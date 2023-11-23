Best Camera phones to buy under ₹30,000 in November 2023: Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy F54 and more
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G offers a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 782G chipset, and a 50 MP primary camera.
With smartphone cameras getting better by the day, customers are increasingly preferring to buy a good camera smartphone instead of a standalone device for taking pictures or videos. Major smartphone manufacturers like Google, Motorola, Samsung and OnePlus have released some value-for-money devices in a bid to win the crown in the sub-30k market.