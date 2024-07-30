Butterfly gas stoves are celebrated for their high efficiency, durability, and compact design. With features like auto ignition and stainless steel construction, these stoves have become a popular choice for modern kitchens. However, with so many options available, choosing the right one can be challenging.

That's where we come in! In this article, we've curated a list of the 8 best Butterfly gas stoves on the market. Each stove comes with detailed product descriptions, highlighting their unique features. We've also included pros and cons to help you weigh your options effectively. To make your decision even easier, we've provided a feature comparison table, ensuring you find the perfect stove to suit your needs.

1. Butterfly Smart 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty | Black

The Butterfly Reflection Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove features a toughened glass top and a skid-proof design. With high thermal efficiency and a spill-proof burner, this stove is both practical and stylish.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove:

3 burners

Toughened glass top

High thermal efficiency

Skid-proof design

Spill-proof burner

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Glass top may be prone to scratches High thermal efficiency Spill-proof burner

2. Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty | Black

The Butterfly Smart Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove is equipped with a 360-degree revolving nozzle, making it easy to use. Its heat-resistant legs and knobs ensure durability and safety.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove:

3 burners

360-degree revolving nozzle

Heat-resistant legs

Heat-resistant knobs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to use May require frequent cleaning Durable construction Safety features

3. Butterfly Smart 4 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty | Black

The Butterfly Reflection Toughened Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove features a spill-proof design and a high-quality brass burner. Its sleek and compact design makes it ideal for small kitchens.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 4 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove:

2 burners

Toughened glass top

Spill-proof design

High-quality brass burner

Compact size

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Limited burner capacity Spill-proof Compact size

Also Read: Gas stoves vs induction cooktops: Which is the perfect addition to your kitchen setup? Our top 5 picks for each

4. Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey

The Butterfly Smart Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove features a smart lock pan support for added stability. Its 360-degree revolving nozzle and brass burners ensure efficient cooking.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Stove:

2 burners

Stainless steel construction

Smart lock pan support

360-degree revolving nozzle

Brass burners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stable pan support Limited burner capacity Efficient cooking Durable construction

5. Butterfly Rapid 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Auto Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty | Black

The Butterfly Premium Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove is designed for durability and efficiency. Its high-quality brass burners and spill-proof design make it a reliable choice for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Butterfly Rapid 3 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove:

2 burners

Stainless steel construction

High-quality brass burners

Spill-proof design

Ergonomic knobs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction Limited burner capacity Efficient cooking Reliable performance

Also Read: Best gas stove: Top 7 options suited for your kitchen needs

6. Butterfly Rapid 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Auto Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty | Black

The Butterfly Signature Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove features a compact design and high-quality brass burners for efficient cooking. Its sleek and stylish appearance adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Rapid 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove:

2 burners

Stainless steel construction

High-quality brass burners

Compact design

Sleek appearance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooking Limited burner capacity Sleek appearance Compact design

7. Butterfly LPG Rhino 2 Burner Stainless Steel Open Gas Stove (Multicolor)

The Butterfly LPG Rhino 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove features a reinforced glass top and heat-resistant legs for added safety. Its efficient brass burners ensure quick and even cooking.

Specifications of Butterfly LPG Rhino 2 Burner Stainless Steel Open Gas Stove:

2 burners

Reinforced glass top

Heat-resistant legs

Efficient brass burners

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick cooking Limited burner capacity Even heat distribution Compact design

Also Read: Amazon deals on air fryers, ovens and chimneys: Top 9 kitchen appliances for easy and hassle-free cooking at home

8. Butterfly Bolt Shakti 3B Stainless Steel Lpg Gas Stove | Saves 1 Gas Cylinder | India’s First BEE 2 Star Rated Gas Stove | Jumbo Burner | High Thermal Efficiency

The Butterfly Shakti Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove is designed for efficiency and durability. Its smart lock pan support and 360-degree revolving nozzle make cooking a breeze.

Specifications of Butterfly Bolt Shakti 3B Stainless Steel Lpg Gas Stove:

2 burners

Stainless steel construction

Smart lock pan support

360-degree revolving nozzle

Ergonomic knobs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooking Limited burner capacity Durable construction Easy to use

Top 5 features of best butterfly gas stoves:

Best Butterfly Gas Stoves Number of Burners Glass Top High Thermal Efficiency Skid-proof Design Spill-proof Burner Butterfly Reflection Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove 3 Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Smart Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove 3 Yes No No No Butterfly Reflection Toughened Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove 2 Yes Yes Yes Yes Butterfly Smart Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove 2 No No No No Butterfly Premium Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove 2 No No No Yes Butterfly Signature Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove 2 No No No No Butterfly LPG Rhino 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove 2 Yes No No No Butterfly Shakti Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove 2 No No No No

Best value for money Butterfly gas stove:

The Butterfly Reflection Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove offers the best value for money with its 3 burners, toughened glass top, and high thermal efficiency. It combines practicality and style at an affordable price, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall Butterfly gas stove:

The Butterfly Reflection Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its stylish design, high thermal efficiency, and spill-proof burner, it offers the perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best butterfly gas stove:

Number of burners: Choose a stove with the appropriate number of burners for your cooking requirements. More burners provide increased flexibility.

Build quality: Opt for a durable build, such as stainless steel or brass, to ensure longevity and withstand daily use.

Efficiency: Look for features that enhance gas efficiency, reducing consumption and saving costs over time.

Safety features: Prioritise stoves with safety features like auto-ignition and flame failure protection to prevent accidents.

Ease of cleaning: Select a design that is easy to clean, with surfaces that prevent food from getting trapped.

Customer reviews and warranty: Consider models with positive reviews and comprehensive warranty coverage for added assurance.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Butterfly gas stoves?

Ans : The price of Butterfly gas stoves ranges from INR 3,000 to INR 8,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Do Butterfly gas stoves come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most Butterfly gas stoves come with a standard warranty of 1 year for manufacturing defects.

Question : Are Butterfly gas stoves suitable for LPG and PNG connections?

Ans : Yes, Butterfly gas stoves are compatible with both LPG and PNG connections, offering versatility for different households.

Question : What makes Butterfly gas stoves stand out from other brands?

Ans : Butterfly gas stoves are known for their high thermal efficiency, durable construction, and stylish designs, setting them apart from other brands in the market.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!