sleek silver design, caters to users needing robust performance and ample storage for multimedia and productivity tasks. With its combination of large screen size, high RAM capacity, and connectivity options, the Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a versatile solution for both entertainment and professional use and could unlock a whole new experience for users across various apps and services.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Silver):

Display: 27.94 cm (11.0 inch)

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 128 GB (Expandable)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 5G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 8 GB RAM for smooth multitasking Silver colour may not suit everyone's preference Large 11.0-inch display for enhanced viewing experience 5G connectivity might not be widely available or necessary for everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's responsive touch, excellent video quality, and overall performance, finding it ergonomic, reliable, and cost-effective.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for its expansive display, powerful performance with 8 GB RAM, ample storage, and versatile Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity.

6. Lenovo Tab P12|12.7 Inch,3K Display|8 Gb,256 Gb (Expandable Up to 1 Tb)|10200 Mah Battery|Jbl Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Front Camera (Zach0090In),Grey

The Lenovo Tab P12 offers a large 12.7-inch 3K display, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB), making it a great contender for buyers of all budgets. It sports a robust 10200 mAh battery, JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for intense sound, and WiFi 6 support. It’s also powered by an octa-core processor for smooth performance. The tablet features a 13 MP front camera for clear video calls and is available in grey. It appeals with premium specs including expandable storage, high-resolution display, powerful battery, and improved audio, making it a worthy choice for multimedia, productivity, and communication needs.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12:

Display: 12.7-inch 3K display

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB (Expandable up to 1 TB)

Battery: 10200 mAh

Audio: JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3K display (12.7 inches) for high-resolution viewing Size (12.7 inches) may be too large for some Ample 256 GB storage, expandable up to 1 TB Grey colour may not appeal to everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the tablet for its entertainment value, quality display, and affordability, finding it reliable for daily use with great sound.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lenovo Tab P12 for its stunning 3K display, powerful performance, expansive storage options, long battery life, and immersive JBL Dolby Atmos audio.

7. Redmi Pad SE| All day battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

The Redmi Pad SE offers a robust all-day battery life and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor for efficient performance, making it among the top choices for a budget tablet. It features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate on its 11-inch FHD+ display, enhancing visual clarity and is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which means you get ample space for apps and media. This tablet comes with Dolby Atmos support through quad speakers, delivering immersive audio experiences across media. Currently available in grey, it combines reliable connectivity with a high-resolution display, making it a great pick for multimedia consumption and daily productivity tasks.

Specifications of Redmi Pad SE:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Display: 11-inch FHD+ with 90Hz refresh rate

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid All-day battery life for extended use Snapdragon 680 processor might not be top-tier for heavy gaming or multitasking 90Hz refresh rate for smooth display performance Limited 128 GB storage may fill up quickly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance, high-quality display, and sturdy build of the cell phone, finding it sleek and enjoyable to use.

Why choose this product?

Pick Redmi Pad SE for its long-lasting battery, Snapdragon 680 performance, smooth 90Hz display, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio in a stylish gray design.

8. HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 16GB (8+8GB Extended), 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

The HONOR Pad 9 features a spacious 12.1-inch 2.5K display and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for efficient performance, making it a great choice for a budget tablet buyer. It includes 16 GB of RAM (8 GB + 8 GB extended) and offers 256 GB of storage so you can store all your apps and media. With eight speakers and up to 17 hours of battery life, this tablet delivers impressive audio and long-lasting usage. It also runs Android 13 and boasts a slim metal body design and comes with a free Bluetooth keyboard, making it a great pick for productivity and multimedia tasks in a stylish grey finish.

Specifications of HONOR Pad 9:

Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K display

RAM: 16 GB (8 GB + 8 GB extended)

Storage: 256 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm)

Battery Life: Up to 17 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2.5K 12.1-inch display for high-resolution viewing Size (12.1 inches) may be too large for some users Ample 256GB storage, expandable with 16GB RAM Metal body and high-speaker count may increase weight

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's keyboard, sturdy build, and performance, finding it reliable and well-designed. Opinions vary on speed but appreciate the display and value.

Why choose this product?

Choose the HONOR Pad 9 for its expansive 2.5K display, powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, long battery life, and included Bluetooth keyboard for enhanced productivity.

What are some popular budget tablets under ₹ 30,000 in India?

