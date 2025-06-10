Best budget laptops June 2025: Top 10 options from HP, Dell and more for productivity on a budget

A great laptop doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. With the right choice, you can get excellent performance, solid build quality, and useful features without overspending. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best budget laptops you can buy in June 2025.

Whether you’re a student on the go, a remote worker, or simply need a dependable everyday device, these laptops offer something for everyone. They strike the perfect balance between affordability and functionality, proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a quality machine.

The HP Laptop 15s with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U is a reliable, thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare and micro-edge design, ensuring immersive visuals and comfortable viewing. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and ample storage. The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics delivers crisp visuals for work and entertainment.

This model includes Windows 11, MS Office, and dual speakers for a complete work and media experience. It boasts a long battery life with fast charging, making it ideal for students and professionals on the go. Connectivity options are robust, including USB Type-C, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 5. Its lightweight build (1.69 kg) adds to its portability, though the lack of a backlit keyboard may be a drawback.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 cores, up to 4.0 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Reasons to buy Strong performance for multitasking Lightweight and portable Reason to avoid No backlit keyboard Basic integrated graphics

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop performs smoothly and charges quickly, offering good value. However, they report issues with the keyboard backlight, display quality, and inconsistent battery life.

Why choose this product?

Great for basic tasks with fast charging and smooth performance. But display clarity, keyboard backlight, and battery backup may not meet everyone’s expectations.

The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022) is a sleek, thin-and-light laptop powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U. It sports a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, providing clear visuals for daily tasks. The 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth performance and fast boot times, while the integrated Intel UHD Graphics handles basic graphics needs.

This model features a backlit keyboard and AI noise canceling for enhanced usability. With Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, it’s ready for productivity out of the box. The device meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards for durability, making it suitable for students and professionals seeking reliability in a lightweight (1.7 kg) package.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-glare Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Reasons to buy Durable build with military-grade certification Backlit keyboard Reason to avoid Basic graphics performance Average display brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop lightweight and ideal for students or office tasks, with fast charging and good value. However, build quality, battery life, and sound performance disappoint some.

Why choose this product?

Best for portability and everyday use, especially for students and office work. Still, potential issues with durability, battery backup, and sound may be drawbacks.

The Dell 15 3520 is a practical, thin-and-light laptop built for everyday computing. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it suitable for multitasking and office work. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while the integrated Intel UHD Graphics supports standard productivity tasks.

Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s ready for work or study. The laptop offers a variety of ports, including USB 3.2 and HDMI, and includes a 15-month McAfee subscription for security. At 1.69 kg, it’s portable, though its design is more functional than stylish.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 (expandable) Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Reasons to buy High refresh rate display Expandable RAM Reason to avoid Basic design Limited graphics capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s performance and stylish display, calling it great for home and office use. However, poor build quality, fast battery drain, and heating issues concern many.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users needing fast performance and sleek design at a budget. Be cautious of potential overheating, battery drainage, and inconsistent build reliability.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a lightweight, versatile laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display features anti-glare technology, making it comfortable for extended use. With a slim profile and 1.63 kg weight, it’s easy to carry for students and professionals.

It comes with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and a 1-year ADP warranty. Connectivity is strong with Wi-Fi 6 and multiple USB ports. The battery supports rapid charging, though the TN panel display offers limited viewing angles compared to IPS panels.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 (upgradable) Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Reasons to buy Lightweight and slim design Rapid charge support Reason to avoid TN panel with limited viewing angles Non-backlit keyboard

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its value and performance but report mixed build quality, screen issues, battery problems, and occasional hardware failures.

Why choose this product?

Good for students and light use; affordable with decent features. Avoid if you expect strong build or long battery life.

The HP 15 (fd0573TU) is a modern laptop featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 12GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display offers vibrant visuals, while the anti-glare coating reduces eye strain. The laptop is lightweight at 1.59 kg and includes a FHD camera with privacy shutter for secure video calls.

It comes with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and a year of Microsoft 365 Basic. Connectivity is robust with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop’s standout feature is its 12GB RAM, providing better multitasking, but it lacks dedicated graphics for intensive tasks.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1315U (6 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) RAM 12GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Reasons to buy Higher RAM for better multitasking FHD camera with privacy shutter Reason to avoid No dedicated graphics Basic design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it great for students and office tasks, praising looks and performance, but mention fast battery drain and heating issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for basic tasks with stylish design and good sound; avoid if you need long battery life or use it heavily.

The HP 15s (fy5010tu) is a thin-and-light laptop powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display is ideal for work and entertainment, while the integrated Intel UHD Graphics handles basic visual tasks. Its 1.69 kg weight makes it portable for students and office users.

Windows 11 and Office 2021 are pre-installed, and the device features multiple connectivity options, including USB Type-C and HDMI. The battery supports fast charging, though the 256GB SSD may be limiting for users needing more storage.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable Fast charging support Reason to avoid Limited storage (256GB SSD) No dedicated graphics

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find performance good and fast, but report poor battery life and functional issues with the laptop not working properly.

