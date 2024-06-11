With almost all major brands promising to deliver flagship level camera performance on a budget, it can be hard to distinguish between these options and look for the right option. But fear not! For we have compiled a comprehensive list of smartphones you can choose from if you are looking for a new device under the ₹30,000 price segment.

Best camera phones to buy under ₹ 30,000 in India:

1) Realme 12 Pro+

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a screen ratio of 93% and a resolution of 2412 x 1080. This device comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate and is powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup. It features a 32MP selfie shoooter on the front and a triple camera setup to the back. The back cameras include a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens, 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an 8MP ulta-wide angle lens.

2) Tecnno Camon 30:

Starting at a price of ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the Tecno Camon 30 5G features an LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. The phone comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The latest Tecno device comes with a dual speaker setup with Dolby sound support, NFC, IP53 dust and water resistance, IR blaster and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Camon 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged via a 70W fast charger and also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Canon 30 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone also features a 50MP autofocus sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also gets support for 210Hz touch sampling rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ colour certification and 10-bit colour depth.

The Nord CE 4 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Nord CE 4 5G features a dual rear camera sensor with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

4) Vivo V30e:

The Vivo V30e features a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 2400 ×1080 pixels. In terms of processor, the Vivo V30e is powered by the Octa Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset based on 4nm TSMC process and is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, there is also option to expand storage via the microSD card slot.

The latest smartphone runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 operating system. Moreover, Vivo is promising 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, it features a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor with support for OIS and Aura light and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, the phone also comes with a 50MP front facing shooter that is claimed to take crisp and detail rich pictures.

5) Redmi Note 13 Pro+:

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone comes with support for Dolby Vision and boasts of an impressive peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

It comes with a triple camera setup to the back inclusing a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!