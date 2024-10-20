2

Moto G85 5G:

Moto G85 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1600 nits brightness. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, while the back is made of either vegan leather or plastic.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, built on a 6nm process, with an Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the software front, the phone runs on the Android 14 operating system with Motorola's My UX on top. Motorola promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing shooter as well. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.