Why choose this product?

Good for quick tasks and value, but not reliable for long use due to battery and functionality problems.

The Dell Inspiron 3530 features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ideal for everyday office and educational tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals, and the integrated Intel UHD Graphics supports basic multimedia needs. At 1.62 kg, it’s easy to carry.

Pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and McAfee, it offers comprehensive software support. The device includes Wi-Fi 6 and a variety of ports for connectivity. Its adaptive thermals and Comfort View features enhance usability, though it lacks dedicated graphics for demanding tasks.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1305U (5 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Reasons to buy 120Hz IPS display Lightweight and portable Reason to avoid No dedicated graphics Basic design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its look, speed, and value. Display has issues for some, but sound and battery backup are appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, fast, and budget-friendly, but screen reliability may be a concern.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023) is a compact, lightweight laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch FHD anti-glare display offers clear visuals in a portable form factor (1.38 kg), making it suitable for students and travelers. Integrated Radeon Graphics handle everyday visual tasks.

It comes with Windows 11, Office 2021, and Alexa built-in for added convenience. The device offers good battery life and fast performance for its class, but the smaller screen may not suit everyone, and graphics performance is limited to basic needs.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 cores, up to 4.3 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14-inch FHD, anti-glare Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Reasons to buy Lightweight and highly portable Fast DDR5 RAM Reason to avoid Small display size Basic graphics capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the build and performance. Display quality splits opinion—some find it good, others are not satisfied.

Why choose this product?

Solid build and decent performance at a good price, though display satisfaction may vary.

The Lenovo V15 G4 is a productivity-focused laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display provides a comfortable viewing experience, and the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics supports basic graphics tasks. The laptop is lightweight at 1.7 kg and features a spill-resistant keyboard.

Windows 11 is pre-installed, and the device supports multiple monitors and strong connectivity options. The standout feature is its 16GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking, though the design is utilitarian and lacks dedicated graphics for heavy workloads.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 cores, up to 4.3 GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Reasons to buy High RAM (16GB) for multitasking Spill-resistant keyboard Reason to avoid Basic design No dedicated graphics

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the laptop's speed, design, battery life, and audio. It’s considered ideal for work or study and great value for money.

Why choose this product?

Fast boot-up, strong build, Dolby Audio, and stylish design make it perfect for work and study at a reasonable price.

The Dell Latitude 3440 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for portability and efficiency. It features an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it suitable for everyday productivity. The 14-inch HD anti-glare display is compact, and the device weighs just 1.5 kg, enhancing mobility.

It runs DOS out of the box, requiring users to install Windows separately. The laptop offers robust connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1, but the HD display is lower resolution compared to FHD competitors, and 4GB RAM may limit multitasking.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14-inch HD (1366 x 768), anti-glare Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable Good connectivity options Reason to avoid Low-resolution display Ships with DOS, not Windows

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed experiences—some praise the laptop’s build quality and Linux OS, while others report issues like incorrect OS, automatic resets, and possible refurbished products.

Why choose this product?

Suitable for Linux users and budget-conscious buyers, but check OS details carefully as Windows may not be included or activated, and quality can vary.

Factors to consider when choosing a budget laptop Performance : Look for a processor and RAM combination that can handle your daily tasks smoothly.

: Look for a processor and RAM combination that can handle your daily tasks smoothly. Battery Life : Choose a laptop with decent battery life to avoid being tied to a charger all day.

: Choose a laptop with decent battery life to avoid being tied to a charger all day. Display Quality : A clear, bright screen enhances both work and entertainment.

: A clear, bright screen enhances both work and entertainment. Build and Portability : Consider weight and build quality if you’ll be carrying it often.

: Consider weight and build quality if you’ll be carrying it often. Storage: Opt for SSDs over HDDs for faster performance and quicker load times. What specs should I prioritise in a budget laptop? Focus on a reliable processor like Intel i5 or Ryzen 5, at least 8GB RAM, and SSD storage. These provide smooth multitasking and quicker load times, making even affordable models efficient for everyday use.

Are budget laptops suitable for work or study? Many budget laptops handle office tasks, browsing, and video calls well. Look for decent battery life, a good display, and a comfortable keyboard to support productivity and learning without spending too much.

Can I use a budget laptop for light gaming or media editing? Some budget laptops with integrated graphics support casual gaming and basic editing. For more demanding tasks, however, a mid-range model with dedicated graphics is a better option.

Top 3 features of best budget laptops

Budget laptops CPU RAM Storage HP Laptop 15s (eq2144AU) Ryzen 5 5500U 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022) Core i3-1215U 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD Dell 15 3520 Core i3-1215U 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Core i3-1215U 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD HP 15 (fd0573TU) Core i3-1315U 12GB DDR4 512GB SSD HP 15s (fy5010tu) Core i3-1215U 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD Dell Inspiron 3530 Core i3-1305U 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023) Ryzen 5 7520U 8GB DDR5 512GB SSD Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB DDR5 512GB SSD Dell Latitude 3440 Core i3-1215U 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD

