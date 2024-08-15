Butterfly is a renowned brand in the kitchen appliance industry, widely recognised for producing mixer grinders that offer excellent durability and performance. In this article, we will compare the top 8 Butterfly mixer grinders available in India, highlighting their key features, specifications, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a robust mixer grinder to handle tough ingredients or a compact model for everyday kitchen tasks, you'll find the perfect option here.

Our comprehensive comparison will guide you in selecting the best Butterfly mixer grinder for your needs. With a variety of models designed to cater to different cooking requirements, there's a suitable choice for every kitchen. Read on to explore these top-rated mixer grinders and make an informed decision that enhances your culinary experience.

1. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey)

The Butterfly Jet Elite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle tough grinding tasks with ease. It comes with 4 jars and a 750W motor, making it ideal for heavy-duty use. The stainless steel blades ensure quick and uniform grinding, while the sturdy ABS body adds to its durability.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder:

750W motor

4 jars

Stainless steel blades

ABS body

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Slightly noisy Durable build Multiple jars for versatile use

2. Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey

The Butterfly Stainless Steel Multipurpose Vegetable Chopper is a handy kitchen appliance that makes chopping and cutting vegetables a breeze. It comes with a durable stainless steel blade and a 500W motor, making it suitable for everyday use. The compact design and easy-to-use features make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder:

500W motor

Stainless steel blade

Multipurpose use

Easy to clean

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile use Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks Easy to clean Compact and portable

3. Butterfly Hero 500 Watts Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars | Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars | ABS Body | Motor Overload Protection | 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey

The Butterfly Hero 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday grinding tasks. It comes with 3 jars and a 500W motor, making it suitable for small families. The stainless steel blades ensure precise and quick grinding, while the compact design makes it easy to store.

Specifications of Butterfly Hero 500 Watts Mixer Grinder:

500W motor

3 jars

Stainless steel blades

Compact design

Easy to store

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and easy to store Not ideal for heavy-duty use Efficient grinding Suitable for small families

4. Butterfly Matchless Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey/ White)

The Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile appliance that can handle various grinding tasks. It comes with 4 jars and a 750W motor, making it suitable for heavy-duty use. The 3-speed control and LED indicator add to its convenience, while the elegant design enhances the aesthetics of your kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Matchless Mixer Grinder:

750W motor

4 jars

Stainless steel blades

3-speed control

LED indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and versatile Slightly expensive Convenient 3-speed control Elegant design

5. Butterfly Stainless Steel Desire Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (Red and White), 760 Watt

The Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder in white is a stylish and efficient appliance that adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. It comes with 4 jars and a 750W motor, making it suitable for heavy-duty tasks. The unique lock system ensures safety during operation, while the sleek design makes it a great addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications of Butterfly Stainless Steel Desire Mixer Grinder:

750W motor

4 jars

Stylish design

Unique lock system

Safety features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and elegant Slightly heavy Safe to use Suitable for heavy-duty tasks

6. Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder And Vegetable Chopper, Grey

The Butterfly Elite Grinder Vegetable Chopper is a versatile and compact appliance that makes chopping and grinding easy. It comes with a 600W motor and a durable stainless steel blade, making it suitable for various kitchen tasks. The sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder:

600W motor

Stainless steel blade

Compact design

Easy to use

Versatile use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and versatile Not suitable for heavy-duty grinding Easy to use Sleek design

7. Butterfly Grand XL 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Cherry Red)

The Butterfly Grand XL 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for everyday use. It comes with 3 jars and a 500W motor, making it suitable for small families. The durable stainless steel blades ensure quick and precise grinding, while the compact design makes it easy to store.

Specifications of Butterfly Grand XL 500-Watt Mixer Grinder:

500W motor

3 jars

Stainless steel blades

Compact design

Easy to store

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and easy to store Not ideal for heavy-duty use Efficient grinding Suitable for small families

8. Butterfly Magnum 1.2 Hp Mixer Grinder 3 Jar, 900 Watt, Black

The Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder in black is a powerful and efficient appliance that can handle tough grinding tasks with ease. It comes with 4 jars and a 750W motor, making it ideal for heavy-duty use. The sturdy ABS body and stainless steel blades ensure durability and efficient performance.

Specifications of Butterfly Magnum 1.2 Hp Mixer Grinder:

750W motor

4 jars

Stainless steel blades

ABS body

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and durable Slightly noisy Efficient grinding Multiple jars for versatile use

Top 5 features of best Butterfly mixer grinders:

Best Butterfly Mixer Grinders Motor Power Jars Blades Design Control Butterfly Jet Elite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750W 4 Stainless steel ABS body 3-speed Butterfly Stainless Steel Multipurpose Vegetable Chopper 500W 1 Stainless steel Compact - Butterfly Hero 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500W 3 Stainless steel Compact - Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder 750W 4 Stainless steel Elegant 3-speed Butterfly Desire Mixer Grinder (White) 750W 4 Stainless steel Sleek Unique lock system Butterfly Elite Grinder Vegetable Chopper 600W 1 Stainless steel Compact - Butterfly Grand XL 500-Watt Mixer Grinder 500W 3 Stainless steel Compact - Butterfly Magnum Mixer Grinder (Black) 750W 4 Stainless steel ABS body -

Best value for money Butterfly mixer grinder:

The Butterfly Hero 500-Watt Mixer Grinder offers the best value for money, with its compact design, efficient grinding, and suitability for small families. It is a budget-friendly option that delivers reliable performance for everyday use.

Best overall Butterfly mixer grinder:

The Butterfly Matchless 750-Watt Mixer Grinder stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its powerful motor, versatile features, and elegant design. It is ideal for heavy-duty grinding tasks and adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Butterfly mixer grinders:

Power and performance: Consider the wattage of the mixer grinder. Higher wattage ensures better performance, especially for grinding tough ingredients.

Number of jars: Check the number of jars included. Multiple jars for different functions like grinding, blending, and juicing provide versatility.

Build quality: Opt for a sturdy build with stainless steel blades and durable materials for long-lasting use.

Speed settings: Look for models with variable speed settings for better control over grinding and blending tasks.

Price and warranty: Ensure the mixer grinder fits your budget and comes with a reliable warranty for added peace of mind.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Butterfly mixer grinders?

Ans : The price range of Butterfly mixer grinders in India varies from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 6000, depending on the model and its features.

Question : Are Butterfly mixer grinders durable?

Ans : Yes, Butterfly mixer grinders are known for their durability, with sturdy ABS bodies and stainless steel blades ensuring long-lasting performance.

Question : Do Butterfly mixer grinders come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most Butterfly mixer grinders come with a 2-5 year warranty, providing peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.

Question : What are the safety features in Butterfly mixer grinders?

Ans : Butterfly mixer grinders come with safety features such as unique lock systems and overload protection, ensuring safe and secure operation.

