Best budget wireless earbuds under 5,000 that you can buy

Best budget wireless earbuds under ₹5,000 that you can buy2 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- Audio quality, battery life, OS support and features like fast pairing, fast charging and more are things to consider before buying wireless earbuds.
Before buying a set of wireless earbuds, there are certain things you must consider - the audio quality, battery life, OS support and additional features like fast pairing, fast charging and more. But there is another crucial factor that drives our choices i.e. cost. If you are planning to buy a pair of wireless earbuds recently, then here’s a list that you can check. We have listed some of the best wireless earbuds from different brands that fall under ₹5,000 price category
OnePlus Buds Z2 offers IP55 rating and is both sweat and water resistant. It is said to deliver up to 40dB noise cancelling and has two modes - Faint (+/- 25dB) & Extreme (+/- 40 dB). The device comes equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and feature 3-mic ENC call noise reduction. OnePlus Buds Z2 is said to have a battery life of up to 38 hours and is also equipped with fast charging. It can deliver 5 hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charge.
Sony WF-C500 is said to be 45% smaller than the WF-XB700. The earbuds, Sony says, offer a secure fit and are comfortably in your ears at the same time. It comes with IPX4 water resistance rating and is resistant to splashes and sweat. The earbuds offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Battery life extends to 20 hours with the charging case.
Realme Buds Q2
Realme Buds Q2 offers Active Noise Cancellation up to 25dB and is claimed to have a long battery life of up to 28 hours. The earbuds come with fast charging and is said to offer up to 3 hours of battery with 10 minutes of charge. Coming with Bluetooth v5.2, the device features Google Fast Pair technology. It is IPX5 water resistant and has a 10mm Bass Boost Driver with 88mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode.
JBL Tune 130NC
JBL Tune 130NC is equipped with 4 mics to offer active noise cancelling. It is said to offer a playtime of up to 40 hours. With the Ambient Aware feature, users can tune into surroundings at any time, while TalkThru lets you stop for a quick chat without having to remove your Tune 130 NC earbuds. The earbuds offers quick charging support and can last up to 2 hours with 10 minutes of charging.
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro
The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro is equipped with a 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm driver. It offers active noise cancellation as well as AI noise cancellation for calls. The company claims that the device can deliver a playtime of up to 28 hours. It is available in two colour variants- White and Grey.
