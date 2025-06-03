Best budget water purifier in June 2025 with TDS Control, RO, UV and more: Their affordable prices will shock you!

Still buying bottled water or relying on outdated filters? It’s time to switch to a smarter, more cost-effective solution. We’ve found the most powerful budget water purifiers in June 2025 that punch way above their price tag.
Packed with features like RO, UV, UF, copper-charged filtration, and advanced TDS control, these machines are built to fight bacteria, remove heavy metals, and tackle hard water like pros.
If clean drinking water is a non-negotiable in your home, the best budget water purifiers are exactly what you need. Scroll down to see which models are worth every rupee, and why they’re selling out fast this summer.
The AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier is one of the best budget water purifiers in June 2025 with multi-layered purification including RO, UV, UF, and TDS control. It removes harmful chemicals, while copper infusion and TDS adjustment make the water healthier and more suited to your body.
It’s built for families who want to be sure about every drop, without stretching their monthly budgets. A budget-friendly water purifier that respects your health and wallet equally.
Offers 10-stage purification at an unbeatable price point
Ideal for all water sources, including high TDS borewell water
Installation is not free
No digital indicators for filter change or tank level
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the purifier's quality, appearance, and taste, but report mixed performance, filter failures, and frequent leakage issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers safe, mineral-rich water at a price that fits most Indian households.
If you're looking for the best budget water purifier in June 2025 that’s both reliable and resource-conscious, the Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier checks all the boxes. With a solid 9-stage filtration system, it not only removes invisible threats like microplastics and chemicals but also adds essential minerals back into your water.
The Aquasaver feature smartly saves up to 60% water, ideal for Indian homes where water wastage is a concern. It’s a thoughtful RO water purifier that gives you peace of mind with every glass you pour.
Ideal for homes using borewell, tanker or mixed water sources
Includes a year-long free service plan with maintenance visits
Storage capacity may not suit larger families
Pricier than some water purifiers under 10k, but justified by features
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the purifier effective and premium-looking, with smooth installation and good taste, but report mixed functionality and service experiences.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers 9-stage safety, smart features, and real water savings for Indian households.
Looking for a compact, efficient water purifier that fits perfectly in any Indian kitchen? The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier offers advanced RO+UF purification with 5 powerful stages, ensuring your drinking water is free from viruses, chemicals, and impurities.
Its unique Dual Mineral & Bacteriostatic Taste Enhancer adds essential copper, zinc, and minerals back into your water, making it not just safe but tasty too. The removable 7-litre tank with a splash-free faucet and smart alerts for purifier health make it easy to use and maintain.
Thorough purification for all water sources
Flexible mounting options save kitchen space
Limited storage capacity for larger families
Filter replacement cost can add up
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the purifier’s quality, design, and hot water feature, but some report water wastage due to dripping from the waste pipe.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers safe, mineral-rich water with smart design and reliable purification at an affordable price.
The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser removes harmful contaminants and keeps essential minerals intact. Infused with pure copper, it supports your body’s immunity naturally with every glass.
With TDS adjustment, you get water that tastes just right, making it one of the best budget water purifiers for families who want health and convenience without compromise.
Large capacity ideal for families or offices
Maintains essential minerals while purifying water
Slightly bulky design takes up space
Filter replacements can be relatively costly
Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the purifier easy to install with good water quality and value, but many report leakage and waste outlet problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines pure copper benefits with advanced multi-stage purification and a large storage tank.
The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier uses the RO+UV+Alkaline process that not only removes harmful impurities but also balances minerals and pH to improve hydration and digestion.
With features like revitalising water molecules and smart alerts, it makes maintaining safe, fresh water hassle-free. Ideal as the best budget water purifier in June 2025, it fits well in homes dealing with borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources, making pure water accessible and trustworthy.
Enhances water with natural minerals for better taste and health
Flexible installation options save space
Smaller tank capacity for larger families
Plastic body less premium feel
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the purifier reliable and affordable, praising its effective saltwater filtration, good taste, vibrant design, quick installation, and strong performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers mineral-rich, antioxidant water with reliable purification and smart safety features at a budget-friendly price.
The Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF works on a 6-stage purification process that removes impurities while adding essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, supporting your family’s health naturally.
With smart alerts to remind you when it’s time to change filters, it ensures consistent water quality. Its high storage capacity and water-saving design make it an excellent budget friendly water purifier. A reliable choice in the best water purifier under 10k category.
Adds vital minerals without bypassing RO purification
High storage and fast purification speed
No built-in booster pump; may need additional accessories
Pure plastic build feels less premium
Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the purifier’s quality, professional installation, efficient function, good taste, less wastage, and value, along with satisfactory service.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers mineral-enriched RO water with smart safety alerts and great capacity at an affordable price.
If your home receives only municipal water with low TDS, Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier is a smart and cost-effective choice. Designed specifically for soft water (TDS <200 ppm), it uses advanced UV+UF purification to remove bacteria, viruses, and fine particles.
With smart LED indicators, free service worth ₹2,000, and a sleek, compact design, it's a solid pick among budget-friendly UV+UF purifiers and one of the best non-RO water purifiers under ₹10,000.
Ideal for homes with municipal water supply
Comes with free maintenance and repairs for 1 year
Not suitable for borewell or tanker water
Plastic body may not appeal to premium buyers
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the purifier good quality, easy to install, and suited for municipal water, but report mixed taste, leakage, and functionality issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want a low-maintenance, chemical-free purifier for soft water with advanced safety features and nationwide service support.
Looking for a powerful RO purifier that works with any water source? The Pureit Wave Prime RO+MF is a solid water purifier under ₹7,000. With 6-stage purification and a Mineral Enhancer Cartridge, it adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, giving you safe, mineral-rich water without bypass.
