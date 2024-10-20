Best camera phones to buy under ₹20,000: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Moto G85, Realme P1 and more3 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Best camera phones to buy under ₹20,000: Top camera phones in October include Moto G85 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, Realme P1 5G, Vivo T3 5G and Infinix GT 20 Pro.
Best camera phones to buy under ₹20,000 in October 2024: In a highly cluttered smartphone market under ₹20,000, it can be challenging to find a device that matches your specific requirements. To help solve that problem, we have compiled a list of the top camera phones you can buy in this segment, featuring notable options like OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Realme P1, Moto G85, and more.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G:
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone operates on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.
In terms of camera capabilities, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16MP sensor supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS).
Moto G85 5G:
Moto G85 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1600 nits brightness. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, while the back is made of either vegan leather or plastic.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, built on a 6nm process, with an Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
On the software front, the phone runs on the Android 14 operating system with Motorola's My UX on top. Motorola promises 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.
In terms of optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing shooter as well. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.
Realme P1 5G:
Realme P1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Realme has also promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches for this device.
On the processor front, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphics-related tasks. This smartphone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.
The smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also has a 16MP front-facing shooter to handle all selfie and video calling requirements. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Vivo T3 5G:
Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification, and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.
Vivo's mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.
On the optics front, the phone is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, there is a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. The front camera can record up to 1080p videos, while the rear camera can shoot at a maximum of 4K at 30fps.
Infinix GT 20 Pro:
Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The device is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, complemented by the Mali G610-MC6 chipset for superior graphics performance.
The smartphone features a dedicated gaming display chip, the Pixelworks X5 Turbo, which enhances GPU performance, resolution, and reduces latency. It houses a 5,000mAh battery capable of fast charging with the included 45W adapter.
In terms of optics, the GT 20 Pro comes with a triple camera sensor setup including a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, a 2MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter with an 88.9 field of view (FOV). The smartphone is capable of shooting 4k 60fps video with the rear camera and up to 2k 30fps video with the selfie camera.