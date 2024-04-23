With a plethora of smartphones launching every month, it can be hard to find a device that fits your requirements. The going get even tougher if camera is one of the primary requirments in a smartphone given that most companies these days use claim to be offering the best in-class camera performance without breaking the bank. In order to tackle this hassle, we have compiled a list of best camera phones you can buy under the ₹30,000 price segment in India.

Best camera phones to buy in India in April 2024:

1) Realme 12 Pro+:

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a screen ratio of 93% and a resolution of 2412 x 1080. This device comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate and is powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. It features a 32MP selfie shoooter on the front and a triple camera setup to the back. The back cameras include a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens, 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8MP ulta-wide angle lens.

2) OnePlus Nord CE 4:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The Nord CE 4 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

3) Oppo F25 Pro:

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ flexible OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The mid-range smartphone comes with Panda Glass protection on the front and is also IP54-rated, which means it can handle a little dust and water splashes from all directions but not complete submersion.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU to handle all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor (no OIS support), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all your selfie and video calling needs.

4) Redmi Note 13 Pro:

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G boasts a stunning 6.67" AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2712 x 1220) and a pixel density of 446 PPI.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a 200MP triple rear camera setup and is laimed to deliver great photography capabilities. The 200MP main sensor, with pixel binning support, allows for versatile shooting modes, including a 16-in-1 mode for low-light conditions. Additional features such as in-sensor zoom, night mode, and 4K video recording at 30fps provide users with a comprehensive set of tools. The 16MP front camera features AI beautify mode, night mode, and slow-motion selfie capabilities.

5) Motorola Edge 40:

The Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. While the models with vegan finish measure 7.58mm in thickness, the variant with the PMMA finish measures 7.49mm. The phone’s display comes with support for HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x.

The Edge 40 with the tag of 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68' is an ideal choice for users who want a sleek phone with a user experience similar to stock Android.

