With new devices being released almost every week, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find the best camera phone that not only fits your budget, but also meets your needs. To solve this problem, we have compiled a list of the best camera phones you can buy in India for under ₹50,000.

Best camera phones to buy under ₹ 50,000 in August 2024:

1) Pixel 8a:

Google Pixel 8a features a 6.1 inch Full HD+ OLED HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. Pixel 8a runs on Google's own Tensor G3 chipset with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Google runs on the Android 14 operating system, and the company promises 7 years of OS updates and security patches for this device, a commitment similar to the one it made with the Pixel 8 series.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 8a comes with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, there is a 13MP shooter to the front to handle all the selfie and video calling needs. The Pixel 8a is capable of shooting up to 4K 60fps videos from the rear cameras and 4k 30fps from the selfie shooter.

2) OnePlus 12R:

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO4.0, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with Adreno 740 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It offers a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a massive 5,500 mAh in the device that can be fast charged via the 100W adapter provided inside the box.

The camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

3) Xiaomi 14 CIVI:

The Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for an immersive visual experience. Durability is ensured with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing robust protection against physical damage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, delivering performance on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used in the Xiaomi 14. Users can choose between configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

4) Motorola Edge 50 Ultra:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.

The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-related tasks. The Edge 50 Ultra is only the second phone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which made its debut with the Poco F6 last month.

The phone comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Hello UI custom skin based on Android 14, and Motorola is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Ultra comes with a triple camera sensor, including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The latest Motorola phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

5) Vivo V40 Pro:

Vivo V40 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It runs on Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor and is paired with Immortalis-G715 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks.

Optics wise, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back of Vivo V40 Pro including a 50MP SONY IMX921 primary sensor with OIS and ZEISS optics, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP Sony IMX816 2x telephoto lens. There is a 50MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

