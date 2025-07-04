Best business monitors of July 2025: Top 10 picks from LG, Samsung and more

A good monitor isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a game-changer for getting things done. Whether you're working across tabs, crunching numbers, or editing visuals, the right screen can make your day a whole lot smoother.
With brands like LG, Samsung, and Dell stepping up their game in 2025, there’s plenty to choose from. From sharp 4K displays to wide, comfy setups built for all-day use, here are the best business monitors you can buy this July, made to keep up with how you work.
The LG UltraWide monitor offers a spacious 29-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, ideal for multitasking and immersive viewing. It features a borderless design and supports FreeSync technology for smooth visuals during gaming. The IPS panel delivers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for creative work and entertainment.
Connectivity options include HDMI and DisplayPort, with a sleek, ergonomic stand for comfort. The monitor’s 2560x1080 resolution balances screen real estate and sharpness, though it may not match 4K clarity. Overall, it’s a versatile choice for professionals and casual users seeking productivity and media enjoyment.
Wide screen enhances productivity and media experience
FreeSync reduces screen tearing in games
Resolution lower than 4K monitors
Not ideal for detailed photo editing
LG 29WQ500 (29 inch) UltraWide FHD (2560 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™, 100Hz, 1ms, HDR10, OnScreen Control & Dual Controller, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Dynamic Action Sync - Black
Buyers appreciate the wide screen and color accuracy but mention the resolution could be sharper for detailed work.
Great for multitasking and gaming with good color, but resolution may limit professional photo/video editing.
Samsung’s LS24D362GAWXXL is a 24-inch Full HD monitor designed for everyday use. It features a PLS panel that delivers crisp images and wide viewing angles. The 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support make it a decent option for casual gaming and smooth video playback.
The slim bezel design gives a modern look and supports HDMI and VGA inputs for versatile connectivity. Its flicker-free technology and eye saver mode reduce eye strain during extended use, making it suitable for office work and home entertainment.
Good image quality with wide viewing angles
Eye comfort features reduce strain
Basic design without height adjustment
Limited ports
Samsung 24" (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black
Users find it reliable for office and casual use, praising the display quality and smooth visuals.
Affordable, good quality monitor for daily tasks and casual gaming, but lacks premium ergonomic features.
The Samsung LC27R500FHWXXL features a 27-inch curved VA panel that enhances immersion for gaming and media consumption. The Full HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate deliver clear visuals, while the 3000:1 contrast ratio provides deep blacks and vivid colors.
Its minimalist design with slim bezels suits modern setups. Connectivity includes HDMI and VGA ports. Though it lacks FreeSync, the curved screen improves viewing comfort. It’s a solid pick for users wanting an immersive display without a high price tag.
Immersive curved display with good contrast
Sleek design with thin bezels
No FreeSync support
Lower refresh rate for gaming
Samsung 27-Inch(68.5cm) FHD, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LC27R500FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)
Customers like the immersive curve and color but wish for higher refresh rates and FreeSync.
Good curved monitor for media and casual use, but limited gaming features.
Lenovo’s L27i-4A is a 27-inch IPS monitor offering sharp Full HD resolution and wide viewing angles. It supports AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay and has built-in speakers for convenience. The sleek design with narrow bezels fits well in professional or home office environments.
The monitor includes HDMI and VGA ports and features flicker-free technology to reduce eye fatigue. Its balanced performance suits productivity, multimedia, and light gaming, though it lacks higher refresh rates for competitive gaming.
Good color accuracy and viewing angles
Built-in speakers add convenience
Limited refresh rate for high-end gaming
Speakers are average quality
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, 1x VGA, Tilt, Cloud Grey, L27i-4A
Users praise the display clarity and design but find speakers adequate only for basic use.
Versatile monitor for work and casual gaming with decent audio, but not for audiophiles or gamers needing high refresh rates.
BenQ’s GW2486TC is a 24-inch IPS monitor designed for office productivity and video conferencing. It features built-in noise-cancelling microphones and speakers, making it ideal for remote work. The Full HD resolution and flicker-free screen ensure clear visuals and eye comfort.
Connectivity includes USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, supporting versatile setups. Its ergonomic stand offers tilt and height adjustments. The monitor is a solid choice for professionals needing integrated communication tools without sacrificing display quality.
Built-in noise-cancelling mic and speakers
Adjustable ergonomic stand
Lower refresh rate
Premium price for 24-inch size
BenQ GW2486TC 24" IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White)
Buyers appreciate the integrated mic and speakers for work-from-home setups.
Perfect for professionals needing video conferencing features with good display quality.
The Zebronics AC32FHD is a 32-inch Full HD monitor with built-in speakers and a mountable design. It offers a large screen ideal for entertainment and productivity. The VA panel provides good contrast and decent color reproduction.