There are several popular budget tablets available under ₹30,000 in India that offer good performance and features suitable for various needs. Great options include Xiaomi Pad 6, OnePlus Pad Go, and Galaxy Tab A9+.

How can I choose a budget tablet for gaming and entertainment in India?

When selecting a budget tablet for gaming and entertainment in India, consider factors like display resolution, audio quality, storage capacity, and processor performance to ensure a smooth experience.

What are the essential features to look for in a budget tablet for students and professionals in India?

Key features to consider in a budget tablet for students and professionals in India include durability, sufficient storage for files and apps, a reliable battery life, and compatibility with productivity apps.

Where should I purchase the best budget tablets online within ₹ 30,000 in India?

Budget tablets within the ₹30,000 price range can be purchased online from popular e-commerce platforms in India such as Amazon India and official brand websites.

What brand is the best for tablets within ₹ 30,000 in India?

Choosing the best tablet brand under ₹30,000 in India depends on individual preferences. Brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi offer competitive options with varying features such as display quality, performance, battery life, and affordability.

Factors to consider while buying a new budget-friendly tablet

When purchasing a new budget-friendly tablet, consider the following factors:

Performance: Look for a tablet with a capable processor and sufficient RAM to handle your daily tasks without lag. Display: Opt for a tablet with a good quality display that suits your viewing preferences, whether for reading, watching videos, or gaming. Storage: Ensure the tablet has adequate storage for apps, media, and files. Expandable storage options are beneficial for flexibility. Battery life: Check reviews and specifications for battery life estimates, as longer battery life enhances portability and usability. Build quality: Choose a tablet with a durable build that feels comfortable to hold and is resistant to wear and tear. Software updates and support: Consider brands that provide timely software updates and ongoing customer support to ensure long-term usability and security of your tablet.

Best overall budget-friendly tablet

The Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out as the best overall tablet with its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and HyperOS optimisation. It features a stunning 2.8K+ 11-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that’s made even better by Dolby Vision Atmos and quad speakers, making it ideal for multimedia experiences.

Best value for money budget-friendly tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers excellent value with its spacious 11.0-inch display, robust 8 GB RAM, and expandable 128 GB storage. Ideal for productivity and media consumption, it combines affordability with reliable performance, making it a practical choice for users seeking a balance of features and budget-consciousness.

Top 3 features of the best budget-friendly tablets for you

Best budget-friendly tablets Display Storage + RAM Notable Feature(s) Xiaomi Pad 6 2.8K+ 11-inch 8GB RAM, 256GB 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos Samsung Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM S-Pen in Box, Dolby Atmos Sound OnePlus Pad Go 2.4K 11.35-inch 8GB RAM, 256GB (expandable) 4G LTE (Calling), Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers Samsung Tab A9+ 11.0-inch 8GB RAM, 128GB (expandable) Wi-Fi Tablet Samsung Tab A9+ 11.0-inch 8GB RAM, 128GB (expandable) Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet Lenovo Tab P12 3K 12.7-inch 8GB RAM, 256GB (expandable) JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6 Certified Redmi Pad SE FHD+ 11-inch 8GB RAM, 128GB 90Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers HONOR Pad 9 2.5K 12.1-inch 16GB (8+8GB Extended), 256GB Up-to 17 Hours Battery, Android 13

FAQs

Question : What are the different types of tablets available?

Ans : Tablets are categorised into entry-level, mid-range, and high-end. Entry-level is budget-friendly, mid-range balances performance and cost, and high-end offers premium features.

Question : How do I choose the right tablet for my needs?

Ans : Consider display size, processing power (CPU and RAM), storage, battery life, and specific features like camera quality and connectivity options based on your usage—whether for entertainment, productivity, or education.

Question : What operating systems do tablets use?

Ans : Tablets mainly use Android (Google), iOS (Apple), and Windows (Microsoft), each with its own app ecosystem and features.

Question : Can I use a tablet for work or productivity tasks?

Ans : Yes, many tablets support productivity apps, multitasking, and accessories like keyboards or styluses, ideal for tasks such as email, document editing, and video conferencing.

Question : Where can I buy tablets and what should I consider when purchasing online?

Ans : Purchase tablets from online retailers like Amazon or Flipkart, and consider reviews, warranty, return policies, and network compatibility (for cellular models) when buying online.

