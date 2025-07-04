Best business monitors of July 2025: Top 10 picks from LG, Samsung and more

A good monitor isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a game-changer for getting things done. Whether you're working across tabs, crunching numbers, or editing visuals, the right screen can make your day a whole lot smoother.

With brands like LG, Samsung, and Dell stepping up their game in 2025, there’s plenty to choose from. From sharp 4K displays to wide, comfy setups built for all-day use, here are the best business monitors you can buy this July, made to keep up with how you work.

The LG UltraWide monitor offers a spacious 29-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, ideal for multitasking and immersive viewing. It features a borderless design and supports FreeSync technology for smooth visuals during gaming. The IPS panel delivers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for creative work and entertainment.

Connectivity options include HDMI and DisplayPort, with a sleek, ergonomic stand for comfort. The monitor’s 2560x1080 resolution balances screen real estate and sharpness, though it may not match 4K clarity. Overall, it’s a versatile choice for professionals and casual users seeking productivity and media enjoyment.

Specifications Screen Size 29 inches Resolution 2560 x 1080 (UltraWide Full HD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 75Hz with FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy Wide screen enhances productivity and media experience FreeSync reduces screen tearing in games Reason to avoid Resolution lower than 4K monitors Not ideal for detailed photo editing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the wide screen and color accuracy but mention the resolution could be sharper for detailed work.

Why consider this product? Great for multitasking and gaming with good color, but resolution may limit professional photo/video editing.

Samsung’s LS24D362GAWXXL is a 24-inch Full HD monitor designed for everyday use. It features a PLS panel that delivers crisp images and wide viewing angles. The 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support make it a decent option for casual gaming and smooth video playback.

The slim bezel design gives a modern look and supports HDMI and VGA inputs for versatile connectivity. Its flicker-free technology and eye saver mode reduce eye strain during extended use, making it suitable for office work and home entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 24 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type PLS Refresh Rate 75Hz with FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, VGA Reason to buy Good image quality with wide viewing angles Eye comfort features reduce strain Reason to avoid Basic design without height adjustment Limited ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users find it reliable for office and casual use, praising the display quality and smooth visuals.

Why consider this product? Affordable, good quality monitor for daily tasks and casual gaming, but lacks premium ergonomic features.

The Samsung LC27R500FHWXXL features a 27-inch curved VA panel that enhances immersion for gaming and media consumption. The Full HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate deliver clear visuals, while the 3000:1 contrast ratio provides deep blacks and vivid colors.

Its minimalist design with slim bezels suits modern setups. Connectivity includes HDMI and VGA ports. Though it lacks FreeSync, the curved screen improves viewing comfort. It’s a solid pick for users wanting an immersive display without a high price tag.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type VA (Curved) Refresh Rate 60Hz Connectivity HDMI, VGA Reason to buy Immersive curved display with good contrast Sleek design with thin bezels Reason to avoid No FreeSync support Lower refresh rate for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the immersive curve and color but wish for higher refresh rates and FreeSync.

Why consider this product? Good curved monitor for media and casual use, but limited gaming features.

Lenovo’s L27i-4A is a 27-inch IPS monitor offering sharp Full HD resolution and wide viewing angles. It supports AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay and has built-in speakers for convenience. The sleek design with narrow bezels fits well in professional or home office environments.

The monitor includes HDMI and VGA ports and features flicker-free technology to reduce eye fatigue. Its balanced performance suits productivity, multimedia, and light gaming, though it lacks higher refresh rates for competitive gaming.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 75Hz with FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, VGA Reason to buy Good color accuracy and viewing angles Built-in speakers add convenience Reason to avoid Limited refresh rate for high-end gaming Speakers are average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise the display clarity and design but find speakers adequate only for basic use.

Why consider this product? Versatile monitor for work and casual gaming with decent audio, but not for audiophiles or gamers needing high refresh rates.

BenQ’s GW2486TC is a 24-inch IPS monitor designed for office productivity and video conferencing. It features built-in noise-cancelling microphones and speakers, making it ideal for remote work. The Full HD resolution and flicker-free screen ensure clear visuals and eye comfort.

Connectivity includes USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, supporting versatile setups. Its ergonomic stand offers tilt and height adjustments. The monitor is a solid choice for professionals needing integrated communication tools without sacrificing display quality.

Specifications Screen Size 24 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 60Hz Connectivity USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy Built-in noise-cancelling mic and speakers Adjustable ergonomic stand Reason to avoid Lower refresh rate Premium price for 24-inch size

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the integrated mic and speakers for work-from-home setups.

Why consider this product? Perfect for professionals needing video conferencing features with good display quality.

The Zebronics AC32FHD is a 32-inch Full HD monitor with built-in speakers and a mountable design. It offers a large screen ideal for entertainment and productivity. The VA panel provides good contrast and decent color reproduction.

