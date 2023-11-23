With smartphone cameras getting better by the day, customers are increasingly preferring to buy a good camera smartphone instead of a standalone device for taking pictures or videos. Major smartphone manufacturers like Google, Motorola, Samsung and OnePlus have released some value-for-money devices in a bid to win the crown in the sub-30k market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of best camera smartphones under ₹30,000:

1) Pixel 6a: The Pixel 6a is priced at ₹30,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, but the price of Google's premium smartphone can be further reduced by availing the 10% discount using Axis Bank Credit Card.

The Pixel 6a features a 2400 x 1080 Full HD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and HDR support. The smartphone is powered by a dual camera sensor on the back with a 12.2 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the Pixel 6 has an 8MP front-facing camera capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps.

2) Samsung Galaxy F54: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. The device features a premium metal camera module with rounded corners. As mentioned above, the phone will be available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 5nm processor which is claimed to offer seamless multitasking and a lag-free experience. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G runs on the latest One UI 5.1, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation. Samsung is giving up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates with the new phone.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake primary camera paired with 8 MP ultra-wide lens and 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera. The smartphone boasts of camera features such as Night Mode, Auto Night Mode, and AI based Multi-frame processing.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

4) Motorola Edge 40: The Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. While the models with vegan finish measure 7.58mm in thickness, the variant with the PMMA finish measures 7.49mm. The phone’s display comes with support for HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x.

The Edge 40 with the tag of 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68' is an ideal choice for users who want a sleek phone with a user experience similar to stock Android.