Plus, the SmartSense alerts notify you before filter expiry and cut off unfiltered water, making it one of the best budget RO purifiers in 2025 for mixed water sources.
SmartSense filter expiry alerts
High-speed purification (20 LPH)
Booster pump or iron cartridge not included
No hot water or UV functionality
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers trust the brand for reliable performance, easy installation, and great appearance, though some report poor water quality despite professional service.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for homes with varying water sources, this purifier combines performance, efficiency, and safety, backed by a trusted brand and a smart design.
Need extra protection from bacteria and viruses in your drinking water? The Pureit Wave Plus RO+UV purifier combines 6-stage purification with UV sterilisation and mineral enhancement.
It adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, and the UV lamp kills up to 99.9% of harmful microbes, giving you pure and safe water every time. The SmartSense indicator alerts you before filter expiry and blocks unfiltered water, ensuring complete safety.
Long filter life: 6000L
High-speed purification (20 LPH)
No hot water feature
UV lamp may need periodic replacement
Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the purifier effective, easy to install, and stylish, praising its taste, performance, service, and overall value for money.
Why choose this product?
If you want advanced protection with added minerals and UV purification, the Wave Plus is a reliable and efficient water purifier, suitable for homes dealing with mixed water quality.
Looking for a water purifier that blends performance with smart features? The Pureit Wave Pro RO+UV LED offers 7-stage purification, enhanced with LED UV sterilisation and a mineral cartridge that adds calcium and magnesium, delivering 100% RO water with no bypass.
It’s ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water, and the SmartSense indicator alerts you 15 days before the filter expires, auto-cutting supply to prevent unsafe water usage.
UV LED kills 99.9% germs
Adds vital minerals like calcium & magnesium
No hot/cold water function
Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the purifier effective and high-quality, praising water savings, expert installation, consistent TDS levels, and overall value for money.
Why choose this product?
If you're seeking a smart, safe, and efficient water purifier with added mineral benefits, the Wave Pro is a solid choice for Indian households dealing with mixed water sources and TDS levels.
Yes, if your water source has high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) above 250 ppm, an RO filter is essential. It removes excess salts, heavy metals, and contaminants that basic filters can’t. However, if your area gets treated municipal water with low TDS, RO may not be mandatory. In such cases, UV or UF filtration might be enough. To decide, test your water’s TDS level first. Many budget purifiers now include TDS controllers to adjust mineral levels, giving you safe, great-tasting water without overspending on unnecessary technology.
Yes, but only if it includes RO filtration. Hard water contains high levels of calcium and magnesium, which basic filters can't remove. RO technology is effective at softening hard water and removing dissolved impurities. Some purifiers also include mineralisers to restore essential minerals after purification. Budget models with RO+TDS control are ideal for homes dealing with hard water issues. Always check the purifier’s supported TDS input range, it should handle up to 2,000 ppm or more for hard water compatibility. Without RO, you risk scale buildup and reduced filter life.
Yes, if you choose from trusted brands and models with proper certifications (like ISI, NSF, or food-grade plastic). Many budget purifiers offer the same core filtration technologies as expensive ones, RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, just in simpler builds. However, they may lack smart features, app control, or large storage. Reliability depends on regular maintenance and filter replacement. A well-maintained budget purifier can easily last 3–5 years, providing safe drinking water daily without the high upfront cost.
Best budget water purifiers in June 2025
Capacity
Purification Stages
Water Sources
|AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier
|12 Litres
|RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Infuser
|Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
|Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver
|6.2 Litres
|9-stage: RO + UV + UF + Mineral Charge
|Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
|Havells AQUAS Water Purifier
|7 Litres
|5-stage: RO + UF + Mineral & Bacteriostatic Enhancer
|Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
|Kinsco Aqua Punch Copper RO Water Purifier
|15 Litres
|RO + UV + UF + TDS + Copper Infusion
|Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
|Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier
|7 Litres
|RO + UV + Alkaline + Revitalizer + iProtect
|Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
|Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF
|7 Litres
|6-stage: RO + MF + Mineral Enhancer
|Borewell, Tanker, Municipal
|Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF
|6.2 Litres
|UV + UF
|Municipal (TDS <200 ppm only)
|Pureit Wave Prime RO+MF
|7 Litres
|6-stage: RO + MF + Mineral Enhancer
|Borewell, Tanker, Municipal (TDS >200 ppm)
|Pureit Wave Plus RO+UV
|7 Litres
|6-stage: RO + UV + Mineral Enhancer
|Borewell, Tanker, Tap
|Pureit Wave Pro RO+UV LED
|7 Litres
|7-stage: RO + UV LED + Mineral Cartridge
|Borewell, Tanker, Tap
How do I know which type of water purifier I need?
It depends on your water source and TDS level. If TDS is above 250 ppm (common in borewell or tanker water), go for an RO purifier. For municipal water with lower TDS, a UV or UF purifier is often enough. Testing TDS is the first step.
What is TDS and why is it important in water purification?
TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) indicates the level of minerals and salts in water. High TDS can contain harmful contaminants like arsenic, lead, and fluoride. RO purifiers reduce excess TDS, making water safer to drink.
Is copper or alkaline water purifier better?
Both have added health benefits. Copper-enriched purifiers add trace minerals for immunity support, while alkaline purifiers balance pH levels and reduce acidity in the body. They’re optional but useful add-ons.
Can I install a water purifier myself?
Some non-electric or basic UF purifiers can be self-installed. But for RO or multi-stage systems, it’s best to get professional installation to ensure correct water flow, leakage protection, and optimal performance.