Connectivity options include HDMI, VGA, and USB ports. The monitor’s size and built-in audio make it a budget-friendly choice for users wanting a large display without external speakers.
Large display with built-in speakers
Affordable price point
Average color accuracy
No FreeSync or gaming features
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black
Customers like the size and audio but note average picture quality.
Good budget large screen with speakers, but not ideal for color-critical work.
MSI PRO MP251 is a 24.1-inch Full HD IPS monitor designed for office productivity. It offers a 75Hz refresh rate and supports AMD FreeSync for smoother visuals. The anti-flicker and less blue light features reduce eye strain during long work sessions.
Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort. The slim bezel design and ergonomic stand make it a practical choice for professional environments needing reliable performance and comfort.
Eye care features for comfort
Good refresh rate for office use
No built-in speakers
Basic design
MSI PRO MP251 24.5 Inch Full HD Office Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 1.4b, D-Sub (VGA)
Users find it reliable and comfortable for office work but miss audio features.
Ideal for productivity with eye care, but external speakers needed.
LG’s FreeSync Stabilizer monitor offers a 24-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing. The borderless design and ergonomic stand enhance aesthetics and comfort.
Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort. It’s a solid budget option for casual gaming and daily use, balancing performance and price.
Smooth visuals with FreeSync
Sleek borderless design
No built-in speakers
Limited ergonomic adjustments
LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black)
Buyers like the smooth gaming experience but want more ergonomic features.
Good for casual gaming and work, but lacks advanced stand adjustments.
The Lenovo Legion R25f is a 24.5-inch gaming monitor with Full HD resolution and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync for tear-free gaming and features a 1ms response time. The monitor has a sleek design with adjustable stand options.
Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort. It’s designed for gamers seeking smooth, responsive gameplay without breaking the bank.
High refresh rate and low response time
Adjustable ergonomic stand
No built-in speakers
Limited color gamut for professionals
Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black
Gamers praise the smoothness and responsiveness but note average color accuracy.
Excellent budget gaming monitor with fast refresh and response times.
LG Ultragear is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It supports FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility for smooth gameplay. The IPS panel delivers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles.
The monitor includes HDMI and DisplayPort and features a sleek, borderless design with adjustable stand options. It’s a premium choice for gamers and content creators needing high resolution and fast performance.
High resolution and refresh rate for gaming
Great color accuracy and design
Premium price
No built-in speakers
LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC (32 inch) QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440) with 180Hz, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless - Black
Users love the sharp visuals and smooth gameplay but find it pricey.
Top-tier gaming monitor with excellent specs, suited for enthusiasts.
A good business monitor prioritises clarity, comfort, and connectivity. Features like high resolution, ergonomic stands, and multiple input ports are key. Unlike gaming or casual screens, business monitors focus on reducing eye strain and improving productivity during long working hours.
Yes, ultra-wide monitors can be extremely beneficial for multitasking. They allow you to run multiple windows side-by-side without needing a dual-monitor setup. This boosts workflow efficiency and reduces the constant window-switching that can interrupt focus and productivity throughout the day.
While high refresh rates are crucial for gaming, most business users are fine with 60Hz. However, a slightly higher refresh rate (75Hz) can make everyday tasks feel smoother, especially during fast scrolling or video playback. It’s a nice-to-have, not a must-have.
|Business monitors
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Panel Type
|LG UltraWide (B0DGQ2T48J)
|29"
|2560 x 1080
|IPS
|Samsung LS24D362GAWXXL
|24"
|1920 x 1080
|PLS
|Samsung LC27R500FHWXXL
|27"
|1920 x 1080
|VA (Curved)
|Lenovo L27i-4A
|27"
|1920 x 1080
|IPS
|BenQ GW2486TC
|24"
|1920 x 1080
|IPS
|Zebronics AC32FHD
|32"
|1920 x 1080
|VA
|MSI PRO MP251
|24.1"
|1920 x 1080
|IPS
|LG FreeSync Stabilizer
|24"
|1920 x 1080
|IPS
|Lenovo Legion R25f
|24.5"
|1920 x 1080
|IPS
|LG Ultragear (B0DCBDVNLD)
|27"
|2560 x 1440 (QHD)
|IPS
FAQs
What size monitor is best for office work?
A 24 to 27-inch monitor is ideal for most desks, offering a good balance between screen space and comfort.
Is 4K resolution necessary for a business monitor?
Not always, but it’s useful for tasks requiring detailed visuals like design or data analysis.
Can I use a TV as a business monitor?
Technically yes, but TVs often lack the sharpness, refresh rate, and ergonomics of a proper monitor.
Are curved monitors good for productivity?
Yes, they offer better immersion and reduce the need to move your head when multitasking across windows.
What ports should a business monitor have?
Look for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and possibly USB hubs for easier connectivity with various devices.