Connectivity options include HDMI, VGA, and USB ports. The monitor’s size and built-in audio make it a budget-friendly choice for users wanting a large display without external speakers.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type VA Refresh Rate 60Hz Connectivity HDMI, VGA, USB Reason to buy Large display with built-in speakers Affordable price point Reason to avoid Average color accuracy No FreeSync or gaming features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the size and audio but note average picture quality.

Why consider this product? Good budget large screen with speakers, but not ideal for color-critical work.

MSI PRO MP251 is a 24.1-inch Full HD IPS monitor designed for office productivity. It offers a 75Hz refresh rate and supports AMD FreeSync for smoother visuals. The anti-flicker and less blue light features reduce eye strain during long work sessions.

Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort. The slim bezel design and ergonomic stand make it a practical choice for professional environments needing reliable performance and comfort.

Specifications Screen Size 24.1 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 75Hz with FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy Eye care features for comfort Good refresh rate for office use Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Basic design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users find it reliable and comfortable for office work but miss audio features.

Why consider this product? Ideal for productivity with eye care, but external speakers needed.

LG’s FreeSync Stabilizer monitor offers a 24-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing. The borderless design and ergonomic stand enhance aesthetics and comfort.

Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort. It’s a solid budget option for casual gaming and daily use, balancing performance and price.

Specifications Screen Size 24 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 75Hz with FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy Smooth visuals with FreeSync Sleek borderless design Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Limited ergonomic adjustments

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the smooth gaming experience but want more ergonomic features.

Why consider this product? Good for casual gaming and work, but lacks advanced stand adjustments.

The Lenovo Legion R25f is a 24.5-inch gaming monitor with Full HD resolution and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync for tear-free gaming and features a 1ms response time. The monitor has a sleek design with adjustable stand options.

Connectivity includes HDMI and DisplayPort. It’s designed for gamers seeking smooth, responsive gameplay without breaking the bank.

Specifications Screen Size 24.5 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 165Hz with FreeSync Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy High refresh rate and low response time Adjustable ergonomic stand Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Limited color gamut for professionals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Gamers praise the smoothness and responsiveness but note average color accuracy.

Why consider this product? Excellent budget gaming monitor with fast refresh and response times.

LG Ultragear is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It supports FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility for smooth gameplay. The IPS panel delivers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles.

The monitor includes HDMI and DisplayPort and features a sleek, borderless design with adjustable stand options. It’s a premium choice for gamers and content creators needing high resolution and fast performance.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 165Hz with FreeSync/G-Sync Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy High resolution and refresh rate for gaming Great color accuracy and design Reason to avoid Premium price No built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the sharp visuals and smooth gameplay but find it pricey.

Why consider this product? Top-tier gaming monitor with excellent specs, suited for enthusiasts.

Factors to consider when buying a business monitor Screen size and resolution: Larger screens with higher resolutions, like 1440p or 4K, offer more space and sharper visuals, ideal for multitasking and detailed work. Panel type: IPS panels provide better colour accuracy and viewing angles, while VA and TN panels may offer faster response times. Ergonomic design: Adjustable stands, tilt, swivel, and height controls ensure comfort during long hours at your desk. Connectivity options: Look for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and built-in hubs for versatile device connections. Eye-care features: Blue light filters and flicker-free tech reduce eye strain for extended use. What makes a monitor suitable for business use? A good business monitor prioritises clarity, comfort, and connectivity. Features like high resolution, ergonomic stands, and multiple input ports are key. Unlike gaming or casual screens, business monitors focus on reducing eye strain and improving productivity during long working hours.

Are ultra-wide monitors worth it for office work? Yes, ultra-wide monitors can be extremely beneficial for multitasking. They allow you to run multiple windows side-by-side without needing a dual-monitor setup. This boosts workflow efficiency and reduces the constant window-switching that can interrupt focus and productivity throughout the day.

How important is refresh rate for business monitors? While high refresh rates are crucial for gaming, most business users are fine with 60Hz. However, a slightly higher refresh rate (75Hz) can make everyday tasks feel smoother, especially during fast scrolling or video playback. It’s a nice-to-have, not a must-have.

Top 3 features of best business monitors

Business monitors Screen Size Resolution Panel Type LG UltraWide (B0DGQ2T48J) 29" 2560 x 1080 IPS Samsung LS24D362GAWXXL 24" 1920 x 1080 PLS Samsung LC27R500FHWXXL 27" 1920 x 1080 VA (Curved) Lenovo L27i-4A 27" 1920 x 1080 IPS BenQ GW2486TC 24" 1920 x 1080 IPS Zebronics AC32FHD 32" 1920 x 1080 VA MSI PRO MP251 24.1" 1920 x 1080 IPS LG FreeSync Stabilizer 24" 1920 x 1080 IPS Lenovo Legion R25f 24.5" 1920 x 1080 IPS LG Ultragear (B0DCBDVNLD) 27" 2560 x 1440 (QHD) IPS

